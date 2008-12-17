Excellent Venison Soup

33 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 7
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This soup is outstanding and a wonderful use of ground venison or elk, which is much better for you than ground beef. It also uses some veggies that we don't use very often, if ever! Here, it all comes together deliciously.

By Michelle

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
2 hrs 20 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Brown venison and onions in a large pot over medium heat. Mix in onion, parsnip, potatoes, carrots, rutabagas, tomatoes, bouillon, water, cabbage, bay leaf, oregano, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and simmer 1 to 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 36.1g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 114.3mg; sodium 1018.5mg. Full Nutrition
