Cream of Fresh Asparagus Soup II
There's nothing like fresh asparagus when it's in season - take advantage!
This was so tasty we ran out and bought asparagus so we could make more! Remember that you can use the big asparagus that you wouldn't use otherwise because it's going to be pureed. Other than doubling the recipe the only thing I would change is that I would save the asparagus heads after sauteeing and use them as garnish instead of pureeing them. Excellent recipe!Read More
This recipe was nothing special. If anything it was quite bland. I followed the recipe exactly as written except I substituted vegetable stock instead of chicken broth to make it vegetarian. I never understand why people review a recipe when they didn't really follow it!Read More
This was a great recipe to start with but I added a few things; I fried *bacon and removed it from the pot then added asparagus, *garlic, *leek and onions and *sauteed for about five minutes before adding the stock to simmer. I also added *1/2 cup white wine to the stock. As a garnish, I sauteed the asparagus spears in olive oil. It was a very easy, fun and delicious soup to make. I can't wait to make it again. * = my changes to the recipe
Who knew that starting out with doggie bag asparagus from our dinner out the other night would end up creating something so delicious and elegant?! Because I was using asparagus already cooked crisp/tender I had to modify the cooking method a bit and I improvised on the recipe to a minor degree as well, but not so much as to significantly alter the intent of the recipe. I used half and half rather than the milk and sour cream and an equal measure of chicken broth. I also substituted shallots for the onion. I liked that this recipe limited itself to the clean and simple flavor of the asparagus, without distracting additions of garlic or other seasonings and it proved itself out. I made this ahead of time and it was easy enough to reheat once I was ready to serve dinner. To garnish, I sauteed scallops in browned butter, nestled one in each soup bowl, then topped the scallop with criss-crossed asparagus tips. Because of our frequent and extensive travel, hubs and I eat at wonderful restaurants all over the country, and we both declared this soup as fine as we've had anywhere.
This soup is fantastic! I make it regularly for guests and even get requests for it from sick friends. I have tweaked it through out the years. Always double it. I use 1 cup lowfat milk, 1 cup fat free half and half. I add 2 good pinches of red pepper flakes to the rue. It does not make it spicy, only adds a little heat under all the flavors. I use 1/2 tea more salt and a pinch of garlic powder. I puree in batches in my blendar. Dont forget the lemon. I always squeeze a tablespoon or so from a fresh lemon (never the reconstituded stuff it is not the same). I serve it with a dollop of sour cream and a touch of red pepper flakes to mix in. It is a lovely presnetation. I have never had a person not love it.
Fantastic, I made this soup for a very important dinner party I was throwing. I had so many compliments that I ended up printing this recipe off for most of my guests before they had left for the evening. One tip for novice asparagus handlers, don't use the ends of the asparagus, they remain woody even after being cooked, I ended up straining the soup to get the woody pieces out, ha ha, live and learn!
If you want your friends to think you've become an overnight gourmet chef, I urge you to serve this wonderful soup. I mixed things up a bit by adding my flour to the onions once they were just about done. I then added my broth a little at a time and whisked to keep it lump free. I then added two bunches of asparagus and simmered until tender. From there I pureed in my food processor and added the vegies back into the pot. I seasoned with my ususal garlic and onion powders, black pepper and lots of dried dill weed. I didn't see the need for the milk, so I just used a large dollop of low fat sour cream. I garnished with some of the tips and mad crostini on the side which made a beautiful presentation! The color is fabulous and the flavors are even better Holly. Hubby went nuts over this and I thank you for submitting this truly elegant recipe!
I love this soup. I have never made asparagus soup this good. It has a smooth and silky flavor which would impress anyone with its unique taste. Next time I'm doubling the recipe. mmm...
It's amazing how all the cream of asparagus soups always taste differently. :) I kind of like the flavor of the Cream of Fresh Asparagus Soup I better, but this one is definitely faster and easier to make. Also, it has a delightful full flavor to it and a pleasing texture and color, so it's definitely worth trying!
My wife found this recipe in the Tried & True Quick & Easy Cookbook and it has fast become a family favorite. We double the recipe because 4 servings just isn't enough. My gluten-free mother subbed corn starch for flour and she loves it too. Thanks.
I just made this soup for lunch, and all I can say is WOW! I love it. I will be making this again and again. Do not skip putting the lemon juice in. It gives it a great smooth finish.
