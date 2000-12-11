Butter Soup

Excellent, one of our regular soups but we make 2 modifications. Instead of water we use broth of some kind, generally vegetable broth (canned or from veggie broth powder), but also excellent with chicken broth. Second modification, we love the drop noodles (dumplings) we double or triple them.
This is good budget meal especially in these times of lay-offs. I added 4 chicken bouillon cubes. I also used only 4 potatoes but doubled noodle dough 'cuz we love them! Need to cook soup 5-6 minutes more once add noodles. Note: these are actually spaetzle, not noodles.
this is a great recipe that my Oma used to make as well. My kids LOVE it. You do have to make sure you add enough salt. I often add garlic salt. You also have to add enough butter. I add about 1/4 cup. I know it's a lot, but it gives it great flavour! To make the noodles, I roll out the dough, flour it, and roll it up. Then I cut the noodles to the width I want. Quite often, though, I make it without the noodles and that is how my family prefers it.
This is very similar to my grandmother's potato soup and dough balls. To have the perfect dumplings, after scooping dough in the pot, cook 10 minutes uncovered and then 10 minutes covered. And I do usually use chicken broth cause the flavor is better than the water. She never put the cream in though. I make this regularly and my family loves it!
I love this soup. Crumble bacon on each serving for added flavor.
A wonderful recipe. Very easy, filling, and great for winter. What I really love about this is it's very inexpensive to make. You can doll it up all you like, but the fact of the matter is, it's a classic as is. Thank you. Will make it over and over again.
A nice comfort food with a lot of room for expansion. My husband loved this as it is just the type of recipe he enjoys, simple & filling. I also doubled the spaetzle.
Like any potatoe soup you need enough salt to give good flavor. My kids ( toddlers) loved it - none of that green or orange stuff to be suspicious about. Nice to make something that didn't require a trip to the store. Thanks Maude
I have been making this soup for 30 years and think of my mother with every pot. Variations - Try adding spices to your noodles, like garlic, onion, basil, oregano, rosemary or thyme. Just before serving, add 1/2 cup milk and finish with a large pat of butter on top. Hence the name Butter Soup. Jake
Yeahhh so I've never made soup before. I used this (awesome) recipe as a base. It turned out great! I substituted the 8 c. water and 1/2 c. half and half for 4 c. water, 2 1/2 c. vegetable stock, and 2 c. almond milk. Next time, I'm going to use 50/50 veggie broth and almond milk. The almond milk gave it a richer flavor (...and I avoid milk when possible!) Yeaahhh, and I ground up 1/3 c. cashews to add more flavor. I substituted the dry herb for 5 cloves minced garlic and basil and thyme I had lying around. I also added hot sauce :D Make sure to cut into smaalll amounts when making the spaetzel. I rolled out the dough and cut into 3/4 cm squares. They became just smaller than the size of my spoon. Cheers.
not very tasty. dumplings were tough and dry. will not make again.
This soup is much better the second day! The ONLY change I made was to use whole milk instead of half and half, but I doubled it to 1 cup since it wasn't very creamy. It is simple! I thought the broth sounded like a good idea but after tasting this soup the second day, it's not necessary. I did take the advice of one and made some bacon to crumble on top and it really made it great. It's possible the broth would make it better, but it's really REALLY good as it is. I'll definitely try half and half next time if I have it in my fridge. Thanks for such an easy recipe!!! This one is a keeper!!
I really love this "comfort" soup and will be making more. It's the first time I've made this. I used 2 T. butter and used chicken broth, as well, while omiting the cream, for a more "brothy" texture. The flavor was simply wonderful! Can't wait to see how it will even taste better tomorrow!
This was fun to make since making my own noodles was a first. Instead of the 8 cups of water I used 6 cups chicken broth and 2 cups of water. Added some rosemary and pepper to the noodle dough and a few splashes of milk in addition to the water. Per the advice of others, I doubled the noodles. Next time I will 1.5x the noodles.
I am trying this soup now. So far it is great, but not sure about the instructions on how to make the 'noodles'. I don't understand how to form the noodles as you pour the dough. The directions say to add water to make a thick dough, but I thick of dough as being something thicker, not something you could pour. I read other reviews that used a spoon or sieve to make them Could someone let me know how much water they added, and some clearer instructions how to form the noodles? thanks
I was thrilled to see this recipe. My Mum made this as well. I made it recently while visiting my daughter and I did it from memory. I used chicken broth and we always put whole peppercorns in. We changed the name to 'package' soup, as the snipped off dough resembeled pkgs. (I rolled the dough into 'logs' and then cut into the soup). I put the onion in peeled and whole and removed before serving. I put a little cream into the dough with some salt . Sharon Andres
I wasn't sure what to expect from this but it was surprisingly delightful! I did think it needed a bit of garlic or celery salt or something. I usually have all these ingredients on hand so this is a good recipe to keep on hand.
Very bland. My soup was extremely thick and tasteless. I added bacon bits, cheese, and gobs of salt. better.
This was pretty good. I used chicken broth and the soup had a nice flavor. I would have liked better directions for how much water to add to the dumplings. I added about 2 TBSP water for 1/2 cup flour & 1 egg (half recipe)and I think my dough was too thick. I dropped by 1/2 tsp into the soup and they came out a little larger than I expected. My husband liked it, but I think next time I will add a little more water and use the German method of making spaetzle by pushing the dough through a strainer to get smaller drops.
It was all right, not my favorite, though. I wasn't a huge fan of the noodles. I actually messed up and burned it a little, too, so that's my fault (but be careful, you can burn the potatoes easily!) Stir, stir, stir. ;)
This is a great recipe! Here in PA Dutch country you often find cut up hot dogs in the soup too. The noodles are not spaetzel as one review stated though, they are actually revels - another German type of noodle. Spaetzel are lighter in texture and cook more quickly, usually pushed through a sieve into the hot liquid.
Perfect as written! I had leftover baked potatoes from another recipe, so I peeled and cubed them and added after the onion petals were soft. Ready a lot faster since the potatoes just had to heat through. Absolutely delicious soup! I never would have considered pairing noodles with potatoes, but it works!
This is very tasty as long as you use broth, not water. I also added garlic and other spices. We don't have half and half in Canada so I added cream of celery soup instead. I also added celery to the veggies. First time "noodle" makers spooning the very thick dough into the soup will want to go tiny. The dough dumplings get much bigger when they cook. I wouldn't double the flour and eggs until you're sure that's the part your family likes best. I think this is a recipe you can experiment with, even the first time out, and be pleased with the results.
I made the recipe exactly as written with the exception of adding the onion whole and removing it before pureeing the soup. Only had milk so added that and a couple of slices of diced black forest ham, no noodles. Easy, tasty.
We followed the recipe except for the spaetzle. We were taught that you didn’t mix potatoes with noodles - with diabetics in the family, including us, you don’t need the added carbohydrates.
I have made this several times to recipe, I love it. Have also changed it up by starting with low sodium chicken broth or stock or adding fresh or frozen spinach or fresh or canned corn. All have turned out delicious. Fast, easy and delicious.
