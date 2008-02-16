Swiss Cheese Soup

7 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is an unusual but good recipe.

By Karena

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the stock in a large pot over high heat. Bring to a boil, stir in the garlic and reduce heat to low.

    Advertisement

  • In separate skillet over medium heat, combine the butter and flour and stir well for a few minutes. Add the garlic and stock mixture along with the wine, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil to thicken.

  • Stir in the cheese and serve immediately. (Do NOT allow to boil once cheese has been added, and do not allow to sit long or the cheese will separate out.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 8.6g; fat 20.3g; cholesterol 61.8mg; sodium 89.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022