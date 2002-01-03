Skillet Chili
This makes a very thick chili. For a thinner chili, omit the tomato paste. For a chili soup, omit tomato paste and sauce and use 1 can (16 ounces) tomatoes with liquid and add 1/2 cup water and 1 beef bouillon cube.
This chili was extremely good. I eat a high protein/low carbohydrate diet and simply cut the beans in half and also the tomato paste. This is going in my permanent file since we eat chili every New Years Day and up to now, haven't found one that I felt fit the bill. Thank you Mr Chinn.Read More
More like a chunky spaghetti sauce than a chili. Will not be making it again.Read More
I made this chili over the weekend while camping, and let me tell you, it was wonderful!!! We were originally going to modify the ingredients, but then decided to follow it exactly, and were glad we did. We love thick chili, and it came out nice and thick and tasted great! And even better the next day! Thanks for a great recipe! We will definately make again and again!
I made it with the canned chopped tomato and tomato sauce instead of paste. VERY GOOD, thanks for the recipe!
I'm a 25 year old living by myself and I don't really cook very often but I was craving some homemade chili and didn't have my mom's recipe (not to mention I've never made chili in my life), so I tried this and it was PERFECT. The perfect amount of spicyness, the right thickness, EVERYTHING. Delicious. And easy, too! Great with some sour cream and cheddar cheese on top.
I made chili tacos last night, as requested by my oldest son. I made this whole recipe in my cast iron skillet. I used red pepper in place of the green bell pepper and I added a mess of fresh minced garlic. After tasting it, I did add a few more spices which goosed it up a bit. I ate this as is with a dollop of reduced fat sour cream but the boys ate this like tacos in either hard taco shells or flour tortillas. Out of this whole skillet, there's only enough for lunch for one person today. The boys all told me that I'm to make this again.
really good and easy to make chili! the only thing I would add would be some corn cause the chili is pretty spicy and I think the corn would be a good counter to the spicy. But otherwise it is really good and I would definitely make it again!
I like it thinner, so I do the recommendations for that and then add 1 teas cumin. Adds a nice flavor.
Great! I used black beans as that was all i had on hand and i added a can of diced tomatoes. this was really really good.
I wasn't a huge fan of this. Missing something. I've never used tomato paste in chili before, usually petite diced tomatoes. Maybe I should've stuck with that. Also, I did use the garlic powder, per the recipe, and I normally use actual garilic. I probably would have given it a 3, but speed and ease of preparation made it worth 4. Also the fact that it didn't have any "unusual" ingredients, just items I already had on hand. Makes this a weeknight chili rather than a weekend chili and that's just what you need sometimes. Having said all this, I would try it again with a few changes. Thanks!
Very tasty. It is best to follow recipe as outlined and then tweka it later to make it as spicy as you like. I had to add more chili powder and cayanne pepper for my tastes. I used dry beans and did not soak them enough beforehand. Please do not make this mistake. If you use dry beans they will need to soak 18-24 hours before you start the recipe. The beans should be able to easily squish in your fingers, otherwise let them soak longer.
So simple!! And tastes so great. By far the best chili recipe I've found. Thank you!
Awesome chili recipe! I used closer to 2 lbs of beef, so I used heaping measurements for the seasonings, and I did not drain my chili beans. It got rave reviews, everyone wished there was more! Thank you
I add stewed tomatoes and it is much better
Thought this was easy. Did not have tomato paste, but used can of chili ready diced tomatoes. Was good though.
Excellent chili recipe! One of the best!
easy easy to make and taste good too!!
Wonderful! I made this for dinner this evening and it was incredible! A really thick and meaty chili! The only thing I changed was adding a Jalepeno pepper but that was for personal preference. I also added sour cream and cheese to each individual serving but again that too was preference. Thanks for the great recipe it is a keeper.
Chili was good but was a little too spicy for us. My kids usually love chili but had trouble eating it. They had a drink of milk after each bite.
I scaled this recipe up for 40 people (church youth group), went heavier on the beans, lighter on the meat (used ground turkey) and it was WONDERFUL! We only had about 28 show up and so many went back for seconds that I didn't get to take much home for leftovers. Just the right amount of spiciness.
This is a simple great tasting recipe we really liked it and its just enough for 4 to 6 people.
This is similar to the recipe I've used for about 30 years now. The one thing I do is to at least double the spices and add more green pepper. It's great if you use both red and green peppers. Never added the tomato paste though, I always use a large can of diced tomatoes. Great with cornbread or even over pasta --
It was very thick, so I threw in a few plum tomatoes to soupen it out. Very simple, and I am very impressed with the taste and choice of seasonings. Will make again.
This was good had a good taste,but my son and I would of like a little more spice. My husband liked it and said the spice was fine he not into real spicy foods.
