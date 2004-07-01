Nigerian Peanut Soup

Rating: 4.17 stars
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

I learned to make this for a few Nigerian friends.

By Karena

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In 1-quart saucepan add broth and chili peppers and bring mixture to a boil. Stir in bell pepper and onion and return to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and let simmer until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Reduce heat to lowest possible temperature; add peanut butter and cook, stirring constantly, until peanut butter is melted and mixture is well blended.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 17.5g; sodium 921.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (35)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

SHELAGGIE
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2004
This is a must to try! Loved it and will definately make this again. My husband loved it too. Great on a cold night with crusty rolls. Read More
Helpful
(29)

Most helpful critical review

Spiderwoman77
Rating: 3 stars
11/15/2010
very easy recipe to make... likeable flavour I wasn't crazy about the texture so if i make it again I will throw it in a blender. Read More
Helpful
(6)
35 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
SHELAGGIE
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2004
This is a must to try! Loved it and will definately make this again. My husband loved it too. Great on a cold night with crusty rolls. Read More
Helpful
(29)
JenFen
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2004
This recipe is totally yummy as long as you like spicy food. Not to mention it's very easy and very quick. I make it all the time and I definitely suggest you try it. If the spice gets to you add fewer jalapenos! Read More
Helpful
(16)
THEWAY2BE
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2004
This recipe was very very good! I didn't have any jalapenos so I substituted with RED HOT..shook about a teaspoon in the broth..YUM even my 6yr old loved it!!! Read More
Helpful
(14)
Advertisement
PIGGYTHEGREAT
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2005
this recipe is so easy. I had been looking for a good peanut sauce since getting hooked on it in West Africa. This one really hit the spot. I like to eat this as a sauce over rice instead of as a soup. So I use less broth and more of everything else. I also use vegetable broth and organic peanut butter (instead of the super sweet/salty kind). Highly recommend it. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Jeana
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2011
I enjoyed this soup very much. I added a little half and half to make it creamier. I think next time I'll add better peanut butter as mine settled. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Mary Elizabeth Brumfield
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2010
I added celery I used about a half of a jalapeno pepper added some red peppers. I didn't add much onion. I thought it tasted good. It was kind of runny I probably should have added more peanut butter. I didn't put 4 cups of chicken broth I only used one can. I guess I cut this recipe in half I wasn't sure if I would like it. I did like it tasted could I love spicy foods. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
granny nanny
Rating: 5 stars
10/07/2010
My husband says this soup is awesome! I used pickled jalepenos because thats what I had. Delicious. Next time I will double the recipe so we have left overs for the next days lunch. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Spiderwoman77
Rating: 3 stars
11/15/2010
very easy recipe to make... likeable flavour I wasn't crazy about the texture so if i make it again I will throw it in a blender. Read More
Helpful
(6)
pinksnowflakeliz
Rating: 1 stars
03/23/2009
Horrible. I threw out without serving. I followed this recipe exactly - measuring everything and timing everything precisely as it states. It is runny and tastes like spicy onion water! I do not recommend and I am not a picky eater normally. Yuck. Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022