A-Maize-ing Corn Chowder
Creamy corn chowder with crumbled bacon.
This was really good. If you want it thicker you can add a few spoons of instant mashed potatoes-it gives it a yummy help. I also used canned evaporated milk and dehydrated chopped onion and it still came out great! Last, I added a bit of chopped parsley for added color right towards the end of cooking.Read More
Not a bad recipe, but just average. Spiced it up with some cajun seasoning and used a whole pack of bacon. It was simple and not hard to make but the family was only so-so on it.Read More
This recipe was definetly easy and it wasn't bad. I won't make it again.I prefer it a little thicker and made with fresh corn.
This is a good soup recipe... However, I did use chicken broth in place of water and it required more than the 1/2 cup stated. I probably used about 1 and a half cups. It needed a little bit of salt and LOTS of pepper. Overall, it was quick and easy and quite tasty.
If you love corn chowder but hate the fat, this is a perfect recipe for you. It's guilt free!
Great recepie! I doubled the recepie and used 2 cans of creamed corn and 4 cans of whole corn. To thicken up the soup I added a wee bit of flour and 2 cups of heavy cream (it was too thin. I also try added celery and carrots. Mine tasted GREAT and my family LOVED it. I used h
Good grief, I love this recipe! It's super easy and reheats well - I'm a college student and time is scarce, but this one is *definitely* worth the effort! The only change I make is that I add a bit more milk and sometimes cream.
After reading all the great reviews, I was really looking forward to having this on a dreary day. It sounded so good. What a disappointment. It was so bland. Like one reviewer said, it did taste like watered down creamed corn. I even tried adding a touch of garlic, that didn't help, so I added a little ceyenne pepper..no help. So, I tried letting it simmer thinking the flavors might blend...wrong. Finally I added more bacon. All that did was make me waste bacon. It just didn't improve. I won't make this again that is for sure.
It was easy and pretty good, but the broth holding the ingredients together was a bit thin for my tastes. I added 1/4 cup of milk with 3 tablespoons of cornstarch in it to thicken, and a pat of butter. I think next time I'll add some celery.
This chowder has a wonderful flavor! I didn't use the entire 2 cups of milk. I'd also let everything (after you add the corn) simmer about 15 minutes to thicken it up.
i would like to say a great big thank-you to the person that created this recipe ! Not only did my husband and my 3yr old LOVE it but I took some left overs to work and the staff fought over it! Great job !!! And quick to make too. Thanx again.
Like a lot of opinions in here, this chowder did turn out a bit thin. I made it the night before to serve for the next night's dinner,hoping it would thicken up, but I still had to add a little cornstarch to get the consistency I was looking for. It tasted fine in the end, but my kids weren't as thrilled with it as they are with the one in the restaurant.
UPDATE: MUCH BETTER THE NEXT DAY (SOUP THICKENED NICELY). This is very comforting, filling & perfect for a chilly night, but... it's pretty bland as is. In it's favor, you can really add pizzaz by adding s&p to taste (beware... you MUST add a LOT of both to this basic soup!). This is a nice recipe to build off of, but as with any new recipe I try, I hesitate to make "major" changes b4 giving it it's rightful chance to win my approval "as is." Having said this, I do think the addition of any number of spices, celery, carrots or cheese (melted into the soup) would enhance this considerably. Adding chopped scallions & a GENEROUS sprinkling of pepper to my bowl helped somewhat. NOTE: Many reviewers complained about "watery" soup. Yes, this soup is thin. I ended up adding a few spoonfuls of instant (garlic herb) potato flakes & that seemed to do the trick. Draining your sweet corn (at least partially) also helps. And despite other's comments about the corn / potato ratio, I felt both were spot on. My only other changes were subbing a 12 oz. can of ff evaporated milk (was out of skim) & chicken broth in lieu of H2O (to add flavor). For those of you who skipped the bacon... of course your soup was bland!!! I sauteed my onions in bacon grease as directed & STILL felt this seriously lacked flavor! If you are going to skip the bacon to save calories, you should probably try another recipe. All in all, this was "OK," but I doubt I'll make it again. Thanks anyways, Ellen. :-)
Overall it was pretty good. I found it could of used a little more potatos and less corn.
I love this recipe. I made it for my in-laws and I am back printing the recipe for them. I must say, I did doctor it up a bit with more pepper and a few more potatoes.
