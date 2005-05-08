Tortellini Soup I

This is a wonderfully hearty soup that brings raves when you serve it! Add some crusty French or Italian bread and a tossed green salad and that's all you will need! Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.

By Donna

Directions

  • Remove casings from sausage. Brown sausage and cook until crumbly. Remove meat from pot. Reserve 1 tablespoon drippings.

  • Cook onion and garlic in the drippings until tender. Add broth, water, wine, carrots, tomatoes, basil, oregano, tomato sauce, and the cooked sausage. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer uncovered 30 minutes.

  • Add zucchini, green peppers, parsley, and tortellini. Simmer another 25 minutes, covered, for fresh tortellini, or 45 minutes, covered, for frozen tortellini. Serve with fresh parmesan cheese sprinkled over the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 36.1mg; sodium 932.1mg. Full Nutrition
