Peanut Soup
An interesting and exotic soup that's also very rich.
An interesting and exotic soup that's also very rich.
My family loved this soup, but with some changes. I used the chunky Adams peanut butter and I pureed the soup. I then followed the original directions, but I found the soup surprisingly bland and tasteless. I then added a sprinkle of celery seed (although I think adding some minced celery to the onion would be better - upon realizing that the soup was bland, I read other peanut soup recipes that used celery, so I used what I had on hand). I also added a dash of nutmeg. I garnished with chopped cilantro and chopped peanuts which looked and tasted great. I served this to an eclectic group of people (some whom I thought wouldn't be adventurous enough for peanut soup and one person who had, coincidentally, made this exact recipe herself and hadn't liked it because it was too bland, but liked mine with the additions). Everyone raved about it and most went back for seconds.Read More
I think maybe peanut butter soup just isn't for me. It tasted like watered down peanut butter.Read More
My family loved this soup, but with some changes. I used the chunky Adams peanut butter and I pureed the soup. I then followed the original directions, but I found the soup surprisingly bland and tasteless. I then added a sprinkle of celery seed (although I think adding some minced celery to the onion would be better - upon realizing that the soup was bland, I read other peanut soup recipes that used celery, so I used what I had on hand). I also added a dash of nutmeg. I garnished with chopped cilantro and chopped peanuts which looked and tasted great. I served this to an eclectic group of people (some whom I thought wouldn't be adventurous enough for peanut soup and one person who had, coincidentally, made this exact recipe herself and hadn't liked it because it was too bland, but liked mine with the additions). Everyone raved about it and most went back for seconds.
This was good. The only change I made was to use 1 1/2 cups chunky Peanutbutter, instead of adding in extra peanuts. My husband ate his served over rice.
A fascinating and original recipe. Those that turn their nose up to anything a little off the mainstream path may not appreciate this recipe, but if you enjoy foods that are a little exotic and unusual, this is very worthwhile. It's a no-brainer to fix in terms of time and ingredients. but get a good brand of peanut butter since it's such a critical ingredient. I used the Smuckers Natural Peanut Butter (chunky) other reviewers recommended. The consistency and flavor of this recipe truly will please those with discriminating taste buds.
This soup is so good! I used vegetable stock instead of chicken stock to make it vegetarian-friendly, and I also snuck in an extra clove of garlic. My husband and I ate it with some crusty Frech bread, and it's very tasty. Next time, I plan on adding more flour to give it more thickness, and I might try a peanut butter that's not quite as sweet (we used Skippy).
So happy I found this recipe! I had surgery a week ago on my throat and have been living on chicken broth and tomato soup and this was a welcome change! I normally like my peanut soup spicier but in this instance this was perfect, very flavourful and just a great change. Once I'm feeling better, I will probably try it again with some hot sauce to give it a little extra something. Thanks!
This soup is a tad bland but after adding 1 teas. curry powder that did the trick. I would suggest you add curry 1/4 teas at a time until you get it to your liking. Also I used 1 cup evaporated milk instead of whipping cream didn't have any. Next time I will saute 1/2 cup celery with the onion. Also, I was thinking I'd use some cooked chicken chunks tossed in for variation. This is a very rich soup. I ate one bowl and my husband polished off the rest for dinner and his lunch.
***** If I could I would rate this a perfect 10! I was looking for something different, but simple to serve to guests as an appetizer. I served this in individual souffle dishes and it was a big hit. The only change I made was to use half and half instead of heavy cream. Thanks for a great recipe!
delicious recipe! very rich, you only need a small serving. It might also taste great on chicken.
I think this recipe is great. I use real butter instead of margarine, although I might use the suggestion of olive oil next time, and crunchy peanut butter. I have also used half & half. I've made this for family and they loved it, and my husband has requested it a couple of times. Good winter soup.
I think maybe peanut butter soup just isn't for me. It tasted like watered down peanut butter.
My husband made a wonderful peanut soup like this for me on one of our first dates over 30 years ago. After we married, we made it frequently until the recipe became stained, torn, and eventually lost. We were delighted to find it again here and made it again. It was delicious, as always. We suggest substituting olive oil for margarine, half and half for whipping cream. Also, if you use crunchy peanut butter you have peanuts throughout the soup and needn't put any on the top as garnish; smooth peanut butter gives a more velvety texture.
The first mouthful was good, but it was so incredibly rich, I could barely eat half a serving. I'm glad I tried it, but I won't be making it again. Thanks anyway.
Unfortunately, we did not like this recipe. I've had peanut soup at restaurants and was trying to find a comparable recipe, but this wasn't close.
This soup is delicious! It is a very quick, not to mention tasty, addition to any dinner. I served it with pumpernickel bread, but would also be good with a side salad and low-fat chicken dinner. This soup is very rich and creamy, so a small cup-size serving is enough per person. I definitely recommend making this soup!
Loved this soup! I made this for my family at Thanksgiving as a surprise, and it received much praise and made me look like a hero. Thanks Michelle!
Wonderful recipe. I like a dash of curry and some chopped celery in mine.
More accurate rating would have been 4.5; wonderful but not perfect...yet. :) If you like peanut & are ready for something a little different, give this soup a try! The flavor is rich and you can taste all the ingredients...the garlic & onion are suprisingly good compliments to the peanut butter! I changed the following for nutrition or convenience reasons (and liked the results): *1 c fat free half & half instead of heavy cream *1 1/2 c chunky peanut butter instead of 1c pb & 1/2 c crushed peanuts Next time I may use the whole 18oz jar of chunky pb; a small increase that may help thicken the soup just a bit. PB used: JIF naturals chunky - worked well!
This was a huge disappointment. Something important seemed to be missing from the recipe, and my SO and I decided this would make a much better sauce than soup. I might eventually make this again, but thicker and served over chicken/steak and rice.
I thought this was awesome! I used half & half because that is what I had and adams natural peanut butter. It was not too sweet. It would have been good by itself but I added a shot of tabasco with the salt and pepper,a stalk of celery, and shredded a baby carrot.
This soup is easy to make and taste great. But my only suggestion is use an entire jar of smuckers all natural creamy peanut butter.
tasty, kind of like other creamy soups i've had. Would use vegatable stock instead of chicken stock, and no additional salt.
Very good and easy recipe. I added 2 ribs of celery; if you are a celery and pb fan, then I suggest adding the celery. It gives it a fresh boost. I also added much less cream; so I would just suggest adding half the cream, then add more as you wish. Used reduced sodium broth and didn't have to add any salt, but did add some pepper at the end, but I would add pepper to taste. This is a nice, rich recipe for something different!
I made this a few weeks ago, I am rating it on the first taste, I thought It was pretty good, but no one in the family could finish a bowl. To rich for us. (well hubby ate the whole bowl, but he will eat burnt cookies) maybe we used a to sweetend peanut butter (Jiff) Thanks for the recipe though, Just not for us. Although this may make a better type appetizer.
I like to double the recipe and start with a half a stalk of celery (leaves included), 6 carrots and an onion all chopped finely. I sautee these in the butter until soft and then boil in the chicken broth. Afterwards I puree it and then proceed with the rest of the recipe. I cook in chopped cashews instead of peanuts as well as chopped Cajun trail mix and Cajun seasoning. At the end, I also garnish with the chopped trail mix. An excellent recipe; thank you for sharing!
delicious
Absolutely delicious!
I think some people will love this however my family wasn't one of them. It tastes like watered down peanut butter. Even after trying to spice it up and add more flavor other than peanut butter it still wasn't something we could eat. Oh well this is what trying new recipes is all about. Finding something new you may or may not like.
The only change I made was an extra clove of garlic. Soup is delicious
I added celery as some other reviewers suggested. It was still pretty bland. Not bad, just not great. I thought the kids would like it at least, but not so much. It was much better when I added in some cayenne in one bowl and curry powder in another. Still won't be making it again though.
Next time I make this I am going to add a half cup more peanut butter and reduce the onion to 2 tablespoons. I liked it but it needs a little more peanut flavor.
This was a real winner with the family. I added an extra 1/2 cup of peanut butter and put the ground peanuts right into the soup. It was perfect. I served croutons with it for those who wanted a bit of extra crunch. I love this website. It is my favorite for recipes.
Loved it! Used half and half instead of heavy cream and 1 1/2 cups of chunky peanut butter and omitted the chopped peanuts.
This recipe needs a bit of history. It is a Colonial Virginia recipe that was once served at the King’s Arms in Williamsburg. It is not meant to be spicy but is more about texture. Hence, serve in small amounts and I suggest a crumple of bacon along with peanut garnish. I also use a bit of bacon fat in place of butter to start in the sauté of onion and add an equal amount of celery. Served with a proper Virginia Ham and spoon-bread or sweet potato muffins this makes a lovely look back into colonial days.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections