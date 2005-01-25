Beer Cheese Soup II
This soup is a popular menu item in some of our favorite restaurants. It's very rich, creamy and delicious. Garnish with bacon bits.
This soup is a popular menu item in some of our favorite restaurants. It's very rich, creamy and delicious. Garnish with bacon bits.
It seems a lot of people have had problems with the thickness of this soup. In case you did not know, thickening agents do not come to their full thickening potential until they come to a boil. Therefore, you can add all the cornstarch and water (known as a slurry) you want (or roux for that matter), but it will not obtain its full thickening power until it boils with the liquid it is supposed to thicken. I would not recommend boiling the half and half, so I would do the first part, adding the slurry to the chicken stock, boil that for a few minutes, adjust thickness if needed with more slurry (cornstarch and water, it works best if the cornstarch is whisked into cold water), lower the heat, add the half and half and the cheese, stir until the cheese melts, and then serve. I have not made this soup, but reading through the reviews, it seems a lot of people have trouble with the thickness so I am just offering a suggestion and/or advice.Read More
I was dissapointed in this soup. I love beer cheese soup but not this one.Read More
It seems a lot of people have had problems with the thickness of this soup. In case you did not know, thickening agents do not come to their full thickening potential until they come to a boil. Therefore, you can add all the cornstarch and water (known as a slurry) you want (or roux for that matter), but it will not obtain its full thickening power until it boils with the liquid it is supposed to thicken. I would not recommend boiling the half and half, so I would do the first part, adding the slurry to the chicken stock, boil that for a few minutes, adjust thickness if needed with more slurry (cornstarch and water, it works best if the cornstarch is whisked into cold water), lower the heat, add the half and half and the cheese, stir until the cheese melts, and then serve. I have not made this soup, but reading through the reviews, it seems a lot of people have trouble with the thickness so I am just offering a suggestion and/or advice.
I had read many of the past reveiws about the recipe being a little runny so I mad a few changes and it turned out awesome! What I did was started with only about half the beer(you can add more later) and mixed the cornstarch with the chicken stock and left out the water. When I added the cornstartch and chicken stock mixture, the soup got thick right away and I also doubled the cheese and wocsteshire. YUMMY!!!
I am afraid to say that if I were to have followed the original recipe I would have been utterly dissapionted. After having discovered the soup was horribly thin, I added copious amounts of corn starch in a hasty attempt to thicken it. I had already added an additional cup of cheese, and with the extra corn starch the recipe was a splendid success. Best when served with garlic bread. This recipe is also quite easy to prepare and is ready to serve in minimal time, but beware: not enough corn starch will leave you unbearably dissatisfied.
I am very confused about everybody's poor review about it being thin, and all of the other complaints. This soup is fantastic, but it MUST be followed exactly. I think that's the reason everybody is having a problem is they are changing things before they even try it by following the directions. I make this every week, and have never had a problem so I don't know why anyone else is.
Very good! I used dark beer one time (Shiner Bock) and Budweiser one time. The dark beer gave it a much more complex, interesting flavor. The Bud didn't do much for it at all. I also followed the advice of another commenter and dissolved the cornstarch in the chicken broth then added it and brought it to a boil, then added beer and brought to a boil, then slowly added the cheese by the small handful (I used sharp cheddar) and let it dissolve before adding more, stirring very often. I also cooked and crumbled some bacon for sprinkles and bought a loaf of dense, dark German bread which I toasted. Very delicious and easy! 2/26/09 I just noticed a mistake: I add the cream before I add the cheese. But, I have changed the way I make this soup! I make it all the time. I have been cooking 1/2 lb. of bacon in pot then cooking the onion and garlic in bacon grease. I changed it around and now use the beer to deglaze the pan, then bring to a boil for 3 minutes, then add chicken broth and cornstarch and bring to a boil. Next I turn the heat down and add the cream or half-n-half. I do slowly add the cheese by sprinkling it over the surface of the liquid and letting it melt. I stir that in and then repeat til I used all the cheese. I serve the crumbled bacon and sour cream for toppers. I also put a whole yellow onion in and I think it makes the soup more filling. My soup is usually pretty thick so I just add more chicken broth to make it the consistancy I like and that includes
I made this soup twice at 2 grocery store food demos. It was requested that I incorporate a tub of Rondele garlic-and-herb cheese spread so I did. I got many compliments and requests for the recipe.
