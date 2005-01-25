Beer Cheese Soup II

Very good! I used dark beer one time (Shiner Bock) and Budweiser one time. The dark beer gave it a much more complex, interesting flavor. The Bud didn't do much for it at all. I also followed the advice of another commenter and dissolved the cornstarch in the chicken broth then added it and brought it to a boil, then added beer and brought to a boil, then slowly added the cheese by the small handful (I used sharp cheddar) and let it dissolve before adding more, stirring very often. I also cooked and crumbled some bacon for sprinkles and bought a loaf of dense, dark German bread which I toasted. Very delicious and easy! 2/26/09 I just noticed a mistake: I add the cream before I add the cheese. But, I have changed the way I make this soup! I make it all the time. I have been cooking 1/2 lb. of bacon in pot then cooking the onion and garlic in bacon grease. I changed it around and now use the beer to deglaze the pan, then bring to a boil for 3 minutes, then add chicken broth and cornstarch and bring to a boil. Next I turn the heat down and add the cream or half-n-half. I do slowly add the cheese by sprinkling it over the surface of the liquid and letting it melt. I stir that in and then repeat til I used all the cheese. I serve the crumbled bacon and sour cream for toppers. I also put a whole yellow onion in and I think it makes the soup more filling. My soup is usually pretty thick so I just add more chicken broth to make it the consistancy I like and that includes