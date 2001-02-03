Tomato Florentine Soup I

This was very good but next time, I think I will cut the sugar back to 1-1/2 - 2 tsp. instead of the full Tbsp. It seemed overly sweet to me and I felt I had to compensate that by using more salt than I would like. I will also use fresh spinach instead of frozen. (If using fresh, add it at the end when you put the pasta in). It is heavy on the spinach so if you aren’t a fan, you may want to use less. Also, cooking it on med.-low seemed to take forever so after nearly 45 min., I put the heat up to medium until it was hot enough to eat. I sprinkled each bowl with some Parmesan cheese at the end. This one’s a keeper. Thanks!