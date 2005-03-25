Cream Of Garlic Soup
This rich garlic soup is sure to be a winner!
I also made this soup because everyone in my household had a cold. It definitely helped (garlic is a natural antibiotic). Here are some things the recipe doesn't tell you: 3/4 cup of garlic = about two full bulbs (not cloves, bulbs). Sautee the garlic until some of it just begins to brown (this is the "color" it references). Sautee the garlic slowly or else it will get bitter and stir constantly or else it will stick. Preparing and cooking the garlic is the most labor intensive part of the recipe. I used about 1.25-1.5 cups diced potatoes (about 3 medium sized ones) to help thicken which is quite a bit more than what is called for. Also to thicken the soup and make it more of a bisque add two rounded tablespoons of corn starch (or 4 tbls flour) before pureeing. If your blender has a "whip" cycle, use it. Let it whip/puree for a good 5 minutes (you might have to do half at a time); this will help make that whipping cream do its job. Next return the soup to the pan and boil for 1 minute; this will help the corn starch/flour do what it does best. This soup came out SO good! The flavor was mild, but then again I'm Italian and immune to garlic’s pungency. I think if you like garlic you'll love this creamy version of the soup. If you don't like garlic, don't try this, it's not for you. It will help a cold if you have one or help prevent one if you feel one coming on. My whole family loved this with warm rolls and butter! I hope you enjoy it too!Read More
Cleaning the garlic takes a long, long time, and even though I love garlic, this soup tasted too strongly of garlic. It is definitely not worth the time you have to invest in making this soup.Read More
I have been looking for a garlic soup recipe that tasted like some I had in New Orleans. This was it. It was not difficult to make and tasted heavenly. Not too strong but that depends on what type of garlic you use. My family and coworkers loved it. The extra time it takes to make this soup is worth it.
Very yummy. A keeper for sure. I didn't use the wine(replaced with more broth). I think next time I'll cut back on the cream and add a little more potato, it could have been a tad bit thicker. Time consuming to make, but worth it.
This didn't seem to be as much work as some of the others suggested. Maybe I just knew that it would be worth it so it didn't bother me. Some of the other reviewers also suggested that this recipe might be to runny. I followed the recipe exactly (with the exception of using more broth instead of wine) and it turned out just like we had experienced on our cruise vacations. This is great served out of bread bowls!! Thanks for the recipe.
This is an amazing recipe! The house smelled great while it was cooking, and the taste of the soup lived up to the promise of the aroma! I used non-fat milk, but the soup was still creamy and flavourful.
This was so good. I went on a cruise last week and had some so I knew I had to find a recipe for me to be able to make it at home. I followed the recipe almost exactly except I did add more potato because I didn't want to throw out the excess. I used two bulbs (not cloves) of garlic and one large russet potato. Be careful when you puree the soup because the whipping cream expands. I would advise doing half and then the other half. My roommate has been raving about how great it is, but it is VERY garlic-y so if you don't like garlic, keep away. Our apartment smells great. Very easy recipe. Most of the time is just waiting around for things to simmer, so it did take longer then I expected, but was worth it. Will definitely make again.
This is the second time I've made this soup. Here's what I did this time. I skipped the cream and the wine and added probably the same amount in potatoes. Then I pureed with my hand blender till I got the thickness I wanted. Good soup! BTW...made this because I had a cold. It fixed all my problems! LOL
This is very good. I used 3 cups of bouillon and only 1/2 cup wine and it was perfect. My 5 year olds even enjoyed it. My husband loved it. I used red wine instead bec. that's all I had and the color still came out cream. We will definitely make this one again and again. It tastes like something I had in Europe with clams in it. One day, I'll add clams and difinitely add more potatoes. thanks.
if garlic doesn't scare you this is a rare and special soup. I never look for "Really quick" recipes since one doesn't need to stand and watch the soup cook anyway, but it's fairly quick and very good!i tasted this somewhere and didn't quite know how to start - and found it here. thanks, Holly!
Since being a vegetarian I made homemade veggie stock 2 days before making this soup. Delish! I told a lady checker at the grocery store I was making garlic soup and she "I never heard of such thing". Wow, if you aren't enjoying this soup then your are missing one of life's little pleasures.
If you love garlic you'll love this soup. I think I might like to add some pasta to it - but no reason to change it. My husband wants to try it with clams????? It was very good with warm buttered French bread!
WOW this is really good. I wound up with a bitter bulb of garlic so I am sure it would rate higher. I like my soup with something to munch on so I added after puree mushrooms, broc and more potatoes.
To emphasize what others have said - you have to love garlic to love this. How I differed from the recipe - I added 2 shallots that I needed to use up, and a little over a cup of potato (didn't see the point in not using the whole thing) and I used 1/2 and 1/2 because that's what I had. Also ended up adding about a teaspoon of sugar as the garlic was a little bitter even though I didn't burn it - I think a few of the cloves were past their prime. Added about 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley before I blended everything, as well as 2 tablespoons of flour. Next time I think I'll add twice as much potato. I have a feeling this will be even better tomorrow. A word of caution - this takes longer to make than the time stated, especially if you're peeling your own garlic. When all was said and done it took me about 2 hours, maybe a little more, but it was worth it.