FABULOUS! Will make a lot now. I used fat-free half-and-half and "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Spray" and it turned out fantastic. I blended both parts together to make it super-creamy. Added fat-free sour cream and cilantro on the top-- delicious!
All those that didnt like it because it was stringy - you need to break off the dried ends prior to making this (or any other) asparagus dish. (Hold spear between thumb and first finger with both hands and bend spear until it snaps off. Throw the bottoms away!. This recipe was super easy quick and very easy to make. I only had a spoon or two as I was cleaning out the pot I cooked it in after I transfered it to smaller serving bowls to cool. It's going to be lunch for myself and a asparagus loving employee tomorrow. In any case, the few spoons I had tasted wonderful! Only suggestion I could think to make was that next time I will add some freshly shaved parmesan cheese and save some asparagus tips for garnish. If you like asparagus - try this recipe! You wont be disappointed.
YUM-YUM!! Such a good soup. I took other reviewer's advice about sauteeing the onion with some garlic before cooking in the chicken broth and asparagus pieces, and it came out just wonderful. I used fat-free creamer and fat-free sour cream to cut back on the calories and it still tasted fantastic. Making the roux with the flour, butter and chicken broth was easy too...I'm one of those people who find making rouxs nerve-wracking but all came out well. Highly recommended!!
Excellent! Perfect soup for Ash Wednesday when asparagus is on sale. And using my immersion blender makes it so easy.
As one reviewer mentioned to cut off the tips of the asparagus 'cuz they turn "woody". I did that and kept every thing else the same. My daughter will eat this soup. I make Bellepepper's personal flatbread to go along with it. So good!
Okay, asparagus and what to do with it. I modified this recipe a bit. I cooked in a large skillet a single piece of thick bacon and then removed the cooked bacon an put aside. I then fried half an onion and half a shallot for five to six minutes in the bacon grease. Once they were starting to carmalize I then added the asparagus to the same pan and covered it so it could cook for an additional 12 minutes. Half way through the 12 minutes I took out the spears of asparagus and cut off the top inch and a half of each spear and put it aside with the cooked bacon to use in the final soup. I then completed the cooking and when finished put the entire mixture from the skillet into a blender and pureed the mixture. Then I made the roue in the same manner as the recipe but in the same skillet as I cooked the vegatables in earlier scraping the tiny bits from the bottom of the pan where I had carmalized the onion and the shallot. I added the milk and the rest of the chicken broth to the roue slowly and when completed returned the asparagus, onion and shallot puree to the skillet with the roue. Now, I diced the thick bacon into pea sized pieces and added the tops of the asparagus spears and put them both in the completed soup. The combination was spectacular and the taste was worth the addition of the bacon and the shallot. This taste made it unnecessary to add any cream to this version and produced one of the best cream of asparagus soups I have ever made.
Very nice. Only change is that I make my own chicken stock and freeze it, so I used that instead of canned. It was warm and rich and helped me use up an excess of asparagus. Thanks for posting!
Delicious. I made this early to warm up for dinner. I can't wait for my husband to taste it. My only disappointment is that I didn't break off the woody stem because of a review I read and I can feel some of the stringy texture in the soup.
I'm not usually an asparagus fan, but our store had some great looking bunches! I wanted to find something new to do with it and found this recipe. I didn't think the 1/2c chicken stock was enough, but it turned out to be just fine. I made the recipe as written and it was great! I added extra pepper because I love me some fresh ground pepper.
I thought this was such an easy recipe, Im Italian so its not in my genetic makeup to ever follow a recipe to a T. I don't bake for that reason. The chicken broth gave it great flavor. I really didn't need add much more. I saw one complaint about people not following directions and then reviewing the recipe. Vegetable broth would give it a different flavor maybe you can find a way to tweak it for your taste. Brilliant thought about the bacon. Always happy with allrecipes.
Very good! I made a double batch, as I wanted to freeze some. I made this as written, although I did cut the salt back to half the amount (used 1 t. in my double batch). I used one full can of broth to cook my asparagus and one full can to add to my roux. Since I planned on freezing some of this, I did not add the milk, sour cream or lemon juice, because milk and sour cream will often break/curdle after freezing and thawing. I made this early in the day and refrigerated the two portions I planned to use for dinner. I then added the appropriate amount of milk, sour cream and lemon juice to the cold soup and gently reheated. This way I totally eliminated the chance of the sour cream breaking when adding it to the hot soup. We both liked this and I’m glad I have more stashed in the freezer to enjoy again!