YUMMERIFIC! I did sub fat-free sour cream for water and turkey bacon for bacon.
I wanted to like this due to the positive reviews, but was disappointed. Two cans of creamed corn makes this too sweet - my husband asked if I had added sugar. Aside from the sweetness - it was just too plain. Next time I'll try the "Corn Chowder - Fast and Great" on this site that uses a chicken broth base.
A amazing blending of a corn chowder .It is bright and cheery and oh so deliscious. Wouldn't change a thing except perhaps increase the size of the finished product cause what I made went way too fast!
Pretty good except decrease the amount of liquid....it was too liquidy. Also, next time I will add some chunks of ham instead of the bacon.
I liked this recipe a lot. I added green onions for garnish too, but because I didn't have 2 cans of creamed corn, I used one can, half a can of niblets, and only 1 cup of milk. I didn't halve the other ingredients, and the recipe still turned out. I used 1% milk, but for a richer dish, I'd use cream.
I used leftover corn from a crawfish boil and stock I made from a smoked chicken. Additions Threw in 1/2 stick of butter, fresh herbs, and some chili powder too.mmmmmMMMMMM!!!!!
I finished the whole batch by myself in three days. Perfect texture, flavor, and smell.
I used to love the corn chowder in a can when I was a kid, but now I like to make all my soups from scratch (a lot less sodium and more flavor that way). I used this recipe as a base. I didn't use any bacon because I don't eat pork products, but my husband and I thought this was amazing. Since some reviewers said it was too thin, I used 4 potatoes instead of 2, and used only one can of creamed corn. I topped it with a splash of hot sauce and some freshly snipped chives and it was wonderful! Really comforting and definitely brought me back to my childhood with the same delicious flavor.
I made this twice in one week at the request of my family. The first time I kept it the same. The second time around I cut fresh corn of the cob and added a cup of half and half. It's great for a fall day in Maine! Thanks!
Overall this chowder was ok. To me, it tasted like creamed corn mixed with bacon grease, which is essentially what it is, but with a few other ingredients mixed in. Just not what I was looking for.
This is AMAZING! I added the bacon to the soup while it was cooking and it was very good.
Delicious! This is a real nice comfort food. I added bits of ham, crispy crumbled bacon and used half and half. I used chicken stock in place of water. I also used half of an red onion, chopped and two red potatoes, cubed, with skin on. I added four ears of fresh corn along with one can of cream-style corn. I let it simmer for a while to thicken up and seasoned with Hawaiian sea salt and fresh ground black pepper. I served this with homemade, "J.P.'s Big Daddy Biscuits," also from this website.
Very easy, very good tasting!
I have made this chowder several times. I used 1 cup milk and 1 cup 1/2 and1/2. I also added about 2 tbsp of chicken bullion paste. I quadrupled the recipe for a Labor Day Party, everyone loved it. Thanks for a great recipe.
Great easy recipe for corn chowder. Made a few adjustments: I used chicken stock instead of water, used 2 cans of corn instead of just one and omitted the bacon to cut down on the salt content (but WILL try it next time WITH bacon). Overall, a good recipe :) And it's great for the budget, too!
I made this as an early afternoon "snack" before the Thanksgiving feast that evening. My husband loved this corn chowder! The only thing I changed was I used 1 cup milk and 1 cup 1/2 & 1/2 instead of the 2 cups of milk. Great recipe! Thanks for sharing it with us!
This recipe looked good but I wanted to add a little spice. I added a can of green chilis, some cilantro, and a couple thick sliced zucchinis. It was awesome and definitely a keeper! It's one of my favorites!
Just made it. Too much bacon flavor for me. Easy to make though.
Easy,fast,and taste great. I added a little more bacon than recipe called for, but didn't need any salt.
I was very disappointed with this recipe. It was quite bland and not very creamy. I had to add some cajun seasoning to it to give it some flavor. Even then it wasn't all that great. Not horrible but not that great. I will not be making this again.
I thought this was really good. I cooked the potatoes separately and threw in a chicken bullion cube for some added flavor. I also sauted some garlic with the onion, added some extra milk and 2 tbs of corn starch to thicken it up a little. I finished it of with a splash of liquid smoke and boy was it good. My husband is not a soup fan but he liked this. I will definately make this again.
