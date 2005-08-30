Zuppa Toscana
Zuppa Toscana is a creamy, comforting Italian sausage soup with potatoes, kale, and garlic.
Great flavor. I'm a health nut so I doubled up on the kale and only used half the sausage as some have suggested. I also replaced the full-fat sausage with turkey kielbasa, which still gives great flavor. I used canned white Northern beans instead of potatoes since I was in a hurry. If you want the creaminess in the soup without all the fat, blend a drained can of Northern white beans with chicken broth (to the consistency you want)instead of the cream. I used chicken broth instead of the water(the brand Imagine has a boxed broth that costs the same as a can for the amount -- it's the best broth I've tasted). Also, you can get the same great flavor with only three or four pieces of bacon.Read More
I'm giving this soup a 3 only because it inspired me to develop my own recipe for a similar soup. I’d give it a one making it following the directions exactly as given. I made the recipe following the recipe and found the package smoked sausage inappropriate for an Italian soup. It was too salty using the bouillon powder and there wasn’t enough broth. The soup was also way too meaty and the sausage was very tough. Here is my variation of this soup. Ingredients 1 lb. hot Italian sausage, loose 4 potatoes, cut into ¼ inch slices 1 cup chopped onion 8 slices bacon, crispy 2 teaspoons minced garlic 2½ (packed) cups kale, washed, dried, and shredded 3 (14.5 oz.) cans chicken broth ½ cup heavy whipping cream fresh ground black pepper to taste Directions 1. Brown sausage in dutch oven, drain 2. In a griddle cook bacon until crispy, reserving grease, crumble, and set aside. In just enough bacon grease, about one tablespoon, sauté onions until almost clear. 3. Add garlic to the onions and sauté an additional 1 minute. Add chicken broth, potatoes, and sausage. Simmer until potatoes are cooked, about 45 minutes. 4. Add crumbled bacon, kale, cream, and fresh ground black pepper. Simmer 5 minutes and serve.Read More
After taking the advice of several other reviewers, I think this is one of the very best soups that I have ever tried! I substituted chicken broth for the boullion cubes and water, used 5 red potatoes with the skin on, instead of 2, used 1/2 lb. Italian sausage browned instead of baked, and substituted spinach for the kale, as I'm not a huge fan of the kale in Olive Garden's version. WOW! Delicious! I took this to a gathering and everyone wanted the recipe! I definitely recommend giving this one a try!
This was fantastic, and quite possibly better than the original. Instead of smoked sausage, I used bulk Italian sausage and pre browned it in a skillet before adding in. I also upped the water to 1 1/2 Q and found that the sausage added to the flavor just fine. I also dropped the cream to 1/2 C instad of 1/3. Finally, I find using a thick smokehouse bacon to be the best for this recipe.
Good soup. I do however like it better with ground italian sausage (which I brown, not bake). when I add the sausage to the soup I also like to give a sprinkle of crushed red pepper for an extra kick. Thanks Holly :)
My family and I absolutely love this recipe. It's rich and flavorful and closely matches the soup served at the Olive Garden. We use only Maggi boullion, which delivers an authentic taste. Easy to make in a fraction of the time called for, if you prepare.
WOW! This was so good. I dont really like the soup at the Olive Garden but my boyfriend has been asking me to make it for the longest time. I found this recipe and thought id try it. I loved it. It wasnt hard to make and it was delicious. I didnt change much except i used spicy sausage and spinich, not smoked sausage and kale. I also added some fresh ground pepper. Mmm, so good. Going to make it again very soon!
This recipe is truly wonderful! I had never had or made Zuppa Toscana before. My sister said that she always orders this (her favorite) at the Olive Garden and it tasted just like it! I didn't change a thing and have made it for the second time in 5 days! I originally tripled this recipe for my mothers' 50th birthday party. I served it in "Bread Bowls" from this website and got two thumbs up approval from everyone! Which says a lot...my family is Italian! Thank you! :o)
Only reason this did not make 5 stars is because it was too salty...I will try again and adjust. But it was sooo yummy other than that.
