Zuppa Toscana

387 Ratings
  • 5 300
  • 4 65
  • 3 14
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

Zuppa Toscana is a creamy, comforting Italian sausage soup with potatoes, kale, and garlic.

By MARBALET

Gallery
49 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Arrange sausage links onto a baking sheet; bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes, or until cooked through. Cut in half lengthwise, then cut at an angle into 1/2-inch slices.

  • Place onions and bacon in a large saucepan; cook and stir over medium heat until bacon is crispy and onions are tender. Remove bacon and crumble; set aside.

  • Add garlic; cook for 1 minute. Add bouillon powder, water, and potatoes; simmer for 15 minutes.

  • Add crumbled bacon, sausage, kale, and cream. Simmer for 4 minutes and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 34.1g; cholesterol 86.9mg; sodium 1925.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022