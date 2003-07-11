Rich and Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

I wish the author of the recipe had pointed out to let the soup cool before blending or to blend in small batches. "Simmer for 30 minutes. Puree the tomato mixtue" I did just that and ended up with second degree burns on my arms, even though I held the lid down on the blender and had it on low to start....Voila! Hot tomato soup everywhere...went through my thick long sleeve shirt as well as my jeans. My legs hurt but were not burned like my arms. I had enormous blisters and one year later still have scars, not to mention a tramautized teen (she knew something was wrong and when she came to help me she saw red all over a white kitchen.) Although it was painful and the kitchen was a mess I did finish making the soup. It was so amazing, that I joked it was worth the burns. Bottom line... please be safe if you don't know what can happen with hot liquid in a blender...it will blow up on you. I know it may be common knowledge but nobody ever warned me (mother or cookbooks.) I would have given this recipe 5 stars had it warned me because yes...it really is as yummy as it's ratings.