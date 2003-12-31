Tom Yum Koong Soup

98 Ratings
  • 5 83
  • 4 10
  • 3 2
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Many of these ingredients can be found in Asian or specialty shops. Chili paste with soy bean oil comes in small jars and can be found in most Asian markets. Galangal, a member of the ginger family, is a knobby root that tastes like a cross between ginger and pepper. Tom Yum Soup paste can be found in Asian shops, or you can use Thai red curry paste. Makrut lime leaves have an aromatic citrus-like smell and flavor. Garnish with fresh cilantro leaves.

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
40 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 -6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Trim lemongrass and cut into matchstick-sized pieces.

    Advertisement

  • To make stock: Add the shrimp heads and shells to water, then cook for 20 minutes. Turn the fire off. Soak the heads and shells for further 20 minutes before discarding.

  • Add stock, lemongrass, lime leaves, galangal, chili padi, fish sauce, lime juice, sugar, and chili paste to a pot and bring to a boil. After boiling for 5 minutes, add shrimp and both mushrooms. Cook for another 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; fat 1g; cholesterol 69mg; sodium 517.2mg; carbohydrates 3.5g; protein 9.9g. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 04/24/2022