Solianka or Russian Beef Soup
This is a traditional Russian soup that is served as a meal by itself. Vodka is usually served with it. Garnish with fresh lemon slices and sour cream.
This recipe was very authentic and very close to what we were used to eating when we lived in Russia. My kids who were born in Russia and grew up eating Russian foods love this, but it might not go over so well with American kids. We love this, and I make it with all kinds of cooked meat in the traditional Russian fashion, in Russia Solianka is the "clean out your fridge" soup.Read More
Not tasty enough for me for all the unhealthy ingredients.Read More
I didn't even read the directions, I just checked out the ingredients. They are too many!=)) But, I don't think they'd bother. Why you called Solianka "Beef Soup"?=) It's not! I would call it "Smoked Meat Sour Soup"! That would be the rightest name!=)) Anyway, sounds good! This is one of my favorite soups in my country (Russia). The original way is: stock based on a pickles brine, there are ham, sausages, bacon, kelbasa, some beef, lemons, olives (black and green), tomato pure, onions, celery.....what else?.........parsley, cilantro......oooohhh!!!!!!!!!!!!! pickles, diced..capers??? you can add but the original recipe comes with pickles, so...thanks! I rated this recipe with "five stars"!!!!
This soup was really good! I served it at a dinner party with a Russian theme and it was a big hit. It makes a very hearty main course. The only recommendation I have is to rehydrate the mushrooms and let the sand settle. Also, you may want to double the recipe and freeze some for future meals!!!
I was a little aprehensive about the ingredients, but as it cooked it smelled amazing. I did have to substitute alternate items for the veal (thin sliced beef) and marinated mushrooms (regular raw mushrooms) and used dried dill weed instead of fresh because I couldn't find it. This was for a dinner party and everyone loved it. I got multiple comments on how tasty it was. I served it with Russian black bread and a basic side salad and it was perfect. Everyone should try this. It does indicate that it feeds 6, but I could easily have fed 12 people with the soup, salad and bread. Everyone should try this because the flavor is not what you would expect given the ingredients.
This recipe is an excellent one. Sour, salty, and savoury.
I was intrigued by this list of ingredients, and made the recipe exactly as written. It was sublime! I dream about this soup! Thanks, Karena!
i love this receipe,its my husbands favorite. im originally from Russia and finding this realy inspired me to cook more russian food.
excellent recipe, tasted just like when i was in Ukraine, very close
This was SO good! I loved everything about it! All I changed was replacing the veal with chicken, because I dont eat veal. Next time I will add the pickles a little sooned (maybe at the same time as the marinated mushrooms) because they were a little crunchy for me and I like them very soft. Overall So Delish!
Dont let the list scare you away!! This is absolutely worth it!
this was so good i made this today for lunch i had this in a miami resturant a few years back. almost the same thing. My hubby did not care for this soup he said it was kinda sour also instead of tomato paste i used ketchup still very good.And i used half of the butter this recipe calls for it just was too much.
Most amazing soup. It takes a long time to make it and it's a bit stressful but soooo worth it. I have made it quite a few times and I love it.
Don't be freaked out by the unusual list of ingredients - this is delicious and so warming for a cold night! Got rave reviews from my family, they loved the strong flavors:) thanks!
The only recommendation: Service with sour cream. This was spectacular! The ingredients are such that you would never think to mix them together; however, they meld beautifully. I had to make some substitutions b/c of market availability: I couldn't find marinated mushrooms so I cubed up some Portabellas, no veal so I cubed up an eye of the round roast & simmered until smooth, and I don't like kalamata olives so I used black. My Russian friend said it was pretty authentic and was a bit surprised I knew about the soup. Thanks Karena!
I wasn't sure about all the dill, but boy, is this soup fantastic! And I'm a vegetarian! I substituted lamb cubes for the veal (I felt funny using veal) and couldn't find dried mushrooms so I just used regular mushrooms. I cooked all the mushrooms and then added them, juice and all to the pot. Just wonderful!
This soup is great! I was born in Latvia ( where they serve Solianka) so i know what to expect and was kind of worried this soup wouldnt meet my expectations. But it was really good. My Hubby loved it too. Thank You for the recipe
bravo.
This recipe is fantastic. I had this with a crusty bread topping in a restaurant in Vegas and it was outstanding; this is a good duplicate. I added about a 1/2 cup of Borscht to mine, that's the only difference when I make it. Sounds unusual, it is!
Such an odd list of ingredients but don't let it scare you, it is very good! I did not have any marinated mushrooms in a jar so I made my own ahead of time using the Marinated Mushroom recipe by Silvia Raynor on this site. I made this for my Christmas Eve soup party where I make 3 different kinds of soup and this one was the favorite.
I like this soup, but find the salt content a bit much due to all the pickled ingredients.
Most enjoyable!
Good recipe. Americanized the recipe a bit for foodservice use, but the foundation of the soup itself was very interesting. Wish I hd the real-deal olives for it though, regular sliced black had to do.
I made this for a potluck with my Russian class. I have to admit that some of the ingredients seemed strange, but the soup is absolutely delicious.
In my opinion, it actually tastes better than some solianka that I've had in Ukraine.
This soup was really tasty. The dish is a winter soup with all of the pickled and marinated ingredients ... as throughout the year veggies and such are pickled and marinated to eat during the winter when fresh food sources dwindle. The flavor was really nice and balanced, and the soup itself was filling. I used fresh made kolbasa, which is a Russian version of kielbasa, and served with homemade black bread. My husband's only comment was that he didn't like having a bunch of olives in the bottom of his bowl when he was near the end of the meal. Next time I will chop the olives up a bit.
I had a variety of meats to use up, and came across this recipe while looking for a way to utilize all of them in one go. I knew this recipe would either be amazing or terrible, but had to try! Don't let the ingredients scare you -- this soup is FANTASTIC! I was pleasantly surprised, and even my husband and one-year-old enjoyed it greatly.
The only substitution I made was beef in place of veal since that isn’t available where I live. It was very savory and not sour as I expected.
Do not ever compare this luscious soup with canned Cream of Mushroom! My husband and I both love this soup. The broth is rich and the depth of the flavor is amazing for such an easy recipe. It's definitely joining our very selective book of favorite family recipes.
I used regular fresh mushrooms and only kielbasa for the meat, but everything else was according to the recipe. I liked that it was something different. It went real well with the "Real NY Jewish Rye Bread" from this site which also contained pickle juice. I also served it with a green salad with "Russian Salad Dressing" and "Black Russian Cake I" for dessert all recipes from this site.
When I’m new to aa recipe. I usually cook on medium.
