A-Maize-ing Corn Chowder

UPDATE: MUCH BETTER THE NEXT DAY (SOUP THICKENED NICELY). This is very comforting, filling & perfect for a chilly night, but... it's pretty bland as is. In it's favor, you can really add pizzaz by adding s&p to taste (beware... you MUST add a LOT of both to this basic soup!). This is a nice recipe to build off of, but as with any new recipe I try, I hesitate to make "major" changes b4 giving it it's rightful chance to win my approval "as is." Having said this, I do think the addition of any number of spices, celery, carrots or cheese (melted into the soup) would enhance this considerably. Adding chopped scallions & a GENEROUS sprinkling of pepper to my bowl helped somewhat. NOTE: Many reviewers complained about "watery" soup. Yes, this soup is thin. I ended up adding a few spoonfuls of instant (garlic herb) potato flakes & that seemed to do the trick. Draining your sweet corn (at least partially) also helps. And despite other's comments about the corn / potato ratio, I felt both were spot on. My only other changes were subbing a 12 oz. can of ff evaporated milk (was out of skim) & chicken broth in lieu of H2O (to add flavor). For those of you who skipped the bacon... of course your soup was bland!!! I sauteed my onions in bacon grease as directed & STILL felt this seriously lacked flavor! If you are going to skip the bacon to save calories, you should probably try another recipe. All in all, this was "OK," but I doubt I'll make it again. Thanks anyways, Ellen. :-)