My HS French teacher used to take us to a local fine dining inn for a special "french" meal and Garlic Soup was always on the menu. Sadly, the restaurant changed owners/directions and I've never again come across "Garlic Soup" on any menus. I reached out to fellow cooks here on the Buzz and one of them (I'm sorry I forget who!) recommended this recipe as a possible jumping off point. A couple of years later, I just finally got around to making it. Wow. Amazing. This soup is fantastic! I followed the recipe to a "T", w/the small exception that I did not measure my EVOO to start. I also had no need to add salt/pepper at service. Oh, and I'm lazy, so I used my immersion blender rather than a blender to puree the soup. It was on the borderline of being too garlicky, so I think I will ever so slightly decrease the garlic next time as well as slightly increase the potato. There WILL be a next time. THANKS for the amazing recipe, MARBALET, and I apologize for the lackluster photo. THere'll def be no vampires at the LTH house tonight!
It was delicious, the only thing I changed though was the amount of garlic. I used a whole cup instead, because in my family you can never use to much garlic. It turned out fantastic.
Used this as a base for seafood soup. Excellent soup.
I made this tonight. Very tasty. I bought a BAG of garlic bulbs from the farmers market and needed a soup and potato recipe that would help me use the garlic up. Well... this one did. Was getting scared as it uses at least 2 full bulbs but once it was made it wasn't over powering at all. Granted you must like garlic to dive into this one and I do! I forgot to get cream at the store so I increased my milk to 3C and added an extra potato so I could get the creaminess of the soup. I also added some mild Italian sausage as my husband doesn't think of soup as a meal. Turn out great and it was soooo easy I'm definitely going to make this one again!
This is a very easy recipe to make and it came out quite nicely. In the last few minutes of cooking I added some scallops, which worked out well
This was really good, and pretty easy to make. You definitely want to puree this before eating, otherwise the soup can be rather watery. It was very garlicky, which I like, I let me co-worker try a spoonful and the garlic almost knocked her over.
All six of us like this! Smells great. Tastes great.
This was the starter for Xmas dinner and it went over very well with everyone. I cut down the garlic to one head and used Trader Joe's truffle oil instead of regular olive oil. After I started the recipe I realized that my spuds were bad so after browning the garlic I added a chopped,small head of cauliflower and 2 shallots and sauteed them a bit longer. I then added the chicken broth, wine, salt and cayenne and simmerd that until the veges were tender. I then pureed it in the Cuisinart and then added a pint of half and half and held it for a hour over a low flame. (It held really well.) My 12 y/o thought a bit of scallop or lobster would have been a good addition. It was garlicky but not overpowering, rich and creamy but not too heavy. I would make it again but next time I might try fat-free half and half so it would be ok for SBD.
I loved this soup and will definitely make it again. I did however change it slightly. I added about 3 cupes of cubed potatoes and 2 cups of wine. I did not puree my soup and used a potatoe masher instead. It still had a bit of texture that way. I cooked it an extra 15 minutes because after I mashed with the potatoe masher I added a bunch of chopped Kale and cooked it for the additional 15 minutes. It was ssoooo good. As for the smell...WOW...is all I can say. My son is still mad at me. Thanks Holly for a great recipe.
If you love garlic..this is such a treat! Thanks for sharing. I didn't put any wine but it turns out ok!
Made this twice. First time was just like the recipe. It's very garlicky which I loved but the rest of the family thought was too much. The second time I roasted the garlic and omitted the wine and added more stock. It was very good. Very, very good!!! It was still garlicky but it was a more mellow flavor.
I love garlic but im not sure about this.It was thin and I added 4 times the amount of potatoes.not sure if I will try again. If I do I would add more potatoes and a little less garlic. maybe a half cup. thanks
Very good cream soup! I used a creamy chicken slow cooker recipes then added rice. Then I made this soup and added it to it. I have enough to feed an army but it was very good.
This soup was AWESOME! I'm a garlic lover, which you really have to be in order to truly enjoy the soup's potency. It was very smooth and creamy. I served it with warm french bread - what a hit! May also be yummy thinned a little with some fresh veggies added. Will definitely make again!
Absolutely delicious - a real crowd pleaser!
Excellent dish. Substitute heavy whipping cream with milk to make for a more lean soup and this is still a delicious recipe, there is enough flour to thicken it up. (Otherwise I followed the directions). I will make this again.
Really Garlic-y and Really Good!!
In the divine words of my 13 month old: "Nummay, nummay, nummay"!!
