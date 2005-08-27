Strawberry Soup I
This recipe uses plain yogurt not heavy cream so it's lower in fat and calories but it is still just as good. It is a very simple and refreshing soup.
This would be a 10 star. I make 1-2 times a week, everyone loves it. I do not use any water, use ginger instead of cardamom, and use vanilla yogurt (yoplait is what we like). I double and it is gone in a few hours. Thank you for an awesome recipe.Read More
Okay at first with some sliced bananas in it, but after a few spoonfulls - ugh! More of a drink texture than a soup w/out the bananas; maybe try blending the bananas in and cutting back on the water. Warning: This spice used (which I had never heard of) was only made by McCormick at our grocery store and costs almost $11 a bottle!Read More
Absolutely delightful. You might want to add extra yogurt, though, to give it a thicker consistency.
My family loved this soup. I then took the remaining soup and froze it into popsicles. They're great as well! Thanks for the recipe.
This was an excellent combination of flavors. I too made this into a smoothie and left out the water. I used frozen strawberries and half peach yogurt and 1/2 and 1/2 rather than plain yogurt. The cardamom added a nice touch..but did not over power the drink. I think the OJ is what made this sooo good. Excellent recipe. Thanks for sharing Michelle.
4 stars as is 5 stars with these modifications: Substitute 1 cup heavy cream for 1 cup yogurt No water Also, this is ready to eat immediately if you use moderately defrosted frozen strawberries. I did not have cardamom so substituted ground ginger, which is closer to cardamom than cinamon. This is a wonderful treat, especially when accompanied by Jasmine tea!
YUMMY! So easy to make and tasted great. My kids just LOVED it!!! I used vanilla yogurt, and substituted a bit of ginger and nutmeg for the cardamon (didn't have any). There were no leftovers!
O.K...YUMMY! I too did not add water...added a good squeeze of a fresh lemon to it...and omg...tasty!!!
After a spicy meal, what a cool refreshing treat. Make this and you won't be sorry
Easy and delicious. Nom.
My friend and I made this "soup" on the coldest day of the winter, and it was amazing. We skipped adding the water, and stuck a few ice cubes in the blender instead to make a cold smoothie drink instead of soup. Really Yummy.. anytime of the year. We also skipped on the spice..
everyone absolutely loved this but agree it is more beverage than soup. That being said, it didn't stop anyone from telling me to make it again and again!
This recipe is tasty and a crowd pleaser. I have used it for several social functions and everyone loved it. I always use champagne and the final product is light and delicious. Save this one!
My family and I were NOT fans...
Excellent recipe! I told my husband about someone's great suggested idea of freezing the leftovers into popsicles, and he said, "why would they have any leftovers??" A big hit. I didn't have any cardamom so I used a mixture of cinnamon and nutmeg and it was still great. Next time I make this, I'd love to use some chopped fresh mint as a garnish, or blend a few leaves right in. A definite repeat!
Oh Wow was this ever GOOD!! It was Blazing Hot here, so I finally got to make this. It was fruity and Cool! Someone mentioned that this was like a "smoothie", Ah Yah, if you put a smoothie into a bowl, you have soup! I didn't have cardamon so I used a little garam marsala that I had and it gave the soup a little something interesting. I really enjoyed this soup Michelle, Thank You ever soo much!!
My husband introduced me to fruit soups on a cruise last summer; he was already familiar with them from spending time in Norway. We had a lot of strawberries so I decided to make this tonight. It was really good! I left out the cardamom and topped it with a little sour cream and chocolate mint from our herb garden. I would like it to be a little thicker, so next time I think I'll leave out the water. I would also like to try it with peaches. The yogurt was really good in it.
I will make this many more times, it was delicious and everyone in the family loved it. I left out the water based on others recommendations, and it was perfect.
This is one of our favorite recipes. The only thing I do differently is I don't put in the yogurt (cuts down on the calories) and I use Splenda instead of sugar (we are both diabetic) and I use lemon juice instead of orange juice for the same reason. We enjoy this soup several times a month during the summer months and as often as we can get strawberries in the winter months. It's great if you add blueberries to it, too.
The flavor for us is 4 stars, but when you consider how easy and healthy this is, it gets bumped up to a 5! We used frozen strawberries - we just thawed them in the microwave (about a minute) enough to get them into the blender in several huge chunks, then let the blender do all the work. It came out a nice thick consistency, and tasted just like melty sorbet ... mmmm! We did accidentally use pre-sweetened strawberries, so ours was almost a little too sweet (still very edible though). This is a GREAT way to use up extra yogurt, or just to have an unusual side or first course with any dinner!