Very quick, simple & affordable. Great for large batches. Easy to change ingredients to your liking. Will make this again and again!
definatly a recipe to go in the keep pile. nice and thick and exactly what i think of when you say chilli.
This was really good chili. I sauteed the onion and green pepper in a little oil and added the seasoned salt and browned the meat at that point too. I used 1 lb. of meat, 1/2 a Texas sweet onion, 1/2 tsp of minced garlic, a roasted garlic tomato paste, chili beans sauce and all, mild jalapeno hot pepper sauce, and half the cayenne powder called for. I added in 1/2 c chicken broth and a can of beef consomme as it was was too thick otherwise. Because I know our tastes I added in a couple of tsp's of sugar to cut the acid from the tomato. I let this simmer for two hours before eating. My husband made a comment it was a little spicy but it was good and he topped his with some sour cream and enjoyed this meal. Thank you, this was really good.
VERY GOOD! Was afraid it would be greasy but not at all! Yummy!
My family absolutely loved it. I omitted the hot pepper sauce. We poured it over hot dogs to make chili dogs. This will be a favorite here.
This chili was very good, especially considering how easy it was to prepare. At first it didn't taste like much, but the longer it simmered the better it got. I served this with cheese and tortilla chips and the whole family enjoyed it. I will definitely be making this again. Thanks for the great recipe, Andrew!
This recipe came out great! I let it simmer for about 2 hours and it was perfect! Tastes even better the next day!
This was so quick and easy to make. We really enjoyed this chili. I definitely will make this again. The only difference was I added a fresh minced garlic clove with the onion and green pepper.It came out a little thick, but it was still very good!
A thick chili as advertised and an easy dish to make. It has good flavor. Out of the 5 or so chili recipes tried from this site, this one takes a silver medal at this juncture. Still high on its pedestal, Debdoozie's Blue Ribbon Chili remains our favorite. Both of these recipes have similar ingredients but I think Debdoozie's Chili, with the salsa and chili seasoning, adds a more distinctive flavor.
Followed the recipe and this was awesome. It was even better the next day! Will make again.
My man wanted chili for supper...I was out of my usual fixings...tried this...De-Licious!! He loved it ( and he IS picky...). Followed all but the hot pepper sauce/cayenne as he is not into spicy. definitely a keeper...thanks Andrew.
I tried this recipe and everyone loved it. I will keep this recipe.Thanks alot.
Excellent chili recipe - loved the intense tomato taste.
This is a nice simple chili with ingredients I always have on hand. I used the can of diced tomatoes in place of the paste as suggested in the intro.
Made this last night. It was good!! I thought it was hearty and thick, as I like it.
This is an awesome chili. I served it over a base of spaghetti and my 5 year old daughter LOVED it. She was eating the green peppers as fast as I could chop it. She found out she liked peppers with this recipe and ask for the leftovers for lunch tomorrow. I backed of the spicy stuff (just a touch) for her, but I would make it again in a heartbeat.
Pretty much exactly how I make chili. I like to toss in a can of beer and a bay leaf. Let it simmer for a few hours until it thickens and you have delicious chili!!
This was easy to make and the flavor was good. We shredded cheddar cheese into it and enjoyed dinner.
This chili is AMAZING!!!! First time I made chili and it turned out great! The only things I changed about it was I used fresh chopped garlic instead of garlic powder, I used black beans (only because that's all I had), i added a jalapeno, I used salt instead of seasoning salt, and I added a little bit of water just do it would simmer really good. I will definitely make this many many more times!!!
For a quick and easy chili, this recipe is perfect! I will definitely make it again
Delicious! This is now my favorite chili recipe.
I make chili very similar to this. I add a lot more beans (kidney, black, great northern, baked and pinto). My kids like sweet chili so I also add some brown sugar. I don't use the chili beans but add chili powder. Thanks for the recipe
YEP...5 Stars for sure BUT....not sure what kind of Chilli Powder you American guys use..I had to reduce to about 1/2 tsp ( Masterfoods Hot Ground Chillies ) and my man still getting "heated"! Love the simplicity and will take on board most of the other suggestions as I plan to make again, 'n again, 'n again.....Thanks Andrew
Followed the recipe exactly. Just like the recipe description states, this makes a very thick chili. It was a tad thick for our preference, so I just added some water to thin it out. It was still awesome. I love chili. Thick, thin, spicy, mild. Chili is always good! If you were wanting to make something topped with chili that you eat with a fork (such as a chili topped baked potato or chili fries), then this would be a good recipe to use.
This is amazing and so easy. I won't make it any other way again. Easier control over the heat level and the tomato sauce (rather than diced or pureed tomato in most chili recipes) gives it a broader appeal to the die-hard and timid chili eater alike.
