Butter Soup

This soup is much better the second day! The ONLY change I made was to use whole milk instead of half and half, but I doubled it to 1 cup since it wasn't very creamy. It is simple! I thought the broth sounded like a good idea but after tasting this soup the second day, it's not necessary. I did take the advice of one and made some bacon to crumble on top and it really made it great. It's possible the broth would make it better, but it's really REALLY good as it is. I'll definitely try half and half next time if I have it in my fridge. Thanks for such an easy recipe!!! This one is a keeper!!