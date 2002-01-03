Skillet Chili

This makes a very thick chili. For a thinner chili, omit the tomato paste. For a chili soup, omit tomato paste and sauce and use 1 can (16 ounces) tomatoes with liquid and add 1/2 cup water and 1 beef bouillon cube.

Recipe by Andrew Chinn

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
4 -6 bowls
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Place ground beef in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain excess fat, and crumble. Stir in onion, green pepper, tomato sauce, tomato paste and chili beans. Season with chili powder, hot sauce, seasoning salt, cayenne pepper and garlic powder.

  • Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until desired consistency (at least 1 hour for best flavor).

Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 26.7g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 85.4mg; sodium 1097.8mg. Full Nutrition
