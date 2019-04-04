Drunk Deer Chili
When I cook, I usually just throw stuff together and there it is. I got so many requests for this drunk deer chili recipe, I had to write it down to be able to share it with others.
One the the best chili recipes I've made...Used 3 lbs. of vension trimmed from 2 legs. Didn't have any jalapeno peppers so I used red pepper flakes. Had only my own canned tomatoes so used 1 qt. w/ juice. After 1 can of beer and the JD, I skipped the water as it seemed very liquidy. Also, since I cooked everything in a dutch oven, I put it in the oven at 425 for 1 1/2 hrs. This cooked the liquid down nicely.There was a special "twang" that stood out. Maybe the JD? Whatever it was, it made this recipe special. Will make this again!Read More
Added tomato paste to thinken it up. Did not taste like chili more of a tomato soup with chucks of meatRead More
WOW!!! My husband said this is the best chili he ever had! The only changes I made to this recipe was to use chipotle pepper instead of the cayenne and to omit the water. I tasted it before adding the bourbon and it was just OK, the bourbon just adds complexity to the chili; don't leave it out. Thanks for the great recipe!
Oh yeah - this was a winner. I loved the spicy and smooth flavor of the sauce. In fact mine was more saucy due to my not putting all the meat that it called for. I used venison sausage which was the ground meat with seasoning. Made it with a different type of pepper than the jalepeno and learned a big no-no. Cutting a pepper with bare hands is bad. Because even hours later, many hand washes & soaking my fingers in buttermilk didn't get rid of the sting. Then taking out your contacts later is even more painful. [I can laugh now, but it hurt at the time.]
I had some ground venison in the freezer that I needed to use up, and my man asked me to have some recipes ready in case he brought home a deer (it's deer season), so I tried this out. I am not a fan of venison, but this was good-- really good. I left out the water because mine seemed a little soupy, and I let it cook longer to reduce it down. The result was thick and rich with a strong beer flavor. I served this with cornbread muffins, and froze the leftovers. Yum!
I made this for our Super Bowl party and everyone loved it! Most people had at least 2 bowls full.
AWESOME
This was fantastic! The only thing I did different was to omit the water. The only liquids used were the beer and bourbon
I had to change it up a little based off what I had but it was still great. I used already cooked shredded venison instead of the ground and leftover Kalua Pig roast instead of cubed but I have no complaints whatsoever and I know it would be even better as written. Beans are a must for me with chili so that is something I will always add. Five stars all the way. Leave the seeds in the jalapeno if you like it spicy.
I loved this chili. I had to "borrow" the bourbon and beer, but it definitely added a zing. I did sub some turkey sausage for the pork.
I made this for a New Year's Eve party and it was loved by all. People came by the next day wanting the leftovers.
Can we say yummy? This is the BEST chili I have ever eaten! I have been using ALLRECIPES for years and never written a review....this was worth the review. I have been making this chili since it has been posted and will continue to use it. I make NO substitutions.....A++++!!!
This lack flavor, salt, and wasn't all that unique. Won't be making again.
awsome chili made a couple of changes but ot was great
This recipe was fantastic. I didn't have any deer meat, so substituted hamburger.
Our oldest scarfed this down (4 years old). YUM. One more way of eating all that deer meat. Thanks for a great recipe.
this chili is the best! made the real way... without beans!
This is a great recipe- I did not have pork so I substituted brats and I also used ground beef instead of stew meat. It came out great and everyone in the family loves it. I have made it with the above substitutions 4 times and it is now our family favorite.
This was an awesome recipe. I must admit i tweaked it a bit by adding about 1/3 cup chili powder( i dont really measure), 2 jalapenos, 2 cans of tomato sauce and a whole mini bottle of Jim Beam. I only added 1 1/2 c. of water and added some salt. The fiance' is a hunter and loved this. He took it to work and his co-workers asked him to bring more the following day.
