Bean with Bacon

I am fairly inexperienced in the way of the bean, so this was outside my comfort zone a little. This turned out more like a spicy bean chilli than a soup for me. I think if you threw it all in the blender it would be more soup like. My hubby liked his with tortilla chips and I was wishing for a nice crusty french bread to go with mine. Keep your salt and pepper grinder handy as it needed a little more. Here is how I altered the recipe. I made a double batch so I could freeze a bunch. 1 bag of navy beans and 1 bag of great northern beans. (The store only had one bag of navy beans. Seriously.) I only eat grass fed meat, so I used 3 8oz. packs of Applewood Sunday brunch bacon. I cut it into five or six chunks rather than cooking strips of bacon. The bacon sort of shredded itself as I cooked it which was perfect. I accidentally pureed the onions rather than roughly chopping. (new food processor and I am clueless with the thing) so I didn't saute the onions in the bacon drippings. I added the onion mush in as it was. I added a heaping spoon of minced garlic and most of a bag of shredded carrot to the celery that I did saute in the bacon drippings. Once the carrots/celery/garlic were soft I scooped them out of the bacon grease with a slotted spoon and thew them in the stock pot for the soup. I didn't have bouillon, so I substituted organic chicken broth for the water. I used two cans of original Rotel for the canned tomatoes. I think that is some of the heat I get. Num.