Loaded Potato Soup I
Thick, creamy, potato-y soup! Top with bacon bits and additional grated Cheddar cheese for a flavor explosion!
Thick, creamy, potato-y soup! Top with bacon bits and additional grated Cheddar cheese for a flavor explosion!
I absolutely love this soup. It turned out perfect. To the person who posted about the soup being gritty, it's because the potatoes were over cooked. The only time that ever happens is if the potatoes to cooked for to long. They still need to be slightly firm. Another review about the sour cream seperating. If your flour, butter and milk becomes to hot and then you add cold sour cream to it you can curdle it and that can cause seperation. Food for thought. :) Delicious soup.Read More
This didn't work out for me at all-I followed the recipe to a T and the consistency of the soup was gritty.Read More
I absolutely love this soup. It turned out perfect. To the person who posted about the soup being gritty, it's because the potatoes were over cooked. The only time that ever happens is if the potatoes to cooked for to long. They still need to be slightly firm. Another review about the sour cream seperating. If your flour, butter and milk becomes to hot and then you add cold sour cream to it you can curdle it and that can cause seperation. Food for thought. :) Delicious soup.
We loved this soup. I noticed too that it wasn't as thick as I like potato soup so I added a little cornstach/water mixture and that helped. I did not have onions on hand but I did have green onions so I added those to the potatoes and had them boil with the potatoes( I boiled the potatoes instead of microwaving them), because I do not like crunchy onions in my soup. But it really did taste like a baked potato. I topped it with crumbled bacon and extra cheese. We will be making this allot for those cold winter nights. It is a great comfort food!
This didn't work out for me at all-I followed the recipe to a T and the consistency of the soup was gritty.
What a disappointment! I usually always read the reviews before investing time and money into a recipe. I also do not change any ingredients and then rate the recipe. If you change ingredients, you have made a totally different recipe and it is not fair to rate! Anyhow, I followed the recipe per directions with the exception of boiling potatoes instead of microwaving. Everything seemed great until I added the sour cream. The sour cream separated from the soup and was a big mess! Neither my husband nor I could get through it. Threw the whole pan out. I wouldn't suggest this recipe to anyone - big waste of time!!
This recipe was great! I improvised a little and here were my changes: After adding the milk to the butter/flour cooked mixture (or roux), I added the seasoning packet from Uncle Ben's Long Grain & Wild Rice (the Original Recipe). It has 23 Herbs and Seasoning and made quite a tasty addtion to the flavor of this soup! I added 1 cup of cheddar cheese instead of 1/2 cup too. Other than those additions, I kept the recipe the same. It was sooooooooooooo good! Then I served it with real bacon bits and cheddar cheese on the side for those who wanted to add them. It was a hit and I will make this again for sure. Next time I want to add some cut up and cooked baby carrots to add more color and vitamins.
The recipe does have a few flaws. But if fixed this soup is a 5 star soup. I made it for my family and it was a big hit. First of all I prefer to boil the cubed potatoes vs microwaving them. They can cook while you do step 2. Second, after melting the butter, saute the onions until they are translucent and very soft. This will take the crunch factor out and add lots of flavor to the party. Third, when you whisk in the flour, continue whisking and cooking for a few minutes or until it is a blonde color. You're making a roux and it won't properly thicken the soup unless cook the flour. Once finished I served with an extra small dollop of sour cream, cheese, scallions and real bacon bits. Not great on the waist, I know, but oh so good.
Baked potato soup is a favorite at our house. It is always the first soup I make of the year. I try to use left over baked potatoes to save some time. I also like to mash some of the potatoes and leave some chunked to get a better consistency.
This was a pretty good potato soup and I will add it to my collection. I boiled the potatoes instead of microwaving and next time I think I will add the onions in with them. They were a little crunchy. Also, I don't recommend boiling milk. It curdles a little and it has to be stirred constantly or it burns. I would say this soup took more like 45 mins. to prepare.
Great soup! I quartered the recipe and it still made a lot. I used dried onion but it was still great.
I’ve been making this soup for years—this exact recipe! Our 3 kids enjoyed it as teens, and it’s even good now that I have to live a dairy-free and gluten-free lifestyle!! I use Ripple brand original, unsweetened vegan milk; vegan butter; and gluten-free flour. Even my picky-eater-hubby still thoroughly enjoys it!!
This recipe is good, but I rarely cook anything without putting my own twist on it. In this case I felt the base was a little bit bland so I added some garlic to taste and I added about 2 cups of sharp cheddar cheese instead of the half cup called for. To avoid the separation issue with the sour cream I added it before the milk reached boiling and ended up with a smooth creamy base that did not curdle or separate. Then I added the onions and let them cook a little longer than called for. Finally I added the potatoes and the 2 cups of cheese. Topped with a little pile of bacon crumbles, more cheddar and some green onion tops. Turned out to be excellent!
Oh boy, good soup! I left out the onion and added scallions instead and topped with crispy bacon and cheddar. Yum!
I tried this receipe and loved it! My family said it was the best potato soup they have ever tried. I did add some cheese, chopped green onions and bacon bits.
This is just plain WONDERFUL! I doubled the recipe which makes a lot, so I gave some to family and they loved it too. I put in more onions and put them in the milk while it was cooking; I added a package of instant garlic & herb mashed potatoes which thickened it more, I put in some garlic powder and I added a lot more cheese cause it makes a killer cheesey potato soup. You can't just fix this and leave it on the stove, you have to stick with it, but it's worth it. It has endless possibilities for those of you who are creative. Best of all, I learned to fix potates without getting them too soft by microwaving them, now I can make potato salad! Thank you Claire, this one is a real jewel!
Everyone absolutely loved this recipe. I agree with the previous post about the sour cream separating though. I think next time, I'll just put spoonfuls of sour cream in each serving.
My entire family loved this recipe. I would recommend letting the soup cool slightly before adding the cheese or it will burn to the bottom. Also, I gave my family chopped green onion, cheese, and bacon bits as possible toppers for the soup.
I did make some changes based on preference, but this was fantastic! After adding the milk, I added 2 chopped garlic cloves and 2 veg bouillon cubes. And I substituted dried chives for the onion. Very, very good, and very versatile. Thanks!
Oh yeah! This is what I was looking for, as my entire family is just sick & tired of beef (due to the fact that we eaten it everyday for the past week) this was a nice change. I think that next time I will add bacon as well. I found that by using the fine or fancy shredded cheese elimanates the "grittyness" (well it did for me anyway). YUM, thanks Claire!!
This was a great soup! My husband, who doesn't eat potato soup, absolutely loved it! The sour cream and cheese were the big difference in an otherwise bland soup. I did use a lot more cheese, however: for the normal recipe I increased it to 2 cups and also added 1 tsp of dill weed. I made double the recipe and it disappeared in two days. Thanks!
Some curious reviews. Your basic potato soup is very bland so I look for something that has some difference. For this one, I think the sour cream and cheese are what did it, and I agree that no more than salt & pepper are needed. (Though the white pepper idea sounded good.) It wasn't "great" but it was pretty good & not just the normal bland. I didn't use the onions but everything else was as is. I did boil the potatoes, cause I think microwaved turn out badly. I simmered it longer than it said. This is one of those times I can't help but address some comments. Yes, it makes a lot - it does say 12 servings. (Although if you want a good bowlful like for lunch, it's more like 8-10 servings.) Don't know about the grittiness unless that's caused by nuking the potatoes. You also have to take things like "add gradually" literally, which can make a big difference. EDIT: Just made this again & would have given it a 3, but I generally don't knock a score down unless I can come to a concensus. But this time I have to agree w/the review that said it tasted like warmed milk & potatoes. Just seemed to have zero flavor no matter what I added to it.
This was so delicious! I'm a college student and I made it for 15 or so of my closest guy friends and they loved it! Instead of using regular baking potatoes(peeled) I used red roasting potatoes that i put in the oven at 400degrees with a little bit of olive oil and some different seasonings. If you leave the skin on and cut them up in to not too small pieces the soup is soooo hardy! Serve with plenty of bacon and cheese! Oh and pick up a french baget from the bakery...its probably the BEST potato soup I've ever had!
This was a great soup and really easy. I used 8 oz. of Velveeta as a subsitute for the cheese and WOW. I thought this was a big batch to freeze but we ended up eating the whole pot in two days.
I have been making this soup for a couple of years. I just decided to write a review and to see what others were saying. This soup is the best. I always make it a day ahead so the flavors blend together. I add chopped green onion to the soup and serve it with green onion and bacon bits. Whenever there is a family get together I am asked to bring this soup.
With not much time left before lunch, this recipe caught my eye. Microwaving the potatoes worked ok for me in a pinch. I stirred frequently and tossed them in a little butter to keep them from sticking together so much. I also sprinkled them with salt, pepper, & garlic powder for flavor. I used 1/2 milk & 1/2 chicken broth and added bacon and extra cheese. I liked the texture. Reviewers wanting more of a mashed potato texture might try mashing some of the potatoes before adding to the soup base.
My teenage daughter (who doesn't cook!) made this tonight, and WOW! It was awesome! Thick, creamy, hearty, and smooth. She added broccoli. We needed to add a bit of salt, and perfection in a bowl! This recipe is definitely a keeper!
As previously suggested, I cut the recipe in half, but used twice the amount of potatoes. I used leftover baked potatoes from the night before and placed the potatoes and the onion in a crockpot and then add the milk mixture over top and let it cook on low for about 1 1/2 hours. I wasn't really watching as I made it mid-morning and it was for lunch. I needed to add more milk as it cooked to prevent it from scorching and I used a potato masher to mash some of the chunks. Toward the end of cooking time I added in the sour cream and the cheddar cheese. Soup was served at the table with salt and pepper and more sour cream and cheese, but no one used anything other than the salt and pepper. It was good, but I want to play around with the seasoning a bit. Perhaps some white pepper, salt, and garlic added during cooking time might round out this otherwise rich and tasty soup.
This was great! It is a wonderful recipe got bonding as well with children. My niece enjoyed cooking it and my daughter loved the consistency!
This soup is SO yummy! It is defidently one to tweak though. When whisking in the flour to the butter, you should mix the flour with some milk first so that you don't end up with flour chunks in the soup. I doubled the cheddar, added 16 oz. of bacon that I cooked minutes before hand, and used a cup and a half of onion instead of the measley 1/4 cup of onion suggested. Also, I added the potatoes and onions in with the milk so that they would cook completely. So worth it! It is so fast and easy to make, and (even with all of my additions!) cost around $2 for each meal for each person in my family of five. And that's including the $4 worth of Italian bread we bought to eat with it! :)
Very good but this recipe was huge - like 18 servings!
This recipe is excellent! I did as others, and boiled potatoes first...also added onion to butter and sauteed before adding flour to rue. Otherwise..all measurements as stated. Turned out nice and creamy..not runny at all like others had problems with. YUMMY!
I have been serving this in my restaurant for a few weeks now, It gets raves. Very easy and delish. I now serve it every friday night.
As previously suggested, I cut the recipe in half, but used twice the amount of potatoes. I used leftover baked potatoes from the night before and placed the potatoes and the onion in a crockpot and then add the milk mixture over top and let it cook on low for about 1 1/2 hours. I wasn't really watching as I made it mid-morning and it was for lunch. I needed to add more milk as it cooked to prevent it from scorching and I used a potato masher to mash some of the chunks. Toward the end of cooking time I added in the sour cream and the cheddar cheese. Soup was served at the table with salt and pepper and more sour cream and cheese, but no one used anything other than the salt and pepper. It was good, but I want to play around with the seasoning a bit. Perhaps some white pepper, salt, and garlic added during cooking time might round out this otherwise rich and tasty soup.
