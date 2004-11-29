Mushroom Spinach Soup
This is an elegant soup and a great first course before a game main course. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.
This was so good. However I did not strain the vegetables from the soup. I thought it would be a shame to waste them. Easy to make and great for company. The kitchen aromas were most enticing.Read More
This is what I would consider "detox" food. Filling but low-cal. As per others suggestions, I did not strain out the veggies and I used an entire 6 oz can of tomato paste. I also used italian seasoning instead of savory and oregano, and added cumin as well. I used an immersion blender to chop it all up into rough bits at the end. Strong mushroomy flavour, but then, it IS mushroom soup! Thanks.Read More
WOW!! My husband and my kids loved this wonderful soup! I had no savory, so used italian seasoning with super results. Wonderful mushroom flavor from simmering! Thanks :o)
This was one the best soup recipes I have made in a long time. I did leave out the sherry and the tomato paste, but still so good. I also left in the vegetables, I like a hardy soup. I will be making this again.
This is a wonderful soup. I made it according to the directions, used 1/4 crimini, 1/4 shitake & 1/2 regular mushrooms. I did strain it because I wanted a light soup for a first course at a Christmas party I catered....the spinach leaves & mushrooms were a nice touch, but the parmesan sort of sank to the bottom. The strained veggies seemed to yummy to throw away, next time I maight save them & serve over pasta.
Good soup! I did make some changes though. I added barley and a full can of tomato paste. I did not strain out the vegetables, instead I put the soup into the blender and chopped the vegetables into small pieces. Then I added the spinach. Everyone loved it. They ate the whole thing! I did garnish with Parmesan cheese. Thanks for the recipe
I served this soup to my Christmas Progressive Soup Dinner group this year. It was one of four and well received. I did not strain the vegetables and added more spinach. Several people ask for the recipe which is always a good thing.
I substituted olive oil for the butter, omitted the leeks, savory, & oregano, used regular & baby portobello mushrooms, added an extra Tbsp. of tomato paste, & added some sliced baby spinach leaves. I did not strain the soup. This would be an elegant first course for a nice dinner. I took it to lunch one day, & it's not really filling though, like a bean-type soup.
Keep the vegetables!
This was good but.......Used a small can of tomato sauce and omitted the leeks because I didn't have any. Also, left all the vegetables in the soup because it does seem like a big waste to get rid of them.
I have no doubt that this soup is every bit as elegant, prepared as written, as the submitter describes. However, I just couldn't see throwing out all those beautiful vegetables that not only cost a penny or two, but would add such wonderful substance and texture to the soup. I did make a few minor modifications in the preparation - olive oil rather than butter, a mix of button and baby bella mushrooms, and fresh thyme rather than the oregano and savory (it's what appealed to me at the moment, plus I had fresh thyme). I knew from the get-go that I was not going to strain the vegetables out, but once done the appearance of the soup just wasn't' moving me. So I removed about half of it, pureed it with my immersion blender, then returned it to the soup. Then I added the fresh chopped spinach, a little more than called for. When it was all said and done, this soup frankly exceeded my expectations, definitely tasting even better than it looked. The broth is rich and robust, no confusion whatsoever that it is mushroom based. I loved the slight thickness that pureeing half of the soup gave it, and I also liked the texture and interest that leaving the vegetables in the soup contibuted to this in the first place. The sherry is just enough to round the flavors out, and gives it a perfect, gourmet lift.
To address the concerns about straining out the vegetables: The submitter’s description of the soup as a “first course” clears up the confusion, for me. If a light soup is served as part of a formal multi-course meal, it’s often a soup prepared just like this – a very light broth-based soup without much substance before the "real" food hits the table. You know the method for making chicken broth/stock, where the vegetables are simmered to add flavor, then strained out to preserve the texture of the broth? Same principle at work here. That said, there’s no reason to strain out the veggies if you’re not concerned about the texture, or just don’t feel like messing with it. I’m hunting around for a good first-course soup and tried this one today according to the directions (only with a little extra garlic - personal preference) and I thought it was delicious both ways.
This is a very good receipe for even the kids! They will love it more than you think!
Our 'team' served this at an elegant fundraising dinner for 30, as the 2nd of 5 courses. VERY well received! Some modifications: - Used about 2/3 the qty of chopped mushrooms (crimini, rough-chopped) - Used 1-2 shitake mushrooms per serving, in lieu of reserved mushrooms (after straining). - Used double the qty of spinach leaves - Used Edward & Sons Not-Chick'n bouillon cubes in lieu of chicken broth (making it vegetarian) We DID strain the veggies, for our elegant meal. (but kept them, to add-back-in for hearty mushroom soup leftovers). One guest assured us that this mushroom soup was better than the offering she tried at a recent chef's competition in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico! Thanks for a great recipe!
I omitted the sherry and leeks since we did not have any. I also left all of the veggies in. Why strain them out? They are tasty! I am not a spinach person but I LOVE this soup!
Everyone loved this recipe, but I changed it quite a bit. instead of leaks, because I didn't have any, I minced 3 zucchini in the food processor. I added about 4 cups of fresh spinach. Instead of tomato paste I added fresh chopped tomatoes after cooking. I also added celery, cilantro, 3 TBSP of honey and 2 tsp cinnamon. Finally, I added goat cheese to make it creamy. So maybe a totally new recipe, but people really liked it!
Not great for me.
This was delicious! Lots of flavor! Like several other reviews, I left the veggies in, seemed a shame to waste them. I also used sage in place of the savory so I would not have to go to the store.
What a wonderful, light soup! I added cooked quinoa just before serving. Awesome!!
Love this. I only used onions, skipped the butter and sherry to reduce the fat. It's a keeper recipe. I'm sure the butter and sherry only enhances the flavor. I'll try it next time with leeks as well.
I was looking for a recipe that was HcG diet friendly and this one worked. I just sauteed the veggies in a nonstick pan and left out the butter. I also left out the leeks because I didnt' have any. I substituted basil and a pinch of mint leaves for the savory again because I didn't have any. I also added fennel seed and some crushed red pepper to give it a little kick. I also the veggies in as others suggested. Overrall I thought it was delicious!
I used a whole can of tomato paste and a whole package of spinach. I did not strain the veggies as they are the best part. : )I also added chopped celery. Very tasty and filling. I might try a little less savory next time as I thought the savory overpowered the taste of the veggies.