The easiest chili recipe I've ever made, and quite tasty too! We omitted the green pepper since not all family members tolerate it well, and added a heaping tablespoon of dark brown sugar to mellow out the brightness of the tomato sauce - YUM!
We loved it! Instead of tomato sauce I used a can of stewed tomatoes. I added some graded cheddar a dollop of sour cream as a garnish. Really good!
Great chili, but I minced the peppers and onions and they still didn't get as cooked as my family likes, next time I will be cooking them with the meat. Otherwise a great quick chili with very little leftovers!
We really liked the chili. Before letting it simmer for an hr, I tasted the tomato sauce, but after simmering it was excellent. We did add an additional can of chili beans. Was so easy that my husband made it.
Very easy recipe... I changed it a lot because I'm overseas, plus I like to personalize. Instead of adding the seasoning after browning and crumbling the meat, I seasoned the meat while browning. I also minced 3 garlic cloves and added it in with the tomato paste and also added red & green chili peppers & coriander.
I used ground turkey instead of beef, and let everyone add their own hot sauce instead of putting it in the pot. (I like my chili mild.) Served with a sprinkling of sharp cheddar, a dollop of sour cream, and homemade biscuits on the side. This is an AWESOME cold-weather meal!!
This is one of my go-to’s for a quick and hearty meal. I’ve always received compliments with this chili. Although I’m a Texan, I add beans (the shock.... the horror) for heartiness. I double the beans! We love to top the chili with sour cream and Fritos. I don’t always add the green peppers. This recipes never fails!
I have been making this chili every winter for about three years and I just can't get over how delicious it is! I don't change a thing- it's perfect as written. I serve it with a salad and cornbread ... a perfect meal for a cold New England night!
fast, easy and adjustable
For being quick and easy, this is a GREAT chili recipe. It's extremely basic and gets the job done if you have a craving for chili. I didn't find it having a lot of flavor. The only thing I changed was more chili powder. I think a lot more spices could make this a 5 star. That being said, I will still use this as my go-to chili just because of how easy it is. I will just experiment more with the spices!
I definitely like this chili!!! Of course I made a small change, dropped the paste and added a 15 oz. can of diced tomatoes!!! Otherwise followed exactly! Loved it! Thanks!!!!!!
Great chili. I used a cup of beef bouillon instead of the tomato paste and had no tomato sauce so I used a can of tomato soup. Used half green and red pepper. Next time I will half the red pepper but overall, loved this. Did not have sour cream in the house to cool it down a little. Thanks
I added 1 - 28oz can crushed tomatoes, 1-15oz diced tomatoes with the tomato paste. It was delicious & still very thick & hearty! Definitely a keeper!!
It was very good! Thick like my husband likes with a bit of beans for me!
I followed nothing of this recipe except the cooking method, and even that i tweaked by carmelizing some onions and garlic along with fresh ginger prior to cooking the beef, so the beef was cooked with those three ingredients. Even the spice list i didnt follow closely.
Not a bad chili at all. I subbed a can of tomato soup for the paste cuz we like sissy chili. Also charred a bag of frozen vegetables to add. Oh, also added garlic, cannot eat chili without some garlic cooked in. :-)
It's almost exactly like the chili I have been making for 40 years! Hubby #1 and #2 both grew up with thin watery chili and filled their bowls with tons of saltines to make it thick-yuck-just dilutes the flavor. I made mine, in both cases it became a favorite! When my son and daughter moved out, I got calls from both of them requesting recipe. I was almost ashamed to give it to them as it mostly consisted of canned items. Grandkids love it too! In fact I had decided to make it tonight when I found this recipe on line. Just have to control the heat as no one likes it real spicy.
GREAT! I added a can of sweet cream corn.
This was an awesome chili recipe! Just enough heat and great flavor!
My family can't get enough of this chile. I usually triple the recipe, and they STILL fight over it!
This was a very quick and easy recipe to follow and it turned out great! I modified it a littl
the best chili ive ever had, and let me tell you ive had alot of chili
Omitted hot sauce so others could add it
I add Rotel diced chilies and red pepper flakes. This is my to recipe for chili.
Made in cast iron skillet with venison.
Very good and easy! I used two jalapeños along with the bell pepper in mine because we prefer spicier food. I let it simmer on the stove for almost two hours. I also cooked my ground beef with the onion and some garlic because it’s habit/aka what my mom always did.
Skillet Chili Haiku: "Missed the tomatoes. Just paste and sauce, not for us. Tasted pretty good." We eat ALOT of chili in our house, just about every Mon. trying out a new chili recipe, so I'm always happy to test out a new one. This skillet chili was very easy to prepare, and while this sounds cliche to say, it really didn't have that much depth. I don't need my chilis to have wacky, out-there ingredients to enjoy them, but nothing about this one was really mind-blowing. A decent chili that would be better on top of fries or a hot dog.