This is the best beer cheese soup this side of the Yukon River Grill's soup!
I was dissapointed in this soup. I love beer cheese soup but not this one.
Was a very good starting place for me. I did read numerous reviews ahead of time and took heed the reducing the beer by 1/2, using 3 cups cheese instead of 2, and I also omitted the water and mixed my cornstarch with some of the chicken stock. I used a good base I have instead of canned. The key to not having a "grainy" turn out is to remember to turn down the heat to med-low and add the cheese slowly and stir (I prefer whisking) continuously. If you don't care for beer i recommend using a nice reisling or chardonay. NEVER be afraid to try new variations. Variety is the Spice of Life!
Very delicious soup! I didn't use the cornstarch, but made a flour/butter roux to thicken.
Easy and tasty. A little thinner than I wanted but was thicker when left over. I incresed the cheese to thicken.
I don't understand the other reviewers' complaints about this being thin or grainy. I followed the recipe to the letter and it came out smooth, rich, and delicious. I love The Flying Tiger's Beer Cheese Soup in Buffalo, Ny so much that I have driven there numerous times from here in Rochester (60 miles). I no longer have to. This recipe is restaurant-quality soup. Don't be afraid to try this based on the handful of bad reviews. This is well worth it!
I have made this version many times and it always turns out well since I substitute Kraft Velveeta cheese instead of shredded cheddar cheese. I made it once with cheddar and didn't like how it turned out. But it is smooth with the Velveeta. I also use a particular type of beer called Chili Beer, it gives it a little extra kick! Everyone I have served this to loved it!!
In lieu of adding more cornstarch as a thicking agent you night try adding instant potato buds, they not only thicken but add flavor as well. Just add them a small amount at a time. I do this with most of my soups. To add a little more interest you might add a dash of paprika or a touch of creamed horseradish. I add horseradish to my mac n' cheese, does wonders for the flavor. "Tillamook", from Oregon, extra sharp cheese is fantastic in this soup.
Wish I could give this 5 stars, but it needs some work.. This is a really tasty soup with some seasoning.. not sure what was missing, I ended up adding white pepper, chopped onion (as suggested by another reader) and more cheese... But absolutely take the advice of OHENZIGURI in regards to the slurry.. my soup turned out at the perfect thickness with her direction (and thanks for that! nothing worse than watery Cheese soup!) Overall, not bad, but have definitely had better. Thanks Debbie!
The flavor was alright but it had a strange texture...kinda gritty. I'll keep looking. Thanks.
Thin and boring. Modifications to make this soup appealing would render it a different recipe altogether.
This was way good. My husband and I had a blast making this, and even reheated it in the crockpot the next day and finished it off with our family. We added two large cubed potatoes to the mix and it was just unbelieveable!! WONDERFUL! Crystal T.
This soup is fantastic! I made a few changes: used 4 cups of sharp cheddar rather than 2, I cut my onions pretty chunky, they gave it great texture. Also, I mixed my cornstarch with chicken broth instead of water. And I let it simmer for atleast 5 extra minutes to get the thick consistency I wanted. We serve this up in sourdough bread bowls and it is to die for!
I give this recipe on a scale of 1 to 10 an 11! Two thumbs up and five gold stars! Basic cheese soup with onions and beer .... non of the other veggies which take away from the taste! Made it for friends many times ..... they love it!
The flavor was nice (would have been better if we had a stronger beer). Mine curdled and had a very grainy texture; I don't know if that was the recipe or just me. Will try again, with stronger beer to get more flavor, and hope for the thick, smooth, velvety texture of the restaurant soups I'm looking for.
my whole family LOVED this soup on a snowy day served with hot sandwiches!! I didn't change ANYTHING from the recipe. I used Michelob light beer in it. Will be making this again!!
Overall a good recipe. Bland though. I added swiss cheese with the cheddar. I also added crushed black pepper, more Worchesire sauce, more cornstarch(thicker) and a little cayenne pepper. HUGE HIT!!! When I make it, I triple the recipe and serve with a fresh loaf of italian or french bread. YUM!!
I love beer and I love cheese and this was a great soup! The only thing I did different is add an extra cup of cheese. Next time I will add the cornstarch before the 1/2 and 1/2 and cheese and bring it to a boil to see if that helps with the thickness. I use a block of cheese and grate it myself, as packaged grated cheese contains a waxy coating to keep it from sticking together and it seems to melt better this way.
