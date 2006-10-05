Potato Soup with a Kick

42 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 13
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Perfect way to warm a cold winter day!

By Ann

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a skillet, brown ground beef and onion. Drain

    Advertisement

  • In a large saucepan, combine hamburger mixture, tomatoes (in juice), potatoes, and tomato sauce. Mix well. Stir in water, salt, pepper, and hot pepper sauce, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 45 minutes or until potatoes are fork tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 44.2g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 64.3mg; sodium 1163.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022