Everyone including 2-year-old loved this! We had to make 2 pots because we ate the first one up and didn't have any left overs for lunch. Our adjustments for the second pot was boiling the kale with the potatoes, reducing the chicken bouillon to 2 tsp, 1 extra cup of water, and a pinch of crushed red pepper. Can't wait until lunch tomorrow!
I enjoyed the flavor combinations in this soup, although it seemed extremely salty to me. Next time I will forget the bacon and use chicken broth for the liquid instead of the chicken base and water. I think it would be great with spicy sausage instead of the smoked.
Sorry... this one was just isn't working for me. :( Maybe I can spruce it up a little. I don't like the "smoked" flavor in my Tuscan soup...
Very good, however i did make some changes but wanted to try kale for the first time and absolutely loved it. I did a lower fat version using Turkey smoked sausage which i sauteed with onion until the onion was soft, then added the potatoes. I added enough chicken broth to cover, added salt, pepper and garlic powder. Boiled for 10-15 min and then lowered heat and added the kale and let it simmer until the kale was soft. My picky nephew even gobbled this up!!!
I followed others reviews and used browned bulk sausage. I used spicy Italian turkey sausage, an extra teaspoon of garlic and it turned out great. My husband said that he didn't think he could tell the difference between this one and the restaraunt's soup.
We loved the cream with the soup and it was very yummy. My daughter suggested we put zucchini in it next time and I think that is a good idea.
This was a lot saltier than I expected, probably because of the bacon. DD (12) was coming down with a cold, so I thought some soup with veggies would help. I tried adding 1 cup milk to ease the salt, but next time, I'd leave out the bacon altogether and use a tiny bit of smoke flavoring instead; it would save on fat and salt. This was a great way to use some kale and get the kids to eat it. Thanks for the post.
This is my favorite soup at Olive Garden, so I was excited to try this recipe out! I made it for the first time today, with a few personal modifications. I used Italian turkey sausage and ground it up instead of slicing it, and I used red new potatoes because I had some already. I also left the bacon out because I didn't see the point in it. Overall I love it!! It was very similar, just needed some salt and pepper! My family approved of it and asked for more, which means something because they aren't typically soup eaters. Will definitely be adding this to my frequent dishes!!
Delicious! Reminded me of Olive Garden's version of this soup!
Very good. I would have to agree with everyone else about the recipe being very salty. I also was not crazy about the bacon in the soup. It was a little soggy afte you put it in the soup. Besides that, very good. I had to you spinach because the store did not have any kale.
I made this last night for dinner with crusty french loaves and it was very tasty. In order to lighten it up I made a few changes: I used hot turkey italian sausage and fat free half and half and they worked perfectly. I also cooked the bacon and onions seperately and added the crumbled bacon at the end as directed. I'm definitely adding this to my collection.
I was very disappointed in this recipe. I have made this soup so many times but decided to try a new recipe and came upon this one. First off, the sausage was extremely dry and overcooked - 25 minutes was way too long. Also, there was way too much kale and way too much meat. After spending an hour in the kitchen, I really wish this would have come out better. In the future, I would recommend sticking to cooking sausage in the pan - it may be a little greasier but it comes out less dry and chewy, and you can always drain the fat. Also, the potatoes were way undercooked. 15 minutes was not long enough. With some tweaking this recipe could be awesome!
Delicous!!!!
This was brilliant. I browned and drained the sausage before adding instead of baking, and halved the amount of bacon to reduce the salt. I also used less sausage, because it seemed like a lot for the recipe. Really good comfort food, keeps really, well, and was best with fresh kale. I also used baby gold potatos and kept the skin on, and seasoned the soup with a little black pepper.
This is just as good as Olive Garden. I used fresh Italian Sausage (cooked and crumbled) instead of the smoked sausage. Also, added about 1 cup of half & half. Next time I'll use a bit more potato. Delicious!!!
