Cream of Jerusalem Artichoke Soup

A Jerusalem artichoke is a white-fleshed root related to the sunflower. It is not related to the thistle-like globe artichoke, even though they share a common name and taste rather similar. This soup is wonderfully rich and creamy. Garnish with fresh parsley.

Recipe by Michelle Chen

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter in a large pan over medium heat until foamy. Add the onions, artichokes and potatoes and cook, covered, over low heat for 10 minutes. Uncover and cook for and additional 8 minutes.

  • Stir in the brandy, and flour, and cook for 1 minute. Gradually stir in about 2 cups of the stock, stirring continuously, until the soup boils and thickens. Simmer for a further 5 minutes. Transfer to a food processor and puree until smooth, adding more stock if needed.

  • Return to the pan, add the cream and season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper, then reheat. Sprinkle with the chopped parsley, to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
491 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 29.3g; cholesterol 91.6mg; sodium 686.4mg. Full Nutrition
