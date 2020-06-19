Old-Fashioned Peach Cream Pie

Rating: 4.67 stars
54 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is an old recipe handed down to me by my grandmother. It's really one of the best pies I've ever tasted.

By Cat Berner

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Whisk together the 3/4 cup sugar, the 2 tablespoons flour, and salt. Beat in the sour cream, egg, and vanilla. Stir in the sliced peaches. Pour the mixture into the pie crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 12 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and continue baking until the filling is set, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven.

  • Raise oven temperature to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Whisk together the 1/3 cup flour, 1/3 cup sugar, and cinnamon in a small bowl. Mix in the butter with a fork until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle the crumb topping evenly over the pie.

  • Return the pie to the preheated oven and bake until topping is golden, about 10 minutes. Let pie cool slightly before slicing.

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 46.3g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 51.2mg; sodium 255.9mg. Full Nutrition
LynnieG61
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2009
This is a very tasty recipe. I thought the topping was just a little too sweet, so next time I may cut back a little on the sugar. Also, I used a deeper pie plate so I will increase the amount of filling, including adding more peaches. It does puff up during baking, then settles back in. I did sprinkle some cinnamon on the peach filling before baking also. This is even better when cooled in the refrigerator. Thanks for a great recipe. I will definately make it again in the summer with some fresh peaches! FOOTNOTE: My father-in-law thought this was one of the best peach pies he's ever had! Read More
Helpful
(27)
daveycooks
Rating: 5 stars
08/04/2009
I made mine with peaches, strawberries abd blueberries. It was fantastic. The sour cream gives it a great tang. I did however used half of the butter the recipe called for in the topping and it still was great. Sure to please if you're looking for a great fruit pie recipe. I'm sure it'll work with any sort of fruit you have on hand. WOW. Read More
Helpful
(17)
LINDA REALE
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2010
I doubled the recipe to make two pies and baked both at the same time. I followed the directions step-by-step, but I was a little short on sour cream, so I probably only put about a cup-and-a-half of sour cream in them. I also used about 12 fresh peaches (6 peaches per pie). While baking the first 42 mins., I covered the edges of the pie crust. I followed Trinity's Mom's suggestion and added some oats to the topping. The pies were out of the oven for 15-20 mins. while I prepared the topping and upped the temp. to 400 degrees again, and when I put them back in the oven I uncovered the edges for the last 10 mins., then turned the oven off and let them sit in the oven for another 10 mins. They were perfect; not runny at all. I cooled them for about 40 mins. and then covered them and put them in the fridge to chill, and they were delicious!! Thanks for a great recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(17)
Lori Pierce
Rating: 5 stars
09/17/2009
We loved this pie and it was very easy to make as well. I also used a deep dish pan and added a few more peaches to fill the dish better. It was great. There are only two of us at my house but we finished this pie off by ourselves in just a few days! The only difference I had to make was cooking time. I'm at high altitude (CO) and had to cook the pie a good 20-25 minutes extra to get the custard to set. This will become a standard recipe for me. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Getting the kids to bake!
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2009
My 9 yr old daughter and I made this pie together. Wow! We all loved it. I did add extra peaches to the recipe. My son said it should win best of show. Read More
Helpful
(10)
anguye52
Rating: 4 stars
03/08/2011
Old-Fashioned Peach Cream Pie definitely has its own zest and appeal. One difference I found preferrable in this recipe was the use of sour cream instead of cream cheese. As one who finds creamy texture to be a bit overbearing this pie was just the right amount of creaminess to be enjoyable. The next time I make this recipe I would chop the peaches into smaller pieces so one bite would not have to consist of a mouthful of peach and nothing else. Furthermore definitely be sure to drain the peaches well or else the filling will make the crust soggy even when chilled for hours even days. Also don't make the topping until ready to use or else the butter softens too much and simply forms clumps instead of being evenly spread across the top of the pie. Overall it was delicious. Read More
Helpful
(8)
k8norris
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2009
Very delicious and beautiful to look at. The best peach pie I have ever made. I used butter in my pastry dough and it came out crispy which was a nice complement to the pie. I used a deep dish so I had to use 3 cups of peaches to fill it up more and it turned out amazing. Love it Read More
Helpful
(8)
Trinity's Mom
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2009
I made my own crust and added oats to the topping. My husband thought this was the best pie he'd ever eaten. Thank you for an awesome recipe! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Femmie London
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2010
After peeling and slicing 2 cups of peaches I realized they probably meant to use the tinned variety. But the fresh peaches were delightful and the pie itself was well worth the time and effort. Will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
JessicaJoy
Rating: 3 stars
09/29/2009
It was fine. I was hoping I'd love it. But I'm going to stick with straight up peaches in my pies. Read More
Helpful
(1)
