Mulligatawny Soup I

Rating: 5 stars This is good low-calorie soup if you do it right. I omitted the butter, flour, rice, cream and pepper (hello, its hot already!) I instead used 2 tsp of olive oil for the butter. Instead of using flour, I used 1 cup of potatoes, diced fine (in place of rice), since it will thicken up a stew anyway. I added 1% fat milk instead of cream, and passed around light sour cream for everyone to dollop on top (which totally was delicious, don't leave it out!) I used a total of 200g of raw chicken as well. The calories for me turned out to be 58 per 100g (I weighed the whole thing after cooking and then calculated a 100g serving.) fat 1.2g, carbs 6g, and protein 5.8g. (These calcs do not include the sour cream on top.) I'll definitely make it again, husband gave it a 10/10! And I grated the carrots, since I'm not a fan of them in dice form. Helpful (751)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic soup....just like wine, it gets better with time. Two or three days later the soup tasted even better than the first day. In my opinion, the cream is completely unnecessay...sooo good w/o it.(and less fattening too) Even my 8 year old and 18month old gobbled it up asking for more...definately double the recipe, or triple and freeze. Thank you so much!UPDATE: I have made this soup about 10 times now....I always double the recipe, add 3 tablespoons of yellow curry (so much more flavor) and I cut the apples in larger cubes cuz you can taste them so much more like that, and I use brown rice instead of white and just let it simmer longer. SO GOOD! Helpful (532)

Rating: 5 stars Really delicious! As is, a rich, decadent first course/appetizer. I admit, though, that I upped the curry to 2 tsp and added cayenne, as another reviewer suggested. I also added pre-cooked brown rice to the soup, rather than raw white rice, because I have a lot of extra in the fridge. I also minced the apple, so my cooked-fruit-shy husband wouldn't notice. He didn't have a clue! Updating my review here: I have since made this chunkier and another time pureed. We like it best either pureed or very finely chopped. Helpful (369)

Rating: 5 stars Should be 10 stars. I made a HUGE batch of this based on the reviews, and am SO glad I did. I tried it before adding part cream/part coconut milk, and it was good and flavorful, but the creamy mixture brought it all together wonderfully! The house smelled great for more than a day. I LOVE this! - adding to original review - I used a 1/2 and 1/2 mixture of red and yellow curries, and also added the same amount of Garam Masala as I did the curry. I have also stopped using butter, and switched to coconut oil and all coconut milk instead of cream. Pinot Nior was a perfect wine to have with this! Helpful (255)

Rating: 5 stars I took this basic recipe and added a few things I had around. 1 clove garlic, handfull of chopped fresh spinach, 1/2 cup diced mushrooms were added to the veggies. Then when it was finished I removed 1 cup and liquified it to make the soup creamier & left out the cream completely. Wonderful taste and nowhere near the fat & calories. Helpful (193)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious recipe. The only change I made was I shredded the apple with a cheese grater instead of chopping it up. The apples melted right into the soup and the soup was de-lish. (I just didn't care for the texture of cooked, softened apple chunks in my soup) Helpful (150)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! I doubled the curry and used 1/2 and 1/2 and it tastes just as good but with fewer calories. I also used a rotiseree chicken and it adds a lot of great flavor to the soup. I also add about a cup more broth because I also add more carrots and rice. Really great recipe! Thanks so much! My husband begs for this soup all of the time! Helpful (83)

Rating: 5 stars Love this soup! I didn't have ready-made stock, so I used Better Than Bouillon Chicken flavor; very tasty, but I'm glad I didn't add any salt. The bouillon took care of that! Like other reviewers, I used 2tsp curry powder because we love it. Very delicious! Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars A very simple and extremely delicious recipe! This recipe is not pureed like most Mulligatawny I have had but is nice with the pieces of vegetables, chicken, etc. I also added a large clove of minced garlic with the vegetables at the beginning. Thanks for a terrific recipe. Helpful (50)