Bean with Bacon

A great winter soup.

Recipe by Karena

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 20 mins
total:
2 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Boil the beans in 9 cups of the water and then let sit for one hour. Drain and set aside.

  • Cook the bacon to your desired texture (it can be soft or crisp, whatever you prefer) and drain except for 1/4 cup grease. Coarsely chop the bacon.

  • Add the onions and celery to the reserved grease and bacon and saute until soft, do not drain. Add the chicken base or cubes, 4 cups water, beans, bay leaf, salt, pepper, and cloves, and simmer for 2 hours.

  • Stir in the tomatoes with their juice. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
631 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 52.2g; fat 35.3g; cholesterol 51.5mg; sodium 987.1mg. Full Nutrition
