My family loved this soup, but with some changes. I used the chunky Adams peanut butter and I pureed the soup. I then followed the original directions, but I found the soup surprisingly bland and tasteless. I then added a sprinkle of celery seed (although I think adding some minced celery to the onion would be better - upon realizing that the soup was bland, I read other peanut soup recipes that used celery, so I used what I had on hand). I also added a dash of nutmeg. I garnished with chopped cilantro and chopped peanuts which looked and tasted great. I served this to an eclectic group of people (some whom I thought wouldn't be adventurous enough for peanut soup and one person who had, coincidentally, made this exact recipe herself and hadn't liked it because it was too bland, but liked mine with the additions). Everyone raved about it and most went back for seconds.

