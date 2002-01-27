Cream of Jerusalem Artichoke Soup

A Jerusalem artichoke is a white-fleshed root related to the sunflower. It is not related to the thistle-like globe artichoke, even though they share a common name and taste rather similar. This soup is wonderfully rich and creamy. Garnish with fresh parsley.
This was simple to make & tastes delicious! It's hard to find a good Jerusalem artichoke recipe (esp. one that doesn't require peeling). I substituted non-dairy organic cream-based sauce base for the cream + vegetable stock for both the butter & the chicken stock, to make a vegan version -- turned out great!
This was simple to make & tastes delicious! It's hard to find a good Jerusalem artichoke recipe (esp. one that doesn't require peeling). I substituted non-dairy organic cream-based sauce base for the cream + vegetable stock for both the butter & the chicken stock, to make a vegan version -- turned out great!
Wow, my family loved this soup. I made it less rich by using 2 tbs butter instead of 1/4 cup and whole milk instead of cream. I used vegetable broth, and dry sherry instead of brandy. I also added 2 garlic cloves as suggested. We found it to be creamy, hearty and filling with a slightly smokey flavor from the sunchokes.
This was delicious. Though my kids weren't fans. I did add garlic to it. And put Parmesan on it at the end. It was a very homey/earthy soup. Oh and if you want more flavor or spice--red pepper is good with it.
I tried this recipe - but it came out too bland and the cooking time needs to be doubled. The artichokes came out way under cooked. I recommend cooking at low for at least 20 minutes, followed by 4 minutes, then 10 minutes at the end. This was to make sure that the Jerusalem Artichoke cooked through. Also I added spices - oregano, marjoram, thyme - which is sorely missing in this recipe. If I had known, I would have followed another recipe that included using Bay leaf. In the end I had to add way more pepper, salt, unsalted butter, and some soy sauce to get any flavor. The parsley was a nice addition and my husband thought it was fine, but I was really disappointed.
I made this delicious soup for the first time yesterday. It was amazing! My whole family absolutely loved it! I did quadruple the recipe though, so it took a lot longer for everything to cook, of course. We added some smoke paprika. It is also pretty rich, but delicious! Oh! And I sauted the onions before I put them (saw that someone else on here did that, and thought it was a great idea...although I don't think it really made that much difference because of how you cook the potatoes and artichoke in the butter).
This is absolutely delicious. I omitted brandy and only used whole milk, instead of heavy cream. Some review mentioned that the taste a little bit bland, which I disagree. I really enjoy the hearty and subtle taste of Jerusalem Artichoke.
This recipe needed a lot of added seasoning after the cook that in retrospect I would have wanted to add while cooking the potatoes and sunchokes. I used fresh nutmeg while cooking the potatoes and chokes, added Essence, ground Rosemary, cayenne, poultry seasoning after the cream. I also added some leftover ham prior to puréeing and more finely diced after puréeing. Sunchokes have a sweet flavor and the purée was a little gritty, but a tasty way to use an obscure produce. Be prepared to cook your chokes and potatoes longer than the recipe calls for. I cooked them covered for about 12 minutes and uncovered for another 12.
This is a full safe recipe. Whether you use less butter, don't use exact amounts or decide not to blend the soup one still ends up with a delicious meal. Lovely. I considered using some macadamian nut oil and less butter but will try this next time.
