Cream of Mushroom Soup I

Use the everyday mushrooms we find in our grocery store or use them in combination with some of the more exotic varieties. Experiment and have fun - All will be good.

By deleteduser

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large heavy saucepan, cook mushrooms in the broth with onion and thyme until tender, about 10 to 15 minutes.

  • In blender or food processor, puree the mixture , leaving some chunks of vegetable in it. Set aside.

  • In the saucepan, melt the butter, whisk in the flour until smooth. Add the salt, pepper, half and half and vegetable puree. Stirring constantly, bring soup to a boil and cook until thickened. Adjust seasonings to taste, and add sherry.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 11g; cholesterol 30.2mg; sodium 363.7mg. Full Nutrition
