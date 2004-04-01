Cream of Mushroom Soup I
Use the everyday mushrooms we find in our grocery store or use them in combination with some of the more exotic varieties. Experiment and have fun - All will be good.
I took others' advice and substituted heavy cream for half and half. Also, only pureed 1/2 of the mixture so that I would have large chunks of mushrooms in soup. Very yummy taste and easy to make! (5 cups was approx. (2) 8 oz. mushroom containers)Read More
I tried this recipe three times. The first time I followed the recipe exactly and the texture and appearance were awful. Next, I sautéed the mushrooms and onions in the butter instead of simmering them, and I didn’t puree anything. This was a big improvement. However, I still thought it seemed more like mushrooms with sauce than soup. The third time was the charm, I doubled all the ingredients except the mushrooms, onions and sherry, and this time I loved it. I also tried stirring a little left over Uncle Ben’s long grain and wild rice into some of the soup and thought that made a great addition.Read More
FABULOUS!! I had a soup just like this in Kennet Square, PA and have been desperate to find a similar recipe. This ended up being even better than the restaurant soup, but exactly what I had been hoping for!! I used fat free half and half, vegetable broth, 20 ounces of pre-sliced mushrooms (half baby portabello, half traditional grocery mushrooms), only 1 TB of butter and 2 of flour (although next time I'd use less). I doubled the onion to 1 cup sweet onion, added a bit of extra black pepper, and finally, used about 1/3 cup white wine instead of 1 TB sherry. I also added 1 TB crushed garlic, which was a nice touch. I only blended about half of the mushrooms and onions and left the rest solid. This was a fantastic soup, and I am so glad I used this recipe!! Thanks so much for sharing!!
This is a pretty good mushroom soup recipe, with a little tweaking of course. I saute half the mushroom/onion/seasoning mixture - no broth yet - then I added a little half and half and put it in the food processor. Never add salt to mushrooms until they've already browned or it won't happen, but other seasonings are fine. I made my roux (that's the half butter/half flour mixture) at the same time. You're supposed to whisk it for a few minutes until it doesn't smell like flour anymore, and the "mashed potato" consistency another reviewer mentioned is desired - a roux is a thickening agent used as the base of many soups. Then add liquid SLOWLY - otherwise it won't mix into the roux well, and you'll get lumps. Once it gets to a cream sauce consistency, you can add your puree if you're using one. I keep the other half the mushrooms chunked, and saute those off as well. I hit them with the sherry, let the alcohol cook off, then dump that into the soup. I use equal parts chicken stock and half and half , until the consistency is how I like it. I've never measured, so I can't tell you the exact amount. Add salt and pepper to taste, I use red pepper flakes as well, and you're good to go!
C'mon, people. If you change the recipe and add a little of this and that and take away a little of this and that, then it isn't the original recipe you're rating, is it? This author went to a lot of trouble to put this recipe up and it should be rated as is. The recipe is great and needs no tweaking. If you change it, then submit your CHANGED recipe as your own. Thank you for submitting this just-finne-as-is fantastic recipe.
Absolutely delicious, delicate, creamy flavor! I had the very good luck of coming into some fresh organic shitake mushrooms. I chose to spend them on making this soup, and it was the best decision I could have made. I followed the recipe exactly but only used 2 T. of flour and butter to thicken, since I knew the shitakes would produce less moisture than other varieties of mushrooms. The consistency was thick but good. For sherry I bought a medium dry amontillado, which lent the soup a delicious subtle finish. Don't skimp on the sherry. I do wish the onions had melted into the soup better. Maybe I'll saute them first next time, as some reviewers have suggested.
This is truly an excellent recipe. The soup was very tasty, and had great texture. I have used both fat free half and half as well as the real thing successfully. I found that two 8 oz. containers of sliced mushrooms broken up made about the five cups the recipe called for. Many friends have requested this recipe since I made it for them, so it is a keeper.
