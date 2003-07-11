Rich and Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

The secret to the richness of this soup is to use real butter, fresh basil leaves, and heavy cream. Please do not substitute, or you will not have the same high quality end result.

By MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place tomatoes and juice in a stock pot over medium heat. Simmer for 30 minutes. Puree the tomato mixture along with the basil leaves, and return the puree to the stock pot.

  • Place the pot over medium heat, and stir in the heavy cream and butter. Season with salt and pepper. Heat, stirring until the butter is melted. Do not boil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
473 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 45.4g; cholesterol 142.5mg; sodium 216.6mg. Full Nutrition
