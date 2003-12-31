Tom Yum Koong Soup

My daughter was obsessed with a specific Thai restaurant in Los angeles that served this soup. Since moving 90 miles away we could only get it for her once in a blue moon. I really thought I could not replicate the taste of their soup but with this recipe, I got the biggest hug and "thank u mommy!" from my daughter. I don't know where to get shrimp heads from so I buy raw shelled shrimp and boil them til cooked with a little salt, lime, and one small piece of lemon grass. I strain the shrimp and use that shrimp water to continue boiling the shells as my broth. I blend a couple shrimps too for extra flavor. I keep the shrimps in the fridge and add them when the soup is served individually. That makes the shrimp taste perfect and not rubbery. I also boil all the other ingredients for double the time (except mushrooms) and I leave the Tom yum paste and chili paste on the table instead of adding to the soup so we have a clear soup and everyone can choose the amount they like added. I have made this 3 times since I found an Asian market that carried everything. Most of the items like then chili pods, lemon grass and leaves are sold in large packets so I freeze the extras for later use. I also added king crab and or snow crab legs the last five minutes of cooking. This recipe is a keeper. Thanks