It was ok as a base, but I had to add more beer, more cheese, more Worcestershire sauce, and a lot more cornstarch. I used generic-brand sharp cheddar cheese, pre-grated, and had no problems with graininess. I think that was due to the fact that I added the cornstarch slurry before the cheese & 1/2 and 1/2. I didn't boil it after that, as that could cause the cheese to separate. It was pretty good after I made the adjustments, but without them, it wasn't what I was looking for in an authentic beer cheese soup.
Instead of margarine, I used the drippings from 6 strips of bacon. High fat, but tasty. I also added more cheese.
This is excellent! Very similar to the Ale & Cheddar soup at one of our favorite restaurants. I do like my soup a little thick so added extra corn starch, be sure to bring the soup to a boil with the starch in it, as it won't thicken until it has come to a rolling boil! I will definitely make this again!
Great soup! I added a little more cheese than the recipe called for to get a cheesier taste...it was superb! My Thanksgiving company asked for the recipe!
I have been looking for a good beer and cheese soup recipe for a long time. I discovered this soup when i was pregnant in 09 and could never find a good recipe until i came across this one. It's perfect and amazing. The only thing i changed was using a Pale Ale insead of a light beer, it gives it such a good flavor. I dont even like Ale beer but its a must for this soup, also i doubled the cheese and added 1/4 tsp of cayenne pepper. Enjoy...
This has become a favorite recipe for me, I make it all the time! Generally, I alter mine to include potatoes, carrots, and cabbage at the same stage as the onions, cooking until the veggies are tender before I move on to the rest of the recipe. I find this allows it to be more of a full meal on its own.
So. There I was, with my freshly cooked Mexican-seasoned chicken, all set to make Chicken Taco Soup for my family, when I realized, I had no beans. Well, we'd have had Chicken Tacos, but I'm also out of tortillas. By this time, I'm seriously craving something spicy with chicken and cheese, so, I found this recipe. I did use half the beer, substituted green onions, left out the water, added the cornstarch in with the stock, and will agree that the trick to "non-grainy-ness" is to add the cheese (I used 3 cups, pre-shredded) s-l-o-w-l-y... about 1/4 cup at a time, stirring well, over low heat. o. so I added my chicken, a can of tomatoes with chilis, and a TBSP of taco seasoning, and will probably use a thicker version of this recipe as a dip. thanks!
My teenage daughter loves this soup. I serve it with crusty bread . . . makes a very satisfying lunch on chilly days!
I use the recipe as a general guideline, but play around with the nuances. I don't think i've made it exactly the same way twice, but it's always good.
I was not at all impressed with this soup. I love beer cheese soup and the best I've ever found is at Moab Brewery in Moab, Utah. This was very grainy and bland tasting. I'm very precise when I cook so I'd hate to think I made a mistake, but I didn't like it.
I made this for dinner tonight and my family (full of picky eaters in one way or another) were practically licking the bowls! I took suggestions from a lot of other reviews, but the only changes I made were flour as a thickening, and a mixture of white and yellow extra sharp cheddar cheese. I can't rave about it enough!
FANTASTIC!!!! - followed the recipe with essentially no changes. Followed someone's suggestion to make sure that I mix the corn starch with COLD water before adding - worked perfectly - thick soup!!
Really good and satisfying with some crusty bread and a salad for dinner. I doubled the recipe and that worked well. I made a few very minor changes. I sauteed the onions and garlic in a butter/olive oil mixture, instead of margarine. I did swap the light beer for some German Oktoberfest brew (it's against our religion to have light beer in the house). I boiled it a bit longer to make sure the alcohol was cooked off, since the German beer is stronger. I also didn't have enough cornstarch because of said doubled recipe, so I substituted brown rice flour for the cornstarch 1 for 1, and it worked fine. I imagine flour would be OK, too, or even potato starch. Instead of bacon, which I was too lazy to cook up, I sprinkled fresh chives on top. Would definitely make again.
This soup had a terrific flavor and is great with crusty bread. I highly recommend adding extra cornstarch and cheese. If made extra thick and put in a slow cooker, it makes AWESOME cheddar fondue.
