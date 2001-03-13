Solianka or Russian Beef Soup

This is a traditional Russian soup that is served as a meal by itself. Vodka is usually served with it. Garnish with fresh lemon slices and sour cream.

Recipe by Karena

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Soak mushrooms in 3/4 cup water until tender, 20 to 30 minutes. Set aside.

  • Melt half the butter and saute the onions, meats, and rehydrated mushrooms. Add the stock and liquid from the mushrooms and bring to a boil. Make a bouquet garni by tying the bay leaves and peppercorns tightly in cheesecloth. Lower the heat and add the bouquet garni, pickles, capers, and marinated mushrooms. Simmer 10-15 minutes.

  • Melt remaining butter in a skillet and cook the tomatoes and tomato paste for a few minutes, then add the flour and saute for another few minutes. Add a cup of the soup to the skillet and stir in well, then return pan ingredients to the soup pot.

  • Add the olives, dill, marjoram, garlic, pickle juice, and paprika. Adjust soup's seasoning with salt and pepper; simmer another 10-15 minutes.

  • Remove pot from heat and remove bouquet garni. Adjust seasonings and serve with sour cream and lemon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
478 calories; protein 25.4g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 30.4g; cholesterol 100.4mg; sodium 1373.9mg. Full Nutrition