Excellent soup! I too used several types of mushrooms and added sour cream for a little more body. Thanks Karena!
I found this soup to be simple and tasty. I can understand someone adding maybe an extra teaspoon of something but, if you're going to alter and add so many things, it's no longer the soup that the contributor published here. If you're going to alter it, then pay the extra for a membership fee and publish your own version as "customized". The option is available and I feel pretty sure most contributors would probably appreciate that, too.
The reviewer suggesting that the amount of mushrooms and onions be halved while the rest of the ingredients remain the same was the most helpful and right on target. So, for a mere three servings (with no leftovers!) I doubled the recipe to “12 servings” using 6 cups of mushrooms (2- 8 oz. pkgs. - one baby bella and one regular button mushrooms) and 1/2 cup of chopped onion. Cooking the mushrooms and onion in broth did not appeal to me – rather, I sweated them in the butter, then added the flour before adding the broth, sherry and cream. I removed some of the mushrooms, pureed the rest of the soup, then returned the mushrooms I reserved back to the pan. The end result was a flavorful and enjoyable soup but the necessary adjustments to get it there were fairly significant.
Just as a few people have said, this soup is fantastic AS IT IS! If you are going to create your own soup then get a membership and submit your own recipe. It doesn't make sense for people to give it any amount of stars after they have changed almost every aspect of the recipe. If you don't like this recipe as it is then give it the according stars it deserves. I made NO changes to Karena's recipe and it turned out perfect. Thanks Karena and happy cooking!
I thought this was an excellent version of a soup I have made probably a thousand times. The only changes I made were to keep half the mushrooms sliced for texture and to add a few kicks of cayenne. Great recipe!
Just made this recipe. Very good. Added a little garlic, used half beef stock/half chicken stock..be cause that's what I had on hand. Only pureed 1/2 of it, because we like it chunky. Came out delish! Thanks for a great recipe.
This soup is INCREDIBLE! My husband said that I have to save it. I can't believe I grew up eating the soup from the can!
This is delicious! I added 1 clove chopped garlic , 1 extra tbsp sherry, and an extra 1 1/2 tbsp butter to the ingredients. I started out by sauteing the onion and garlic in 1 1/2 tbsp butter until onions were almost clear. Then, I added 1/2 c. of the broth and the mushrooms, and sauteed them for 5 minutes, then added the rest of the broth and thyme and simmered for 3 minutes more before continuing with the rest of the recipe. Pureed 3 ladles worth in a food processor, although you do not need to. Also, I confirmed with other reviews that 2 8oz. containers of mushrooms = 5 cups. Thank you for this great recipe!
This recipe worths more than the five stars I gave. It's even better than cream of mushroom soup of some resturants. Thanks karena.
I make this recipe often. Very good recipe. I use mostly white mushrooms, but add in portobellos for a stronger flavor. I do not add the sherry - I'm not a fan of it. The soup still tastes great. I've tried completely pureeing the veggiesand also having very large pieces of mushrooms, but I find the best is as you suggested - puree leaving some chunks of vegetables in it. I use a hand held wand blender and it works great. thanks for the terrific recipe!
Same ingredients, different method, turned out great. Used the required amount of butter to saute the mushrooms and onions in. Added broth. Pureed only half that mixture with required amount of flour plus whole fresh parsley and thyme. Returned to pot with cream, salt, pepper, and only 1 tsp. sherry. Only thing I'd change is to use heavy cream instead of half and half.
I have never made mushroom soup and I have been missing out. Who would eat that can stuff after this ? This recipe alone is delicous, but I read some other recipes and took some hints to add to this one. I took it up a notch----so I added minced garlic 2 cloves, nutmeg 1/4 t, a coupleTblsp sour cream and more sherry-- wow- yummy! this recipe will become a favorite for sure.