This turned out great for my family!! My husband, who I found out later didn't like these types of soups, actually went back for seconds, so I consider that a win! Things I did differently: 1) I boiled the potatoes in salt water instead of microwaving them. 2) I added the onion to the butter in the beginning to soften them and help release liquid and flavor for adding the flour. 3) I had the milk/butter/flour mixture simmer on low while stirring a little longer to reach my desired consistency. The extra time also helps some of the "raw flour taste" cook out better and prevents milk curdling. 4) GARLIC! The original recipe is good enough, but there is always room for garlic in our book. I added a few teaspoons of minced garlic when I added the onion. 5) I DID NOT add the sour cream nor the cheese until the soup was served up and ready to head to the table. That way, my husband and son could add each ingredient to their tastes. 6) I also added some fresh chopped green onions and crumbled bacon to the top. Again to each person's taste at the end. Since my cooking changes involved a little more time, this brought the cooking time to about 45 minutes to an hour, but the results were WELL WORTH the effort. Anytime I can get my husband to love something he previously hated it is worth all the effort. Lol
the whole family loved this recipe. I added bacon into mine which was a hit.
This soup recipe was excellent and relatively easy. Since I didn't have the bacon bits, I added 2 tablespoons of bacon grease and we were blown away by the added flavor. My hubby & kids loved it.
My family loved this recipe. The leftovers were even better the next day after the soup had time to thicken.
Vey bland soup. I made this recipe just as it is, and it totally lacked flavor. Plus, it wanted to burn, I had to stir the stuff constantly. I liked the chowdery consistency, so it has potential, but it takes a lot of dressing up. Also, I recommend boiling the potatoes, they don't microwave well.
I love potato soup, so I decided to attempt to make this. Whew! It was very creamy and thick and it was absolutely FULL of potatoes. Definitely not a dish for someone trying to lose weight! 8-) I maybe would have done things a little differently in that: 1. this recipe makes a LOT - and I *mean* a LOT - of soup. Cut the recipe to 4 servings and it still made way too much. Also, I ended up having to simmer it a heck of a lot longer than 20 minutes for my preferred consistency - but otherwise, not bad. Add PLENTY of cheddar cheese! Next time I'll try bacon or ham to make it a bit zestier. Thanks for the recipe!
Best Potato soup I have ever eaten.. mmmmmmmm
This is great and so easy. We will make this again and again
easy, needs additions for flavor
This recipe was a big hit for the 10 ladies I served it to yesterday. I do want to say the prep time is inaccurate, it is more like 30-45 min.
Made this dish for the second time tonight! It was overall, EXCELLENT! I half the recipe since there are only two of us. It renders enough for second helpings, and 2 to 3 helpings for the next day too! I always toss in bacon bits into the soup itself, add a little more sour cream (yummy!) and cheddar cheese... I top it off with sour cream, cheese, green onions, and bacon bits! Perfection in a bowl! :)
A very good start to potato soup. I first tried it with just salt and pepper and it was much too bland. Onion powder, garlic powder, and minced garlic were added and it was perfect.
I didn't like this one. I was looking for a more mashed potato then chunky one.
This soup is very bland and too sweet. This is the first potato soup recipe I have ever tried that used only milk. I like the flavor chicken broth brings to a potato soup. Definately not worth the calories.
I thought this soup was excellent and my husband even loved it. I did find I had to cook the potatoes a little longer, this would depend on your microwave oven. I also used 8oz of brick cheese that I shredded and pureed 4 cups of the soup to thicken. I would definitely make this again. :)
I really liked this soup. I also boiled the potatoes instead of microwaving. Left them just a bit firmer than if I were mashing them. In hindsight, I would have let the sour cream come to room temp, though. I added slowly but it still was difficult to incorporate and get smooth. Didn't affect the taste but sometimes you live and learn. I would love a little more spice or even some cooked carrot shavings or tiny broccoli florets for options next time. But the recipe is great as is too.
Tastes just like Bennigan's restaurant loaded baked potato soup! We don't have one where I live so now I can make my own. I halfed the recipe. We still had leftovers for lunch the next day. Even better then! The 2nd time I made it, I cut back the flour to 2 Tbsp (in halved recipe) so it would be less thick. I also sauteed my onions in the bacon grease and added both to the pot with the milk. Serve topped with extra cheddar, scallions and chopped bacon and it doesn't get any better than this!
This recipe is great. Skip the microwaving the potatoes and go boil them instead. I added broccoli and doubled the cheese, it is really thick and creamy.
