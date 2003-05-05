Cream of Fresh Asparagus Soup II

Okay, asparagus and what to do with it. I modified this recipe a bit. I cooked in a large skillet a single piece of thick bacon and then removed the cooked bacon an put aside. I then fried half an onion and half a shallot for five to six minutes in the bacon grease. Once they were starting to carmalize I then added the asparagus to the same pan and covered it so it could cook for an additional 12 minutes. Half way through the 12 minutes I took out the spears of asparagus and cut off the top inch and a half of each spear and put it aside with the cooked bacon to use in the final soup. I then completed the cooking and when finished put the entire mixture from the skillet into a blender and pureed the mixture. Then I made the roue in the same manner as the recipe but in the same skillet as I cooked the vegatables in earlier scraping the tiny bits from the bottom of the pan where I had carmalized the onion and the shallot. I added the milk and the rest of the chicken broth to the roue slowly and when completed returned the asparagus, onion and shallot puree to the skillet with the roue. Now, I diced the thick bacon into pea sized pieces and added the tops of the asparagus spears and put them both in the completed soup. The combination was spectacular and the taste was worth the addition of the bacon and the shallot. This taste made it unnecessary to add any cream to this version and produced one of the best cream of asparagus soups I have ever made.