Tomato-Mushroom Soup

This soup was SO much better than I expected it to be; delicious in fact! Truth be told, I really only made it because I was over zealous during my last grocery shopping trip, buying more than I ended up having a need for in a timely fashion. This included a boat load of mushrooms, perfect for this recipe. I used a combination of shitakes and baby bellas, which I think gave this soup a bolder mushroom flavor than the more common button mushrooms would have. I added the red wine to the pan before the broth and tomato paste, preferring to let it cook off a bit and let its flavor mellow. I used no water, as I didn’t see any reason to dilute flavor. Rather, I used a combination of beef and chicken broth. I thought this would be a weak, wimpy, flat tasting soup, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. The bold flavored mushrooms already gave it a deep, rich flavor and the red wine and tomato paste gave it incredible complexity. I suppose one could add a lot of things to this if for some reason they felt compelled to, like herbs, rice, pasta, spinach or other vegetables, meat, etc., but this soup is perfect, simple, delicious, and satisfying just as is. In fact, I think it would be diminished if its simplicity was messed with. Humble served with a grilled cheese sandwich, elegant as a first course for a more formal dinner, I’ll have to remember to buy a boat load of mushrooms more often.