Wow, even better than I thought it could be. Had one bowl, then two, then three (shame). Outstanding recipe. You are not going to get a better Asparagus Soup recipe. I substituted non-fat greek yogurt for the sour cream and it was perfect.
This soup is very good, though a bit too buttery for my liking. I will definitely omit the butter on the next go round. I also used 1% milk and non-fat sour cream - yummy and healthy! It's fabulous paired with the Asparagus and Shrimp Stir Fry with Noodles.
Most delicious asparagus soup ever. No changes needed here!
Overall I must say this recipe was pretty tasty. My only complaint was that I wish it were just a tad more flavorful. However it is good in that it is creamy without being too rich. But as I said, it was good overall. I also used double the suggested amount of asparagus without altering the amount of any of the other ingredients and I am very glad I did. I can't imagine the recipe without as much asparagus. Additionally, like some of the other reviewers I am terrible at following a recipe exactly. Half the fun for me is to experiment. So I used shallots in place of regular bulb onions (same amount) and also added cooked pancetta bacom and cooked wild rice when adding the pureed asparagus mixture. In hindsight I would probably use a more flavorful pork product like Canadian Bacon, but I loved these additions with it and will definitely prepare it similarly again. It's also fun to serve it with some thin slices of french or ficelle bread that have been toasted in the oven (I like to drizzle mine with garlic oil before I cook them). They make such a simple and deliciously functional garnish on the side of the plate and are so yummy for dipping.
Just ok. Agreed the fresh lemon juice was necessary and I liked adding a bit of goat cheese in place of the sour cream. I think this is just personal taste and the recipe is fine and personally, I'm not a huge fan of these kinds of soup.
First time making this and it came out awesome! I took a reviewers suggestion to add the tips in at the end to make it a little chunky. Otherwise it's simply delicious just the way it is. Thanks!
Used fat free half and half but otherwise followed the recipe to a "T" everyone thought it was delish!
Pretty good, but missing something. I think that next time I will use less milk--I'd like the flavor to be just a tad more intense.
This was great! My son (8) dislikes asparagus, so I told him it was "cream of veggie soup." He took one tentative bite (I mean, it WAS green!) and said, "mmm, this is good!" Hubby gave me "the look" since I kinda told a story about the origins, but we agreed not to tell him unless he asks. The soup was a little salty; next time I won't add the 1 tsp salt, but it was a healthy start to our ratatoullie dinner; everything helps when you try to eat healthier. Thanks for the post; this is going in my "keeper" file.
Fantastic recipe, even my partner who dislikes asparagus loved it. I also sauteed the onions, a clove of garlic and asparagus in a couple of tbs of butter before putting them into the chicken broth.
Pretty good, but it was better with some parmesan thrown in!
This is a wonderful soup! Followed the recipe exactly - with one really minor change. I kept some of the tips back and didn't puree them. It was velvety rich and creamy. Hubby had 4ths (I had tripled the recipe). Thank you so much for this recipe!
Amazing asparagus soup! Love the slight tang of the sour cream and lemon juice! Super easy and delicious!
Made this recipe and it was delicious! Perfect texture and balance. The only change I made was adusting the servings to 12 and I used an emersion blender to only slightly puree the onions and asparagus only b/c it's our preference - we like the more chunky consistantcy to our soups. Thank you for the recipe - I'll be making it again!
A great asparagus soup!
My husband loved this. I sauted the asparaus in butter and cooked almost done. Then I assembled the soup and simmered. I did not make a rue or put milk in it. I did add some white wine. I used a hand blender and left some chunks of asparagus in the soup. I also used three and a half pounds of asparagus. I garnished the soup with bacon bits and sour cream. No soup was left.
I made this recipe for our graded soup making in culinary class, i got the highest grade for this asparagus soup! I'm glad i chose this recipe out of a thousand online...it was delicious! Our masterchef love the flavor very much! He keeps on praising me 'till the class ended. I was really happy. :)
I don't even have words for how wonderful this soup is. I have practically lived on it all winter. It is comfort food at it's best - and it's healthy besides. Easy and absolutely delicious!
Very good! My first time to make asparagus. Very easy recipe. My only changes are, I don't care for onions so I sauteed garlic, celery and asparagus in butter. The rest I stuck with the recipe. I will be making this again soon. Next time I will try it with sauteing the veggies in bacon. I will also add some sharp cheddar cheese.
