Cream Of Garlic Soup

This rich garlic soup is sure to be a winner!

By MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings: 5
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
Directions

  • Chop garlic in a food processor to a coarse paste, stopping occasionally to scrape the sides of the bowl.

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over low heat. Add the garlic paste and cook just until the paste begins to color, stirring constantly. Stir in the chicken broth and wine. Bring mixture to a boil.

  • Reduce heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Stir in the milk, cream and potato and simmer for another 30 minutes.

  • Puree soup in blender, return to saucepan and simmer. Add salt and pepper to taste. Ladle into bowls and serve with buttered French bread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 28.9g; cholesterol 75mg; sodium 456.8mg. Full Nutrition