Wow does this smell delicious simmering in my kitchen! Probably the best chili I've had. I used about 1.5 lbs venison/pork breakfast sausage plus 1.5 venison steak. I also added a can of chili beans, a can of black beans and some rice which should offset the fact that this dish is pretty soupy. I only used 1/2 c water, no jalapeno or cayenne (since my kids are little) but even so it has a wonderful flavor. A DEFINATE keeper! I have young children
Very good! It has all my favorite food groups; pork, beef, and venison!
Simply omit water for a thicker more intense chili
We (my friends and I) cooked two pots of this.. Oh, my Gosh.. it's only been three days and we're almost finished with the second pot.. best chili i've ever had..
I'm not sure what I did wrong, but the beer taste was overwhelming in this recipe. I did not like it, but my husband thought it was ok.
Made this chili last night and it turned out fantastic! The only changes I made were to use spicy V8 juice instead of tomato sauce and I added a can of kidney beans... very smooth flavor!
Wonderful! great recipe- was looking for something to do with some venison that we were given and this perfect!! Like others had sugested I didn't use the two cups of water- and I added some bell peppers, but everything else was same. This will be a family keeper for sure, Thank you!!
Absolutely the best. Next time, I will try it with all the meats in ground form for a more traditional consistency. The flavor and the aroma was wonderful, but the kids were not used to a chili with stew-type meat. The look in their face was priceless and so was the flavor of this dish. Some people omitted the water and it is sound advice if you don't like your chili on the soupy side.
Best. The absolute best. Just leave out the water. This chili is amazing.... no other chili compares, at all!
I have made this at least a dozen times. When I happen to have the bourbon and beer handy I use them but if not I substitute chicken broth for the beer. I also never add the water right off and I slow simmer for around four hours. Everyone that has tried it has really enjoyed it.
had the in-laws over for dinner and everyone thought it was delicious, thinking we will add celery next time though..... will make again and again
Made it the first time at home! Absolutely the best chili I've ever had!!! Second time I made it, we brought it to our tailgating party. Rave reviews. Now, at home, cold San Diego day and we're making it again. The best chili ever!!!
Amazing. I did not have ground venison so I used stew pieces and added ground lean turkey. I think I would skip the pork next time. Everyone LOVED it and we will definitely make it again.
So so so so GOOD! Even friends who do not enjoy deer LOVED this chili. Took a crock pot full into work and it was literally empty within 10 minutes. Husband is already asking me to make it again. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was great! I added kidney beans and everyone wanted the recipe. I can't wait to make it again. Thanks for sharing this awesome recipe.
This is awesome chili as it is. But I have morphed it a little. I use ground bison instead of venison and add a can of pinto kidney and black beans. I use beef stock instead of water and bullion. I had just enough to bring it to the right consistency.
I can never find venison so I used hamburger. I also add a couple cans of chilli beans in hot sauce. I only use half the beer (24 oz of beer actually tasted like beer). I also add green peppers if I have them. My husband loves it!!! I do to now that it doesn't taste like beer. Oh and I don't at water.
Husband is raving! Will make again for sure! Changes I made: ground venison only, no water, increase chili powder to 5 tablespoons, increased jalepanos to 2.
Used ground deer sausage, beef stew meat, and diced boneless center cut pork chops; threw in about 1/4 cup red wine (simply because it's what was left in the bottle on the counter)...best chili ever!!!
Everybody that ate loved it. I cut out the pork and the bourbon.
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!!! Our next-door neighbor gave us six pounds of ground venison for Christmas (he's an avid and successful hunter) and I had NO idea what to do with it ... needless to say, we're going to eat chili pretty regularly for a while, and we're going to enjoy it! Many thanks for this excellent recipe!
This chili is great! I made mine a little spicier and added beans, but otherwise did as it called for. LOVE it!!
