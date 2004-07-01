V-Eight Vegetable Beef Soup

This is good but tastes even better if you add a package of Lipton Onion Soup Mix.
This is a great basic soup. While it is a bit bland it lends itself to many seasoning opportunities. I added half a bag of frozen hash brown potato cubes near the end of the cooking time because my kids like potatoes in their veggie soup. Also some hot pepper sauce added lots of flavor.
WOW! Quick easy and the kids loved it. This is terriffic for when you have little energy after work. I substituted 2 cans mixed vegetables -worked well.
I thought this soup was REALLY good! Like the previous reviewer I added Lipton Onion soup because I like onion in my soup. I will definately make this again. You can't beat it for its quickness and flavor!
I have made a soup similar to this for years but I use browned stew meat (cut into smaller pieces) instead of the hamburger.
This was so much better than I had anticipated. I figured it would be so easy but not so good. I used tomato juice and seasoned with cajun seasoning lemon pepper and S&P. I definitely will use this recipe quite a bit since it's so economical and delicious.
This is a great recipe. I use browned stew meat instead of ground beef. If you want more flavor try using Spicy V-8 Juice. Mmm-mmm!
This was very easy and very good. I added some celery when browning the beef and I also added a packet of onion soup mix as another reviewer mentioned. I will be making this one again. Thanks!
Really easy! Just a bit bland was very improved by a bit of garlic powder.
This was ok. I added a LOT of spices to it because it was way too bland. I added garlic powder salt lemon pepper oregano and basil.