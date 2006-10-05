Potato Soup with a Kick
Perfect way to warm a cold winter day!
I'm always looking for something new and different to try for dinner and I came across this recipe by chance and decided to make it... I have little ones so I did have to modify it a bit. I substituted the onions with carrots, halved the ground pepper and used garlic salt for the other half, added some fresh herbs, had the hot pepper on the side, and grated a little sharp cheddar on the top before serving. So I guess you could say that I made potato soup with a thump and not a kick, but it was still wonderful! Even my two year old who's going through the mac 'n' cheese with hot dogs phase loved it, so thanks Ann for sharing the great recipe!Read More
Okay soup. Could use more hot sauce. Also, I could add more potatoes.Read More
My daughter and her friend made this one day because they were bored. Well, I am glad they did because I have made this soup over and over again. I changed the tomatoes to diced and added a 14 1/2 oz can of sauce. Everyone LOVES this recipe especially on a cold day!
I actually would give this 4 1/2 stars if I could. This was surprisingly tasty and very easy to make. I made some minor changes, namely sauteeing a finely chopped celery stalk and 2 cloves of garlic along with the onion, and using less hot sauce. My picky husband eyed this with great suspicion but then helped himself to seconds. Great with some fresh bread on a cold winter night and definitely a keeper.
Great!! I did add a little garlic and chili powder. Other than that, it was sooo good on a cold day
Very good! I'm a wimp and don't like spicy food so I let my husband put the hot sauce in his own bowl and we both loved it. It was so quick and easy to make, with ingredients I already had. Thank you Ann!
Great stew/soup! It's really more like a thick vegetable beef soup than a potato soup, but the taste is fantastic! I prepared it just as stated and mashed the potatoes a bit in the saucepan towards the end. The longer it cooks, the thicker it gets. Our house smells wonderful!
This was a great dairy-free potato soup for us!
Surprisingly good considering the simple ingredients. I didn't have any hot sauce and so substituted 1/3 tsp cayenne pepper. Mashed some of the potatoes towards the end of cooking. Very comforting in cold weather!
I'm going to rate this even though I probably changed it enough to qualify for another soup:) It was a nice base recipe though and I followed the technique so... the only changes I made were to use a quart of beef broth instead of water, and I added chopped kale. I think the kale really made it for me, adding some additional nutrition color and texture. Without it, I'm not I would have liked this so much. I also added about 1 tsp. of dried oregano.
My husband loved this! I added a little more hot sauce, but other than that, this was great!! Definately worth making again since he is a meat & potatoes kinda guy!
pretty decent, easy dish. Made minor changes: Used one 28 ounce can of crushed tomatoes rather then whole and sauce. and added garlic about a 1tsp.
This recipe was awesome! Although I did substitute the celery for tomatos , and I added a cup of chicken broth. Also next time I make this I will use less hot sauce. This was a little too much. Will make again!
yummy!
Very delicious. I added some jalapenos instead of hot sauce. But other than that very good!
This is good--much better than one would think. I like the quickness of it and the simple seasoning. DS ate it with hot sauce so that's good. DH thought lamb would be better. I think adding kale would be terrific.
This was terrific
I gave this 2 stars instead of 1 only because the flavor was fine but it was definitely not potato soup or even a version of it. It tasted more like a beef stew. I do not recommend this at all.
This soup is delicious! I doubled the recipe because we are a soup-eatin' family. I used one pound ground venison and one pound ground wild hog instead of beef. I also added two TBSP of minced garlic while browning the meat. I used two cans (14.5oz) of chicken broth, one can of beef broth, once can of diced tomatos and one 60z can of tomato paste. No water. I doubled all spices and it turned out fantastic. I took the time to mash a majority of the potatos to get a thicker consistency. We emptied the pot in ONE DAY! Will definitely make again!
I found this recipe thinking it would be something new to try. I kind of tweeked the recipe a little and added a litttle more spices. My 13 year old said it tasted like chili if you don't know how to make it. Really bummed!
We took over reviewers suggestions and increased the hot sauce because we like spicy foods. Unfortunately all we tasted was the hot sauce.
Great basic recipe, but it needs a little additional seasoning. I added some garlic and onion powders as well as a little beef bouillon. Next time I'll add more veggies. Not bad at all. Thanks!
This is good soup. It does have a little bit of a kick, but if you're used to spicy foods then you're probably going to want to add more hot sauce so you can really feel the heat. I like that fact that this recipe uses common ingredients that are in nearly everyone's pantry.
This recipe is very unique and healthy , i recomend it for anybody thats a soup freak! lol
My 1st time cooking this recipe was for mothers' day. I have prepared it every sunday since. Excellent recipe. Family loved it. I use beef broth instead of water and boiled the ox tails 45 minutes before adding other ingredients. I will fry and deglaze with the red wine today like another review stated.
This soup was GREAT! Easy to make and very yummy. I followed the recipe except adding a little extra hot sauce.
Very tasty
Really liked this soup, but made some additions. Added sliced carrots and some diced green pepper. Also added little orzo about 12 minutes before I wanted it to be ready. I used leftover pizza sauce, diced tomatoes, and water for the base. Served with a handful of shredded cheddar on top. Delicious!
I have made this recipe many times. Except, I leave out the tomatoes and add another can of tomato sauce. It always turns out perfect!
I really enjoyed this. It has ingredients that I usually have on hand so it's super easy to throw together on those crazy day. Loved the spicy kick. I gave it 4 stars because my husband wasn't as crazy about it as I was, but he still thought it was good.
We loved it. I'll probably put a few less potatoes in next time, but it will definitely be made again in our house! My husband said it reminded him of his grandmother's "pigs in a blanket" (a.k.a. Polish stuffed cabbage)
