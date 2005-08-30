Zuppa Toscana

I was very disappointed in this recipe. I have made this soup so many times but decided to try a new recipe and came upon this one. First off, the sausage was extremely dry and overcooked - 25 minutes was way too long. Also, there was way too much kale and way too much meat. After spending an hour in the kitchen, I really wish this would have come out better. In the future, I would recommend sticking to cooking sausage in the pan - it may be a little greasier but it comes out less dry and chewy, and you can always drain the fat. Also, the potatoes were way undercooked. 15 minutes was not long enough. With some tweaking this recipe could be awesome!