Really great - made in my food processor and served it for breakfast! Next time I'll try to use a sugar-alternative (splenda/truvia). I like the previous reviewer who suggested adding fresh mint as a garnish.. yum!
Surprisingly good. Different than a smoothie since it has the cardamon. My 5 year old didn't like the spice, but the rest of the family did. Doubled the recipe and used pine-orange-banana juice. I can see how ginger could be substituted (and might make it better)!
Yummy!!!! The kids even loved it!
I used 1/8 teaspoon of ginger because I didn't have the cardamon on hand. This is now a summer staple. So refreshing!
A+. Awesome- used splenda instead of sugar- turned out perfecto! Will make time and time again!!! Thanks for the recipe... ps- dont leave out the cardamom- makes a BIG difference!!! :)
Awesome! We loved this recipe. I also did not add water and used vanilla yogurt in place of the plain. Thanks for sharing!!
Pretty good but not great. Probably would not make again. I didn't like the flavor with the orange juice
Loved it! I used a pound of frozen strawberries (defrosted), 1/2 cup orange juice, about 1 1/2 cups of vanilla yogurt, and ginger. I didn't add any water or sugar, and it was still awesome. Garnished with some whipped cream. Delicious!
For an extra treat, serve this with chocolate spoons (plastic spoons dipped in chocolate).
I am the food service director at an upscale living center. I made this wonderful soup for dessert and everyone loved it. I used vanilla yogurt and nutmeg. Garnish was vanilla yogurt that I had strained to thicken and fresh blueberries. In fact one resident told me the dessert was something that would be served in a 5 star restaurant. Thanks for sharing.
I made this for an impromptu dinner party and everyone loved. It made a beautiful and suprising presentation. I later served it to my kids and they loved it. I actually used heavy cream in place of the yogurt because that is what I had in the fridge. Highly recommend.
Wouldn't call it a soup but I really liked it as breakfast.
Yum - a very refreshing soup in the summer time.
I loved it, hubby didn't like it. He likes orange juice and strawberries but didn't like them mixed, but I decided to give it four stars cause I really liked it.
I love this recipe! I use vanilla yogurt and then leave out the additional sugar. I also leave out the water. I haven't tasted it yet with cardamom.
yums
Great! It's perfect the way it is. We used this in our advanced foods class in school and got great reviews. Could use it as a drink too but I prefer as a "dessert soup." Also I usually serve right away without chilling and it still is AMAZING :)
delicious and tasty!! a bit on the sweet and sour side, *i skipped on the water and opted for 1/2 a cup of ice cubes and garnished this with a half cut strawberry (:
This soup is perfect for summer! I made it for my family, and even my sister (who was highly skeptical of a chilled strawberry soup) loved it. I didn't want to use cardamom since it's so expensive, so I substituted cinnamon and nutmeg. Delicious!
I really loved this! As I was reading the reviews I noticed people were saying they didn't like the taste of the orange juice, but I didn't taste it at all! To anyone who thought the orange taste was bad, you can always add more strawberries or less OJ. I might use a little less sugar, maybe a couple tablespoons less, but otherwise I love this recipe! Also, some people said they thought of it more as a smoothie, but if you have ever eaten gazpacho, a traditional spanish chilled soup, it is exactly the same consistency. In reality many soups could be considered beverages. Loved the recipe!
this is REALLY great! I read the 'most helpful' reviews, and omitted the water, used vanilla yogurt, and ground ginger (I didn't have any cardamom on hand). I also used frozen strawberries, so I didn't have to chill it and threw everything in the blender. It was sooo yummy. My kids really enjoyed it. Thanks for a fast and easy recipe.
Absolutly delicious! The orange juice adds a wonderful tang. I don't like the taste of the cardamom, so I left it out. I followed others' suggestions about using less water. After blending it, I added the rest as it was too thick. I also used frozen strawberries which made it perfect for a hot afternoon. Thanks for the great recipe!!
This is awesome! This is AWESOME! Wanted a cold soup for a picnic and gave this a try. A definite keeper! Wanted to try a cold soup for a picnic and this was a great success. A definite keeper.
