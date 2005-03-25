Cream Of Garlic Soup

I also made this soup because everyone in my household had a cold. It definitely helped (garlic is a natural antibiotic). Here are some things the recipe doesn't tell you: 3/4 cup of garlic = about two full bulbs (not cloves, bulbs). Sautee the garlic until some of it just begins to brown (this is the "color" it references). Sautee the garlic slowly or else it will get bitter and stir constantly or else it will stick. Preparing and cooking the garlic is the most labor intensive part of the recipe. I used about 1.25-1.5 cups diced potatoes (about 3 medium sized ones) to help thicken which is quite a bit more than what is called for. Also to thicken the soup and make it more of a bisque add two rounded tablespoons of corn starch (or 4 tbls flour) before pureeing. If your blender has a "whip" cycle, use it. Let it whip/puree for a good 5 minutes (you might have to do half at a time); this will help make that whipping cream do its job. Next return the soup to the pan and boil for 1 minute; this will help the corn starch/flour do what it does best. This soup came out SO good! The flavor was mild, but then again I'm Italian and immune to garlic’s pungency. I think if you like garlic you'll love this creamy version of the soup. If you don't like garlic, don't try this, it's not for you. It will help a cold if you have one or help prevent one if you feel one coming on. My whole family loved this with warm rolls and butter! I hope you enjoy it too!

