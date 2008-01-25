Polish Bouja Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 25
Calories: 472.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 29.8g 60 %
carbohydrates: 40.8g 13 %
dietary fiber: 8.8g 35 %
sugars: 10.7g
fat: 21.8g 34 %
saturated fat: 7.4g 37 %
cholesterol: 78.2mg 26 %
vitamin a iu: 10202.9IU 204 %
niacin equivalents: 13.1mg 100 %
vitamin b6: 1mg 60 %
vitamin c: 59.9mg 100 %
folate: 103.2mcg 26 %
calcium: 110.1mg 11 %
iron: 4.5mg 25 %
magnesium: 84.8mg 30 %
potassium: 1346.7mg 38 %
sodium: 312.2mg 13 %
thiamin: 0.6mg 63 %
calories from fat: 195.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
