Beer Cheese Soup II

242 Ratings
  • 5 109
  • 4 69
  • 3 26
  • 2 19
  • 1 19

This soup is a popular menu item in some of our favorite restaurants. It's very rich, creamy and delicious. Garnish with bacon bits.

By Debbie Rowe

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt the butter or margarine in a 4 1/2 quart soup pot over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and Worcestershire sauce and stir well. Add the beer and raise the heat to high and boil for 3 minutes to evaporate the alcohol. Add the chicken broth and bring the soup back to a boil. Lower the heat to medium-low and simmer.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the cornstarch with 3 tablespoons water and stir until smooth. Set aside.

  • Add the half-and-half and shredded cheese to the soup. Stir constantly until the cheese melts. Then stir in the cornstarch mixture. Stir constantly until the soup is thick, about 2 minutes. Serve garnished with bacon bits.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
345 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 26.3g; cholesterol 78.1mg; sodium 351.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022