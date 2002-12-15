Bean with Bacon
A great winter soup.
A great winter soup.
My family really liked this soup! Very heart, good flavor. I loved to use my pressure cooker, so I cooked the beans for 8 minutes, and let sit for 20 minutes and then drained them. I used 4 cans of chicken broth and I cup of water. I used all the ingredients as listed and followed the directions, except for substituting the chicken brother for the 9 cups of water. I cooked the soup at high pressure for 20 minutes. It was quick and delicious. This recipe is a keeper.Read More
I love bacon but found this recipe had too much (if there is such a thing), otherwise very tasty.Read More
My family really liked this soup! Very heart, good flavor. I loved to use my pressure cooker, so I cooked the beans for 8 minutes, and let sit for 20 minutes and then drained them. I used 4 cans of chicken broth and I cup of water. I used all the ingredients as listed and followed the directions, except for substituting the chicken brother for the 9 cups of water. I cooked the soup at high pressure for 20 minutes. It was quick and delicious. This recipe is a keeper.
who can resist bacon! we all loved it. It freezes great and worked well with my leftover turkey stock from thanksgiving. I followed the recipe exactly and then added 1 cup of white wine and 3/4 cup of heavy cream during the last 20 minutes. It tasted even more fabulous!
This was good. I doubled the recipe except for the tomatoes (which I pureed in the blender with about 2 cups of the beans) and bacon. Next time I'll use the full amount of both and reserve about 1/3 of the bacon to use as a garnish. I used kitchen sheers to cut up the bacon prior to cooking. Also, I didn't have ground cloves so I tied 4 whole ones into a piece of cheese cloth and that seemed just right flavor wise. Voted the new favorite by the kiddo.
This is basically the same recipe I have used for many years, except that I only use 5 or 6 slices of thick sliced bacon and I also add diced carrots and potatoes. Also, if you want to make your beans turn out very tender, don't add anything salty or oily until the beans are almost finished cooking. One more thing... I have eaten beans of one type or another almost everyday of my life and I have NEVER discarded the water I soak my beans in because you lose SO much flavor. Rinse the beans in a colander and use the soaking water. Trust me - it makes a huge difference.
I've made this about three times now, and it's been delicious every time. The first time, I used canned Great Northerns. The second time, I used a full 16 oz. bag of navy beans. The third time, about 1/2 a bag. All were very good, but I liked the last batch really well. I like to melt a slice of Provolone on top.
Great soup. I substituted Great Northern Beans for Navy beans. It was very good.
This is the best bean soup ever! Up here in the Northwest, we are big soup fans in the cold winter months, and this soup is fantastic comfort food. It was easy too. I will have to double the recipe next time, because there were no leftovers!
Used great northern beans; otherwise, made recipe as stated. Used an immersion blender to smooth out the texture and to thicken the soup. Great, easy recipe for a cold night's dinner!
I love bacon but found this recipe had too much (if there is such a thing), otherwise very tasty.
Nice recipe. I boiled the beans and let them sit for an hour (as the recipe states) while I cooked the bacon in the oven (see Bacon For a Crowd recipe on this site). Then I threw everything in the crockpot except for most of the bacon and the tomatoes which I added at the end. I also added a good amount of cracked black pepper. Cooked on low for 8 hours and used my immersion blender to thicken the soup to our liking. This recipe went very well Grandmothers Buttermilk Cornbread from this site. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Great tasteing recipe! Have had three people ask for the recipe just by the aroma, even before sampleing. A+++
This hearty and comforting recipe is a hit in my book. I used great northern beans (that's what I had) and centercut bacon. I cooked the pre-soaked beans in a crockpot while I was at work all day. I didn't add any bacon grease. I threw in a couple tablespoons of brown sugar at the end. I served the beans with fresh cornbread. My meat-and-potatoes husband actually liked this, which is impressive. My kids all seemed to enjoy it as well. I was thrilled that my mother, who doesn't have much of an appetite due to her cancer treatment, was able to eat these beans. She even asked for more! Thanks for sharing this simple, affordable, and tasty meal!
Karena, you've done yourself proud with this one. This is an adult version of the stuff we got from a can back when we were growing up, and it is wonderful. I made it as per the recipe and it turned out very well. Personally, I like the amount of bacon used, regardless of the fact that others have cut the amount down. At my 8,000 foot altitude, I need to boil the beans a tad longer (like about 3 times as long!) to get them started getting soft, but that's normal. Next time I think I'll substitute chicken broth for the 4 cups of water to give it just a little added richness next time. Thanks, Karena!