I really liked this recipe. I thought it could be a little thicker but overall it was wonderful . Alot of people made changes that were not necessary and i hate it when people review the recipe after they have created an entire different recipe before even trying the original.
This soup is fantastic! The only change I made was to add garlic, more broth and less half and half. It is a perfect blend of flavors!
This recipe is a Winner! Followed recipe to a 't', added leek, and used light sour cream. Delicious and simple;)
I just made this to try before I serve it for Easter dinner - not only will I serve it, but I'll have to triple the recipe because it is so good! My husband (who has always refued to even try asparagus) ate a whole bowl and scraped the sides. I followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious - smooth and creamy and rich. It was a bit salty, so next time, I will use sodium free chicken broth. Another plus is that it was very easy to make. Thanks for the recipe MARBALET!
This was very tasty soup! The only change I made was instead of making a puree, I put the asparagus pieces in before the sour cream step and used a hand blender to break it up. It made the perfect texture. YUM!
Followed recipe exactly and it was excellent. I will be adding this to my favorites for sure! Thanks for posting.
Followed recipe, EXCEPT pulled out the asparagus tips before pureeing (personal preference) and put them back into the finished soup later. Wonderful - my husband and I both loved it! Will definately make this again. Thanks!
FANTASTIC!! I followed the recipe for the most part, though I didn't measure the onion (1/2 of a md) and I eliminated the salt & pepper (seemed salty enough I just don't like pepper). I also added a heaping spoon of minced garlic. This is just sooooo good! The garlic I added did slightly overpower the asparagus so be aware of that if you choose to add it. I used one "bunch" of asparagus-I will add about 1/2 bunch more next time. I used skim milk and fat free sour cream, as well as 1/2 EVOO and 1/2 butter to lighten it up even more. I will be making this for my next dinner party (I'd take a pic, but it looks just like the one already there). You won't be disappointed in this awesome soup!
This tasted great! It was a little pricey for the amount it made. I think this was meant as a side dish, not an entree, so servings are small. I made it just as written except that I added a bunch of seasonings (thyme, dill, celery seed, onion powder, etc.) due to other reviewers saying it was bland. I let it warm up in the crock pot to give the soup time to absorb the flavors. I will definitely make this again!
This is a great recipe! I've made it several times. I cut the tips off and chop into small chunks, then I set them aside. When you are ready to melt the butter- add the chopped pieces of tips to saute in the butter. Also, I don't bother with the sour cream and use 1/2 and 1/2 instead of milk.
delicious, I left some of the spears to add at the end, next time I would puree everything. Also because I didn't have any sour cream, I used 1/4 c of low fat plain yogurt, it added some creaminess, with less fat.
Very easy. I used asparagus that I overcooked on the grill the night before and leftover, cooked short-grain rice to thicken it. The hand blender made quick work of the puree step. Garnishes were some of the cooked heads and a little bit sour cream.
Lightly saute the onion and asperagus, don't use flour for creamy soups, prefer using a small potato that gets crushed to thicken the soup naturally adding more flavor and nutrition.
Very good - would definitely make this again. My sour cream didn't dissolve as well as I would have liked.
This soup is out of this world in flavor! Fast and easy, very yummy on a cold rainy night! I served it with little cheese toasts. Thank you Holly for this post.
Oh my God, was this good! Doubled the recipe right off the bat, and so glad I did. I also doubled the amount of asparagus used for each batch, but didn't puree that amount. (My husband likes chunks in his soup.) This rivaled the cream of asparagus soup that we occasionally have at a local restaurant...truely restaurant quality. This would be wonderful with Easter dinner!
OMG so good, and so easy! Followed recipe to a tee (unusual for me). The best.
Wow! This was amazing... Very gourmet looking, and the flavour was even better than I expected!! I subbed the milk and sour cream for skim and fat free to cut down on the calories, and it was still very creamy and nice. I'll bet its just to die for with the real thing.
OMG!!!!!!...I would give this 10 stars if I could. I am an Asparagus HATER!!!, but hubby loves it. I followed another reviewers suggestion and sauted asparagus and onion with a clove of garlic in a tablespoon of bacon fat before adding to the chicken broth, which I also added 1/2 cup white wine to broth, otherwise followed exactly.......this was fabulous. I EVEN ATE IT, people I hate asparagus. All three of my young children also enjoyed. I will make this again and again. Thank you thank you!
simple and delicious. Slightly reduced the amount of butter to about 1.5 tbsp and the sour cream to about 1/4 cup. This is very yummy! Definitely will make again.