This tasted just ok. The main problem I had was it was too runny. I had to add cornflour to thicken it up. If I was to make again I would reduce the liquid by half and increase the potato.
really did not care for this
This soup is great. I use so much garlic that I buy it from Sam's Club already peeled, so it was no problem. I used chicken base, which worked fine. Instead of cooking the milk/cream with potatoes (I doubled the amount of potatoes), after I pureed it, I put in maybe 3/4 C. half and half and it came out very nicely.
Wonderful mellow flavour!
Halved the recipe. Added a tablespoon of cornstarch to thicken the cream a little bit. I do love garlic, i really do, but didn't like this, ok, it's edible, but...well... it's kind of boring. Served this with homemade croutons but they didn't help too much.
I really loved this soup. It was well worth the effort!!I will make this soup again and again. I found it an inexpensive meal starter. Great work Holly!
If you're the kind of person that puts garlic into nearly everything you cook, you'll love this recipe. If not, don't bother. From other reviews, I figured that you either love this recipe or hate it. I loved it! The ONLY change I made was to add about twice the amount of potato the recipe called for as other reviewers suggested. Next time, i think I might add some celery to the garlic and maybe some fresh herbs, like parsley. Overall, we loved it! Thanks!
Great soup! This is a must for the Garlic Lover!
This soup was terrific (gotta like garlic a lot). I didn't have any wine and still it was delicious! I found it just a bit too creamy for my taste so I added a bit more milk.....about 3/4cup. As for the smell in the house, well, that was a bit hard to take and about six hours later I could still smell it on my jacket that was hanging in the kitchen. Anyway, I truly enjoyed this soup and will definately make it again.
Very good, but believe it or not it could have used more garlic! :-) I sauteed a stalk of celery, finely chopped, then added the garlic. I put the potatoes in with the broth & wine so they'd actually be fully cooked, and added bay scallops for the last few minutes. Yum!!!
This soup was not only watery even tho I added more potatoes than called for, the taste wasn't that good either. With the cost of the wine, heavy cream, and other ingredients I think it is very expensive to make. It is also very high in calories. Will not be making this again.
Do not use anymore potatoes then the recipe calls for! Otherwise, excellent recipe.
I really liked this soup and will try it again. Definitely could smell the garlic all day. I added some butter to the soup and it turned out great.
I just made this soup and I think it needs more potatoes and maybe another veggie and some meat in there too. I liked that it was kind of sweet tasting and really creamy. Next time I'll ad more to it though.
I have a similar recipe from some gourmet friends and it's long been a family favorite. A couple of things that may be helpful to people who complained about the time it takes: 1. Williams-Sonoma (and probably many other kitchen shops) sells an open tube of green rubbery plastic that is ideal for quickly peeling multiple cloves. You can insert several, roll it back and forth, and the peeled cloves just tumble out. Some enterprising person could probably replicate this effect with . . . oh, one of those rubberized jar openers or something. 2. I skip cooking the garlic in oil and just simmer it in the broth, which saves a step and cuts back on fat. It still tastes fabulous. 3. We also add about two baked potatoes, and use an immersion blender.
It's good...i added 2 cups of potatoes which gave it a thicker consistency like other reviewers suggested. It will be a good winter soup. Makes a lot of soup so will probably decrease ingredients by half next time. I served with shredded cheddar cheese sprinkled on top.
This has a very strong garlic flavor. The whole house smelled like garlic. I really liked it, my husband thought the garlic was too strong. I added flour to it to thicken it, I also added a stick of butter for flavor. I will probably make again.
Left out the wine...was taking cold medicine at the time so didn’t want a double whammy. Delicious. I had it with hard bread. After a big bowl, bundled up, went to bed and let the garlic do its thing. You’ll sweat garlic but feel so much better afterwards. Make sure your loved ones understand the reason you stink...lol. For science and health
I’m a huge garlic fan so this soup was my destiny! I substituted beer for white wine (as I had none) and I followed the advice of previous reviews to increase potato and add flour before using the immersion blender. The other thing I added was a Parmesan rind while the potatoes were simmering, which I removed just before blending. The soup came out smooth as silk with a perfect hint of garlicky goodness! Will definitely make again with white wine as I’m certain it will taste even better! Thanks for sharing!!!!
Wish i had read the reviews...came out thinner than I expected. Used half and half instead of milk and cream which was fine. Would have added more potato to thicken it up. Will make it again but doctor it up more next time. Very good, especially if you need to use up a bunch of garlic!
This recipe is a really easy one to customize. I use half & half instead of heavy cream, first of all. Secondly, this recipe is fantastic if you add veggies. I cook onions separately. Puree it early, then add the cooked onion, a half head of cauliflower, and 2 zucchinis. Simmer them about 15 min, very VERY gently so you don't curdle the milk and cream.
The taste was terrific, but the consistency was too watery. Next time, I'll at least double the amount of potatoes.
The flavor was good. I added 2 bay leaves and some fresh thyme with the stock and wine. However, the soup was way too thin- it needed much more potato to make it the right consistency.
