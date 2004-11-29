Mushroom Spinach Soup

I have no doubt that this soup is every bit as elegant, prepared as written, as the submitter describes. However, I just couldn't see throwing out all those beautiful vegetables that not only cost a penny or two, but would add such wonderful substance and texture to the soup. I did make a few minor modifications in the preparation - olive oil rather than butter, a mix of button and baby bella mushrooms, and fresh thyme rather than the oregano and savory (it's what appealed to me at the moment, plus I had fresh thyme). I knew from the get-go that I was not going to strain the vegetables out, but once done the appearance of the soup just wasn't' moving me. So I removed about half of it, pureed it with my immersion blender, then returned it to the soup. Then I added the fresh chopped spinach, a little more than called for. When it was all said and done, this soup frankly exceeded my expectations, definitely tasting even better than it looked. The broth is rich and robust, no confusion whatsoever that it is mushroom based. I loved the slight thickness that pureeing half of the soup gave it, and I also liked the texture and interest that leaving the vegetables in the soup contibuted to this in the first place. The sherry is just enough to round the flavors out, and gives it a perfect, gourmet lift.