Great, but a little salty. I'll just omit the salt next time, the chicken broth is sufficient. I also saved the asparagus tips and threw them in mid-way with some leeks. Will definitely make this again, thanks!
Hubby and I loved it! We didn't have sour cream on hand and I already went to the grocery store that day so instead I used 1/2 cup of cream cheese (minus about 1 1/2 tbs. We will make this again, but I will probably use even less cream cheese. Garnished it with the tips as per another reviewer and I added diced roasted red peppers to the rim to my dish. Great color! Great flavor!
Yum! This is a good cream vegetable soup.
I made this but doubled the recipe, also used 1/2 and 1/2 instead of milk. Loved it
So simple and so amazingly tasty and impressive! I didn't have a fresh onion on had so I used those little dehydrated pieces and it was perfect....I made this with great results having never worked with fresh asparagus before, so how much easier can it really get? I used fat free sour cream and did 3/4 cream and 1/4 milk instead of just straight milk. I also went light on the lemon juice. I severed it with a dollop of sour cream, "homemade" pita chips sprayed with butter stuff, seasoned and baked and a sprinkling of cayenne pepper. I'm a bit astounded at how easy it is to make and how delicious and impressive it tastes. Great recipe!
I am not a huge asparagus fan but I really enoyed this soup. I did make a few minor modifications. First, I did not use the entire aparagus stalk - the bottoms of the stalk are too tough so I discarded them. Additionally, I mixed 3 cloves of garlic in with the onion. I pureed half of the onion/garlic mix with the asparagus and used the other half in my flour butter roux. I also reserved the tips of my asparagus before pureeing to make the soup seem more like a main dish (I may also add diced potatoes next time) - however if I were serving this as a first course I would have pureed everything. I also followed the other reviewers suggestion to cut the salt (I used half the recommend amount) - you can always add more salt later.
Very Good. I should have doubled the recipe. Did use fat free half & half, and served the soup with a dollop of sour cream on top instead of whisking it into the soup.
Since I can never follow a recipe exactly, I added some bacon crumbles to make it my own..... but, it wouldn't have mattered. This is by far the best soup I have ever made or have ever tasted. My family went bananas and I'm on my way to the store to get more asparagus! And, it was SO easy!
This recipe was great! Simple and fresh tasting. I actually only put in half the amount of milk and sour cream and still found it creamy enough. This recipe is also a great base - next time I may play around with adding some different flavors in with it.
Wonderful flavor and very easy to prepare. Very creamy without a lot of calories. I highly recommend this. You can also substitute broccoli and cheese for the asparagus and it too is delicious.
Great recipe. I like the use of roux as a thickening agent. I used a leek instead of onion, vegetable broth instead of chicken broth, and evaporated skimmed milk and the soup was delicious. I'll be making it again.
This soup turns out delicious. It's rich and has a creamy texture. The changes I made were I substituted skim milk for regular and instead of sour cream, I used non-fat greek yogurt. Yum :)
Yummy!, Bought a pound of fresh asparagus last week, my husband is not fond of the vegatable, had a vacation day today and knew I had to cook the asparagus soon, so I thought maybe I could get him to eat a cream soup,and found this recipe, I used a potatoe masher and not the blender, turned out wonderful. Gave him a little cheddar cheese on the top of the hot soup. He loved it.! My first time to use this web site.
This is a great soup! I do not use sour cream, I use only skim milk and I keep the heads of the asparagus till the end then add them in. All who have eaten this really enjoyed it.
I really liked this, though I left out the sour cream and only used half the milk. Next time, I think I'll omit the salt - I used chicken bullion cubes instead of chicken broth so I think this made it saltier than it needed to be. Very good, though - will make again!
Wow. Just wow. This was absolutely delicious. The one and only change I made was to use 1/2 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp garlic powder instead of 1 tsp salt (already enough salt in the chicken broth). It was easy and by far the best cream of anything soup I've ever made or eaten. My husband wanted me to make it again the next day but requested a double batch. It actually reheated quite nicely. Love, love, love.
