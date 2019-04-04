Drunk Deer Chili

When I cook, I usually just throw stuff together and there it is. I got so many requests for this drunk deer chili recipe, I had to write it down to be able to share it with others.

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Cook venison, beef, and pork in melted butter until completely browned.

  • Add onion and jalapeño; cook until tender. Stir in chili powder, cayenne pepper, and cumin.

  • Stir in the stewed tomatoes, tomato sauce, garlic, and beef bouillon. Pour bourbon, beer, and water into the mixture and stir. Bring chili to a boil.

  • Cover pot and reduce heat to medium-low; simmer about 1 hour, stirring frequently.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
403 calories; protein 29.9g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 22g; cholesterol 108.4mg; sodium 868.5mg. Full Nutrition