Best chili recipe ever!! I have made this several times now & it has become my family's favorite chili recipe. I make it exactly as written except I leave out the water & substitute the venison for ground beef only because I never have it on hand. The first time I made it I did have venison and it is definitely better with it. The beer and bourbon make it special, do not leave it out! I always serve it with cornbread muffins, grated cheese & sour cream. YUM!!
This was an okay recipe. We added some chili beans to it because it was very thin in consistency. The flavor was good. That is why I gave it 3 stars. We like our chili a little bit thicker.
This was delicious. I didn't have the pork but it was fine with just the beef stew meat and ground venison. The pepper I used was an anaheim pepper which gave it a very subtle warmth. This was a very smooth chili and just what we needed on a cold winter evening.
Delicious!!! First time making deer Chili after killing my first deer. This recipe is fabulous but I didn't use beer cause I didn't have any on hand, and omitted the water since there was enough liquid. Also i only used one lb of ground venison. No pork or beef. Has just the right ammount of heat. Cant wait to share!!!
Hands down dis is a over no 1 winner.... Never waz. Never will be a chili az good as dis un,,,,we juz use field peas & peppers instead. AWESOME!!!
I have never cooked deer before and my mother gave me some. I decided to make this chili and it was incredible! I made a couple of small changes by necessity (I used pumpkin beer, vegetable bouillon, and didnt add water) and we looooved it. I made it again the next week and my husband is already asking for more! Yum!!
IT WAS AWESOME! We cooked it per recipe without the water and adding a can of tomato paste and an extra jalapeno....wow...it was good, let it just sit and simmer in the crock pot. Just the right amount of liquid without adding the water. Had onion, green onion, jalapeno, cheese, and sour cream for toppings...can't go wrong with this one!
Not a lot to say. I used 1 habanero instead of the jalapeño, so therefore I halved the cayenne. Added 1 can of kidney beans. IT IS REALLY FANTASTIC.
I didn't have all of the meat that this recipe called for but I did find ground sirloin for chili at my grocery store and it came out amazing. I used the leftover chili to make a chili potato casserole the next day.
Yummy! Added a green pepper and pinto beans.
Good chili. I did simmer for 4 hours uncovered to thicken. However, I did find I needed to add a lot more chili powder. I don't feel the beer and whiskey really added much to the flavor. I also added a can of black beans and pinto beans. Think I'll stick to my venison chili recipe, more simple, less ingredients and full flavored.
I like a thicker chili, so I used half the water and cooked it longer to get more of the liquid out. Otherwise, it was fantastic!
Excellent! I left out the water and added 2 cans of tomato paste and 2 cans of red kidney beans. I substituted brandy for the bourbon. I also added some salt.
This was Fantastic! The flavors melded together perfectly. The only changes I made was to omit the water and I simmered it for 2 hours instead of one to thicken the sauce.
Made today, was great! was a bit soupy but still good. Even my 7 year old liked it. I did use an alternative for the tomato sauce. I previously froze some beet based tomato sauce that added well with the chili. Ran out of raw onion so used powder. Added roasted bell pepper. I also cooked it all in a crock pot , on high, for 5 hours, after browning all the meat. Was great with the deer meat, my friends all thought they were eating beef and tomatoes!?? Ha, ha, ha!
My husband scoffed at a no-bean chili. He is now on his third bowl. Couldn't be a more simple recipe. I only changed these things: I did not add the water and I used porter instead of pilsner. Also, I couldn't find pork stew meat at the store so I used the same amount of boneless pork filets, cut to bite sized pieces. Excellent flavor, this is a keeper. Thanks for sharing!
Incredible the first day and as left overs from the freezer. My family loves this one!
I made this with only ground venison and ground venison sausage. I added some kidney beans and I did not add the water because it was already too much like a soup. It was a bit too salty for out pallets, not adding water didn't help. I'll definitely make this again but I'm going to use more ground venison and less ground venison sausage as well as stewed tomatoes with no salt to see if that makes a difference.
