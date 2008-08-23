Mulligatawny Soup I

Rating: 4.8 stars
1922 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1631
  • 4 star values: 224
  • 3 star values: 46
  • 2 star values: 11
  • 1 star values: 10

The name Mulligatawny means 'pepper water', and curry is the particular ingredient that gives this incredible soup such a delicious flavor...so I'm told. This old recipe was given to me long ago.

By L. Peter

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
149 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Saute onions, celery, carrot, and butter in a large soup pot. Add flour and curry, and cook 5 more minutes. Add chicken stock, mix well, and bring to a boil. Simmer about 1/2 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Add apple, rice, chicken, salt, pepper, and thyme. Simmer 15-20 minutes, or until rice is done.

  • When serving, add hot cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 62.2mg; sodium 733.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1920)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

H
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2008
This is good low-calorie soup if you do it right. I omitted the butter, flour, rice, cream and pepper (hello, its hot already!) I instead used 2 tsp of olive oil for the butter. Instead of using flour, I used 1 cup of potatoes, diced fine (in place of rice), since it will thicken up a stew anyway. I added 1% fat milk instead of cream, and passed around light sour cream for everyone to dollop on top (which totally was delicious, don't leave it out!) I used a total of 200g of raw chicken as well. The calories for me turned out to be 58 per 100g (I weighed the whole thing after cooking and then calculated a 100g serving.) fat 1.2g, carbs 6g, and protein 5.8g. (These calcs do not include the sour cream on top.) I'll definitely make it again, husband gave it a 10/10! And I grated the carrots, since I'm not a fan of them in dice form. Read More
Helpful
(751)

Most helpful critical review

Cecy
Rating: 2 stars
02/09/2011
We did not like it Read More
Helpful
(19)
1922 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1631
  • 4 star values: 224
  • 3 star values: 46
  • 2 star values: 11
  • 1 star values: 10
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
H
Rating: 5 stars
08/23/2008
This is good low-calorie soup if you do it right. I omitted the butter, flour, rice, cream and pepper (hello, its hot already!) I instead used 2 tsp of olive oil for the butter. Instead of using flour, I used 1 cup of potatoes, diced fine (in place of rice), since it will thicken up a stew anyway. I added 1% fat milk instead of cream, and passed around light sour cream for everyone to dollop on top (which totally was delicious, don't leave it out!) I used a total of 200g of raw chicken as well. The calories for me turned out to be 58 per 100g (I weighed the whole thing after cooking and then calculated a 100g serving.) fat 1.2g, carbs 6g, and protein 5.8g. (These calcs do not include the sour cream on top.) I'll definitely make it again, husband gave it a 10/10! And I grated the carrots, since I'm not a fan of them in dice form. Read More
Helpful
(751)
Amy
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2007
Fantastic soup....just like wine, it gets better with time. Two or three days later the soup tasted even better than the first day. In my opinion, the cream is completely unnecessay...sooo good w/o it.(and less fattening too) Even my 8 year old and 18month old gobbled it up asking for more...definately double the recipe, or triple and freeze. Thank you so much!UPDATE: I have made this soup about 10 times now....I always double the recipe, add 3 tablespoons of yellow curry (so much more flavor) and I cut the apples in larger cubes cuz you can taste them so much more like that, and I use brown rice instead of white and just let it simmer longer. SO GOOD! Read More
Helpful
(532)
Alison D.
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2007
Really delicious! As is, a rich, decadent first course/appetizer. I admit, though, that I upped the curry to 2 tsp and added cayenne, as another reviewer suggested. I also added pre-cooked brown rice to the soup, rather than raw white rice, because I have a lot of extra in the fridge. I also minced the apple, so my cooked-fruit-shy husband wouldn't notice. He didn't have a clue! Updating my review here: I have since made this chunkier and another time pureed. We like it best either pureed or very finely chopped. Read More
Helpful
(369)
Advertisement
BRANGIE
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2011
Should be 10 stars. I made a HUGE batch of this based on the reviews, and am SO glad I did. I tried it before adding part cream/part coconut milk, and it was good and flavorful, but the creamy mixture brought it all together wonderfully! The house smelled great for more than a day. I LOVE this! - adding to original review - I used a 1/2 and 1/2 mixture of red and yellow curries, and also added the same amount of Garam Masala as I did the curry. I have also stopped using butter, and switched to coconut oil and all coconut milk instead of cream. Pinot Nior was a perfect wine to have with this! Read More
Helpful
(255)
jenfer
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2005
I took this basic recipe and added a few things I had around. 1 clove garlic, handfull of chopped fresh spinach, 1/2 cup diced mushrooms were added to the veggies. Then when it was finished I removed 1 cup and liquified it to make the soup creamier & left out the cream completely. Wonderful taste and nowhere near the fat & calories. Read More
Helpful
(193)
ivyguppy
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2007
Delicious recipe. The only change I made was I shredded the apple with a cheese grater instead of chopping it up. The apples melted right into the soup and the soup was de-lish. (I just didn't care for the texture of cooked, softened apple chunks in my soup) Read More
Helpful
(150)
Advertisement
lexi isgolden
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2008
Excellent! I doubled the curry and used 1/2 and 1/2 and it tastes just as good but with fewer calories. I also used a rotiseree chicken and it adds a lot of great flavor to the soup. I also add about a cup more broth because I also add more carrots and rice. Really great recipe! Thanks so much! My husband begs for this soup all of the time! Read More
Helpful
(83)
MonroeMomma
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2011
Love this soup! I didn't have ready-made stock, so I used Better Than Bouillon Chicken flavor; very tasty, but I'm glad I didn't add any salt. The bouillon took care of that! Like other reviewers, I used 2tsp curry powder because we love it. Very delicious! Read More
Helpful
(50)
STACEC
Rating: 5 stars
09/12/2003
A very simple and extremely delicious recipe! This recipe is not pureed like most Mulligatawny I have had but is nice with the pieces of vegetables, chicken, etc. I also added a large clove of minced garlic with the vegetables at the beginning. Thanks for a terrific recipe. Read More
Helpful
(50)
Cecy
Rating: 2 stars
02/09/2011
We did not like it Read More
Helpful
(19)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022