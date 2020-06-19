Vegan Gelatin

1 of 10

Rating: 5 stars Recipe worked great for me. *IMPORTANT* If you are using agar agar flakes, you need to use tablespoons instead of teaspoons. If you are using powder, then you use teaspoons. This is imperative for the execution of this dish. Helpful (148)

Rating: 4 stars I use agar-agar as my main gelling agent. A few helpful hints: - When the recipe above doesn't turn out well, raise temperature and simply try again. - The setting temperature for agar is considerably lower than the temperature at which it melts. This makes it useful for hot gels should you wish to do so by warming up the gel after it has set. - For the average gelatine, typically one would use 0.5% by weight of agar powder. Sugar enhances the gelling power; tannins reduce it. The small amount needed makes it practical to either use precision scales or pouches with a known amount of agar in them. - For an extra fast gelatin, heat only a third of the liquid you want to set, then add in the remaining two thirds of the liquid (at room temperature) while stirring . This will brings the agar near its setting temperature (32-40 degrees C or about 95-110F), reducing the setting time by hours. Helpful (82)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe works great! The texture isn't quite like gelatin, but the kids don't know the difference. Mine set up within about 1 1/2 hours. Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars Do you have to use cherry juice?? Or can you use other juices? Helpful (9)

Rating: 1 stars I couldn't get mine to gel. I tried the recipe then the next day added another tsp of agar agar and boiled it. next day still runny so I did it again 4 times till I gave up. It doesn't seem like a difficult recipe but... I wonder what I'm doing wrong. Helpful (6)

Rating: 2 stars This recipe didn't get to a gel form at all it was like tart sugar water and uneatable.. maybe more agar agar would help but when I poured the mixture out the flakes were just swollen and hung at the bottom of the dish! I made for my baby shower and didn't serve it. Helpful (4)

Rating: 1 stars Tried this and it was a complete failure. I was trying to make molded jelly eggs. I wish I had noticed the comment that if using agar flakes you measure in tablespoons. I might try it again.