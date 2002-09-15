Old-World Cabbage Soup

A hearty soup, great for a cold, blustery March day--or any day! My husband Tom developed this recipe and got it just right on the second try. Best if cooked one day ahead, refrigerated overnight and heated just before serving.

By Carol Fetsco

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chopped cabbage into an 8-quart soup pot.

  • Microwave diced carrot in 2 tablespoons water for 6 minutes on high.

  • Microwave diced celery in 2 tablespoons water for 4 minutes on high.

  • Add the microwaved vegetables to the pot. Add minced sweet onion, celery, and ketchup. Add juice cocktail, vegetable broth, chicken broth, and tomatoes. Fill each can with water, and add the water to the mixture. Cover, and bring to a boil. Continue boiling for 30 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to simmer and cook for 2 to 3 hours.

  • Serve with slices of a French baguette. Have salt, black pepper, and Tabasco available to season to taste at the table.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 268.5mg. Full Nutrition