Very good! There was a little too much sugar for my taste though. Will probably cut it in half next time and see how it goes from there. Also might try freezing the fresh strawberries first to make it nice and cold right when it's ready!
Had extremely ripe strawberries I needed to use quickly, so I hesitantly tried this recipe. Spontanaity meant I didn't have all the ingredients exactly---I used cherry yogart instead of plain yogurt, and nutmeg instead of cardamom. Also, after reading other reviews, I cut back on the water just a bit. It turned out great! Soup/drink, whichever....I liked it in a cup, my children liked it in a bowl. Nice, refreshing treat.
Yum. I always try to put less sugar in things than suggested and it was a little tart but still yummy. cardommon was a nice combo with the strawberries :) Will make again.
Fabulous recipe! I made this for a formal tea baby shower and the toureen was dry (and I made at least two servings per person!) I made the recipe as is and didn't change a thing! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
Excellent!!!! This was SOOO good!!!! I could eat/drink this every day!!! I made it for my younger sisters 11th b-day tea party and it was a hit! Even my brothers liked it (we saved some for them:). I have 9 siblings and if I can find a recipe that everyone likes, then you know it must be good!!!!! I put them in "fancy" glasses that have a stem and put a dollop of whipped cream on top along with a strawberry (just to make it look prettier). I know it isn't very healthy but I also added red food coloring to it to give it more of a deep color. I was aiming for red but because of the quantity I had made, it would have taken WAY more food coloring then I had!;D It still turned out really pretty though!!!
Very good! Almost like a smoothie, but more soupy. A keeper!
This recipe just didn't have a very unique taste to it. I wa expecting something that was a little more creative. It basically tasted like thin strawberry smoothie. My boyfriend thought the orange juice didn't taste very good with the strawberries. I will not be making this again.
I used this recipe for a church luncheon - 125 people - and everybody loved it. They wanted more for dessert. Nobody knew it was healthy! Thanks!
Served this at a family brunch, everyone loved it. I added more cardamon because I like the flavor. I will be making this for years to come. I don't even want to try a different recipe for strawberry soup. This was perfect.
This may sound odd....I use this as a fruit smoothie. Blend it up, put it in a pitcher with a top. Shake it up and drink it all day! Kids love it!!
simply delicious! i substituted cinnamon for cardamom and the flavor worked nicely.
I made this yesterday for a BBQ at my sisters' house and it was DELICIOUS! I realized while eating it I'd forgotten to put the cardamom or cinnamon in the soup and still thought it tasted great! This was a huge hit w/ my girls and I'll be making if often. I like that it's super easy and healthy too!
very easy and tasty. second time around i will use half the water and bump up the cardamom and OJ. garnished with a dill sprig and a strawberry slice it makes a nice presentation (sprinkle a tiny amount of cardamom over the top too).
This soup tastes like something you would get on a cruise ship. It has great flavor (we like it with a little dollop of whipped cream) and is very fast to make. I like that it is relatively healthy and still totally delicious.
This is awesome. I substituted honey for sugar, and added some vanilla extract. So yummy and creamy, and its awesome that its low in fat! I used 1% plain yoghurt and it actually tasted like there was cream in it. I ate the whole batch myself today, so I'm going to make some more tomorrow. Thanks a lot for the recipe.
This is a great recipe....fast, easy and low fat.
Absolutely excellent. Based off the past reviews, I used a combination of cinnamon, ginger, & nutmeg to taste. To maximize the flavor, garnish with fresh cream!
Mmmm was this good! I love cardamom so I upped the 1/8 t to 1/4 t and you could definitely taste it. I used one container of French Vanilla yogurt and squeezed 1/2 c of orange juice from some oranges I had in the kitchen. Yum!
Delicious! 3 of my 4 children loved it. I think the other one was thrown off by the strawberry seeds - what can you do? It reminded The Husband and me of a chilled fruit soup we had on a cruise once. Delightful! (I also left the water out, per the other reviews.)
Have made this recipe 4 times this summer, and every time it was gone within minutes. :-)
Delicious! Light and refreshing.
I really liked this. It was very easy to make...only took a few minutes. I made it with non-fat plain yogurt and Equal instead of sugar. It was low-fat and very refreshing for a hot summer night.
Awesome! Awesome! Awesome! I cut out the water entirely and we drank it like a smoothie. I was afraid the cardamon would interfere with the strawberry flavor, but it brought it out beautifully! I will be making this again, and again, and again... you get the picture.