Delicious! Has a nice earthy, subtle flavor. Made the following adjustments: used baby portabellas, omitted the thyme, added fresh garlic and sauteed the garlic and onions in a little EVOO before adding broth, and then pureed only 1/2 the mixture to keep it chunky. Thanks for a great recipe!
This was a delicious soup, however, it served 3 luncheon size servings - not 6 as indicated. I followed the recipe exactly. Next time I will use less flour and more chicken broth. I used cremini mushrooms and the flavor was great. It is a very good base for experimentation. With a little imagination, it could be many different soups.
THIS WAS THE BEST MUSHROOM SOUP I HAVE EVER HAD.BUT 1 1/2 CUP OF BROTH SHOULD BE 3 CUP, AND 1 1/2 TABLESPOONS OF SHERRY.
OH MY GOD! I think I died and went to heaven! This is scrumptious...I had to see for myself after reading all the reviews. With so few ingredients, what an amazing flavor...I didn't have any sherry, but I have some marsala wine...I poured off a cup and put a few drops in, so to compare the flavors...definitely with the wine, but just a few drops...going back into the kitchen for another cup!
This has become my favorit soup so far. I prefer the mushrooms chopped in large chuncks or sliced. I have modified this recipe and used with shrimp and also with chicken and poured over noodles for a different kind of stroganoff.
Fantastic Soup! I did make a couple of changes. I used beef stock and about 1/2 cup of sherry, 1 tbls is not nearly enough. I also went heavy on the black pepper and added some "Essence" to give a touch of heat.
Simply Awesome! That is what this recipe is…simple (tasting and to make) and awesome at the same time. Don’t change a thing and it will be great. Buy the sherry…there is no substitute and it gives this dish just the right amount of flavor blending. I tried it with and without the sherry. The sherry is the cherry on top. Try letting your guests add a touch upon serving. Fun!
Do NOT puree the mixture! I did and it was grainy and lumpy. Next time I will definately leave it whole. Otherwise, the flavour is great!!!!!!
I did this with milk not even half and half and it was wonderful. I too did use butter with the onions waiting till translucent then adding mushrooms and a little salt. I made a smaller amount to go into a roast. This taste so much better than store bought. And btw I also did like others and just did a chop to them as well. Will definately make again! I do not even like cream of mushroom soup from can but tried this before pouring into ROAST and OMG ;)
I have looked a long time for a cream of mushroom soup with this much flavor and thanks to you I finally found it. This recipe is huge on flavor and very easy to make.
This is super delicious! I've been trying different mushroom soup recipes lately and this one is my current favorite. My only changes were to sauté the onion in a little extra virgin olive oil before I added the mushrooms and broth. I also added a tablespoon of white wine because I don't keep sherry around. I can't wait to eat this! It's a cold, rainy evening and fresh soup is going to hit the spot.
Delicious! Chose to use milk for the sake of time and effort living in a foreign country makes various ingredients more difficult to find, such as half and half. A great addition to my scalloped potatoes and creamy chicken pasta.
Used dried wild mushrooms that I steeped in hot water. Then used that water as the base. Caramelized the onions, then added garlic and thyme. Blended soup until creamy smooth. Tasted and re-seasoned. Pan seared some button mushrooms in bacon grease and freshly cracked black pepper. When browned, I chopped them up to use as a garnish for each bowl. De-LISH!
This made a delightful soup! I doubled the recipe and used button and baby bella mushrooms. I did saute the mushrooms first and ran half of them through the food processor, other half went right into the soup. Didn't have any sherry so I subbed with Marsala. Mmmmm good!!!!
My husband and I love cream of mushroom soup. This was one of the best ever. Very easy-will make again soon!
