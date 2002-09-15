Old-World Cabbage Soup

Delicious soup! I added a can of drained cannellini (white kidney) beans during the last 15 minutes of simmering. (A restaurant we visited served a White Bean and Cabbage Soup so I went searching for a recipe and came upon this one.) An 11.5 oz can of V-8 is just the right size to use in this recipe since it equates roughly to 1 1/2 cups. I chopped the cabbage very finely, and I added 2 cloves of fresh garlic minced, 1 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. black pepper, and 1/4 tsp. Tabasco when I added the broths. Save yourself time and effort - there is absolutely no need to microwave the carrots and celery - just add them in raw along with the other ingredients. I only added 2 cans of water since I prefer a thick soup, and I brought the soup to a boil and then lowered the temp. to simmer it for 2 hours. Didn't see the need to boil the soup for 30 minutes in addition to 2 hrs. of simmering! The soup turned out perfectly, and the black pepper along with the Tabasco gave it a very slight bite. This is a keeper!

Read More