I do not like cheese soup so the 5 stars comes from my Wisconsin born husband who loves the stuff. I made it as directed, but I just mixed the cornstarch with a little of the the leftover chicken broth and brought it up to just before it boiled then took it down to a simmer, constantly whisking while heating. I also doubled the cheese & worcestershire and added a some parmesan, salt and a little pepper. Once everything was added I cooked it on low and stirred constantly for about 10-15 min. It thickened up perfectly. If you like beer cheese soup this is a great one.
I read the reviews and made sure to follow the directions about the corn starch. I even read the negative ones, and figured I'd try it anyway, sometimes people's tastes vary. I didn't like the flavor of it, and could hardly swallow it. I think i'll stick to drinking beer and not using it in soup. :(
Fantastic soup. After reading some other comments, I added the cornstarch to the chicken stock and omitted the water. I also doubled the cheese, and it all worked perfectly. I'll be making this soup again and again.
I have been making this recipe, or one almost exactly like it, for years and I have a couple of tips. If you grate your own cheese it doesn't get as grainy. Don't know what the difference is between pre-shredded and block cheese but it DOES make a difference. I often leave out the beer and replace it with either veggie broth or chicken broth. I have also found that if I add all the ingredients except the cheese, bring it ALMOST to a boil and then put the whole mixture through the blender it makes the mixture smoother and creamier. Yes it's a bit more trouble but the end result is FANTASTIC! I've had people request this soup when they are coming to our house for events.
Having only had beer cheese soup before at the MN Renaissance Festival this was a pretty close match for a simple/basic recipe which was just what we were looking for without all the fancy extras.
Very Good recipe! Tasty!!
LOVE this soup! Shallots are a nice touch in place of onions if you happen to have them on hand. Fresh chicken broth instead of canned. I also usually throw in a bit more cheese than it calls for. A nice dark ale adds a good flavor. As far as thickening, I add a touch of extra cornstarch than the recipe calls for and allow it to reach a boil after I add the mixture, before turning it down to low. This soup is even better the next day!
This was really good and perfect to eat on a cold day. I used 1 1/2 cups of vegetable broth instead of a can of chicken broth. I added the cornstarch/water mixture along with broth and the soup was perfectly thick. We served this with cheese sprinkled on top and it was delicious. Thanks for the great recipe!
Fabulous! Not only is it easy, it's amazingly good. Each time I served it (granted, only to adults) everyone wanted the recipe. Not due to any culinary skills on my behalf, you can be sure, it's just a great recipe. Highly recommend serving with crusty bread and tearing up pieces for the soup as it's served, a la fondue-ish. Hard croutons don't take away from this soup's loveliness, but bread's just better.
I gave this 2 stars because it was edible but my family didn't care for it. Sorry!
This is a good, quick & easy soup! I added the cornstarch slurry after the chicken broth & let it boil (while stiring with a whisk) until it was almost as thick as gravy, then added the 1/2 & 1/2 and cheese. I used Redbridge Gluten-Free beer and also added some ground ginger, celery salt and parsley. Next time, I'm going to try it with red potatoes and bacon. Thanks for the recipe!
I absolutely love this beer cheddar soup recipe.. have made it about 4 times now and it is a great recipe. I add more cheddar to thicken it a bit more but other than that it is perfect!
i added and extra t of Worcestershire, salted the onions and garlic, used butter and heavy cream and about 2T yellow mustard.
This was a fairly good recipe. I do not understand the reviews of the recipe being too thin. I simmered the soup slowly, and it thickened up nicely. A good sharp cheese really helps the flavor. I served it with fresh bread. All and all I found it a tasty soup.
Had the exact flavor I was looking for! I used 1 cup half and half and one cup 1% milk instead of 2 cups half and half. Also, I did adjust the recipe slightly by adding more broth and 1% milk at the end... a little too rich for me.
This was so easy to make and it turned out great! My coworkers always want me to bring it to share.
Yum! Delicious with thick crusty bread!
There is a restaurant near my house that serves a cheddar ale soup, which is my absolute favorite soup in the world, and I thought this recipe might be similar. Was I ever wrong!! This recipe isn't very good at all. It is the runniest soup I ever ate, even with the addition of extra cornstarch and there is entirely too much beer in it, it overpowers everything else in the recipe. Also, even before we finished eating it, it developed a very grainy texture.