What a fantastic soup! I was cooking it for our main meal, so I doubled the recipe. I used ½ cup of milk and ½ cup of heavy cream because that’s what I had on hand. I sautéed the mushrooms, garlic, and onion then added the broth. I used thyme, Italian seasoning, and basil. Didn’t have quite as much mushrooms as it called for, but it was fine, and I didn’t use the sherry. Next time, I’ll leave out about 1/3 of the mixture before I put in the blender, it wasn’t as chunky as I would’ve liked. It is an “ugly” soup, but you forget all about what it looks like as soon as you taste it! Excellent recipe…thanks Karena, it’s a family favorite for us now!
I made this soup for my husband's birthday party yesterday. It was so easy and delicious, and the guests literally devoured it! It was a huge hit! My mixer couldn't quite get the mushrooms to a creamy consistency, so additionally used an electric hand chopper while the soup cooked in the pot, still not completely 'creamy', but it went over well with the guests anyway! I didn't have thyme, and in the end it didn't seem to be missed. I added a tad more sherry and cream than called for. Also used all varieties of mushrooms. Will definitely use this recipe again!!
I love soups! I tried this one and found it very delicious as is. At first I thought the flour mixture was too thick but as others said keep stirring. It didn't get too thick for soup consistency. Very delicious. Oh, I already said that!
wow wow wow... i am extremely pleased with this recipe... of course the first time trying it, i used the reviews as a helper. I scaled down the recipe to 4 servings, becuase i didn't want to use a can and a half of soup... hate wasting. I actually didn't have enough fresh mushrooms but i did have some raw cauliflour in the fridge i just added maybe a half cup of that. I sauteed the onions and mushrooms in just butter first until the onions were translucent. forgot to add salt at that time.. NO BIG DEAL! I added it later. I followed the rest of the steps according to the directions, Didn't have half and half but i had whipping cream! and I used a little chardonay instead of sherry because thats what i had... I'm not complaining on the results... I can't imagine it tasting any better with sherry or half and half. thanks for the recipe! I only had one bite and I started my review! hahaha I hope it didn't get cold!
This was good but next time I'll leave most of the mushrooms sliced not chopped. I'd rather have large pieces. Had a very good flavor though.
This soup will be on my ‘MAKE OFTEN' list from now on. I had half a Costco-sized box of mushrooms that needed “using up.” We were having beef steaks for dinner, but I wanted to try something different than the usual 'fried-mushroom & onion garnish', so I was out looking for a new recipe. This mushroom soup recipe worked up quickly, and tasted great. I didn't have any sherry, so I omitted it without a qualm. I didn't have dried thyme either, but I had an 'Italian blend' that included rosemary, marjoram, and thyme that I substituted in its place. To make a long story short, it WAS popular with everyone (hurray.) Since it has a pretty bland base, I’ll work up some variations that should make some of the ‘less popular’ vegetables palatable with younger eaters. I wouldn’t want to put something on my ‘Do Often’ list if it wasn’t popular with everyone eating at my table. Thanks for the recipe. It WILL be visiting our table regularly. I hope it does yours.
Excellent! great taste! great texture! A Definite Keeper! Thanks for posting!
This recipe is delicious!!!! I recently sought out a cream of mushroom soup recipe because I dislike buying canned soups. The salt content is too high, and I'm trying to remove BPA products from my kitchen. I came across this recipe and I will never go back to canned cream of mushroom soup. I made it for another recipe which calls for cream of mushroom soup and I'm surprised any of the soup made it to the crock pot I could not stop eating it. I made a few changes. First I doubled the recipe, but only used 1/2 onions. Like other reviewers I sweated the onion and mushroom in butter. I also added garlic. Then I added the flour. Next I added the cream, chicken broth, and sherry, then the seasonings. I also did not puree the mixture at all, because I like it with the large mushrooms and it's one less thing to clean. I pretty used all her ingredients just in a different order. The flavor is amazing. Great base recipe, just needed a few tweaks.
Wonderful. I adjust to use with vegetable broth to make it vegetarian, and it worked perfectly.