Olive Garden Zuppa Tuscana lovers, you have to try this! I just made it 2 hrs ago and am really excited about it. My friend says it's really like the one in Olive Garden. I don't know if it's exactly the same, but either it's close enough or just as delicious. I did not use links but used breakfast style sausage roll. I also fried the bacon, removed it, got rid of the oil except for about 1 tablespoon, then cooked the onions, and this still produced a very rich soup.
Not exactly like the soup at Olive Garden, but wonderful none the less. Little salty though. Second time I made it I cut back on the chicken base. Also tried some fresh italian sausage rather than the smoked sausage. Different flavor, still delicious!
This recipe is fantastic. If you like Olive Gardens Zuppa Toscano, you will love this one. I would recommend using half the amount of smoked sausage to create a less faty soup.
This soup is so good. It tastes exactly like the soup at Olive Garden. I doubled some things in it, like the water, bouillon, whipping cream, garlic, and bacon. I didn't use all of my sausage either. It was perfect!
Yummy! I followed the reviewers by using chicken broth and adding more red potatoes :)
Wow! The only change I made was using sweet chicken sausage because my daughter doesn't like spicey foods. It was perfect for a cold autumn night after soccer. The amount of flavors in the few ingredients were amazing. BTW, 1 qt of water is four cups. I just used 2 cans of chicken broth.
This tasted like the Olive Garden version. We thought it was delicious.
This soup was absolutley delicious! Brings back memories of when I used to work for a well known restaurant that made this soup and for lunch/dinner break I used to have 2-3 bowls! Thank You, Holly, for posting this recipe. Will make this soup over and over again. A keeper!
This is a REALLY great recipe. It's not a pretty dish - but very, very good. I make a lot of soups and this will definitely be my new favorite. Lots of flavor and very filling.
Very good soup, followed recipe exactly & will probably make it again.
I have made Zuppa Toscana many times, and this version was my least favorite. It's almost like the 1 quart of water was supposed to be 2 quarts. There was way too much sausage for the amount of liquid. Sorry, this just didn't work for me.
4 Stars as written. I only use 1/2 pound of sausage. Use hot Italian Chicken sausage, and remove the meat from the casing, browning it in large "crumbles". I use low-sodium chicken broth instead of the bouillon and water to cut down on sodium. If I have thick sliced bacon on hand, I only add 3 slices. It is best with heavy cream, but, I don't usually have it on and and use 1/2 & 1/2 (which I always have). It still tastes fantastic. Hubby says it's better than Olive Garden.
I use bulk Italian Turkey Sausage & saute' it with the onions & bacon, being careful not to let it brown. Then I added the remaining ingredients except for the cream and let it simmer for 15 minutes...added the cream & served. Great flavor! We like it better than OG's! :o) Thanks for sharing!
This was absolutely delicious! So excited I tried this. My husband loved it too!
This would have been perfect, if I had added another potato and only used 8 oz mild italian sausage. I used 16 oz of hot italian sausage and it was much too hot for us. Great recipe!
Had to make a healthy version, but I gave it five stars for being an excellent recipe with which to modify to healthy. I used 1/2 pound Italian-seasoned ground turkey, 6 slices turkey bacon, nearly tripled the amount of stock, and used skim milk instead of cream. It was really, super good!!!
I live in Erie, PA, and cold is a reality, except for August. Maybe. Further I am a great soup lover and this is a great soup and I love it. It has meat, potatoes and veggies and the broth is to die for.
This is great... easy and tasty!!! Just like Olive Garden's. I made it without the bacon and it was still good.
Delicious recipe, but very time consuming. I used homemade spicy Italian sausage from an Italian deli. I browned it on the stove top, then cut it in half lengthwise and cut that into bite-sized pieces. The spices in the homemade sausage really added to the flavor. Also substituted Swiss chard greens for the kale, and really liked the flavor.
