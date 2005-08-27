Strawberry Soup I

This recipe uses plain yogurt not heavy cream so it's lower in fat and calories but it is still just as good. It is a very simple and refreshing soup.

Recipe by Michelle Young

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender, combine the strawberries, yogurt, orange juice, sugar, water and cardamom. Puree until well mixed. Chill and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 40.5g; fat 2g; cholesterol 5.9mg; sodium 70.3mg. Full Nutrition