Not bad, but a little bland for my taste. I added a little dried rosemary (maybe 1/4 tsp) and a LOT of cinnamon (maybe 3 tbs), plus some freshly ground nutmeg. I also put a stick blender to it to get the consistency I wanted. I left a little chunkiness, in mine. In the end it turned out really well, but I had to modify the recipe.
Very Good! I used the review of another and omitted the water and put sour cream in it's place. I also added chicken when I sautee'd the onions. Very Hearty!
Fantastic and flavorful! Thanks!
This recipe worked out perfectly. I was very easily able to make it my own and it turned out wonderfully.
The very first thing I did was saute the onion in butter (not bacon drippings) along with half of a red pepper that I had leftover from fajitas. Then I added cubed sweet potatoes and sauteed that for about 5 minutes. Then I added in the half cup of water with a chicken bouillon cube. Brought that to a simmer for about 20 minutes. Then I added the corn, creamed corn, salt, pepper, and ONE cup of HALF AND HALF (not milk). It tasted bland so to it I added about 4 dashes of hot sauce and 2 teaspoons creole seasoning. It was almost perfect . . . but not quite. I remembered the best corn chowder I ever had - had a lot of cheese in it. So, I shredded a combination of colby, monterey jack, and fontina cheese that I had - about 1 1/2 cups and slowly stirred that in. (You can use just a mexican blend of shredded cheese found at any grocery store too!) IT WAS ABSOLUTELY PERFECT. I mean the most perfect thing I have made from this web site! My husband who isn't ever excited about any recipe because he isn't a big food critic totally loved it! So basically the changes were this: Sweet Potato (although I doubt this had any impact on it), added red pepper to saute, half and half instead of regular milk (1 cup instead of 2), hot sauce, creole seasoning, and grated cheese.
Wonderful soup! I served this for lunch for a group of women today and everyone LOVED it. My husband was happy, too. I substituted Land O Lakes Fat Free Half and Half for the milk but kept everything else the same. I will definitely make this many times.
This was a tasty recipe. However, I added about 2 teaspoons of chicken boullion and it really increased the flavor. Will definitely make this again.
So yummy! I even used skim milk and turkey bacon and it still was wondnerful! I added cayenne pepper for an extra kick. Thank you!
I loved this corn chowder, it was soooo good!! When i heated up the leftovers the next night I got out the good old bisquick and made dumplin's in it. Deeelish!! (I also put chicken in it, yummy)
I dont give 5 stars because no recipe is perfect, but if i did this one would get it. The only thing i changed was i sub 1/2 heavy cream for 1/2 the milk and served with shredded cheddar. A keeper thanx
The chowder is the best we've ever had. Even better than any that we've ordered in the best restaurants. I left out the bacon and instead of all milk I used 1/2 cup skim milk and 1 1/2 cups of Land o Lakes fat free cream. It was thick and rich. Try it......you'll love it!!
Truly a-maize-ing! I subbed some Bacos to top it off, for a veggie version, but I & my husband LOVE it. And this past winter, it came in very handy!
So easy, so wonderful----10 stars instead of just five!!! I also like to get out the Bisquick and put dumplins on top, yummy!!! Thanks for sharing such a great recipe!!
Absolutely delicious (and easy)! I made this a few months back and have made it about every other week since then. It pairs well with cornbread. I do prefer it without bacon, which is not the norm for me since everything tastes better with bacon. I also add an extra can of corn, per another review. To top it off I add some shredded cheddar. It's the perfect recipe for a cold winter's day...a must try!
I added some celery and carrots to the mix. I mashed one of the potatoes after cooking then added it to the soup to make it a little thicker. Next time I might use cream instead of the milk to give it a little more body. This is easily a five star chowder!
Needs a lot of pepper to add taste!!
Even after burning the bacon the flavor of the soup was great! Everyone loved it. Substitute in Green onions, and the flavor is a lighter, and it adds some color for presentation. Its Great!
Loved how this was quick this was to prepare and was delicious.
My mom has made this soup for years. It was probably our first-ever AllRecipes meal. For as long as I can remember I've made this for my birthday. The best corn chowder, ever, in my opinion!
