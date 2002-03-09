A-Maize-ing Corn Chowder

Creamy corn chowder with crumbled bacon.

Recipe by Ellen G

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 -6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Directions

  • Fry bacon in a Dutch oven until crisp; remove bacon, reserving 2 tablespoons drippings. Crumble bacon and set aside.

  • Saute onion in reserved drippings until tender; add potatoes and water. Cover and simmer 15 to 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.

  • Stir in milk, corn, salt, and pepper to taste; continue to cook, stirring frequently, until heated through. Sprinkle with crumbled bacon to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
465 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 67.7g; fat 18.6g; cholesterol 30.7mg; sodium 1284.5mg. Full Nutrition