What a great recipe, I made this to use in a stroganoff recipe and I was impressed how good it was on its own. What a great alternative to the canned stuff. All I had was an 8oz pack of mushrooms, I didn't puree the veggies, I used whole milk and I didn't have Sherry.
I loved the flavor! My only issue was the thickness, so I diluted the soup with another 1.5 cups of chicken broth. Perfect!
I made this yesterday, used portebella mushrooms, didn't have enough so I added a can of mushrooms drained. Used 1/2 C. cream, and 1/2 C. half & Half. Only pureed 1/2 of mixture. It was SO GOOD. I had to hurry & freeze some before my husband ate it all. I used to get cr. of mushroom soup in Pennsyvania at a tavern that was known for their soup. Since I've moved never ate it again until yesterday, brought back fond memories. Will keep this recipe handy, and make again....
Delicious and very easy! For the most part, I made as is. I sauteed mushrooms and onions in butter before adding broth to bring out the flavour of the veggies. I also didn't puree as I love big, delicious chunks of mushroom. I didn't have any sherry so I omitted but I will try this way in the future or maybe with some white wine. I will definitely be making this again! Thanks for a great recipe!
This soup was soooo good. My hubby and I both loved it. I just made it a night ago and have plans to make it again, doubling the recipe. It is tasty and thick. The perfect amount of flavor. Much better than anything I have found in a restaurant.
Recipe was great! I was short on time, so I subbed in 1 can of mushroom stems & pieces for the fresh ones. I also added some cooked bacon slices to the soup to add a smokey flavor. Highly reccomend this recipe!
I love this soup. It is better than anything you could get from a can. I sauteed the mushrooms with the butter, flour, and onions. Like one user said, I would leave out the sherry, I tasted it before adding that ingredient and it was much better without it.
I halved this recipe using 8oz minibella mushrooms, no butter, all three T of flour and no sherry. I was adding it to a casserole rather than the boughten kind. It tasted great. highly recommended.
Consistency was grainy and thick.
Very easy and very good! This one goes into the recipe box!
Not enough broth in this soup... it comes out looking unappealing, more like a mushroom smoothie than a soup. It tastes "okay", but would not bother to make it again.
I have made this several times and it was a hit! The flavor is fantastic! Instead of sherry I use red wine and quite a bit more. I think wine adds wonderful flavor to most recipes. One of the best soups I have ever had!
I was underwhelmed by this recipe when made as-written. Flavor was OK, but was missing something, no depth, very one-dimensional. I was able to turn it into 5 stars by adding a cup of white wine, more seasoning, and a little dash of red pepper flakes for flavor. I will continue my search for the to-die-for mushroom soup recipe, this was not it.
This was really good. I made it for a soup and salad potluck, and everybody really enjoyed it.
Very easy recipe to make and good. If you want to prepare it ahead of time. Make the soup up to the point of adding the cream. Just before serving add the cream and sherry.
I think I need some help on this one..it taste good, it just doesn't look anything like the picture. Infact it isn't the most appetizing looking dish. It is sort of a dark gray color..suggestions of what I did wrong?
Yum! Followed everyone's advice...pureed half the mushrooms, chunked the rest. Added garlic and sauteed in butter instread of broth. It is an ugly soup, but one I will make again and again.
I made it a little differently.. I cooked the onion and mushroom in 1/2 cup of chicken stock, used another 1/2 cup when making the puree, and stirred in a heaping tbs of cornstarch into the last 1/2 cup when doing step 3. No need for butter/oil or making a roux. I used heavy cream instead of half and half (what we had) and I also didn't add the sherry (I didn't have it in the house). Smelled and tasted devine.
This is so good. I substituted the 1/2 and 1/2 with organic greek yogurt and added some skim milk to it and it is STILL just as wonderful with the calorie-wise ingredients substituted for the others. I also doubled the recipe and used 1/2 portabello mushrooms. It's great left over and it also makes a great green bean casserole.
it tasted good but looked like brain matter... do not put it in the blender....