Delicious! My family loved this recipe, I doubled it to freeze some for later this winter. Thanks for sharing! :)
used ground italian sausage because its just more appropriate and had chicken broth (i make it homemade) so i used that instead of water and chicken bouillon. Love it and love the leftovers though.
loved it, I had been wanting this soup for a while so we made it, friends came over and every bit was eaten. I had planned on having left overs for lunch. I personally would recommend open casings on sausage and browning them as I did not like the chunks of meat. We are already planning to make it again.
Amazing recipe!!! Don't change a thing.
I've made it twice and it really is better than the restaurant version. It is well-suited for substitutions. I use an Italian sausage so the soup has a reddish tint from the spices. It's real comfort food.
Nice, but I prefer to let the bacon, garlic, onion and sausage boil together for awhile before adding the potatoes and cream. This imparts more flavour to the broth.
Excellent soup!! will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing!!
AMAZING!! I made a few very minor changes to this recipe. The biggest change was I bought ground italian sausage and just browned it myself. I didn't have any kale, so we used baby spinach instead. I will probably just use spinach every time since it turned out so good! i am not a fan of potatoe peelings, so mine were pealed. i also used 2 cubes of chicken bouillon. my husband LOVED this and is extremely excited to have an alternate to going to Olive Garden to get his favorite soup. i am sure this will be a very common request for dinner!
Awesome. Excellent taste. I did use italian sausage as others had recommended and it turned out just as I had hoped. Remarkably similar to the Olive Gardens' soup. Thanks for this recipe.
I love this recipe. Granted, I tend to use it more as a guideline than a rule, but it's a good, solid base. What do I do different? I add some fresh kale, bump the garlic (my family loves it), use homemade chicken stock, and add a little butter (about 3 Tbsp). I never have leftovers.
A family favorite... have made this many times. We like our soup a little thicker so, I add a little cornstarch roux and extra potatos. One time I was out of regular bacon and substituted turkey bacon. I would not recommend doing this unless you are in a pinch. The flavor was still there but I did not care for the texture. The bacon was just too chewy.
My husband LOVES the zuppa Tuscani soup at Olive Garden, so I was thrilled when I found this recipe! I must say that I never followed it exactly. Instead, I made mine according to the changes recommended by Jobbly Man (thanks!) It was excellent! The second time I made it, my husband suggested we leave out the bacon. It wasn't missed. This is a regular for us now!
Very easy & great! It was a hit with everyone. After reading reviews on it, I: added more water, reduced bacon, added another potato, and just seasoned to taste. No leftovers here!!
I only gave this a 4 because you need to use italian sausage to get the right taste. I used the smoked and it just wasn't the same. But with the italian sausage it will be perfect!
Wonderful! My husband had 3 bowls! I used Italian sausage and frozen spinach and chicken broth in a can. Worked out great!
Excellent recipe that works well with your personal adjustments. I used sweet Italian sausage and added no bacon because of fat and calories and also used fat free half and half instead of creme. It was WONDERFUL!! Soup is my favorite thing to make and I can't believe I just discovered this one.
I used 1 lb ground Italian sausage (browned), 2 tsp garlic, 5 medium red potatoes, 1 lb of bacon, 6 cups of chicken broth, 1 T. italian seasoning, 1 T. garlic powder, 1 T. onion powder, 2 tsp red pepper flakes, 2 cups of spinach, and 2 cups of half and half. It was absolutely DELICIOUS!!!
This wonderful soup tastes the same as the one you get at The Olive Garden
Delish! Definitely needed a bit more garlic and more broth, though. I rinsed the sausage and blotted the bacon (which I microwaved). Also, crushed red pepper makes it legit. Great recipe!