Yummmmmmmm I did make a few changes, Great Northen Beans and added chopped carrots I also used tomato sauce in place of tomatoes. Great soup
This soup was so good and simple! Not sure why I went all these years before trying it. I soaked the beans overnight and they only took an hour & ten minutes to cook. I also added minced garlic to the onion mixture and topped with parmesan.
This recipe has a good flavor. I gave it 4 stars, because I like my beans more done than what the recipe allowed. I will make this again in the future, however I will do everything I can the night before, and then place it in the slow cooker, for the day. Then I'll add the tomatoes. My daughters and I thought it was good.
Excellent recipe..I did end up soaking the beans over night (work issues) ..used a 1 1/4 bag of Great Northerns....kept to the recipe except used 3 qts of ckn stock all together...and added carrots : ) came out excellent...
This recipe is outstanding. I used just enough bacon to get enough bacon fat to saute the veggies (must watch the waistline)and had enough bacon to add plenty of flavor to the soup without the extra calories. Next time, I'm going to try a different kind of bean.
I have made this recipe several times and it is a VERY forgiving recipe. Recipe says to use bouillon or base, I've used canned chicken broth; chicken broth plus leftover ham broth and chicken broth plus Better than Bouillon base - they all work great! It's the bacon and cooking time that makes this recipe. If you don't measure all the liquids like I didn't and it looks too thick - add more (you can add more but you can't take it out!) But, do not get in a hurry, those navy beans take a long time to cook. I used to love Campbells bean & Bacon soup and this is all that but so much better. Great recipe glad I found it.
College student here! I love how easy it is to make this soup. I let the beans soak overnight in the crockpot, then turn it on and add everything the next morning. Voila! By dinnertime, I'm ready to eat with no effort except ladling and grabbing a pack of crackers. I have a lunch sized tupperware that holds exactly the right amount of soup for a meal, so I fill that up and then empty it into ziplock freezer bags -- that way I can thaw it out one portion at a time (fridge ~24hrs, submerged ~5?) and I know it will fit in my lunch tupperware. Tips: I usually use Great Northern Beans because they're easier to find, petite diced tomatoes go down easier, I do half turkey bacon and half turkey Kielbasa to cut down on fat and add flavor, and (like another reviewer said) I add both carrot and garlic. A little basil doesn't hurt either. So delicious! Thank-you Karena :)
DELICIOUS! I added ham, cayenne pepper and an additional can of tomatoes. I also put my tomatoes in when I added the beans and let them break down a bit. A real winner :)
OH ME GOSH!!! This soup is so good I am a mother of 11 children and no one in my home will eat beans except me and 1 of my daughter. Everyone except my husband tried this soup and loved it. This is the best tasting beans and bacon soup I have ever tasted and will make again and again. Brings back memories. Thanks so much.
great recipe, I did cut back on the bacon some.I followed other peoples advice added a carrot and diced garlic. I also put an 1/8tsp of liquid smoke, Yummmmy
This needs to cook a lot longer than stated. I was not impressed.
So much better than canned! I added a couple of carrots and used 5 cups of water and 5 bouillon cubes because it just didn't look like enough liquid in the pot to me. With the bacon and the bouillon it didn't need more salt, so I left that out. The first few times I made this I used the whole pound of bacon, cut into bite sized pieces with the poultry shears before cooking crisp. But bacon has gotten so darned expensive I've taken to using half a pound instead and I still love the soup, so save some money and maybe even keep your cholesterol a little lower. Set bacon aside to saute onion and celery (did not saute carrot.) UPDATE: Made this in the Instant Pot which worked great! No soaking of beans required. Brown bacon with saute setting, set aside. Saute veg in reserved bacon grease, then put the bacon back in, add all other ingredients EXCEPT tomatoes, pressure cook 35 min., natural release, then add diced tomatoes.
I made this today with no changes in the recipe. However, I did use an immersion blender to thicken it at the end. Just enough to thicken without pureeing the beans. It was delicious. This recipe is a keeper for sure. BTW, the cloves add a nice smokey facet to the soup. Don't leave it out.
this was a great soup. whole family loved it!!!!
