Flatlander Chili

4.7
2470 Ratings
  • 5 1958
  • 4 407
  • 3 80
  • 2 15
  • 1 10

Easy to make, great anytime, and always a favorite.

Recipe by George Couch

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ground beef in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside.

  • Add all ingredients to a large kettle. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 21.4g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 68.1mg; sodium 1246mg. Full Nutrition