This soup is delicious! I boil the potatoes instead of placing in microwave and after the soup is done, place in the crockpot on warm so the teenagers in our house can enjoy all afternoon and into the night.
Very good and thick. When I stirred in the sour cream it curdled a little. Did not look good but tasted great.
Really good, but suggest not as much sour cream as it called for. We don't use the sour cream at all & you don't miss it a bit! Also, I put cheese on top rather than in it & bacon too. My husband & I loved it & it was ready in no time at all! VERY easy & yummy too!
Really bland. It needed a LOT of bacon and sour cream to doctor it up. It just wasn't that great, in my opinion, and the potatoes definitely need to be boiled until they are soft.
My friends said I needed to make this again. everyone loved it, I didn't stir in the cheese but left in on the side .. Good.
I can't believe I've overlooked writing a review on this delicious soup, as I've been making it for years. I'm not a big fan of microwaving the potatoes, as they become sticky, however it works in a pinch. Fortunately, I haven't had the separation issue with the sour cream, however, I generally add only 8 oz as well as an entire block of cream cheese. I like the creaminess it adds, not to mention that it blends well too. Like others, I definitely spruce up this soup with spices to taste. I throw bacon bits right in the soup (along with a generous serving for garnishment), and extra cheese. I forgot to add that I always make sure to finely dice the onions. This soup is easy, yummy, and filling. As a working mom, I can't ask for much more. Served with a slice of garlic bread, this satisfies on a cold night.
I used this recipe for my first try at potato soup. It was super easy to make and tasted incredible!! The only thing I did different was add 2 cups of cheese instead of the 1/2 cup called for in the recipe, but I always add more cheese to everything. We had four crock pots of soup going the day I served this and this one was almost empty at the end of the day.
I thought this was pretty good. I only used 6 cups of milk instead of 8 b/c I like my soup thicker. I also added some Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and a bay leaf. I did not add sour cream or cheese until I was serving the soup and also threw some hot sauce on it. Instead of microwaving the potatoes, I boiled them with the onion. Once tweaked, it was a good rainy day/cold weather soup.
This recipe is great as is, but sometimes I use canned diced potatoes or boiled potatoes. Microwaved potatoes tend to lose their shape and make the soup sort of grainy (IMHO). I'm not quite sure some reviewers have had problems with this soup. I would think most would understand that you need to add the sour cream after the soup has cooled slightly; don't add while soup is simmering or it could cause separation.
This was and INCREDIBLE soup! My entire family LOVED it! I made it it my biggest pot but couldn't put the entire amount of milk so I used 1 less cup of milk and added it to the leftovers. I also added some bacon! It did take longer than 7-10 minutes to microwave the potatoes though, but I almost think it would be better to boil them. I think that's what I'll do next time! MAKE THIS YOU WON'T BE DISAPPOINTED!
Very good soup but, I had to make some alterations in order to say that. I hate when people alter, then rate because rating should be based on the original recipe but, there was no way I was going to eat it as it was prior. I took the advice of another poster and boiled the potatoes first then drained very well. I also sauteed the onions to add more flavor to the soup and so they wouldn't have that "crunch" factor. Even after all of that, the soup was very watery and unflavored. I boiled it to thicken but it didn't work out as well as it should have. Didn't want to burn it so I let it simmer, cool down a bit and then added chicken bullion, garlic powder, onion powder and pepper. After adding the seasonings, it was delish. I will def make again and will try the original again because it very well just be a bad day on my part. Garnished with additional sour cream, shredded cheese, real bacon bits and scallions.
I found it to bland, but with a bit of added spices it turned out excelent. I added, Paprika for color, dill and parsley for taste. I would most definatly make it again.
My family absoluetly loves this soup!!! It takes a few steps to make it but well worth it.
pretty good! I added a whole stick of butter, real baccon bits,scallons and more salt ,pepper, cheese.
Delicious... for people who are finding it gritty: you are not making the roux correctly. You must begin with low heat and the mixture must be stirred constantly to avoid scorching the flour. Start by melting the butter over low heat. When the foaming begins to subside, add the flour and stir constantly, watching the color of the mixture. It should become a light, nutty brown color. This may take five minutes or so. Do not go by the clock, but rather by the color. If the process is stopped too soon, while still white, it will taste like raw flour and be gritty. If it gets too brown, the flour has scorched and it will taste burnt. It's a science, really! :-)
15 minutes to prepare my foot! It took forever. I followed the recipe exactly and the soup never thickened. Next time I'm just going straight to O'Charley's.
