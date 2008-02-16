Swiss Cheese Soup
This is an unusual but good recipe.
This is an unusual but good recipe.
I used vegetarian chicken consume powder and replaced 1/3 of the water with milk, but still used the same amount of powder for the amount of liquid. I also added 1 medium onion, finely diced, and sweated in the butter to make a roux with the flour. The milk, I think, makes it smoother when you melt the cheese in. The onion helps round out the flavor. PS- when adding the grated cheese, leave the stove on LOW and slowly add the cheese, stirring every once in a while. That will keep the cheese from clumping, not melting, and separating.Read More
I thought this was terrible, so did my whole family. I didn't expect my kids to like it, but my husband and I didn't either. It was like drinking a bottle of wine with garlic in it. I was expecting a creamy swiss flavored soup with just a hint of wine and garlic. The reason I gave it two stars instead of one is because I didn't serve it right away, I waited about 5-7 minutes, and the cheese seperated. Too tempermental for me. I would suggest putting the hot broth in individual bowls, at the table, and then putting in the cheese. I will not make this again.Read More
I used vegetarian chicken consume powder and replaced 1/3 of the water with milk, but still used the same amount of powder for the amount of liquid. I also added 1 medium onion, finely diced, and sweated in the butter to make a roux with the flour. The milk, I think, makes it smoother when you melt the cheese in. The onion helps round out the flavor. PS- when adding the grated cheese, leave the stove on LOW and slowly add the cheese, stirring every once in a while. That will keep the cheese from clumping, not melting, and separating.
I thought this was terrible, so did my whole family. I didn't expect my kids to like it, but my husband and I didn't either. It was like drinking a bottle of wine with garlic in it. I was expecting a creamy swiss flavored soup with just a hint of wine and garlic. The reason I gave it two stars instead of one is because I didn't serve it right away, I waited about 5-7 minutes, and the cheese seperated. Too tempermental for me. I would suggest putting the hot broth in individual bowls, at the table, and then putting in the cheese. I will not make this again.
This was a really fragrant and delightful soup... very rich and tasty. Melting the cheese correctly is tricky, even for a fairly seasoned cheese soup maker. The temperature is a bit difficult to control. All in all, a lovely thing for a cold, rainy day!
all I can say is yum from the tum.
This is VERY good for cheese lovers of all kinds!
My family and I really enjoyed this soup. A few changes I made was instead of 6 cups of stock I used 3 cups of stock and 3 cups of milk. I also added 3 cups of shredded cheese instead of 2 1/2 and used red wine instead of white wine.
This was too salty. I didn't even add any salt. It was just too potent. I just didn't like it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections