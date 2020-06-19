Old-Fashioned Peach Cream Pie

1 of 59

Rating: 4 stars This is a very tasty recipe. I thought the topping was just a little too sweet, so next time I may cut back a little on the sugar. Also, I used a deeper pie plate so I will increase the amount of filling, including adding more peaches. It does puff up during baking, then settles back in. I did sprinkle some cinnamon on the peach filling before baking also. This is even better when cooled in the refrigerator. Thanks for a great recipe. I will definately make it again in the summer with some fresh peaches! FOOTNOTE: My father-in-law thought this was one of the best peach pies he's ever had! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars I made mine with peaches, strawberries abd blueberries. It was fantastic. The sour cream gives it a great tang. I did however used half of the butter the recipe called for in the topping and it still was great. Sure to please if you're looking for a great fruit pie recipe. I'm sure it'll work with any sort of fruit you have on hand. WOW. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars I doubled the recipe to make two pies and baked both at the same time. I followed the directions step-by-step, but I was a little short on sour cream, so I probably only put about a cup-and-a-half of sour cream in them. I also used about 12 fresh peaches (6 peaches per pie). While baking the first 42 mins., I covered the edges of the pie crust. I followed Trinity's Mom's suggestion and added some oats to the topping. The pies were out of the oven for 15-20 mins. while I prepared the topping and upped the temp. to 400 degrees again, and when I put them back in the oven I uncovered the edges for the last 10 mins., then turned the oven off and let them sit in the oven for another 10 mins. They were perfect; not runny at all. I cooled them for about 40 mins. and then covered them and put them in the fridge to chill, and they were delicious!! Thanks for a great recipe!! Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this pie and it was very easy to make as well. I also used a deep dish pan and added a few more peaches to fill the dish better. It was great. There are only two of us at my house but we finished this pie off by ourselves in just a few days! The only difference I had to make was cooking time. I'm at high altitude (CO) and had to cook the pie a good 20-25 minutes extra to get the custard to set. This will become a standard recipe for me. Thanks! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars My 9 yr old daughter and I made this pie together. Wow! We all loved it. I did add extra peaches to the recipe. My son said it should win best of show. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars Old-Fashioned Peach Cream Pie definitely has its own zest and appeal. One difference I found preferrable in this recipe was the use of sour cream instead of cream cheese. As one who finds creamy texture to be a bit overbearing this pie was just the right amount of creaminess to be enjoyable. The next time I make this recipe I would chop the peaches into smaller pieces so one bite would not have to consist of a mouthful of peach and nothing else. Furthermore definitely be sure to drain the peaches well or else the filling will make the crust soggy even when chilled for hours even days. Also don't make the topping until ready to use or else the butter softens too much and simply forms clumps instead of being evenly spread across the top of the pie. Overall it was delicious. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Very delicious and beautiful to look at. The best peach pie I have ever made. I used butter in my pastry dough and it came out crispy which was a nice complement to the pie. I used a deep dish so I had to use 3 cups of peaches to fill it up more and it turned out amazing. Love it Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I made my own crust and added oats to the topping. My husband thought this was the best pie he'd ever eaten. Thank you for an awesome recipe! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars After peeling and slicing 2 cups of peaches I realized they probably meant to use the tinned variety. But the fresh peaches were delightful and the pie itself was well worth the time and effort. Will definitely make again. Helpful (5)