Wow!! Superb recipe! Easy peasy! I used white button mushrooms and swiss brown mushrooms. I saute the onions, garlic and mushroom before adding the broth. I think this helps the mushroom to tenderize easier and emits it's lovely aroma. I followed the rest except for the flour which i cut down to 2T. I didn't have sherry on hand nor any other subsititue eg wine. It tastes so good..just like how fancy restaurants cook theirs.
VERY GOOD SOUP, glad I tired it.. My boyfriend loves cream of mushroom and this is a perfect recipe!
This is very simple and tasty. I substituted vegetarian base for the chicken and added an extra cup of whole milk. I only only pureed the mushroom onion mixture lightly so it still had some chunks of veggies in it. It's definitely a keeper!
This was delicious! Like other reviewers, I only pureed half of the mixture and was happy with that result. Next time I will add a bit more chicken broth (about 2 cups). It was just a bit thicker than I like.
OMG! this ws sooooo good! I didn't have thyme and used milk. It was still perfect. I needed this soup for the green been casserole that I wanted to make. I almost change my mind about the casserole to have just the soup. Yes, it was THAT good.
Made this tonight for dinner and it was delicious! I'm rating this a 5 stars even though I tweaked it ever so slightly - I'm sure followed as is would also be just as delicious. I cooked my onion in a little oil and butter and then added some Shitake mushrooms for a bolder flavor (1 pack). I'm a vegetarian so I used vegetable stock (about 3 cups). I love mushrooms and since it was a cold night I wanted to make a lot. I bought 2 large packs of white mushrooms and threw those in once the Shitake mushrooms cooked a little (about 5-10mins). I quadrupled the Thyme and tripled the sherry since I was making more, but everything else stayed the same. My 9yr old had a big bowl of it and my husband commented multiple times on how delicious it was. I served it with warm, crusty french bread and what a fabulous meal on a cold night. Thank you so much for a wonderful, quick and easy meal. Definitely a keeper!!!! Really looking forward to another huge bowl tomorrow night...
This is an quick, yet delicious soup. My husband loved it! I used portebello mushrooms mixed with button mushrooms and it gave it a great flavor. I also added a little garlic (I put garlic in just about everything). This one's going in my recipe box.
I halved the recipe because only one person would be eating it. One 8 ounce package of button mushrooms ended up being 2 1/2 cups of sliced. I also used beef broth because it is what I had open. It makes a beautiful soup and DH says it is delicious.
This soup is phenomenal! My husband doesn't even like mushroom soup and he scarfs this up. I changed it a bit, too. I use 1/4 tsp Thyme and about 1/4 tsp Marsala. In the blender I use the "chop" cycle just briefly...it leaves nice chunks of mushrooms.
I didn't have enough fresh mushrooms, so I added some canned ones. I also used 1% milk instead of half and half. It was still terrific, even with the lesser ingredients. Like others, I skipped pureeing the mixture, as I like the whole pieces. Super easy and delicious. Will definitely make again!
Very tasty!! Mushrooms & onions were sauteed about 15 min; no processing; oregano instead of thyme (don't like it); + 1/2 c broth; + some milk (I found the recipe VERY rich, but I had simmered it down quite a bit) -- it's a keeper for me!
Great soup! Quick and easy too.
This was a fabulous find! Great way to use up mushrooms & so rich and flavorful. I even cut the butter by one tblspn and substituted about 1/3 cup of 1% milk for half & half.
I thought it was too mushroomy, and not soupy enough for me. I probably wont make this again, but if I do I will double everything but the shrooms, and flour. But thank you karena for sharing your recipe.
Loved it! LIke many others though, I ended up putting it through my food processor and wished that I hadn't. I think maybe I should've just done half that left the rest of the mushrooms just diced small by hand. All in all...fantastic!
