Tomato-Mushroom Soup
A wonderful, rich soup that warms up the soul. My husband loves this one.
This soup was SO much better than I expected it to be; delicious in fact! Truth be told, I really only made it because I was over zealous during my last grocery shopping trip, buying more than I ended up having a need for in a timely fashion. This included a boat load of mushrooms, perfect for this recipe. I used a combination of shitakes and baby bellas, which I think gave this soup a bolder mushroom flavor than the more common button mushrooms would have. I added the red wine to the pan before the broth and tomato paste, preferring to let it cook off a bit and let its flavor mellow. I used no water, as I didn’t see any reason to dilute flavor. Rather, I used a combination of beef and chicken broth. I thought this would be a weak, wimpy, flat tasting soup, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. The bold flavored mushrooms already gave it a deep, rich flavor and the red wine and tomato paste gave it incredible complexity. I suppose one could add a lot of things to this if for some reason they felt compelled to, like herbs, rice, pasta, spinach or other vegetables, meat, etc., but this soup is perfect, simple, delicious, and satisfying just as is. In fact, I think it would be diminished if its simplicity was messed with. Humble served with a grilled cheese sandwich, elegant as a first course for a more formal dinner, I’ll have to remember to buy a boat load of mushrooms more often.Read More
This soup is very good. I replaced the beef broth with vegtable broth and added some red pepper flakes for a little spicey kick. I do agree with earlier post that this soup thickened up, would make a great pasta sauce.Read More
Delicious and refined. The small amount of wine really adds to it, even if you boil out the alcohol. Would be excellent with a red meat dish.I will definitely make this again.
This is a quick and easy soup to prepare. The only things I did different was to add some beef bouillon granules (2 tsp.), and I used roasted garlic flavored tomato paste. I also let it come to a boil and then simmered it for an hour or so. I thought about omitting the wine but was glad I didn't. It really ads a great flavor. I doubled the recipe and it tasted even better the next day.
With the addition of sundried-tomato chicken sausage (sauteed with mushrooms & onions), subbing chicken stock for the beef broth, and adding flavored croutons to the topping, this soup tasted just like pizza in a bowl-- and my boyfriend loved it! Thanks for the recipe!
A delicious soup just right for a cold snowy day! I didn't have quite enough mushrooms so added some chopped carrots and liked the result. This is definitely going to be added to my soup collection. Cornbread muffins are a good accompaniment.
Wow! What a great way to use fresh mushrooms. I followed recipe exactly (doubled) and added a pinch of sugar and a couple of tablespoons of milk. Everyone asked for seconds.
Seriously, this is an excellent (and fast!) soup! I don't give out 5 stars just any 'ol day :). The only change I made was to add a couple squirts of Worcestershire sauce as I had no red wine opened (I don't drink wine, so for me to waste a bottle but for a measly 1/4 cup would be silly). I did use 2 fresh, roma tomatoes (deseeded) instead of the tomato paste. Add the tomatoes to the sauted onions, garlic and mushrooms let the tomatoes cook down before you add the broth. I did not add any water as the soup would have been too thin. Use lots of fresh ground pepper, and I added a teensy pinch of salt as without the canned tomato paste, there really isn't any salt and it would be bland otherwise. Wonderful, filling lunch (and relatively low-fat) and will be making this again! Thanks for the recipe!
This is really good, with even better potential. I ended up adding canned diced tomatoes and fresh basil, and broiling the cheese on the top for a few minutes. The base is great with room for lots of different additions. Thanks!
This soup is absolutely lucious- next time, I'll double the recipe!!
If you are looking for heaven in a bowl... THIS IS IT!!! 100% Vegetarian! Healthy! and DELICIOUS!!! OMG!!! Tomato-Mushroom Soup with Homemade Garlic Bread!!! I doubled the tomato paste, added an extra teaspoon of butter toward the end, used a mix of white mushrooms & cremini mushrooms and added a can of no-salt added diced tomatoes. I let this simmer for about 20 minutes. I was experiencing bliss with every bite when it was done!
This was outstanding. The parmesan cheese added a nice texture touch. I will probably make this often.
Amazing flavour.! I used three types of mushrooms: cremini, white & portobello. And added 1.5 diced vine tomatoes. 2 cups of beef broth and 2 types of onion: white & yellow. Both dried & fresh basil, with fresh parmesan/romano blended cheese block.. a bit softer, creating a thicker grated topping. Simmered on low for two hours.. A big hit with dinner guests.! Served with a thin crust pizza (chicken, red pepper - baked crispy), caesar salad and an Italian red wine.
Great and fast recipe. The wine and cheese add to the taste and distinguish it from a 'regular' mushroom soup
An OK soup. Not bad, but not overwhelmingly good. I followed the recipe except I didn't have red wine so used sherry and white wine instead, so perhaps that was what was missing, but it just did not stand out to me. My search continues for the perfect non creamy mushroom soup!
When I think of mushroom soup, it is cream based so I was interested in trying this recipe. The soup was awesome!! Easy and quick to fix and the broth alone was amazing. A definite keeper.
This soup was great, and easy to make too. The red wine really gives it a full flavor. The mushrooms soaked up the savory flavors of the broth and I found them to be the best part of this soup.
This is absolutely the best mushroom soup I've ever had. My husband and I love this. We make it for company, and everyone gobbles it up. Fantastic recipe!
Decided to make this one for a small dinner party with friends. My only changes were using chicken broth instead of beef, and not garnishing with the cheese. (I tried the parsley, but it tasted better without it) The soup turned out pretty good. Everyone, including myself, liked it. A simple recipe for that yields a nice side or main dish. --Supercords
I was surpised at how easy this recipe was and how good it tasted! I used basil, garlic tomato paste and added low-fat spicy italian sausage for extra flavor. Would definitely make again!
This was sooo good. I had all the ingredients minus the mushrooms. Used some leftover wine and added a can of garden vegetables from the pantry. I also added a pinch of rosemary. Incredible flavor. I will definitely make this again.
Very easy to make and quite delicious! The parmesan really adds a wonderful flavour to the soup.
I used less fat (1 teaspoon of EVOO and light butter), two types of mushrooms, all low sodium beef broth and a Shiraz wine (what we had open). And fresh basil at the end because we don't often have fresh parsley. Two of us ate the entire pan for lunch! Will definitely make again.
Loved it! Add shrimp for a twist
This recipe was so good, tastes like it has been cooking all day! I added cubed beef and used portabello mushrooms. I will try adding even more veggies next time and definately double it, as it didn't make a whole lot(mine served 3 adults). I bet leftovers would be GREAT!! Enjoy!
I thought this was great. I followed the recipe pretty closely and it came out nicely. The only thing I did differently was that I tossed in about a cup of brown rice in the mushroom step to brown. Then, instead of just heating the whole thing through, as the directions say, I let it come to a boil, reduced the heat to simmer and gave the rice about ten minutes to cook. The soup didn't need the rice though, I just had it on hand.
I really enjoyed this soup. I added some red pepper flakes for a bit of a kick and used low sodium broth because I generally find beef broth too salty for my taste. The wine gives a wonderful, rich flavor. This is excellent by itself and would be a great starter for a beef meal.
so easy and delicious. the wine really makes a difference.
Good way to use up a box of mushrooms. I only had 2 cups sliced shrooms, but kept the rest of the liquids the same- PLENTY of mushrooms- I think you would need more liquid if you wanted "soup"if you used all 4 cups. I also pureed a little to see what it would be like...intersting- almost like a tomato sauce for pasta. Not the best recipe ever, but a good warming soup on a cold day! I also added some fresh basil too.
This is a very good base soup. The reason of my 4 stars only is that I feel it lacks salt. As I noticed it is good as a base, I added a few things in line with the ingredients to not alter the soup dramatically. First, I increased the tomato paste by 2 additional tsp. Second, I by chance had tomato chicken buillon so I added it. This boosted the color and flavor. Third, I had 2 ripe tomatoes in the vine so I coarsely chopped them and added them. Fourth, I added about 1/2 tsp. of dried basil (this brought the flavors of the soup). Fifth, I as someone suggested brought the soup to a boil and then simmered it for about 45 minutes to an hour. This process will help with the flavor. I will make this soup again but with my enhancements.
The reviews made this sound so appealing, but I wasn't crazy about it. I wanted to try this, but I guess we all have different taste buds. It was a nice, earthy soup on a cold day during Lent, though. Cream soups are more up my alley.
This soup was sooo bland, all I tasted was onions. It is like a French onion soup with mushrooms and no seasoning. I don't really think there is anything you can do with this recipe unless you are a French soup lover to make it taste better.
Yum! Added smoked paprika for additional flavor
This is delicious and easy to make!
we didn't have red wine, so i used port. i didn't use any butter or cheese, and i used vegetable broth. instead of garnishing with the parsley, i put a little bit in the pan with the olive oil, onions and garlic, and i let the rest of it soak in the broth and other wet ingredients. considering i improvised so much, i think it turned out very good (: thanks for sharing.
Easy to make, and tastes delicious, had 2 helpings and still had some left over. The only difference I made to the recipe was add a bit more tomato paste. This was great on a cold winter night
Thought this had kind of an odd flavor. Not necessarily bad, but not a flavor I'd want to eat as a soup. Seemed like something that would be better thickened and used as a sauce
Delicious just as is.
I thought this soup was hearty and delicious! I used vegan broth, 3 types of mushrooms (crimini, white and shiitake) and threw in fresh spinach (a couple handfuls) when I sauteed the mushrooms. I also added a can of diced tomatoes with green chiles and a few pinches of red pepper flakes to kick it up and give the soup more tasty and healthy texture . My vegetarian friend and I were both very happy. I will make this many more times and will try adding beans or lentils and maybe more veggies.
I had never seen a tomato mushroom soup recepi before.. as i love tomatoes and mushrooms, i had to try. I am so happy i did! This is one of the best and easiest soups to make... i used a bled of crimini and white mushrooms... pre cut as that made it all the more easy! I used a tad over 4 cups fresh.. cause i really like mushrooms!. Other than that i made no changes. My Husband even loved this soup! Its rich and crazy flavorful. Tasted even better the next day actually. The cheese on top is a great treat and adds that little bit extra! I will be making again ... probably numerous times!
Very delicious and full of rich flavor. I added some beef tips which a cooked in a skillet with parsley and olive oil. I then added them to the soup with the broth. This soup is so easy to make and I will definitely make again.
I'm making this for the second time. It's such a good, simple recipe. This time I diced the mushrooms a little smaller, and covered the pot while the mushrooms cooked to keep some of the moisture in. As suggested by another reviewer, I add the wine and let it cook down a bit before adding the tomato paste and broth. Thanks for this recipe.
This is a great tasting, easy-to-make, and flexible recipe. I didn't have tomato paste, so I used marinara sauce, and it tasted great.
Good, but I wouldn't make again. I agree with the reviewer that stated it seemed like something that would be used as a sauce.
This soup was a great find! Easy and delicious. I did substitute vegetable broth, add red pepper flakes and a can of diced tomatoes, as suggested in other reviews. The cheese and parsley are a must. My husband loved it, which is always a bonus. Served with crusty French bread rolls and it was yummy. This will be on our soup rotation for sure.
Great dinner for vegetarian.
I used vegetable water instead of beef broth. as that is what I had on hand. And found it very boring. .
I doubled the recipe & used regular & baby portobello mushrooms. It was tasty but I liked the "Mushroom Spinach Soup" recipe on this site better.
This is great!!! Thank you!!
This is a good, simple soup that doesn't take all day to make. I thought I had an open box of beef stock in my fridge, but after I had the onions and mushrooms cooking, I realized that I didn't. Obviously, it was too late to run to the store, so I had to use chicken stock instead. I also added a little extra tomato paste to thicken it up a bit. Lovely soup. Next time, I might add some carrot, celery and fresh herbs, but it was very good as is.
