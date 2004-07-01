V-Eight Vegetable Beef Soup

Rating: 4.22 stars
76 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 33
  • 4 star values: 31
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 0

A quick, tasty vegetable beef soup...

By Linda Lou

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ground beef in a Dutch oven or slow cooker. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain excess fat, and crumble. Add juice cocktail and mixed vegetables.

    Advertisement

  • In a Dutch oven, simmer for 30 minutes.

  • In a slow cooker, cook 1 hour on High. Then reduce heat to Low and simmer 6 to 8 hours.

Tips

Did you know Allrecipes is home to over 400 crock pot recipes? Click here to visit our complete collection.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 20.3g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 56.8mg; sodium 694.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (76)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

TONKA
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2004
This is good but tastes even better if you add a package of Lipton Onion Soup Mix. Read More
Helpful
(42)

Most helpful critical review

kellieann
Rating: 3 stars
09/03/2010
This was ok. I added a LOT of spices to it because it was way too bland. I added garlic powder salt lemon pepper oregano and basil. Read More
Helpful
(3)
76 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 33
  • 4 star values: 31
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
TONKA
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2004
This is good but tastes even better if you add a package of Lipton Onion Soup Mix. Read More
Helpful
(42)
SNONSEW
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2004
This is a great basic soup. While it is a bit bland it lends itself to many seasoning opportunities. I added half a bag of frozen hash brown potato cubes near the end of the cooking time because my kids like potatoes in their veggie soup. Also some hot pepper sauce added lots of flavor. Read More
Helpful
(21)
WOLFKEEPER
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2004
WOW! Quick easy and the kids loved it. This is terriffic for when you have little energy after work. I substituted 2 cans mixed vegetables -worked well. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Advertisement
WENDY55
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2004
I thought this soup was REALLY good! Like the previous reviewer I added Lipton Onion soup because I like onion in my soup. I will definately make this again. You can't beat it for its quickness and flavor! Read More
Helpful
(14)
LPBANDWJB
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2004
I have made a soup similar to this for years but I use browned stew meat (cut into smaller pieces) instead of the hamburger. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Holly Rader
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2004
This was so much better than I had anticipated. I figured it would be so easy but not so good. I used tomato juice and seasoned with cajun seasoning lemon pepper and S&P. I definitely will use this recipe quite a bit since it's so economical and delicious. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Advertisement
Bama Gal
Rating: 4 stars
02/06/2005
This is a great recipe. I use browned stew meat instead of ground beef. If you want more flavor try using Spicy V-8 Juice. Mmm-mmm! Read More
Helpful
(9)
HKD28
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2005
This was very easy and very good. I added some celery when browning the beef and I also added a packet of onion soup mix as another reviewer mentioned. I will be making this one again. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(8)
SEWILLIA
Rating: 4 stars
01/29/2005
Really easy! Just a bit bland was very improved by a bit of garlic powder. Read More
Helpful
(7)
kellieann
Rating: 3 stars
09/03/2010
This was ok. I added a LOT of spices to it because it was way too bland. I added garlic powder salt lemon pepper oregano and basil. Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022