Polish Bouja Soup

Rating: 5 stars This recipie takes a long time to pt together but at the end of the day its worth it! The taste is full and hearty. Its a good recipie for a church pot-luck supper since there never seems to be enough meat dishes at those events. Its also a good idea to have two people preping this recipie. enjoy! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Okay I made this with a few changes. Here it goes! I didn't have chicken but I had some turkey in the freezer left over from Thanksgiving I used it instead. I didn't have the pork loin so I chopped up some pork chops and I didn't have the beef stew meat so I used ground beef. I cut the receipe in half and followed the rest of the directions. It came out fantastic. This is a wonderful stew. Very satisify on a cold day. I served this stew with homemade bread right out of the oven. Ummmm!!!!!! ( I used the Crusty Bread Receipe from this site also. Very good bread.) Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars the rutabaga makes this different special and great! gives any veg. soup or stew better and more flavorful. It's a shame so many people don't know it's virtues. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This is made every year in my hometown for the annual street dance and it's wonderful everyone enjoys gathering around enjoying it! Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars somewhat decent soup