This is a really good soup recipe. I did change a few things. I used Trader Joe's organic low sodium chicken broth. in place of water and bouillon. for sodium reasons. also used 1/3 cup bacon bits in place of the 6 slices of bacon. also used 2 cups diced potatoes. I used baby spinach in place of Kale since I had spinach on hand. I changed out the heavy cream for half and half again because I didn't have heavy cream on hand. It is a Great soup. I served with a little Pecorino Romano cheese. I will be making this again, and this time with kale, but will keep all the changes, because I liked it that way. Hubs loves the Olive Garden version , and says that this one is just like it except there is more meat. Thank you for Sharing this soup recipe!
It was tasty, but in the future, I would cook the bacon separate from the onions. I'm not a fan of limp bacon.
This was awesome. I used hot & mild italian sausage & added potatoes, but it is so so so good!
Amazing soup, and perfect with substitutions when you don't have certain ingredients. I've subbed broccoli and green pepper for kale, used flavored sausages in place of Italian, and added sour cream and milk in place of cream-- and it's always delicious! I always use chicken broth instead of water, and we serve with crusty bread for dipping. Thanks for the perfect winter soup recipe!
1#JUST LIKE OLIVE GARDEN! I made it with italian sausage, added more potates, and 3 cubes of chicken bouillon.Perfecto!The salad and red wine added well.Its worth it all!
This is a really great soup, wonderful flavor! I got one bowl out of it and my husband ate the rest! The only thing I would change would be to add more potatoes. Otherwise, it was easy and delicious!
YUM YUM YUM!!! Changed the kale to frozen spinach due to avaiability in a rural area. This was a religous experience, truly! I actually felt good after eating which is new for me... must be a low GI dish. Will make again and again and again!!! Thanks!!!
My favorite soup. I've made it many times. The only change I made was to use beef bouillon (its all I had). I read the reviews. I like to make my own changes to recipes as much as everyone but please try to make it according to the original recipe. I don't know if people are buying the wrong sausage or purposely using a different kind. I get the smoked sausage that is in a ring. It is near the bacon in my grocery store. It looks like kielbasa. Hope that helps. Thanks Holly.
Absolutely yummy! Instead of smoked sausage I use hot italian sausage. Some may find this a bit too spicy for their liking, however, it's just perfect to me!
This was awesome! I used chicken broth (6 cups) and had to substitute spinach for the kale since they were out at the grocery store. I also used crumbled spicy Italian sausage because we like a little heat. Yummo! Now I have to find a recipe for bread sticks & salad from this favorite restaurant.
I used HOT turkey sausage - amazing!
YUM!!!!!
Used hot turkey sausage, low sodium bacon, chicken broth instead of water/bouillon and fat-free half/half for cream. Very good, only I might experiment with roasting the potatoes first before adding them to improve their taste. Served with homemade focaccia from this site.
I made the restaurant style zuppa toscano from this site and I found this recipe to be much better. Used up the kale from our csa when making this great soup.
Yum! Completely agree with the other helpful reviews. Just needs a little bit of tweaking. It's a bit too much cream (and I love cream) as compared to the restaraunt version so I'll cut it a bit next time. Definitely use Kale instead of spinach. The restaurant actually uses escarole so if you can find it then all the better! Fennel if you like it would also make it more authentic...the sausage I used had a little but not enough. (Since I don't really care for fennel I didn't add any extra.)
This was outstanding! Tastes identical to the Olive Garden's. I used spinach instead of Kale but otherwise followed the recipe.
Really good, I had been searching for this recipe since the Olive Garden left Canada. I do cook the bacon separatly and drain well, I also put the Kale in and then simmer the soup without the cream for a much longer time otherwise the Kale is too tough for my liking. Also buy Hot Italian sausage to give it that spicy taste.
love this recipe!!!! I always try to make a bigger amount so I can have some later but always eat it all. also I use spinach instead of kale and it is great
I tried this recipe because my husband loves Zuppa Toscana from Olive Garden. I used Chicken Broth instead of the water/bouillon. The only thing that was a bit difficult was trying to separate the onion from the bacon which I ended out giving up and deciding to leave in. The soup turned out wonderful otherwise.
