Old-World Cabbage Soup

A hearty soup, great for a cold, blustery March day--or any day! My husband Tom developed this recipe and got it just right on the second try. Best if cooked one day ahead, refrigerated overnight and heated just before serving.
Delicious soup! I added a can of drained cannellini (white kidney) beans during the last 15 minutes of simmering. (A restaurant we visited served a White Bean and Cabbage Soup so I went searching for a recipe and came upon this one.) An 11.5 oz can of V-8 is just the right size to use in this recipe since it equates roughly to 1 1/2 cups. I chopped the cabbage very finely, and I added 2 cloves of fresh garlic minced, 1 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. black pepper, and 1/4 tsp. Tabasco when I added the broths. Save yourself time and effort - there is absolutely no need to microwave the carrots and celery - just add them in raw along with the other ingredients. I only added 2 cans of water since I prefer a thick soup, and I brought the soup to a boil and then lowered the temp. to simmer it for 2 hours. Didn't see the need to boil the soup for 30 minutes in addition to 2 hrs. of simmering! The soup turned out perfectly, and the black pepper along with the Tabasco gave it a very slight bite. This is a keeper!
I'm sorry to give such a low rating but I did not like this at all. As others mentioned it was sweet tasting. Too sweet for a soup in my opinion. I gave it two stars only because my husband and mother liked it. As for me and my dad, not so much.
The beauty of this recipe is its versatility. If you check out 'Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup,' 'Minestrone Soup,' and 'Kielbasa Stew' you'll see they are all pretty much variations on the same theme. So, add whatever veggies you have on hand (potato, green beans, peas, corn, zucchini etc); beans are great (I use kidney beans or black-eye peas). If you want meat, you can throw in sliced brats, kielbasa, or even cooked and crumbled bacon. Pasta also makes for a hearty soup/stew. I like to top it with a little grated Cheddar cheese, and, served with a biscuit or some buttered brown bread, it makes for a really great meal. Fantastic!
This is good. I put mine in my crockpot and let it simmer for about six hours. I also added a pound of ground turkey to make it a meal. Next time, I will use more turkey. Everyone, even my 12 year-old, liked it.
Fantastic! I added a little extra-lean beef, and it reminded me of cabbage rolls, minus the work! I changed the liquids somewhat: 5 cups beef broth plus one little can tomato paste. (No diced tomatoes, V8, vegetable or chicken broth)I highly recommend this change if you'd like to reduce the number of ingredients. It was great, I'll make it many times again!
Excellent! I always add a few cloves of garlic. I also skip the water since I prefer thicker soup and add additional broth as needed. Like some other reviewers, I don't bother with microwaving the veggies. My husband isn't a fan of cabbage so he doesn't really like this, but it's one of my favourites.
Fantastic. Do want to try adding some kind of protein, maybe kielbasa or cooked ground turkey. Truly believe if you can make it the day before and be patient enough to wait overnight the flavors will reward you! Added stewed tomatos instead of just diced canned as well as the garlic, black pepper and tabasco suggested by other reviewers. We had soup and grilled cheese sandwiches and it was very very satisfying. Thanks for the recipe.
This was a good diet soup. I also put in a can of green beans, which was great, and a can of corn, which was gross. I would not suggest putting in a can of corn. I also put in a whole head of cabbage because I love it, but too much of anything is a bad thing. Per someone else's suggestion, I put in a ton of hot sauce, which made it quite tasty. I'll make it again, sans corn.
This soup is great! I don't have a microwave, so I just put all of the ingredients into the pot, raw. They come out perfectly. The second time I made it, I added green beans. It was delicious! I will add potatoes next time.
Tried this today and since I couldn't find vegetable broth I used Knorr's dried vegetable soup mix and this worked fine. Also, used Turkey sausage. Didn't pre-cook veggies like someone else suggested and also added more basil. Yummy, definitely a keeper.
This was a good soup, easy to make, but a bit too tangy for me. I might try adding a bit of meat next time and perhaps omitting the tomato juice and using more chicken broth instead to make it less tangy and more savoury.
5 stars with slight tweeking ..... could not imagine ketchup in soup so I omitted it. (No problem) I added 2 large cloves of garlic (yum) and added 2 cans of drained red beans = yes. Next time I will add some cooked ground turkey and only used one can of beans.. Also, there is no need to microwave the veggies.
I thought this was a very honest, straightforward cabbage soup wherein the vegetables are really the star of the show. I found that the soup was just a little too sweet from the ketchup, so next time I might cut the ketchup back to 1/2 cup. Otherwise, I can totally see a gramma from the old world cooking this up for lunch.
This was yummy, but don't try to use it as a main dish -- it's not very filling. :)
I enjoyed this 'vegatable' soup very much. The cabbage gave it a bit more unusual (good) taste. As I almost always think, there should be some garlic or better yet, in this case, garlic salt in this recipe. Oh well, you will be glad you prepared this dish!
This is one of the best soups ever! I used spicy tomatoe juice and it is even better with the little bit of kick.
Pretty good, but nothing special. I thought the combination of spicy V-8 and hot sauce would give it more kick. It is still an easy and filling soup, but it just does not have anything to make it stand out from the crowd. Sorry
It was very easy to make and very tasty, especially the resulting broath. I ended up serving it after straining out the veggies even though that seems like a waste. I just found it hard to eat all that cabbage. Maybe try chopping the veggies more finely than recipe calls for before cooking.
I liked it a lot. This are the things I did: Replaced chicken broth with vegetable broth; omitted the ketchup and vegetable juiice, adding water instead. I also didn't have canned diced tomatoes, so I used stewed tomatoes. I assembled it the night before, without cooking anything and kept in the refrigerator and cooked everything in the slow-cooker on the next day. It was very good. Since I like it very hot, I had mine with tabasco habanero and chipotle.
I made several modifications but am sure the recipe is still great as is. The vegetables were instead cooked in a bit of olive oil and butter, adding the cabbage in the last minute or two before the liquids. Also, I used "Better Than Bullion" beef base instead of vegetable broth, fire-roasted tomatoes, and some leftover grated zucchini from the Zucchini Bread IV recipe. Excellent!
Excellent!! Left out the chicken stock-added extra veggie stock. Did not precook the veggies and they were exactly the way that I think they should be. I was worried that my husband would not be "full" after eating this meat free meal and some irish soda bread but to my suprise he really enjoyed it and was satisfied. I personally think it's one of the best cabbage soups ever! Oh I forgot that I did add a few shakes of tobasco sauce and pepper right with the other ingredients:) YUM
Never thought I would like Cabbage soup. This is so yummy, my whole family likes it!
This is a great soup! We all loved it. I diced the veggies and added to the pot without microwaving. I served it with some homemade butterhorn rolls. I can see how this recipe can be used as a base for so many variations! Thanks for sharing it!
This soup is sooooooo good!!! Even my picky husband loved it!!! No fat and low calories are what got my attention, but the taste and quickness will keep me making it!!!
Loved the taste of this soup, followed the recipe, that's how I rate the recipes! And it does taste better the day after, the only thing I would change for me, is more broth, I will 1 1/2 times the broth part of the recipe. Froze individual portions to take for lunch, great way to fill up w/ out alot of calories, veggie sandwich and this soup, yummy, thank-you, ketchup, who would of thought..
This is a great soup, though I'll admit I adjusted it a bit. I halved the recipe, used a quart of stewed tomatos, and let it cook down for a while, then added a peeled and chopped apple and a pinch of caraway, letting it simmer a little more until everything was tender. I probably cooked the soup a total of an hour, and it was delicious. I will be making this recipe often. My mom also loved it, and I think it goes great with a grilled cheese sandwich. Thanks for the recipe!
Yummy! This was my first cabbage soup project and I was really happy with the results! In the future (personal preference) I would probably add a meat of some sort or some potatoes. My grocery didn't have vegetable broth so I used some beef broth and more chicken broth. I also used an entire head of cabbage instead of only half and it turned out just wonderful.
Wonderful! I've never had cabbage soup before, but my husband requested it (his mother used to make it). I typically hate cooked cabbage, but this was great. I used an entire head of cabbage, and I added some red pepper flakes & lots of fresh ground pepper. It was much better as left-overs; next time, I'll make it & then refrigerate for later.
I remember many years ago having a delicious sweet 'n sour cabbage soup. I thought this soup was too sour. It might be tastier if you added some apple chunks that could dissolve during the cooking process & maybe a little sugar. I think the soup did need some salt & pepper too. Anyway, I didn't bother to microwave the vegetables 1st, as one reviewer had said it wasn't necessary. I also used a package of coleslaw that eliminated this one chopping step.
Excellent. I used an entire head of cabbage (a small one) and not juice because I don't buy that kind of stuff and organic ketchup (I used all organic veggies and plum tomatos from my garden). It is sweet, but excellent. Potatos would be good - they'd cut some of the sweetness and the salt from the pre-made broth I used.
Wonderful recipe, just delicious. I've made it three times in two weeks. Gave the recipe to my mom, who added spinach, beef broth, and leftover chicken, and she raved about it, too. Great as is, or throw in leftover meat and veggies. Thanks for this keeper!
I love this soup. I make it a few times each winter, since I found the recipe on Allrecipes about the time it was first posted. I am a fan of cabbage, so I use an entire head. I also use spicy V8 and add garlic. It is a versatile soup. You can eat it plain, and it is delicious. To make it creamy, add sour cream. I have also had it with rice, both brown and white, barley and orzo. Though I think plain with some tabasco is the way to go.
3.5 stars. I felt that this was a very healthy recipe, but made a few alterations nonetheless. They're not worth mentioning since, if anything, they'd take away from the flavors. Better than canned soup
This recipe is great! I did add a few things to it though. I didn't have vegetable broth so I used 1 can of beef broth instead. I also added 2 large diced potatoes, 1 can of green beans (partially drained) and about 1 cup of each, corn and peas. I also added some Basil, Ground ALlspice and a touch of Cumin. DELISH!
I loved this recipe and so did my husband. I found this to be similar to Russian borsch; only with a twist..the tomatoes. I did not have celery so I omitted it from the recipe. I also did not have tomato-vegetable juice cocktail so I blended a can of diced tomatoes with two small cans of tomatoe puree. I also used 2 chicken bulion cubes and 2 vegetable cubes because I didn't have the other ingredients. I took the advice of another reviewer and also added bay leaves. Lastly, I cooked it with pork cubes and sauteed the onions and carrots before adding to the soup. It was excellent! Thanks!
This made a lot of soup... but I found it too sweet for my taste... I would not add the ketchup the next time. I am presently trying to add something to take away the sweetness... I don't want to throw it out as there is a lot of vegetables and time spent making it... I added some worchester sauce but that wasn't enough .. any suggestions?
Initially I would have rated this 3 stars because it was a little bland to me. Then I followed another persons advice and added some dried herbs - basil, oregano, and marjoram. Now it is much, much better. I even threw in some edamame.
no ketchup. Added more fresh tomatoes and used only water and better than bullion to flavor the soup. I also added more cabbage, carrots, onions, and any vegetable I had.
YUMMY!! My hubby found this recipe about 2 weeks ago. He has made it 4 times in 2 weeks. Goes great with grilled cheese. We did cut the ketchup in half and used spicey tomatoes. Thanks
This was a wonderful recipe! It was fast and my family loved it! Easy because most of the ingred I had already. For a variation, I added hot sausage which the men loved! Will definitely make this soup again!
We enjoyed this soup very much. I read previous reviews and decided to eliminate the ketchup, because of the sugar, and added a second can of tomatoes (with green chilies). I also used Bloody Mary mix for the tomato juice (that's what I had in the fridge). I added about 4 cloves of minced garlic, 3 cubed potatoes for my hubby, and some garlic salt and red pepper flakes. I will make this vegetable soup often!
Average soup. It was more work than the flavor could deliver. Microwaving the veggies and cooking for 3 1/2 hours did not get the veggies as soft as I'd like in a soup. Substituted tabasco for ketchup, as I never keep any ('cause no one uses it), and that made it a bit spicy, but good. Reheating the next day improved the flavor some, but veggies were still hard...
A great soup. The ketchup gives it just the right amount of sweetness. I have made this several times and use spicy V8 or bloody mary mix instead of the vegetable juice for an extra kick. The sauage add in is a great idea also. I sometimes add garbanzo beans, feta cheese, parmesan cheese or croutons. This is a great soup to make on Sunday and use as a base for a week when you want to lighten up on the calories. A keeper. Thanks!
Just like my Polish Mom’s cabbage soup except added red wine vinegar and lemon juice too add the tangy zing that was missing. Also, no ketchup as I thought it would be too sweet. Used stewed tomatoes, beef & chicken stock, a little vegetable cocktail and water. Came out great!!!
I liked the recipe alot. I added left over steak off the grill, my family really liked it with the steak. Six year old wasn't crazy about the cabbage but loved everything else. One thing that had me stumped at the grocery store, was the vegetable juice, It is V8. Hope this helps people like me that are new to cooking.
Excellent soup and very versatile. I made it exactly the way recipe calls for and it was delicious. My husband loved cabbage soup growing up and this was exactly the way he remembered it. I cannot wait to make it again and try variations, i.e. add meat, other vegetables. Agree that you don't need to precook vegetables in the microwave, great soup!
This recipe was delicious! I added one package of dry onion soup mix, one bell pepper, and a little bit of garlic. Also, I skipped microwaving the vegetables and just threw it all in the pot at once. My friends and I loved it, and I will definitely be making this again.
This is a tasty recipe. Instead of chopping everything by hand, I simply put all the vegetables in a food processor. I also added less ketchup than the recipe calls for. Finally, I added tons of barley to make it even better!
Tried this recipe today and it was fantastic! I added a few things to zip it up a little. I used spicy hot V-8 juice and I added some hot sauce and garlic powder. it definately has a little kick but will warm you up on those cold days. Thanks for sharing.
Thought this would be better, from all the reviews. Not bad, but not a crowd pleaser. Added cooked brown lentils to thicken, which added a good flavor. Left out the celery, as do not care for cooked celery.
This recipe doesn't have much nutritional value so my girlfriend and I added turkey burger, pinto beans, black beans and mushrooms. We also added a dash of cumin, cilantro, garlic powder and Mrs. Dash seasoning. It was an amazing soup! The next time we make it, we're gonna try it with shredded chicken instead of turkey burger. Yummy!
I made this recipe using the listed ingredients. I didn't microwave anything. I dumped everything in my crocokpot and cooked on low overnight. I woke up to a delicious smell. Yes, it was sweet, but I didn't mind. I would make it again,. I thought it was tasty.
I made it following the recipe without major changes. I did add sea salt, black pepper, and dried sweet basil because I knew my taste buds would call for it later if I didn,t. It turned out very rich in flavor with a natural sweetness that was unexpected. I will make it again.
I'm not a fan of cabbage, but I got it in my CSA box, and I tried this. I don't know how big a "medium" head is, but I used roughly 10-12 cups of chopped cabbage, 4 cups of veggie stock, a knorr chicken stock concentrate tub with 2-3 cups water for the chicken stock (subtracted cups of water the recipe called to account for the added stocks), 5 carrots and celery, and garlic powder. All in the crockpot for about 6-7 hrs on low. Added drained/rinsed cannellini beans for the last half hour (about 4 cups). We really liked it. My husband isn't a fan of soups usually but even he said it was tasty.
Very tasty -- reminds me of cabbage rolls, which I love to eat but hate to make. Next time, I'll try adding rice and cooked ground beef and sprinkling with cheddar to further mimic the cabbage rolls. Oh, and the hot pepper sauce really does wonderful things for the flavor.
This is way too sweet and lacks flavor. Here's something to try: 1 package of smoked turkey neck bones, (1) 46oz V8 vegetable juice, (2) 28oz cans diced tomatoes, (2) chicken bouillon cubes, (1) 1/4oz envelope onion soup, 6 small onions chopped, 1 bunch green onions chopped, 6 garlic cloves smashed, 2 green peppers diced, 3 stalks of chopped celery, 1 full head of cabbage chopped, juice of 1 lemon, sprinkle of cayenne pepper.
Made it the first time as written. Excellent. The second time I added hot Italian sausage - also excellent. Next time I may add sliced mushrooms and chopped up fennel. Some 1" cuts of string beans might be nice too.... All those added tweaks are just fun for me. The original recipe is nonpareil without them. (Oh, and I double the amount and freeze individual bowl-sized portions.) I'm curious about microwaving the carrots and the celery. What's that all about?
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.