Good soup though I wouldn't consider it "a-maize-ing." I improvised by using ham instead of bacon (since I had leftover ham) and frozen corn in place of cream-style corn, which I also did not have in the cupboard. I added some leftover mashed potatoes and some sprinkles of Cajun Seasoning. It was good though I doubt I will make it again.
Yummy!!!!! Very quick and easy to make! Instead of the whole cook the bacon thing, I used Real Bacon Bits sprinkled on the top with some cheese. We all loved this and will make it again!
I added crumbled bacon & broccoli to soup - very good.
I thought this was an excellent recipe for corn chowder! I love Hale & Hearty Soups' sweet corn chowder and this was very similar. I followed other suggestions and used water from the can of corn to cook the potatoes. I also substituted one of the cups of milk with a can of cream of chicken soup. I only used half an onion (large yellow), and used a pinch of cayenne in addition to the salt and black pepper. My only word of advice would be to watch out for how much salt you use. It gets very salty once you add the bacon. I will be making this again soon, it's very easy and perfect for fall!
Loved it! I doubled the recipe and made a clonking great big batch of it! It was easy to make and delicious. I found that leftovers were even better. I made only two changes: I left out the salt, and I stirred the bacon right into the chowder before serving. I'll make it again for sure! Thanks for the recipe, Ellen G!
Made this for supper today and it is wonderful. I read other reviews and made some changes as well. I used Olive oil for cooking the onion and also a clove of garlic. Then I used chicken stock instead of water and also added frozen corn not canned. I will def make this again. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
My guests loved this!
Corn chowder is a rather bland meal, but maybe that's why it is so comforting. My additions always include a cup of cheedar cheese and a few dashes of Franks red hot sauce. Serve with more cheese sprinkled on top.
Was really just looking for the basic ingredients. I just about doubled it, but did add chicken bouillon to the water I simmered the potatoes in. Also added some garlic in with my onions. Didn't change anything much. For as basic as the recipe is, it is suitably tasty. If you're looking for a restaurant-level chowder go somewhere that wants a roux.
The family loved it.
This recipe was nice and light. I like it better without the onions.
Great soup, the only thing I would do differently is to par boil the potatoes.
I didn't use the bacon grease after cooking the bacon. I used olive oil for the onions and added 1 cup of chicken broth in place of the water. Then I poured the mixture in the blender. Nice consistency, I'll be sure to make it again. Thank you!
This is very good - I like that it doesn't use flour to thicken. I used an extra can of corn - white shoepeg, just to give it more texture, and about 1 more potato. I added some Old Bay and dry mustard, and quite a bit of pepper. I think this is a fun recipe to play with on seasoning - I'm thinking about a little curry next time. Thanks for the recipe!
Can't wait to make this for dinner, will follow the suggestions and use chicken broth, and saute celery with the onion and bacon, but because it is summer and corn on the cob is everywhere I am using fresh corn (6-8 ears). I didn't see anyone on any of the recipes for "corn chowder" that cuts the corn off the cob and then adds the cob for flavor while simmering. It makes a HUGE difference! I made the chicken tortilla soup from this site and added corn on the cob, and simmered the cob in the soup! Absolutely fantastic! It adds soooo much flavor and the cream from the cob thickens it perfectly.... Ohhhhh I can't wait! I love corn on the cob and corn chowder!
This soup was so incredibly easy and very tasty. Wonderful in the winter. I've made it once, but plan to make it again soon. The bacon adds such a good flavor. Don't change a thing!!
A good, easy recipe.
My husband ate every bit of this over the course of 3 days. I replaced the salt with an equal amount of Cajun seasoning mix and used all creamed corn (because I was trying to get rid of it). Those were the only changes I made; it was very easy; and I will make it for him again!
Four stars because I made a few changes. I used chicken broth instead of water (4 cups), two more potatoes and 4 cups of fresh corn (because I had so much extra corn on the cob that I had to use). I also spiced it up a little with 1 t. chili powder, 1/2 t. cayenne pepper, 1 t. garlic powder and a bay leaf. Used two cups of 1/2 and 1/2 in place of milk. Topped with the crumbled bacon and a dab of sour cream. Delish! Next time I might try to thicken it a little, but I suppose if you use the cream corn and less liquid it would be thicker.
Amazing indeed. I substituted frozen corn for the whole kernel and added a little concentrated chicken broth with the water. Everyone enjoyed it. Its a keeper.
totally beefed it up - oh well - used half and half, added celery and carrots - 5 stars with those changes - oh yes, cajun seasoning!
Just really thin, not too creamy.
OUTSTANDING! Here is the key: use 1 cup water with chicken boullion for the potatoes and mix in the onions that were sauteed in bacon drippings while the potatoes soften (I practically pureed the onions in the food processor before adding them to the bacon drippings), then add 1/2 cup half-and-half, 1 can condensed cream of chicken soup, pepper to taste (no salt necessary since you used bacon drippings to sautee the onions and that's going right in the soup), 1/2 tablespoon of garlic powder, then the 2 cans creamed corn and 1 can whole kernel corn (after draining the water from the can)...MAYBE add in a quick spurt of milk to make it a little thinner, and throw in the chopped bacon bits (made as suggested, although I threw them in a food processor before mixing right into the soup) right before serving. Seriously one of the best recipes of all time.
Delicious! Changed out half a cup of the milk for some heavy whipping cream and added a generous about of black pepper. Then when it was done I threw it in the blender for a nice creamy texture.
I have been using this recipe over the years and it IS an easy corn chowder. Here is what i do now to make it tastier and thicker. I use red potatoes, evaporated milk, 1 cup or so of diced chicken, 1 clove of minced garlic sauteed with the onion, 1tsp of tyme. salt and pepper to taste. My family loves it. I still include the bacon YUmMY!
I added a small can of chopped green chilies.
I thought this was a great recipe. I boiled the potatoes in chicken broth and substituted 1 cup of milk with a can of cream of chicken soup (per other reviewers suggestions) to thicken it up a bit...also threw in a couple shakes of crushed red pepper to give it a little zing (we love spicy). Very good...am definitely keeping this recipe!!
so yummy, so easy!
Amazing recipe I only used kernel corn because that was all I had. I also used 2% milk for health reasons. This is a quick, easy, tasty recipe and a real crowd pleaser.
EXCELLENT!!! I will make this recipe from now on!
Not too impressed with this recipe. Sounded really good, especially with bacon, but tasted like watered down cream corn.
Delicious! I like to save some of the bacon to sprinkle on top when serving.
something different if you like corn chowder, but not too amazing.
This was super easy and really yummy!!! It was very bland so i added some garlic powder and season salt.. I also crumbled the bacon in the soup and let it simmer!! Overall this was sooo super yummy ans will be made again!!!
This is perfect! It is exactly what I was looking for. I used 1 cup half and half and 1 cup of milk, I followed the directions on everything else. SO GOOD!
Pregnant, and craving corn chowder, it was wonderful, but I couldn't have the left overs... I was sick of it at that point... pretty soon that won't be the case any I'll be able to eat left overs again! Very yummy recipe.
I made this recipe and added a few touches of my own.I added 1 can of cream of celery and 1 can cream of potato,fresh chopped chives and parsly.I substituted 1 can mexican corn instead of regular.It was yummy!
My daughter made this. Was easy, and we enjoyed this simple tasting chowder.
This was really yummy! The kids loved it too! I did change the original recipe a bit though. I doubled the amount of corn, potatoes and onion. Then I used 1 can of evaporated milk instead of the regular milk, next time I may use cream. I had to add a bit more water to the onion and potato mixture so they would cook properly. I also added two really big spoonfuls of sourcream when I combined all the ingrediants. It gave it a really nice flavor and thickened it up a bit. I will definately be preparing this agian.
Easy recipe! I followed some of the advice and added some cajun seasoning. It's a keeper.
Very Easy & Delicious! I only made a couple of changes. I added salt and pepper to potatoes and onions while cooking and used 1 cup half & half and 1 cup Milk (this is what I had on hand). Also I added about 1/3 Cup each of Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese with a little bit of Cayenne Pepper for extra kick. I will definitely make this chowder again.
It's not bad, but very bland if you don't add A LOT more spice. I sauted onion and garlic in butter, not oil, and also added thyme and a little soup mix when cooking the potatoes. Towards the end I added both sweet and spicy paprika, coriander, and a lot more salt.
this was an amazing recipe, very easy and lot's of taste! thank you
This was just ok and I even had to add a lot of spices and herbs in order for it to have any flavor. Sorry but I am removing this one from my recipe box.
