Mushroom Spinach Soup

4.6
30 Ratings
  • 5 21
  • 4 7
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is an elegant soup and a great first course before a game main course. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.

Recipe by Karena

prep:

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Saute butter, leeks, onion, and garlic until clear. Add mushrooms (except the 8 reserved chopped mushrooms), savory, oregano, sherry, stock, tomato paste and bay leaf. Simmer for 30 minutes or so.

  • Strain out the vegetables.

  • Stir the reserved mushrooms and spinach leaves into the broth, and cook until spinach is wilted. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve garnished with Parmesan cheese if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 9.2mg; sodium 116.9mg. Full Nutrition
