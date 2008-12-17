Excellent Venison Soup
This soup is outstanding and a wonderful use of ground venison or elk, which is much better for you than ground beef. It also uses some veggies that we don't use very often, if ever! Here, it all comes together deliciously.
This is a great recipe, but if you want to make a truly "excellent" venison soup try making it with venison mixed with hot italian sausage. It's simply awesome!Read More
If I were to make this again, I would use 1/2 the meat, double the tomatoes and add frozen green peas at the end. First time I ever had parsnips - they were good and added to the overall flavor.Read More
Usually we just make chilli with ground venison so I was glad to see a new recipe I haven't seen before. This was perfect for fall! It is excellent and we all loved it! The only thing we did differently was add some garlic. Definately a keeper!
This was very good. I accidently bought a turnip instead of the rutabaga :) but my entire family thought it was terrific and had seconds and even thirds.
This is really tasty! I didn't have ground venison thawed out so I used cubed venison round steak. I had a part of a bag of peas so I tossed those in . This is one of those delicious recipes that you will want to make often. Great comfort food! No leftovers here because we ate it too fast.
Awesome soup. I have made this soup many times. At times I have substituted vegetables with others I already have in the house. It always turns out great.
This was a really good soup - I made a few changes. I used a 28 oz can of whole tomatoes, 4 bouillon cubes and reduced the salt to 1/2 tsp. The only suggestion I have is that it needs more broth. Maybe more water/bouillon to more tomatoes. Overall, very good.
Over all a good flavor to this soup ,but I added more 2 more cups of water and 2 more boullion cubes ,1 cup tomato juice. To give it more liquid,could have used even more of both.
Definitely different from your normal venison recipes. Unique combination of flavors. Very good recipe that got better each day.
This was a great fall soup :) I wasn't able to find venison at the market and used bison instead but it was a great, hearty soup using the produce of the season :)
Excellent soup! I shared the soup with my 2 neighbors, and they said this is the the best soup (bar none) that they have ever had before! Great fall/winter dish in Northern Minnesota. I followed everyone's suggestion. I used 1 pound ground venison and 1 pound Italian sausage. I added 3 cloves of freshly pressed GARLIC, a pinch of PARSLEY FLAKES and a pinch of BASIL FLAKES. I also used FRESH TOMATOES instead of canned tomatoes. I doubled the WATER and BEEF BOUILLON CUBE. I also added a few RED PEPPER FLAKES in the soup to give it a little kick. My kids loved it and they're very picky. My husband was raving about it to our neighbors.
Loved it! And the man gives it a thumbs up as well.
Great soup if you have a freezer full of elk! I'm not huge on wild game meat, but my husband stocks the freezer every winter. I must say that this does come together very well. I even went back for seconds. I didn't have rutabaga or parsnip on hand, so I left it out. Didn't have the canned tomatoes either so I used the three fresh tomatoes I had and 2 cans of V8 juice. Will definitely make again!
Very tasty,easy too.
I have just won a soup competition at a Farmers' Market in Scotland with this great recipe . Used diced haunch, cooked soup for only 1/2 hour then took the meat out and shredded it finely. Used swede and added chopped parsley and chilli flakes. Added more water.
This is a hearty dish and an excellent recipe! I always read the reviews before making any dish and added 3 large cloves of garlic. It was definitely a hit with my family and I’ll definitely be making it again.
Very good soup. Thanks for the recipe. My husband got his first deer in quite a few years this Fall and this is the first recipe that I have tried to use it up. Will definitely make this again.
For us anyways, the following changes brought this soup up to 5 stars: Instead of water and bouillon, use 7-8 cups of beef stock (not broth). I also used 3 parsnips and one carrot, not the other way around. One lb. of venison ground together with one lb. Italian turkey sausage was the way to go. Just brown them both in a little olive oil. I also added a whole quart of home-canned tomatoes. With the additional stock used, double the spices. This soup turned out to be a big hit.
This is a very good recipe I used venison stew meat and 2 bay leaves with 4 cups of water and 4 bouillon cubes... our family loved it
I had to delete the carrots as my son does not like them. Added mushrooms and then because carrots have a bit of sweetness added 1/2 can of Cherry Dr. Pepper!~ Delish!!!!!!!!!
This is a good, tasty recipe, easy to make. My wife and I both enjoyed it, and our neighbour did too (made a bit too much!).
This definitely a keeper!did not make changes
I've made this multiple times now and love this recipe. I usually skip the rutabaga and parsnip because I don't normally have these on hand. I add plenty of garlic and ground red pepper flakes for a nice kick.
My husband and I really enjoyed this 'soup' (I think it's more of a stew than a soup, but either way, it's delicious). I took several of the suggestions from the previous reviewers, including: using 1 lbs of venison, adding frozen peas at the end, using more tomatoes/broth/liquid, and adding more herbs and spices. I really enjoyed the addition of all the different veggies in this dish, and how easy it was to make. It will be something I make again. Thank you for the recipe!
We used ground elk, and it was very tasty and hardy for a cold winter day. Had never used parsnips or rutabagas before. We like these root vegetables.
This is one of the best recipes I have found for venison. There is NO gamey taste at all. It fills you up and you don’t feel sluggish afterwards (even if you go back for seconds)! My 8-year-old liked it! Great job on this one!
excellent
Excellent! Followed the recipe. Will make it again! Made no changes to the recipe.... used a venison neck roast.
This was very good! I pretty much stuck to the basic ingredients with the exception of adding garlic and some crushed red pepper flakes (per another reviewer). I also doubled the water and beef boullion and used a 28oz can of diced tomatoes. I think you could use any variation of root veggies and it would all be good. One thing I did do different from the instructions was to hold back adding the cabbage until it was about 2/3rds done. I was afraid adding it with the other veggies would cause it to be too mushy. It was tender, but still had a slight crispness to it. YUMMM...will be a new staple in our house!
This deserves the designation of ‘excellent’! The flavor is fabulous, satisfying, even with the veggies we don’t always use. I did some work to find out what 1/2 of a rutabaga was = 1.5 cups. And 1/2 cabbage = 4 cups. Also cooked only 1.5 hours and great flavor. We used sodium free bullion and tomatoes so passed salt at the table. Thanks.
