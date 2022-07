Tortellini Soup I

AMAZING base recipe! I doubled parts of the recipe to load it up with lots of veggies and cooked it all in my Dutch oven. I omitted the water and bell pepper. I used sweet Italian turkey sausage instead of pork. I sautéed 4 cloves of minced garlic (we love garlic) with the onion. I added 5 cans of beef broth along with broccoli that needed to be used, carrots, one 12oz can of Hunts whole tomatoes (used kitchen shears to cut them up), one can of fire roasted diced tomatoes, one small can of garlic tomato sauce, added the herbs, and simmered it in the Dutch oven uncovered for 30 min. I then added a package (8oz) of spinach tortellini and a package (8oz) of prosciutto tortellini, diced up one zucchini and two squash. I also sautéed up diced crimini mushrooms and added with the tortellini. Lastly, I substituted dry sherry for red wine (didn’t have any red wine). As the day went on I continued to add cans of beef broth to accompany all the yummy veggies. The juice was one of the best parts of this stew! My husband raved this was the best stew he has ever had…. I must agree. It will become a staple in our household.