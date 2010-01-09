Loaded Potato Soup I

Thick, creamy, potato-y soup! Top with bacon bits and additional grated Cheddar cheese for a flavor explosion!

Recipe by Claire

Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Place cubed potatoes into a glass dish, and cook in the microwave oven for 7 to 10 minutes, or until soft.

  • While the potatoes are cooking, melt the butter in a large pot over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour until smooth, then gradually stir in the milk. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium, and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes, or until slightly thickened.

  • Stir in the potatoes and onion, and cook for 5 more minutes. Stir in the sour cream and Cheddar cheese until melted and well blended. Season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 37.6g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 46.6mg; sodium 169.2mg. Full Nutrition
