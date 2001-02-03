Tomato Florentine Soup I
Lovely to look at, even lovelier to taste! Freezes well.
Make sure to use a small pasta if possible.
This soup was o.k. I didn't have nutmeg, so maybe that was why the flavor was lacking. I thought there was WAY too much spinach and I love spinach! Also, I added about 2 cups of cooked Campanelle pasta and you could still barely tell there was pasta in it. I think this recipe needs some tweeking...thanks anyway.Read More
Make sure to use a small pasta if possible.
This was so easy to make, and so delicious! Instead of adding cooked pasta to the soup, I added a cup of uncooked ditalini about 10 or 15 minutes before serving. My husband loved it!
I was pleasantly surprised by this recipe. It was beautiful to look at and taste great. I goofed and put 16 oz of spinach instead of 10, so to balance it out, I added a can of crushed tomoates. As another posted suggested, I substituded ditalini for the macaroni, I also swirled in a tablespoon of butter at the end, for mouth feel, and sprinkled grated parmesan over each serving. This was great, I will make again. Thanks Holly!
Yummy! I've been looking for a Tomato Florentine soup close to the one I had at a little bagel shop I used to work for, this one came very close, and my husband loved this! I used small shell pasta and with the condensed soup I was a little weirded out since I don't like it so I tasted the soup and added the condensed a little at a time, ended up using about 1/2 a can of the soup. Next time I'll just leave it out and use a can of tomato sauce. Thanks for the recipe.
Very good soup! Doubled the amount of pasta. I tasted the soup before I added the condensed soup and without it, I would have given this recipe a full 5 stars.
This soup went from good to great when I added a half cup of cream just before I took it off the stove. Double this recipe to make a fantastic next day snack. You also can't go wrong with some shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese on top and a slice or two of French bread for dipping. Even those who don't like tomato soup will love this classic.
This soup was excellent -- packed with flavor. I used Orzo pasta (uncooked)which worked very well.
Great Soup, Easy to make. I added four (4) Italian Sausage Links; chopped up for extra flavor. Would highly recommend. I par-boiled the sausage-then quick browned and then chopped into small pieces.
My girlfriend (and all her friends!) loved this recipe when I made it and gave some to her. She even made it herself once. It was super easy!
I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this soup! On top of that, it's so healthy...you can't lose. Perfect paired with a green salad. **The first time I made it, I thought it was a little bland. From then on, I added 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper, and it helps SO much! I use acini de pepe pasta, and it works so well. We will make this for years to come!!
OMG, I have been looking for this recipe for at least two decades! A Department store in Mobile, AL served this in their tea room and I loved it but could never find the recipe. The only thing I changed was i left out the condensed soup. I prefer a thinner consistency or a more broth like soup for this particular one. Leaving out the condensed soup made it perfect and I am glad I lived long enough to find this recipe (I am 70 yrs old). Thank you, thank you, thank you! I give it 5 stars.
I thought this was just OK. Kind of blah. Needs more seasoning. Also, fresh spinach would be much better!
I didn't have the can tomato-veg juice, so I used a can of diced tomatoes and onions with a bit of water. Also, I used 1/4 tsp crushed red pepper flakes as a previous post suggested. I didn't cook the pasta before adding it and used more than it called for so it was more like stoup! But it was awesome and will continue to make it in that manner. Very thick and satisfying!
Great soup. Only thing I added was shredded Parmesan cheese on top each bowl of hot soup. Really kicks it up a notch
I used fresh spinach instead of frozen, tomato sauce instead of tomato soup, added thin sliced carrots, and doubled the cooking time for a thicker consistency. Very good! I will likely make again.
I tried this soup on a whim and boy am I glad I did. This was delicious. I dont even care much for spinach or canned tomato soup so I was skeptical. I doubled the recipe and decided to add a 6 oz can of tomato paste to it to thicken it up some. Delicious Thanks Holly!!!
I made this exactly as the recipe directs. It was so good and very easy. If you don't like a lot of spinach, you may not want to add all of the spinach, as the recipe yields a generous amount. I will for sure make this again!
Great recipe. I added some onion and Worcestershire sauce.
Tomato Florentine is one of my favorite soups. Thank you so much Marbalet! I used acini di pepe and bouillon cubes, but other than that followed to a letter... It's perfect.
Little bit of personal preference tweaking and this would be a great recipe. I don't care for frozen spinach and I always seem to have fresh on hand, so I just added fresh spinach when I added the macaroni. It could use some additonal spices to kick it up a notch.
We made this soup this past week....and it was wonderful.....great tasting....would make again..Thanks
I made this for a lenten soup supper at church, and it was well received. Quadrupling the recipe works just fine. Thanks for a great recipe!
Very tasty! Thanks Holly!
This is quick 'n easy, yet it tastes and feels like it's homemade from scratch. Not wanting to cook my pasta separately, I brought the tomato broth mixture to a boil, added 1/4c dry pasta and cooked until al dente. Then I reduced the heat to low, added about 8 oz of fresh baby spinach, torn, and cooked until wilted. Will definitely be making this one again.
Great soup-it's light, but has a lot of flavor.
It was alright. I think I should have used a smaller pasta and put less of it. I felt like there was enough soup juice when I made it.
I used half the spinach, and this was the perfect amount for us! Really good with grilled cheese sandwiches!
I think this is a great soup! It tastes great as is and you can change things up and it is still good! I usually add about 1/2 cup of sliced carrots, a 1/2 cup of sliced celery, and extra pasta! We also garnish with parmesan cheese. I call it my popeye soup, because it is so healthy!
I have been making this soup for years and it has never failed to impress my guests or myself. Sometimes when I am making meatballs I will make a pan of marble sized balls, freeze them up, bag them and throw a hand full into the soup as I am reheating it. Also sometimes instead of pasta I use rice. Great with Parmesan cheese sprinkled of top. It's all good!!
I love trying new recipes and this by far was one of the best soups I ever made!!!! I love a good tomato soup and doubled the recipe the first time I made it. I was able to freeze some of the soup and enjoy the rest. It is so flavorful and satisfying! Thank you Holly for sharing a most delicious recipe!
First time I made it was a little off for us, I made a few little changes, omitted the nutmeg and I used plan tomato juice
The flavor was good, but I just didn't like the amount of spinach.
This was very good but next time, I think I will cut the sugar back to 1-1/2 - 2 tsp. instead of the full Tbsp. It seemed overly sweet to me and I felt I had to compensate that by using more salt than I would like. I will also use fresh spinach instead of frozen. (If using fresh, add it at the end when you put the pasta in). It is heavy on the spinach so if you aren’t a fan, you may want to use less. Also, cooking it on med.-low seemed to take forever so after nearly 45 min., I put the heat up to medium until it was hot enough to eat. I sprinkled each bowl with some Parmesan cheese at the end. This one’s a keeper. Thanks!
If you like reviews dead on to the recipe, skip this one. I followed the intent of the recipe, but took some big liberties with the tomatoes. I did not use canned tomatoes or tomato soup, instead I used garden fresh tomatoes. I put some EVOO on a half sheet, then loaded that full with tomatoes, cut in half, cut side down. I put in the oven at 350 until the tops had browned slightly. I then put them in the pot along with the other ingredients and cooked until the spinach was a little tender. FANTASTIC. I will make again.
I tried this recipe but added sundried tomatoes,a clove of garlic and garbanzo beans instead of pasta, used my pressure cooker for 15 min and it really was wonderful.
No changes. Yes, will make again
