Nigerian Peanut Soup

This is a must to try! Loved it and will definately make this again. My husband loved it too. Great on a cold night with crusty rolls.
This recipe is totally yummy as long as you like spicy food. Not to mention it's very easy and very quick. I make it all the time and I definitely suggest you try it. If the spice gets to you add fewer jalapenos!
This recipe was very very good! I didn't have any jalapenos so I substituted with RED HOT..shook about a teaspoon in the broth..YUM even my 6yr old loved it!!!
this recipe is so easy. I had been looking for a good peanut sauce since getting hooked on it in West Africa. This one really hit the spot. I like to eat this as a sauce over rice instead of as a soup. So I use less broth and more of everything else. I also use vegetable broth and organic peanut butter (instead of the super sweet/salty kind). Highly recommend it.
I enjoyed this soup very much. I added a little half and half to make it creamier. I think next time I'll add better peanut butter as mine settled.
I added celery I used about a half of a jalapeno pepper added some red peppers. I didn't add much onion. I thought it tasted good. It was kind of runny I probably should have added more peanut butter. I didn't put 4 cups of chicken broth I only used one can. I guess I cut this recipe in half I wasn't sure if I would like it. I did like it tasted could I love spicy foods.
My husband says this soup is awesome! I used pickled jalepenos because thats what I had. Delicious. Next time I will double the recipe so we have left overs for the next days lunch.
very easy recipe to make... likeable flavour I wasn't crazy about the texture so if i make it again I will throw it in a blender.
Horrible. I threw out without serving. I followed this recipe exactly - measuring everything and timing everything precisely as it states. It is runny and tastes like spicy onion water! I do not recommend and I am not a picky eater normally. Yuck.