Excellent Venison Soup

This was very good! I pretty much stuck to the basic ingredients with the exception of adding garlic and some crushed red pepper flakes (per another reviewer). I also doubled the water and beef boullion and used a 28oz can of diced tomatoes. I think you could use any variation of root veggies and it would all be good. One thing I did do different from the instructions was to hold back adding the cabbage until it was about 2/3rds done. I was afraid adding it with the other veggies would cause it to be too mushy. It was tender, but still had a slight crispness to it. YUMMM...will be a new staple in our house!