What a fantastic recipe! I have never tasted anything so good.. My only changes are that I saute the onions, mushrooms and thyme together for about 5-7 minutes before adding the stock. I then allow it to come to a boil, then puree in my blender (I puree the whole pot but only slightly! So it is still chunky). Otherwise I keep the recipe the same down the line and it turns out great everytime!
I followed this recipe step by step! It was delicious. I made it in my slow cooker and it turned out great!
Absolutely FANTASTIC! I am a huge mushroom fan, and this was just SO good. I left some fairly large chunks in this, along with the pureed portion, and I really prefer it that way. This recipe reminded me of a Mushroom Bisque that I ate at a five-star restaurant in southern California. DH was VERY impressed.
This was a very good cream of mushroom soup. I made this using an 8 oz. package of sliced button mushrooms along with a 4 oz. combination package that included a mix of baby bella, shitake and oyster mushrooms. Although the recipe didn’t instruct you to cover the mushrooms while simmering, I did, because I didn’t want all of my broth to evaporate. The sherry in this is a must! In fact I might increase the amount a bit next time. I disagree that this will yield 6 servings - mine only yielded about 4-5 cups, probably 4 modest servings. Another small negative for me is the color. Mine was a very unappealing grey! But, if you can get past the color, this is a very flavorful soup!
Made this several times, have always wanted a good cream of mushroom soup. I think 5 cups of mushrooms is hard to follow, just use one package. Best part is, you can adjust the consistency to your taste.
Soup was amazing. I put the mushrooms and onion in the food processor till it was slightly chunky and then cooked it and it was amazing!
I was blown away at how good this turned out! Yum Yum, my husband wants more already! I agree, if you're going to change a recipe so much in your review, write a new recipe and submit it... IMHO Thanks for sharing this recipe!!!
Delicious and easy!
YUM!!
Made this tonight for dinner! Not bad... just made a few changes...first I sautéed the onion with butter,then added the mushrooms. Made fresh chicken broth and skipped the sherry....nice for a chilly evening!!!
I used portobello mushrooms for this. I also did it with 1% milk instead of half and half. I did it a slightly easier way in that I thickened the flour/butter/milk in a separate pot from the main one then put them together and used an immersion blender. This was pretty good, I would make it again, very easy. I upped the sherry content too :)
This was so GOOD! I am not one to give 5 stars to many things, but this deserved it! I did what the others suggested and blended half of the mushroom mixture and it was perfect. The sherry gives it a very nice flavor. This is my new favorite soup!
Excellent and flavourful. My wife is allergic to Thyme so left that out and I don't have sherry. It all tasted great still and both of my sisters want the recipe now. Used 2% milk instead and it was still fantastic...this one is a keeper...thank you so much.
I wish I could rate this higher than 5 stars! This is better than any cream of mushroom soup I have ever had..including from quality restaurants! This will be the only recipe I use when making this soup! Thank you so much for this recipe!!
The best cream of mushroom soup I have ever tried. Everybody just loved it. I cooked the onions with garlic before adding the mushroom and the chicken broth. At the end instead of the sherry, I added a splash of white wine and it was really amazing. I will always make this recipe and I will never buy again cream of mushroom in cans.
Excellent recipe!! I did not puree and also used heavy cream, it was great and hubby loved it. Judi H Riverside, IL
This soup was OUTSTANDING! It was perfectly seasoned, when I followed the recipe exactly as written. We omitted the sherry because we are a no-alcohol household and it turned out superb! I made this 3 days ago, and will make it again tomorrow because it was THAT good. Thanks so much!
Awesome. Made as directed.
This recipe is fabulous. I used the food processor to do the slicing of the mushrooms so they would be paper thin. I did not puree any of the mushroom/onion mixture as recommended by another reviewer and was very happy with the results. My family loved this soup! This recipe is a definite keeper. Thank you Karena!
Excellent flavor and texture. I made it according to the recipe - no substitutions, no changes. Definitely a keeper.
Easy and awesome!!