Polish Bouja Soup

Rating: 4.14 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Feeding an army? Here's the solution!

By MARBALET

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
40 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
25
Yield:
25 -30 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

25
Original recipe yields 25 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large stock pot over medium heat, cook chicken, pork, and beef in oil, until brown. Drain well.

  • Stir in onion, bell pepper, celery, rutabaga, carrots, cabbage, green beans, potatoes, corn, tomatoes, salt and pepper and simmer over medium-low heat all day long, adding water as needed, until thickened.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
472 calories; protein 29.8g; carbohydrates 40.8g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 78.2mg; sodium 312.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

ruthey
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2008
This recipie takes a long time to pt together but at the end of the day its worth it! The taste is full and hearty. Its a good recipie for a church pot-luck supper since there never seems to be enough meat dishes at those events. Its also a good idea to have two people preping this recipie. enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(18)

SHARON
Rating: 3 stars
01/09/2019
somewhat decent soup Read More
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Angie Coffelt
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2009
Okay I made this with a few changes. Here it goes! I didn't have chicken but I had some turkey in the freezer left over from Thanksgiving I used it instead. I didn't have the pork loin so I chopped up some pork chops and I didn't have the beef stew meat so I used ground beef. I cut the receipe in half and followed the rest of the directions. It came out fantastic. This is a wonderful stew. Very satisify on a cold day. I served this stew with homemade bread right out of the oven. Ummmm!!!!!! ( I used the Crusty Bread Receipe from this site also. Very good bread.) Read More
Helpful
(9)
merri
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2011
the rutabaga makes this different special and great! gives any veg. soup or stew better and more flavorful. It's a shame so many people don't know it's virtues. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Jini Markham Phillippi
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2013
This is made every year in my hometown for the annual street dance and it's wonderful everyone enjoys gathering around enjoying it! Read More
Helpful
(3)
SHARON
Rating: 3 stars
01/08/2019
Gerald Emslander
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2019
I hung a large tea all of pickling spice in the pot while stewing for 4 hours. Much better flavor Read More
