Vegan Gelatin

Rating: 3.5 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

I've experimented with these a lot and have finally found a combination that comes out as stiff as gelatin desserts but are completely vegan. Works well as a substitute for gelatin in other recipes or just as treats on it's own. Half of a cup of chilled juice can be replaced with your favorite liquor to make a cocktail.

By Cordelia Wylde-LaRue

prep:
10 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 pint
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve the cornstarch in the water in a small cup or bowl and set aside. In a saucepan, combine 1 1/2 cups of cherry juice and agar-agar powder. Let stand for 5 minutes to soften. Set heat to medium-high and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 1 minute.

  • Remove from the heat and stir in the remaining juice along with the cornstarch mixture until no longer cloudy. Pour into small serving cups and refrigerate for 4 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
26 calories; carbohydrates 6.5g; sodium 5.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

MelbowTheGamine
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2011
Recipe worked great for me. *IMPORTANT* If you are using agar agar flakes, you need to use tablespoons instead of teaspoons. If you are using powder, then you use teaspoons. This is imperative for the execution of this dish.
Helpful
(148)

Most helpful critical review

blaine
Rating: 1 stars
09/30/2012
I couldn't get mine to gel. I tried the recipe then the next day added another tsp of agar agar and boiled it. next day still runny so I did it again 4 times till I gave up. It doesn't seem like a difficult recipe but... I wonder what I'm doing wrong.
Helpful
(6)
Reviews:
MelbowTheGamine
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2011
Recipe worked great for me. *IMPORTANT* If you are using agar agar flakes, you need to use tablespoons instead of teaspoons. If you are using powder, then you use teaspoons. This is imperative for the execution of this dish.
Helpful
(148)
kleinebre
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2012
I use agar-agar as my main gelling agent. A few helpful hints: - When the recipe above doesn't turn out well, raise temperature and simply try again. - The setting temperature for agar is considerably lower than the temperature at which it melts. This makes it useful for hot gels should you wish to do so by warming up the gel after it has set. - For the average gelatine, typically one would use 0.5% by weight of agar powder. Sugar enhances the gelling power; tannins reduce it. The small amount needed makes it practical to either use precision scales or pouches with a known amount of agar in them. - For an extra fast gelatin, heat only a third of the liquid you want to set, then add in the remaining two thirds of the liquid (at room temperature) while stirring . This will brings the agar near its setting temperature (32-40 degrees C or about 95-110F), reducing the setting time by hours.
Helpful
(82)
Deanna Hubele
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2009
This recipe works great! The texture isn't quite like gelatin, but the kids don't know the difference. Mine set up within about 1 1/2 hours.
Helpful
(33)
Amanda18do
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2013
Do you have to use cherry juice?? Or can you use other juices?
Helpful
(9)
blaine
Rating: 1 stars
09/30/2012
I couldn't get mine to gel. I tried the recipe then the next day added another tsp of agar agar and boiled it. next day still runny so I did it again 4 times till I gave up. It doesn't seem like a difficult recipe but... I wonder what I'm doing wrong.
Helpful
(6)
Brittney Moon
Rating: 2 stars
07/20/2010
This recipe didn't get to a gel form at all it was like tart sugar water and uneatable.. maybe more agar agar would help but when I poured the mixture out the flakes were just swollen and hung at the bottom of the dish! I made for my baby shower and didn't serve it.
Helpful
(4)
Judy
Rating: 1 stars
03/30/2018
Tried this and it was a complete failure. I was trying to make molded jelly eggs. I wish I had noticed the comment that if using agar flakes you measure in tablespoons. I might try it again.
bunnyboo
Rating: 4 stars
11/29/2017
It was good! I made it for my vegetarian friend and they loved it!