Yum!!! This is great! I used light, fat free vanilla yogurt and half the water for an out of this world fruity treat! You can also omit the water and blend in a cup of crushed ice for a smoothie! Make extra!
I made this with non fat yogurt, and it turned out very nice. Thanks for a recipe that's a keeper.
Great recipe. Seemed pretty similar to a "smoothie" in a bowl.. but was still awesome!
This recipe was not worthy of it's five stars. It was tasty, but nothing to write home about. It was more like a strawberry smoothie.
This is very tasty and could also be served in a glass as a drink.
I thought this was bad. My husband thought it was interesting. I expected it to be sweet tasting and more like a smoothie but it wasn't. It was just bad. I wanted to like this recipe. I just couldn't.
Very delicious. The kids loved it, too. Nice summery first course food.
I found a darling little soup tureen with strawberries all over it at a garage sale and thought this recipe was perfect for it. The only suggestion I have to make was it could of used more cardamom. I served it with "The Girl's Chicken Sandwiches" from this site for a wonderful summer lunch!
Very expensive spice but makes a great smoothie!
My family absolutely loved this recipie when I surprised them with it one night for desert! I decided that when it came out of my blender, it was a little too runny, so I added a couple of spoonfulls (the serving spoon-full, rather than a teaspoon/tablespoon) of cool-whip to make it a little creamier.
This stuff is absolutely the best. It takes only a few minutes to make and is basically totally goof proof. My boyfriend can't get enough of it. I have made it with less sugar and topped with sour cream for a cool, refreshing appetizer and also sweeter to serve with angel food cake and low fat vanilla ice cream for a low cal dessert. I love this recipe.
i hate strawberries. yuck. this soup is terrific. go figure.
Very good. My kids loved it.
So easy and my guests went crazy for it. The colorful dish is so refreshing for a summer evening.
amazing, simply amazing
amazing. and instead of yogurt i used vanilla soy yogurt. came out great.
Good taste..it was just a little runny. I may try running the yogurt through a cheesecloth to remove the liquid from it.
Have been looking for 'fruit soups' since being introduced to them on the QE2 earlier this summer! Many thanks!!This was super and easy! Served to start a special summer lunch for overseas visitors. Only difficulty was in locating the cardomom, but I should be a better cook and have it on hand anyway. Oh, yes, I figure that 2 pints of strawberries is equal to 2 cups of sliced. ( No kids at the lunch)
I found that it tasted like a smoothee, add cream and less orange juice + add a GOOD bit of mint as well. I've only seen fresh mint so you have to look around for it, but it's worth it. :D
I made this last night and loved it. I used a combo of cinnamon and ginger, and I used raspberries and strawberries. It was so refreshing, I think this will be a weekly treat!
I served this at a party and it was a bit hit!
I made it with Equal, and lowered the calories as well. Put it in the freezer stirring frequently until was nice and thick, garnished with a couple slices of banana. Yummy for the Tummy!!
This recipe was quick, easy, and tastey. And it's quite healthy too. My husband really liked it, and it made a great pre-dinner snack for my son when he got home from preschool. Thumbs up from him too.
A hit with family and friends. Everyone wanted more. Ellen
I made this for 50 people (yes, I'm insane), and it got rave reviews from everyone. It's also really good if you add a bit of sparkling white wine to it.
Made this for a family dinner and everyone LOVED it! Every last spoonful was devoured--even my picky daughter loved it. I used nutmeg instead of cardamom and cut back on the sugar a bit, since the strawberries are in season and very sweet right now. I passed the recipe along to my sisters and will be making it again.
Scrumptious and fun! Made some and took it to the beach. Different snack for the beach.
Quick, easy and delicious. A great healthy drink after dinner.
This is unique, refreshing, and very delicious!!
OH SUPER YUMMY! I just wipped up a batch for 6 and its so good! I am serving it as a goodie for after dinner. I know the kids are going to freak out! We love Strawberries!
This was the best fruit soup i have ever tasted! Thank you for putting in on the internet!
This was a really nice and refreshing recipe. One thing I think I will change next time I make it - don't use as much oj - it tends to overpower it. But for the most part, this was delicious!
The easiest dish I have ever made and nice and refreshing! So many times I end up with extra strawberries during the summer so I will be making this again and again. Thanks submitter.