It's a keeper! A wonderful thick and chunky soup! However, to prevent the soup from curdling, I did allow the mixture to cool off the burner for a little while before adding the cold sour cream and cheese. I think this also helped the soup to thicken up. Also, don't over-microwave your potato cubes, just cook until soft, but still hold their form. I also added a full cup of shredded cheese instead of 1/2 cup. Garnish with bacon bits, more shredded cheese and chives on top before serving and it looks great.
I made the recipe exactly as given. Very quick & easy. The taste is good, but the soup overall is just OK. I don't really care for anything cooked in the microwave so I think boiling or even baking the potatoes until cooked would work better. Turned out a bit thicker than I care for and had to keep a close eye as it wanted to burn on the bottom of the pan. This makes a LOT of soup so if you're making for a small family I would definitely cut in half.
My son said it was the best soup he'd ever had. I changed the recipe up a little. I nixed the onion and replaced with green onion. I doubled the recipe and in the finally prep with the sour cream I added 2 cups of cheddar cheese. Like other in this forum, I also boiled the potatoes first (but left firm). If you add pepper, I would suggest white pepper. Real bacon bits are a must, just get the one's from the salad section in your local store. My photo is the close-up of soup in the yellow bowl.
This is a great recipe! I had been looking for a good, basic potato soup recipe and this is it. I halved the recipe and used redskin potatos and left the skins on. Delicious!
This soup recipe is awful. Not pleasing to the eye or palate. I almost dumped the entire pot in the trash. I decided to wait and search online tomorrow for other recipes and hopefully discover the missing ingredients that can save this poor sad soup...if you can even call it soup! Slop may be a better word.
Tried this the first time per the recipe, even though I had some reservations about it (which turned out to be justified), and it was only okay. The second time I made it, I revised it and it was a hit. To begin with, don't substitute margarine or oil for butter. Butter and milk mix well together, but margarine/oil doesn't. DO NOT boil/microwave the potatoes. A loaded potato at a steakhouse is never going to be microwaved. EVER! Double the cheddar, and stir it in BEFORE you stir in the potatoes and onion. Save the sour cream for absolute last. Stir that in and only heat through, don't boil. It's not going to curdle if the soup is really hot. Has it ever curdled in your piping hot baked potato? Of course not! It's just that if it's cooked for a length of time, it will be strange. Add crumbled cooked bacon and some extra cheese on top when serving, along with some chopped chives. That adds a tremendous flavor to it. Finally, when we have baked potatoes earlier in the week for dinner, I simply make extra potatoes (I buy them by the bag and invariably there are a bunch of small ones, those are my soup potatoes), wrap them up and put them in the refrigerator until soup day. A cold baked potatoes is super easy to cube and the flavor is still fresh once it's heated in the soup. Just throw them in cold and heat the soup as directed. Trust me, this is the way to go. Happy Eating!
I tried this recipe for supper and it was a hit! I will certainly use this recipe again.
This soup is amazing!!! Hearty and flavorful. I would recommend adding more time to cook at the later stages of preparation, but overall, this is an easy recipe, and a tasty soup for those cold winter days!
My daughter and I enjoyed this soup (my husband and son won't try it) so we had alot leftover. The problem was when we tried to reheat it all we had was a big pot of starch. So we had to dump it all. I will make again but only a very small portion.
This is DELICIOUS! I had baked some extra potatoes a few days ago with the intention of making baked potato soup. I followed this recipe EXCEPT instead of cooking the potatoes in the microwave, I just halved the baked potatoes I already had, scooped out the potato and roughly chopped it up, and tossed it into the soup with the onions. Superb!! One other thing I did was to stir in some crumbled bacon before serving. My boys, ranging in age from 2 to 15, all thought it was great. I highly recommend this recipe!!!