I did not get it thick either and I didn't like the flavor. I'll be experimenting to find the right consistency and flavor
My husband did not care for this recipe, and I thought that I would but all I could handle was one little bowl and the rest was out the back door, the dog didn't seem to care for it too much. I will keep searching!
I guess they all can't be gems. Okay, I had to try this again just to make sure it wasn't me messing it up. I have come to the conclusion that this is just plain nasty stuff. I followed the recipe to the letter and both times it reminded me of a result of drinking too much beer. The flavor is way too powerful and sour, the texture of the broth isn't that of like a chicken soup or a cream soup. It falls somewhere in between. Not sure what to call it really. I tried this because I have used beer in many dishes and it makes a great ingredient to a marinade. I'm not sure if soup is where beer should be unless you add a can to a nice French onion, it tastes awesome in there. Maybe I'll try a different beer cheese soup recipe on here to give it the third and final chance. Maybe my pallet is much more sensitive than the other reviewers? Sorry but I hated it.
LOVE this soup! Shallots are a nice touch in place of onions if you happen to have them on hand. Fresh chicken broth instead of canned. I also usually throw in a bit more cheese than it calls for. A nice dark ale adds a good flavor. As far as thickening, I add a touch of extra cornstarch than the recipe calls for and allow it to reach a boil after I add the mixture, before turning it down to low. This is definitely one of those "better the next day" soups!
This was a pretty easy and delicious recipe with just a couple of minor additions. I followed a previous reviewer's recommendation of adding the cornstarch (I actually just used flour since I couldn't find the cornstarch) while the stock was boiling, and then reducing before adding cheese and cream. My additions were: some ground mustard seed, a little bit of basil, and some more garlic. I also added almost a cup of extra cheese, and topped with bacon pieces and green onions. Mmmmm.... We enjoyed this immensely with salad and yeast rolls on the side.
Good Soup for my Husband who loves beer soup as a New Year's Day tradition - but not what he wanted - I will have to keep searching
The worchestshire gave too much. I would half it and add mustard instead. Also, use a light beer as instructed, I used a pale ale, and it didn't taste great. I enjoyed it, but my husband and son DID NOT. Needs definite improvement.
This was YUMMY!! It makes a lot of soup- I recommend serving it in a bread bowl.
This is so quick and easy...and delicious!
Mine had an OK flavor, but turned out grainy. I'll keep looking for a creamier recipe with more flavor.
Absolutely wonderful, my wife even tried it and loved it. Very Tasty.
Terrible. The soup is runny and rather than complimenting it, the beer completely overpowered it. To thicken it, you can puree some of it and that will improve the texture, however the flavor...not going to try this recipe again.
This was delicious! I used flour instead of corn starch so it would be better when it's reheated, though. I also didnt have any Worcestershire sauce on hand, and it was still delicious! This will definitely be my standby beer and cheese soup recipe from now on. Next time I wanna make it with white cheddar!
I think this recipe is very tasty. I have made it with or without the beer (using extra chicken stock) but substitute heavy cream for the half and half. I have never had a problem with consistency when following the recipe as written. It's delicious!
Excellent taste. Didn't change a thing. This will thicken to the perfect consistancy if the heat is increased again after the cornstarch is added. Next time, though, I think I will try a roux.
I followed this recipe to the "T". I even stopped and bought the special beer they required (we don't drink). Well, I hope the garbage disposal enjoyed it because we didn't. It was curdled and extreme bitter. I even cooked it longer in the step that called for evaporating the beer. Would definitely not recommend thhis.
I've made this for my family many times now and they love it! It's such a great recipe, although I do add a little more cheese and spices.
Perhaps it was my cheese, but I thought this was bland per the recipe (maybe 3 stars) so I added 2 more teaspoons of Worcestershire. Also added ground mustard (maybe 1/2 teaspoon), a pinch or two if cayenne, and a packet of Herb Ox sodium-free chicken bouillon powder. Also, I had to add 3 more tablespoons of cornstarch, as it wasn't thick enough for our taste. Also stirred in some fresh garlic chives from the garden. After my additions, I would say it was 5 stars, but my rating is based on the original recipe. Quite yummy!
Very good recipe. Thank You, Debbie for a wonderful addition to my recipe book.
My daughter and I LOVE Beer Cheese Soup, but not this one. There just wasn't any flavor to it. Totally disappointed. Keeping this recipe to know what NOT to do.
great taste, just like the restaurants! needs a little salt and pepper, and i added extra cheese. it goes fast, so you'd better double the recipe!!!
This turned out grainy for us too. I followed the recipe exactly (for once) and we were not impressed.
This was a great starting point for beer cheese soup. I had made up some twice baked potatoes with butternut squash and had extra filling, so I threw it in the blender with some cottage cheese and milk and used it in place of the half-and-half - worked out great and was a great use of potato filling. Thanks for the delicious recipe.
All I have to say is YUMMY! I think it tasted better than I thought it would! I didn't change a thing. Thank you for posting this recipe it was very flavorful!!!!!
Delicious and super easy to make. Great stick to the ribs soup for a cold night in, especially with warm and crusty bread. If made exactly as recipe is written it turns out great...no need to make changes, just do it correctly and the corn starch mixture thickens beautifully.
Absolutely DELICIOUS, very easy to make. Add a little fresh-ground pepper for a bit more zingy flavor. Kids think they're getting away with something if they eat this (as long as you don't tell them the alcohol is evaporated off!)! :D Also note: for this to work for me, I had to return stovetop to medium-high when stirring in cornstarch mixture in order for soup to thicken.
The key to this soup is patience! It needs to come to a boil after the corn starch is added, and it will thicken quickly. It is important to boil it slowly and stir constantly to avoid scorching. Another tip: I pureed the soup in a blender after cooling for a velvety smooth texture. I have tried it with milk instead of 1/2 & 1/2, and it is just as delicious!
I took the advice of one of the other reviewers and added some cooked diced potaoes. It added some substance to the soup, which was quite thin. The taste of the soup was great. The kids liked it as well.
We absolutely loved this recipe, although I did make some adjustments based on what I had in the house. I made a lighter version using skim milk. It works great, and all you have to do it add an extra tablespoon or so of the cornstarch and water mix. I also added another cup of cheese like someone else did. It took a little bit to thicken, but it was well worth it. Very rich! I can only imagine what it would be like with the hal-and-half! Definately a keeper! Thanks!
I found the consistency of the soup to be right on, you have to be patient and it will thicklen. It was also very tasty
We made it and loved it.
This soup was a huge disappointment. It was watery and very bland. I wasted a whole package of cheese trying to "fix" this one.
The idea of this soup is great. I found I had to make some changes. I added more garlic and more onion. I used 2 tsp of worcestershire sauce. I added an extra tbsp of cornstarch to thicken and I used 3 cups of cheese. It was a little grainy but it was still delicious. Next time I will serve in bread bowls.
Oh yeah. A flavorful beer even adds more dimension (Used 1554 beer). Loved it.
Very nice and smooth, but needs a little kick for more flavor. I tried a little liquid smoke to help the bacon, and it worked. Just a little, though.
This is a great recipe! Very easy to follow and the taste is awesome. I topped mine with plain popcorn.
My husband and I were really excited to try this recipe, but ended up being very disappointed in the result. It lacked flavor, it was runny, it was grainy, and it tasted nothing like any beer cheese soup that I've had before. We'll keep hunting for the perfect Beer Cheese Soup recipe.
i followed the recipe but then added an extra cup of cheese and doubled the worsteshire. to finish it off i added cut up pieces of bratwurst soaked in beer garlic and onions all day. it was far better than any i've had before
I made this last night and it turned out GREAT - I found the original recipe to be a little blander than I like, though, so I tripled the Worchestire sauce and added nearly a cup more chredded cheddar than the recipe called for. Then I doubled the cornstarch to make it extra-thick and it was perfect! My boyfriend was suspicious at first but ended up having seconds! Highly recommended.
Flavor was awesome, but it was too thin for us. My 3 year old had 2 bowls!
i agree with previous reviews. this soup had a really weird look/texture. it looked really gritty. i added more chicken broth, more worcestershire sauce, lots of black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and cayenne pepper just to give it more of the bite that i was expecting (such as previous beer cheese soups i've had). also, if i make this again, i will be taking people's advice and using a dark beer. all i had was bud light and it did not add anything to the recipe. dunked some crescent rolls in this. not bad. but not great either.
Very easy to make and ended up being just what I had expected. I didn't have time to serve garnished with bacon bits (I forgot to get some bacon at the store) so I tried with the bar tradition of popcorn.
Super gross
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections