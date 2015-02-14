Tomato-Mushroom Soup

A wonderful, rich soup that warms up the soul. My husband loves this one.

By Serena Wilgress

prep:

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat oil and butter in a medium sized saucepan. Cook onion and garlic until soft.

  • Add mushrooms, cooking for 5 minutes.

  • Pour in broth, water, and wine. Add tomato paste. Season to taste. Heat through. Pour into bowls. Garnish with cheese and parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 12mg; sodium 528.5mg. Full Nutrition
