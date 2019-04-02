Day-After-Thanksgiving Turkey Carcass Soup

1 of 274

Rating: 5 stars I made this soup this morning and we just had it for lunch. I followed the recipe exactly except for the peas (didn't have any on hand) but next time will be sure to add those. This soup is so great!! Everyone loves it and several people had seconds - the flavors are excellent and we really like how the stuffing adds another dimension to the soup. Definitely a keeper - next time I'll probably cut back on the rice by about 1/2 cup - the proportion of rice to other ingredients was a little heavy. Thanks for an awesome recipe!! Helpful (152)

Rating: 2 stars The flavor is OK but the consistency is that of a rice casserole. I thought two cups of rice was a lot. Maybe I did something wrong. (I don't think so.) I followed the recipe except that I didn't have any sage (but my dressing had a lot), and I forgot to add the peas. I didn't follow the methods as I didn't want to cook my fresh veggies for an hour and a half, which can render them essentially flavorless, not to mention mushy. I cooked the turkey bones and broth; removed the bones, strained the broth, then addeded the stuffing, veggies, and rice. Anyway, the idea of using stuffing and rice is a novel use of leftover stuffing and does taste good. If I try this recipe again, I would not use (canned) chicken broth due to the high sodium content, and because simmering the turkey bones is basically making stock anyway. Helpful (143)

Rating: 5 stars my mother made this soup every year for 40+ years, only change instead of chicken broth, water and carcess make an excellent broth, and add the leftover gravy! YUMMY!!! Helpful (131)

Rating: 5 stars This soup was great; kids ages 7 & 9 loved it, so did husband. This made about 12 servings, so I'll have some to freeze. I took another reviewer's suggestion and roasted the turkey bones at 400F, turning every 15 mins until they browned. The cornbread dressing added a nice texture. I had brined my turkey and then roasted it the following inside: 1 sliced red apple, 1/2 of an onion (sliced), 2 tsp poultry seasoning, 2 tsp sage, 1 tbsp rosemary, and a cinnamon stick. The spices gave the broth a wonderful flavor. I also added 1/2 package wide egg noodles during the last 15 mins of cooking. I will keep this recipe with my Thanksgiving collection and make it again at Christmas. Thanks for posting! Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars This is so delicious and very similar to a recipe that my step-MIL makes. I used a box of mixed frozen veggies (carrots, peas, corn and grean beans), I also added some leftover gravey, extra poultry seasoning, sage and thyme. I decreased the rice to 1/2c. When I was cooking down the carcass, I covered that with just water in a huge pot and simmered that for a good 4 hours until all the meat fell off the bones and the everything kinda fell apart. I added 4 chicken boullion packets to this. After this was done, I strained all of my turkey broth in to another big pot, added a carton (4c.) of low sodium/fat free chicken broth, all of the meat that I shredded and picked over, the veggies, seasonings, stuffing, etc.....This made a HUGE pot of soup....way to chock full of meat and veggies to eat as is....So I am packing and freezing this as is and when reheating, I will add more chicken broth to "thin" out this wonderful soup. I love the stuffing in this.....tastes like thanksgiving in a bowl. Thank you! PS...this is my first time ever boiling down a carcass and making soup and one thing that I think is really important is to serioulsy pick over and feel that there is no little bones, membranes, grissel and or fat or skin in this soup. Take the time...it is worth it. :) Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars I just made this soup but didn't have any stuffing. I'm sure it would have been better with the stuffing but it was still great with lots of taste! It's a keeper! Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars I used mostly water instead of chicken stock but added some of the leftover gravy to thicken it up. Fantastic. My family is still talking about it from last year and are looking forward to me making it again tonight. Helpful (30)

Rating: 2 stars The picture looks great but is clearly noodles not rice. Is this the correct recipe? Helpful (25)