This soup is great, I shared the recipe with the cook at the Assisted Living Home my mother lives in. The ladies loved it
This soup was so quick and easy. It was a hit in my family. Yes, it was a little thick, but overall it was a wonderful recipe. I added some more cheese, green onions, and real bacon bits and it was awesome!
So good and filling!! I boiled the potatoes as normal, though, because I found the potatoes to be too tough when cooked in the microwave and it takes the same amount of time on the stove. I cut the sour cream in half b/c it's not our favorite ingredient, and I added double the cheese it calls for. With winter coming it's sure to become a staple around our house!!
For all those people who complained about it being gritty, you need to turn the heat down. I really enjoy this recipe.
My family loved this soup. It is so cold out today it hit the spot. However, did it a little bit different than the recipe. I boiled the potatoes, and added in green onions and yellow onion. I just barely covered the potatoes with water. I only had 2 cups of milk to add to the flour and butter. But it worked. While the potatoes were boiling and almost done I mashed them a little bit. I drained just a little bit of the water then added them to the rue. Instead of using Cheddar cheese I used Velveeta Cheese (1 cup). Then added 3 large spoonfuls of the sour cream . Came out delicious.
I love this soup. It is a great recipe for friends that you want to take them something when they need help or are sick. Every one has loved it.
it was gritty and I followed the recipe.
easy and yummy!
did lots to doctor, still bland
This is the best recipe for working moms. It's literally done in 30 minutes. It's as good as it is easy. Love love love it!
You have to cook your potatoes longer than said in recipe. We really like the base recipe except for the not done potatoes.
Love it. I added cream cheese to it
This was a very good starter recipe! I added 2 chicken buillon cubes, red pepper and dill to taste, also we like the soup a little creamier(?spelling) so I used a hand mixer and mashed the potatos before adding the sour cream and cheese, we topped with bacon and green onions. I made extra hoping to freeze 1/2 and use later but we ate the whole thing!
This soupe is awesome! My mom made potato soup with a very thin base of mashed potatoes so I wasn't sure if I would like this made with flour instead. I have to say that this is even better than moms! I used 2 large baking potatoes instead of the 12 called for. It made 10 servings. Also topped with a little cheese and crumbled bacon. Loved it!!! (It did take a little longer to thicken up than the recipe suggested, but oh so good!)
Great soup, but since you're microwaving the potatoes you have to be sure they get all the way softened. Stirring them is a good idea. This makes a lot of soup. My husband and I had leftovers for a week.
I often choose recipes based upon the review,this was one of those recipes and for the first time I was very disappointed!! The potatos turned a blackish color and even after cooking significantly longer then the recipe stated the potatos were still crunchy and to top the whole thing off the soup is rather bland in the end anyway. I love soup but will not be making this one again.
This recipe is delicious and very easy. I have made it twice and I will continue to make it very often. My husband said it was the best potato soup he ever had. The only thing I did differently is to mash the potato's with a hand masher, a little, right before I served it.
I can't get my kid's to eat potatoes...weird I know.....but the adults loved it...I love potato soup so I thought it was great!!!
was alright followed some of the other reviews still made own changes as I made this. Will make again reheat was even okay
This recipe made way too much unless, you're preparing it for a number of people. Needed lots of doctoring with added seasoning. Also required more cooking time for good consistency.Removed about 3 cups and put pureed in blender. This gave it a wonderful, thick and creamy texture. All in all the family liked it. Will make again, by cutting recipe in half.- Susan B. Kingwood, TX
I made this last night for my husband after a very lond day and we both loved it! 20 mins tops!!! Easy, fast and delicious!!
The base for the soup was good, however, the potatoes were not done enough for me in the microwave, finished them in a pot of boiling water, coarsely mashed them and then added. Very hearty soup. Will make again.
I used this recipe twice. First time I followed it thoroughly even though I knew there was a flaw - or a wrong phrasing mistake inducing. It was indeed blend and gritty. The flaw was temperature should be immediately lower when milk reaches boiling point and you NEVER boil cream (it curds). Second time, I doubled the onions, added garlic, skipped the milk and used cornstach instead. I added the cream at the very last moment and carefully avoided boiling just before and after that. It was excellent.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections