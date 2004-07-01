This is a fabulous recipe -- Kids will love it because they can get their hands in the noodle mixture. I sauteed a package of Baby Bella mushrooms in 2 T tablespoons of margerine instead of the corn, then used Knorrs vegetarian vegetable bouillon instead of chicken broth. Also, I used 1 1/2 eggs and a splash of white wine to give the rivels more body. It's even fun to cook -- took all of 15 minutes.
As written this recipe is not so great. With a few MINOR tweaks and clarifications it's easily a 4-5 star simple soup. The first change is in the directions; you need to start the broth boiling FIRST (and I'd recommend first sauteing as aromatic in your stock pot w/some EVOO or butter onions and carrots first THEN adding the broth). Per prior reviews AND because I like a brothy soup I doubled the chicken broth and can't imagine what this would be like it if I hadn't; there wouldn't be enough liquid to support the rivels and corn. I also chose to add some previously grilled and frozen shredded breasts since I had it handy and available. While the broth is coming to a boil mix the rivel mixture. Per other reviews I doubled the egg and that seemed to be just right. Be aware when you add the dough to make sure there are no clumps because they will remain clumps (as I learned the hard way). THANKS Sue for a great chilly afternoon lunch!
This is a great comfort food! My family made this for years when was I growing up. We made with chicken stock and chunked ham. Thanks for bringing back memories!! Very Good!
Double the eggs and the liquid and it's wonderful. I used beef broth and added sauted celery and onion. Ultimate comfort food!!
My mom did this growing up only she used it in beef broth without the corn. I LOVE it thanks for adding it!
Not nearly enough liquid needed 2 extra large eggs to coagulate the flour. With double the egg and liquid this was an excellent base for my chicken corn soup with rivels.
Great beginning! Was the first rivel soup I made and I suspect I will use this recipe again with some adjustments. I added bits of chicken this time. Needs a little more flavor too -- so next time I will add some celery onion a bit of salt. But the recipe is very easy and like I said a terrific start.Thank you for sharing.
I used the base recipe for the dough to make the rivels and changed most everything else. I used 4 cans of low sodium chicken broth and added shredded carrots onion and chicken. I seasoned with salt pepper and celery seed. Very good with those changes. Glad to have the recipe for the rivels.
I absolutely LOVE this recipe.