Good basic bean soup, but I don't understand adding the canned tomatoes "after" the soup is cooked. If one wanted to retain tomato freshness add them near the end but bring soup back to temperature. I would substitute chicken or vegy stock instead of water and bouillon. If the soup is too thick add a little water. Hit it with an emersion blender to thicken.
made this for 18 people and we all agreed it was good but was looking more for the cambell's soup bean and bacon taste,,,made it again and left out the bay leaves and cloves and it was wonderful,,,used tomato sauce instead of diced tomatoes and used a cup of plain flour mixed into cold water then added it slowly to the mixture to thicken it a bit and it was exactly what I was looking for,,,my advice is to cook the beans a long time or a day in advance but still this is a wonderful soup
Extraodinarily good! Much less salty than the canned if you use the less sodium bullion stuff.
I have been looking for a recipe that makes bean and bacon soup like Campbells does - and this is really close. My son is not wild about soups, but he found this acceptable. I think it is delicious.
I deleated the tomatoes, basil, and cloves and added garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and basil. It was great!
Super good! We loved it. It reminds me of my childhood with the canned stuff.
Outstanding recipe! I used the whole pound of bacon half in the simmering soup and have added as garnish when serving. My daughter said it was "amazing!" Thanks for sharing this recipe!
I used the suggestions to make it more like Campbell's soup (tomato sauce in the place of diced tomatoes) and it was amazing.
I used canned white northern Beans instead of dried beans because I was short on time. I also used Swanson's chicken broth in place of water. The soup turned out great! Being I didn't have ground cloves, I ground them myself in my coffee grinder. It worked great. (Gave my coffee a good flavor too) Yum! This is a keeper!
There aren't words for how delicious this soup is! My husband isn't too big on soups and he LOVED it and polished off the leftovers. I added carrots and garlic with about 2/3 of the bacon and it was the perfect hearty winter soup.
A really good and hearty soup. I did find that 4 cups of water was not enough, next time i make this I'll add 6 cups. I was very suprized at how much that small amount of clove added to the flavor. this will definatly be part of my cold weather food rotation.
This was a great recipe. I substituted a ham & turkey stock that I made after Thanksgiving for the bouillon and water, and used 3 cans of great northern beans instead of the dried beans. We like a strong bacon flavor in our B-w-B soup, so I used the whole package and we found it was perfect, however, using this much bacon you might need to reduce or even omit the salt if you're a light-salt family like we are. Give it a taste and salt accordingly. To help save a step, I cut the bacon before cooking and cooked it in the soup pot, draining off fat as it cooked to help it get tot a nice crispiness. Then I just added onions, celery, and carrots to the crispy bacon and remaining grease and went from there.
I made this for a church soup sale. I am not a big soup fan, so I had not really made one before. I was on a budget and had most of the ingredients for this, so I went for it. I was satisfied. This was quite tasty. I gave what was left over to a friend who loves bean and bacon soup and she ate it all gone.
Amazing soup. Did change up a little double the beans, added extra broth, leftout some of the bacon grease, added carrots & garlic powder! Amazing results! Will make over & over during the cold months (:
Very good; my husband liked this soup. I pureed the tomatoes with about half the bean/broth mixture. I used six bacon slices, I will increase it next time.
Made this soup soup on cold wintry day last month and the family enjoyed it! After reading the reviews of others I chose to make a couple of changes. Used chicken broth; only 7 slices of bacon (all I had on hand); added 3 carrots; 2 garlic cloves; thyme, salt and pepper to taste. Next time would not add cloves and would add a little more bacon!!! Great recipe as is and easily adapted to new variations! Thanks for sharing!
This is a great soup. However, we prefer Great Northern beans, I also add some chopped up ham and always put in a couple of diced up potatoes. It is a great cold weather favorite.
Delish! This one is a keeper! I added 3 cloves minced garlic, used fresh instead of canned tomatoes (not keen on the BPA's in the canned stuff) and when it was done, I blended about half and added it back in, to make it creamier. I didn't have ground cloves, so I used five whole cloves and then picked them out at the end. I also cooked it in my pressure cooker (13 minutes to done, thank you very much). I did do a 1 minute pre-pressure cook to soften the beans beforehand too, because I'd forgotten to soak them overnight. Awesome recipe - thank you for sharing it!!
I only used half the bacon, but realized it really needs the full amount. A good recipe, different than anything else I make. Remember to take out the bay leaf before serving!
This is a great bean and bacon recipe. I, like Nicolette, added diced carrots (no garlic though) for the colour.
I made this soup and followed the recipe the first time and it was good. The second time I substituted chicken broth for the water and it was much better. I also added a little chopped carrot and omitted the cloves since I don't really care for the flavor. It's a great soup that's really filling and it freezes well if you want to double the recipe.
I LOVE this recipe! My personal preference is to use a bit of fresh garlic minced, and leave out the celery and tomatoes. There is nothing like the smell that fills the house as this soup cooks! Love the addition of a tiny bit of clove, Mmmmm!
I did not add the ground cloves, or celery. For me the ground cloves would be a mistake, I left out the celery because my wife don't like celery. It would have been good with ham also. I used canned navy beans. Other than that It was a nice soup.
I have made this several times, as written and with modifications. It is a very versatile recipe! Our favorite way to make it is: substitute turkey bacon for regular bacon (you may have to add a little cooking oil after cooking it to get enough grease to do the veggies in since turkey bacon is very lean), omit the tomatoes and use a mix of 1/2 dried white beans and 1/2 split peas. Even my husband, who feels that "soup is not a real meal", requests this one! Thank you.
I am fairly inexperienced in the way of the bean, so this was outside my comfort zone a little. This turned out more like a spicy bean chilli than a soup for me. I think if you threw it all in the blender it would be more soup like. My hubby liked his with tortilla chips and I was wishing for a nice crusty french bread to go with mine. Keep your salt and pepper grinder handy as it needed a little more. Here is how I altered the recipe. I made a double batch so I could freeze a bunch. 1 bag of navy beans and 1 bag of great northern beans. (The store only had one bag of navy beans. Seriously.) I only eat grass fed meat, so I used 3 8oz. packs of Applewood Sunday brunch bacon. I cut it into five or six chunks rather than cooking strips of bacon. The bacon sort of shredded itself as I cooked it which was perfect. I accidentally pureed the onions rather than roughly chopping. (new food processor and I am clueless with the thing) so I didn't saute the onions in the bacon drippings. I added the onion mush in as it was. I added a heaping spoon of minced garlic and most of a bag of shredded carrot to the celery that I did saute in the bacon drippings. Once the carrots/celery/garlic were soft I scooped them out of the bacon grease with a slotted spoon and thew them in the stock pot for the soup. I didn't have bouillon, so I substituted organic chicken broth for the water. I used two cans of original Rotel for the canned tomatoes. I think that is some of the heat I get. Num.
Yummy this is good!! I followed the recipe exactly except added a chopped green bell pepper and used fire roasted diced tomatoes instead of regular. Topped with shredded cheese and onions ...yum!
This is an awesome soup, especially on a cold day. I added an additional cup of water during the last 15 minutes of cooking, as it got very thick.
I gave 4 stars because I felt there was too much tomato- and I only had a 14.5 oz can but other than that it was yummy. I added bacon on top and a little extra bacon grease. also used kidney beans because I didnt have navy. and mashed 1/4 of the veggies
This soup is pretty fantastic! I agree with other reviewers, that a full pound of bacon isn't necessary, but it does allow you a piece in almost every bite. I doubled most of the ingredients in the recipe and still didn't have left-overs, as almost everyone who I shared it with went back for seconds. I made a couple key improvisations. You will definitely want more liquid than the recipe asks for if you want to have a more soup like consistency. I used about 32 ounces of chicken stock instead of bouillon and also added water. Unless you just don't like garlic, (crazy!) I would strongly recommend you throw a few pressed garlic cloves in while sautéing your onions and celery. 2 hints! 1. Taste while salting as there again is a lot of bacon 2. Add a dolup of whole plain greek yogurt or sour cream to each bowl Next time I will probably add some carrot and do half and half onion and leek for color
Wonderful. I made in crockpot as my kitchen is out of order and only used 3 strips of bacon - still came out fantastic. As others have mentioned, I did have to add more liquid (substituted chicken broth for half of same).
This was delicious and I didn't even have all the needed ingredients! No tomatoes and no cloves, instead of water, I used a box of chicken stock plus 1 cup of water. I prefer my soups thicker, so I just cut back on the liquid. Best bean and bacon soup I've ever had, thank you Karena for a wonderful recipe/soup!
I have made this twice, with no alterations, (which I normally do) and this is the most amazing soup! I can't stop eating it! I freezes very well. Can't think of a better fall/winter soup.
This soup is fantastic, although I found it very salty as written. I added an extra 3 cups of water to mellow out the saltiness, and it is now perfect. I also used 3 cans of navy beans instead of dried, just to speed it up. Delicious.
Wonderful!! I think it's just the right amount of bacon!
It was great( twice). I used dried beans once and canned beans another. I've trird to make a bean/bacon but never could get right. Thank you cause I have it now. I had leftover soup and leftover turnip greens-so I mixed them, AWESOME.
My family loves this recipe, my eight-year old actually requests it. I soak my beans in cold water overnight and use leftover ham instead of bacon. I only use 1 onion. Sometimes I use some celery seed seasoning instead of celery stocks. This makes more than my family can eat, but I found it freezes really well.
This is simular to what I make and call bean soup. I don't use bacon. I use a ham bone with lots of ham left on it. Cook the ham bone, bean, chopped onion very little salt (don't like salt), and pepper. Thats it. No tomato or bayleaf. This is the way mom always made it and I have been making it this way for years. Everyone loves it this way.
GREAT SOUP - WONDERFUL FLAVOUR - I DID PUREE THE TOMATOES AS I DON'T CARE FOR LUMPS OF HOT TOMATO IN ANYTHING. ANOTHER READER SUGGESTED CUT THE BACON IN HALF - I WOULD DO THAT THE NEXT TIME. TKS.
Abosoluted fantastic. Family loved it, I should have made more servings. I did have to add more water while simmering.
Wow! I don't normally like this type of soup but made if for my husband and by far this is the BEST soup I've made to-date! I used 2 cans of Northern Beans instead of the Navy Beans and also added 2 cans of Campbells Bean & Bacon Soup to build up the base. Make sure your chop up your bacon before cooking it...it makes it so much easier to cook without having to crumble it afterwards. I may have also added a few cubed potatoes. Beyond amazing! Try this soup, you won't be sorry:)
Love this soup!! I add a couple of chopped carrots with the onion and celery. I also omit the cloves. My family loves this for dinner. And the leftovers freeze great for later.
I made this soup and it was excellent. I used one large red onion instead of two and only added a couple slices of bacon. I had leftover ham so I cubed up that and put it in. My husband loved it. I also used the great northern beans because I had a bag on hand.
I also added the wine and cream, it was great! Also, I had to use canned beans- dried ones are hard to find here.
Wonderful bean with bacon soup. I did cut the bacon in half, as I felt 1 pound was a bit too much, and I omitted the cloves. I will make this often! Thanks for the great recipe.
fantastic. we love this recipe, can't get enough of it. wouldn't change a thing.
Very good soup. I'm not used to cooking beans from dried, so wasn't sure about this. I left out the celery, as I am not a fan of it cooked. I put it in a crockpot on low for 10 hours, and tasted it. It was very good, so I left out the tomatoes. I also mashed up some of the beans a bit to make it a bit thicker. I still think the beans were too hard. The next day, I ended up having to add some water to thin it down, and still served it more like ham and beans than a soup, pouring it over cornbread. My guys liked it, but my husband thought it was missing something (and NOT the tomatoes, he said).
Super easy. Added garlic and cumin. Delicious.
Made this soup sans the tomatoes and the cloves. Instead of the cloves I added 1/2 tsp. of thyme, 1 chopped carrot, and about a cup of roux (white sauce). Instead of using stock in the roux, I used milk. Made the soup creamier. Also used a stick mixer to blend! It was delicious!
This soup is absolutely delicious prepared exactly like the recipe. My whole family liked it. It had a great taste for a cold winter night! Thanks for the recipe - this will be a keeper.
Taste great.
Wanted something to fight off the chill, and this really hit the spot. This is a really good soup, and as written is a 4 star in my book. I had to cook this quite a bit longer to get the beans soft, and it tasted like it was missing some little something. I ran the immersion blender thru it to smooth it out and thicken it up, then added some granulated garlic, and then it was a 5 star recipe for us. Very good soup I will be making again.
Turned out great without any modifications!
My family really enjoyed the bean and bacon soup and I would make it again! Very simple but delicious
It warms the soul and turns on my internal furnace... plus the taste takes me back to all the comfort food I grew up on in Wisconsin... bacon made it into pretty much everything, thank goodness!
This tastes just like the big name brand! I love this stuff. The only thing I do different is soak the bean overnight in cold water. They seem to soften up better and it's no more work for me. This recipe works well in the crockpot also. I take it back, we've tried the big name stuff again and found it lacking! Will never buy again and will only use the leftovers of this that are frozen in my freezer if I don't have time to make it!
The best I have ever had! I forgot to add the tomatoes and I added fresh garlic, otherwise I followed the recipe. My 10 yo daughter had 2 bowls of it and then took it to school for lunch the next day.
Just to add more flavor, try boiling your beans with some finely chopped garlic. Don't add the chicken broth or salt until they are soft and tender. I use "Better than Boullion". Add the tomatoes and bacon at the end. Also, I like to puree about half the soup in the blender with canned diced tomatoes and chilis before adding it back into the soup. This adds a little kick to it. Delicious!
I've been making this in my new Instant pot with great success. My family swears it is the best soup they've ever had in their lives. Co-worker smelled it at work and asked for the recipe - now they swear it's the best too, lol. Part of the secret is we use bacon ends from a local meat company instead of regular bacon. I also followed someone else's suggestion to add tomato sauce or paste to make it a bit more like the campbell's bean with bacon of our youth. (This recipe is waaaay better). I use dried beans which I "soak" in the instant pot (about 30 minutes time to pressure cook for 4 minutes) and then I rinse the beans and the pot, turn on the saute function and saute the chopped bacon ends, add the veggies to saute them, then everything in the pot to pressure cook again (usually 40 -50 minutes to reach pressure, cook at high pressure for 20 minutes, then let it decompress/cool for 10-15 minutes). One and a half hours to awesomeness. = ) I've used navy beans, black eyed peas, great northern, and white beans. All are fine.
Lots of bacon flavor
My husband Loved it. Amazing taste. I will definitely make this again.
Absolutely delicious and a hit with the family! I followed another review and added 2 large carrots - chopped and garlic when sauteing. 1 large onion was enough for us and I used 4 C. chicken brother rather than bouillon & water. Will add another cup liquid next time. However, the Prep/Cook times are not accurate which is a HUGE pet peeve of mine. Instructions are to boil beans & let sit for one hour. You later simmer all but tomatoes for 2 hrs. Therefore, the minimum time for completing this recipe is 3 hrs NOT 2 hrs 15 mins.
VERY GOOD! I used 3 cans of great northern beans and only 1/3 lb of bacon. With the bacon, I sauteed the onions and some chopped carrots. I also added chicken broth instead of the water and no salt.
Family loved it!
I guess that I didn't use enough bacon (I only used a third of a pound) and too many vegetables (I added 2 carrots and an extra stalk of celery, maybe not the best choice). The soup certainly turned out edible, but not as savory and delicious as I hoped it would be.
Best batch of beans I've ever tasted. I used one cup pinto and one cup soy beans.
Made this last night. I didn't think a pound of bacon was enough for this recipe and I added additional chicken broth. Four cups of water wasn't enough liquid for this. I didn't have clove or bay leaf so I omitted those also. Good stuff.
Soooo good! I left out tomatoes cuz I hate them and the cloves....and.the bay leaf. Soaked beans overnight ..put in crockpot with the water salt pepper...added onion and garlic powder..did the back onion and celery ....added to crock pot of beans and cooked.all day! Amazing! Definately a keeper!
This was soooo good! I made a couple of adjustments, using what I had on hand. About half a pound of chopped turkey bacon, sautéed with the onions and carrots (I had no celery). I used a can of V8 instead of tomatoes, and it gave the soup the lovely orange color I remember from the Campbell's variety. I used the cooking water and a few splashes of Liquid Smoke, as suggested by other reviewers. This is going in the "Family Favorites" section of my cookbook. Can't wait to eat it again!
Very good. It needs more liquid though. I added 2 cups of water and two tsp's of chicken bouillon and it was still a thick consistency.
I loved it... I just took off the bay leaves and cloves and added jalapenos chopped and it tasted great! thank You =)
I don't care that it's a winter soup I made it in summer and I loved it but sadly use less bacon the the recipe called for but that doesn't change the fact that it's AWESOME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
These beans are the BEST. I make them all the time. The only change I do is I use “Better than Bullion” instead of can broth. It has much more flavor and I don’t always put the tomatoes. I usually double the recipe and I dont have any left overs very often.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections