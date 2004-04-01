Cream of Mushroom Soup I

This is a pretty good mushroom soup recipe, with a little tweaking of course. I saute half the mushroom/onion/seasoning mixture - no broth yet - then I added a little half and half and put it in the food processor. Never add salt to mushrooms until they've already browned or it won't happen, but other seasonings are fine. I made my roux (that's the half butter/half flour mixture) at the same time. You're supposed to whisk it for a few minutes until it doesn't smell like flour anymore, and the "mashed potato" consistency another reviewer mentioned is desired - a roux is a thickening agent used as the base of many soups. Then add liquid SLOWLY - otherwise it won't mix into the roux well, and you'll get lumps. Once it gets to a cream sauce consistency, you can add your puree if you're using one. I keep the other half the mushrooms chunked, and saute those off as well. I hit them with the sherry, let the alcohol cook off, then dump that into the soup. I use equal parts chicken stock and half and half , until the consistency is how I like it. I've never measured, so I can't tell you the exact amount. Add salt and pepper to taste, I use red pepper flakes as well, and you're good to go!