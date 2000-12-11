Butter Soup

My oma used to make this butter soup when they first came to Canada and had no money. It has been passed down to me, and it's a favorite of everyone I've made it for!

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Slice onion into quarters and separate layers. Add 8 cups water, potato, onion, butter, bay leaf, parsley, salt, and pepper into a large soup pot. Bring to a boil over medium heat; reduce heat to low and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes.

  • For the noodles: Mix flour, eggs, and about 1 teaspoon of salt in a separate bowl. Stir in enough water to form a thick dough. Slice into noodles; add to soup and cook until fluffy, abut 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Add cream and heat through.

Tips

I tilt the bowl over the soup and use a butter knife to cut strips as it pours.

This soup tastes even better the next day.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
472 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 83.9g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 111.8mg; sodium 89.8mg. Full Nutrition
