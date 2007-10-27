Peanut Soup

39 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 10
  • 3 2
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

An interesting and exotic soup that's also very rich.

By Michelle Chen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a heavy soup pot melt the butter. Add the onion, garlic, flour and peanut butter. Stir until very smooth. Beat in the stock and season well with salt and pepper. Simmer over low heat until thick, about 20 minutes. Stir in the cream and heat through. Serve warm with ground peanuts.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
557 calories; protein 18g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 50.4g; cholesterol 54.3mg; sodium 805mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022