I added a couple of medium potatoes and sautéed them with the asparagus . I also fried up some smoked bacon and added it to the blender . So good and for a finish I topped it with shredded Swiss cheese . Holy !!!! AmaZing
Delicious! I used more chicken broth than the recipe calls for, adding over a cup to the pot I steamed the asparagus in, because my pot was large and the 1/2 cup in the recipe wasn't really enough to cover the bottom. I also left the lid on while steaming. Otherwise, I followed the recipe as written. I tried using my stick blender to purée in the pot like I do with other soups, but the stringiness of the asparagus and low liquid level just didn't work. So I dumped it all into the Vitamix, and that did the job. And the soup tasted so good!
This was very easy to make and also very tasty! The only thing I did was add some fresh grated parmesan cheese to it to add some texture and more flavor.
It was so good! Used half and half instead of heavy cream which made it a little thinner. Think I'll add a dollop of sour cream next time because there will be a next time!
This was a good soup, even without the sour cream and lemon juice (which I didn't have). Will definitely try again. I added pinch of red pepper flakes and garlic powder. Topped with some good croutons.
Love this recipe. I just love Cream of Asparagus and my boyfriend and I gobbled it up. I kept to the ingredients and all - perfect !
Thank you so much for this recipe. I like asparagus but after eating them grilled kinda get over it. Now thanks to you I found a new way to it them, the only difference I added spinach to enrich in vitamins. :)
This is one of my new favorite soups! I consider myself a soup connoisseur and was looking for something fun to try with all this asparagus that's on sale right now... This is it! It's creamy and light/fresh at the same time.
WOW! Asparagus is generally mediocre to my husband and I. The other day, we made the asparagus and garlic with butter but from now on, we will make this soup instead. This is amazing and we licked every drop left from the pot! I didn't have lemon juice so i omitted it. I also didn't have sour cream on hand so I substituted it with natural greek yogurt. Used a cup of fat free milk and it still turned out AMAZING (not to mention healthy too)! Next time, I think i'll add a tablespoon of less butter, only to make it even healthier. You won't go wrong with this recipe. Everything else, i followed it to a tee. Awesome!
So simple and delicious! I used Greek yogurt instead of sour cream and I added cayenne pepper for a tiny bit of heat. This will be a regular at our house!
Great soup! Really easy to make, and really tasty. Like everything I make I tweaked it to my own tastes, I added some broccoli (about 1 head), garlic (1-2 cloves), and topped each bowl with some shredded cheddar cheese
When I served this, I was worried it would be too bland. I was pleasantly surprised that I didn't need to dip into the container of parmesan cheese I had put on the table. My most sceptical family member finished her bowl. Be warned, this recipe doesn't make a lot. Next time I might add a small clove of garlic, but nothing to overpower the asparagus.
Great way to use up extra asparagus that has been sitting to long. Rich & creamy
Wonderful recipe, we added truffle oil - superb!
I make this frequently in the spring when asparagus is cheap, it is wonderful, beautiful presentation, and it is probably my favorite way to serve asparagus...
Great flavor. The lemon really blends well with the asparagus. Used fat free half and half instead of milk and fat free sour cream and you would never know it. Also, I sauteed the onion in the butter, then added the asparagus and cooked. Rather than pureeing at this point, added the other ingredients (except sour cream and lemon) omitted the flour and added 1 Tbsp cornstarch dissolved in 1/4 cup water and simmered till it thickened, then added the sour cream and lemon. Used a hand blender to puree it at the end.
What a rich and creamy soup!! I served this soup to my husband on a cold and rainy night, along with a grilled ham and cheese sandwich. We both loved it!! There was a little left over, and I used it for a quick sauce with a vegetable side dish the next night.
Was looking for a simple soup to make. Very easy to make. Followed the recipe to a T except that I used my immersion blender right in the pot that I cooked the onion and asparagus in. I made the roux in a saucepot and added that to the Asparagus. I doubled the recipe and I am glad that I did. I used White Pepper instead of black pepper. It was so so good. We liked it so much, I will definitely make it again while Asparagus is in season. Next time I might try it with the White Asparagus.
I am only giving this recipe 3 stars because my husband and daughter didn't like it. I however loved it and ate two bowls of the stuff. My husband and daughter said it was a bit too rich. I thought it had a great flavor and wasn't that rich at all.
This tastes awesome!!! I think way better taste than restaurant. I just put more half and half cream without sour cream as there's no sour cream at home sadly. Next time I will try again with sour cream. I am having with bread and it's really good!
Excellent! Don't change a thing!