This soup was fantastic! I used sweet Italian-flavored turkey sausage, which I removed from the skins, crumbled and browned in a frying pan, using the fat from the bacon. And I used 2 cans of chicken broth instead of the water and bouillon. Since the type of potato wasn't mentioned, I used 3 small red potatoes, left the skins on and sliced thinly. I have been making this recipe almost weekly since I first tried it - I just can't get enough! Thank you, thank you, thank you, Holly.
My family enjoyed this meal. Even my kid who doesn't like soup said he could eat it, just isn't his favorite. However, that is better than refusing to eat it!!! I didn't use heavy cream to save on calories. We added a dollop of sour cream to make it seem creamier. Also used mild Italian sausage with gave it so much flavor. We will be making this again. I also cooked the sausage, onions, bacon ahead of time and added the rest of the ingredients to the slow cooker. Then added the bacon,sausage mix to the slow cooker and cooked on high for 3 hrs. I love my slow cooker for busy days!!
This is great. One of my favorite restaurants has this on thier menu, and I have wanted this recipe for quite some time...Thanks...
Excellent and easy to make. I used Italian Sausage links and that was super.
LOVE IT!! Absolutely one of our favorite things to eat in the whole world of Allrecipes.com
turned out pretty good, a little on the plain side though i will probably add alittle more of everything next time, but was very similar to olive gardens soup.
Excellent! The only change I made was using half and half instead of cream.
Absoulutely WONDERFUL!!!! Taste just like the original! U gotta try this one!!!Thanks Holly!!!Ground sausage makes it more authentic.
I made this for my husband last night because he loves the one Olive Garden. Well he thought it tasted the same. I did add extra potatoes and used italian sausage like others suggested. Next time I might just double the recipe since my broth was a little low, but it was creamy, rich and delicious!
This dish was a great-tasting one that I will serve again. However, I did not feel that it tasted just like the one from olive garden. I did change the smoked sausage to italian sausage and I added a lot of half-and-half to make it have a little more liquid. This soup is very thick and hardy. It is a meal-not a side dish. I think you could half the amount of sausage and be just fine. However, it tasted great and I was asked for the recipe by our guests. I will definitely serve it again. Thanks so much!
I have told everyone about this recipe!! It is JUST like Olive Garden. I did use bulk sausage like the Garden and added a little more soup stock & a dash of pepper - perfect!!!
Yum!
My family loves this soup! It is just delicious. To make it a little healthier we use double the kale and omit the bacon. Saute onions and garlic after draining the sausage (the sausage you use makes or breaks the soup - a nice spicy sausage with lots of flavor is good). I use a spicy Italian sausage and just brown in a skillet. If you like the Olive Garden soup, you will enjoy this recipe!
I was looking for zuppa toscana as prepared at Olive Garden. This is as every bit as good if not better. The bacon is the only difference I could tell but the bacon adds great flavor. I used Emeril's sausage with sundried tomatoes. Very delicious and flavorable. Definitely will be a family favorite!
This recipe was phenomenal! I am a total beginner to cooking and it turned out great. The only change I made to the recipe and will do the next time I make it is to use a 16 oz package of italian sausage. The soup was thicker than the Olive Garden version so next time, I am going to make the following changes: 1. 2/3 the amount of Sausage and Bacon. 2. 3/4 Chicken Boullian 3. 2 times the amount of Kale. 4. Add some spices to get the itallian sausage kick. It needed to be a little bit more spicy and hot to hit the olive garden version in my opinion. For those of you wanting to emulate Olive Garden, this recipe should definately be your starting point.
This was great!
My husband makes a soup similiar to this, he uses mild and hot italian sausage, chicken broth, yukon gold potatoes, and half and half, and instead of Kale (which he used for a long time) he added cilantro one time, and we have had it that way ever since.
followed suggestions with italian sausage and spinach, extra potatoes, but too greasy for my stomach :(
