Flatlander Chili
Easy to make, great anytime, and always a favorite.
Yummy! Very good! The only thing I have a problem with is people who change half the ingredients ( in lots of recipes on this site ) and then say the recipe isn't any good. How the heck would they know????Read More
I did what was asked and then some more- from other reviewers and their advices. What a waste of time and effort.Read More
I could eat this chili until my stomach bursts! All the ingredients are in the right proportion; I wouldn't suggest altering a single thing. Take it to a pot-luck and I guarantee that people will gobble it up. I like things hot, and I would consider this chili to be about a 5/10 on my scale. It'll clear your sinuses, but you won't be gulping down milk to cool your tongue! This recipe heats up well in the microwave, and freezes just fine - we've got three meal's worth in the deep freeze right now. By all means, give this chili recipe a try, I'm sure you'll like it.
I probably shouldn't rate this recipe because I made so many changes, but it is a great base recipe to tweak to your own liking. The end result was the best chili I have ever made!! I used 1 lb ground beef and 1 lb sausage to give a little more depth to the flavor. I also followed the advice of others and substituted the tomato juice with tomato sauce and the tomato sauce with diced tomatoes. I didn't realize that I was almost out of chili powder until I had already started the chili, so I only used about 1 T and added hot sauce (tobasco) in place of the rest of the chili powder. I used one can of chili beans (with liquid) and one can kidney beans (rinsed). I followed the rest of the seasonings. It only took about 15 minutes to put together, then I let it simmer for about 2 hours. Served with sour cream, cheese, fresh chopped tomatoes and corn chips. I will make this recipe over and over again. I have never received so many compliments - on anything I have ever made!!
I won the chili cook-off with this recipe last night. Everyone commented that they liked the combination of spicy and sweet. I adjusted the ingredients to feed 15 people. I also followed the first couple of reviews and substituted tomato juice for paste, and diced tomatos for juice. FYI, for 15 people, I used 2, 28oz cans of diced tomato, and 2, 29oz cans of tomato sauce. It's a bit thick till it cooks down. Enjoy!!
If I could rate this chili more than 5 stars I would! 5 stars for easy! 5 stars for delicious! I have been making this for over a year and I have tried it different ways. Now I use crushed tomatoes instead of tomato juice, and diced tomatoes with diced green chilies in place of tomato sauce. I use 1 can of kidney beans, one of pinto and one of black (all rinsed) in leiu of one of the lbs of beef, thus cutting down on the sat. fat and red meat content. Doubled the cumin because I like the smokiness. I also added one hot jalepeno without the seeds, diced, or cayenne pepper. I throw it all in the crockpot and let it cook for about 4 hours. SPECTACULAR!
I also changed the tomato juice - to tomato sauce...and the tomato sauce to diced tomatoes (no salt added). Otherwise, followed exactly as written. This chili was EXCELLENT. Everyone commented how good it was -- not once, but multiple times -- as they ate two and three bowls each!
This was delicious! Instead of 1 can of tomato juice, we substituted it with 1 can diced tomatoes. It made it nice and thick!
Made exactly as directed and it was awesome. Thank you for sharing this great recipe.
Yummy! 'Nuf said! I noticed many reviews commented that this recipe is somewhat bland. I would encourage everyone to double check the age of the spices they're using. If they're over a year old, you probably need to pump it up a little as spices lose their punch as they age. I recently noticed a jar of chili powder at my mother's that was probably at least 10 years old. She didn't see the problem with that. The problem with that is that she's basically adding slightly flavored dust to her recipes...yuk! I used fresh spices for this chili and it turned out perfectly tasty and spicy. Update: I've been making this recipe consistently for a few years now, and I've found that I'm happiest when I double the beans (Sorry, serious chili lovers), and increase the amount of all the vegetables, plus add 1/4 cup corn meal to thicken it up. Nevertheless, this recipe is a great starting point that is easy to tweak to your satisfaction.
I found that putting in the same amount of kidney beans as red beans is the way people prefer it. I also chopped up some steaks and put them in, my husband really liked that.
This definitely is a keeper! Loved it! Here's one thing you can do with this recipe (or any soup recipe that has beans in it) to make it thicker if you just love the taste and don't want to use flour, cornstarch, cornmeal, etc. to thicken it - Put some of the beans in a blender with some of the juice from whatever recipe you are using and puree. Add this to your recipe and you won't really change the taste of the recipe but it will make the broth thicker. If you want to: you can add a few more beans or less beans to make your recipe turn out the way you like.
This is my favorite chili recipe on the entire site. I cut the chili powder in half, used brown sugar as opposed to white, added a touch of cinnamon and use a little more oregano and cayenne. Instead the Tomato Juice, I used sauce and petite cut tomatoes. We love this recipe, and always serve it with the Absolute Mexican Cornbread, also on this site. Thank you George... this is truly a winner in my book! It gets a 5, even with my changes!
this was prettttttyyyy darn good chili... KUDOS :)
This is awesome chili! It's a regular beef chili recipe with no frills or cinnamon or any other special ingredients. I omitted the celery and bell pepper because I didn't have them and we were iced in.
This is the best basic chili recipe! I changed quite a few things but I know it would have been great without any changes. I used I 29oz can tomato sauce, 28 oz can of diced tomatoes (with liquid), and a 10oz can of tomato soup. I didnt add the sugar because the condensed campbell soup is already sweet. I did this because I like my chili really thick so I emitted all that juice. The only other thing I changed was 3lbs beef and an extra tsp of cumin to compensate. Everything else was done just like the original recipe......turned out awesome! I just made this for the second time and have to say, the can of tomato soup makes all the difference for me....dont know why but its a must!
I helped my eldest son make this only slightly--he did most of the work himself. We did not add the celery, we used two large red peppers, we used "a mess" of fresh minced garlic instead of garlic powder and we added one 4 oz. can of mild diced green chilies. We also used black beans because that was all we had in the pantry. After the meat was browned, he threw everything in the crockpot and let it go all day. Very good! We all thought this was one of the better chili recipes we've ever had. I was quite proud of him. This will be his go-to chili recipe from now on.
I needed an amazing chili recipe for a family gathering, and I knew that over a thousand reviews couldn't be wrong. I followed the recipe closely and added only a small can of diced jalapenos for a touch of heat. The chili was a big hit! It was just spicy enough for everyone to enjoy without having to gulp down cold drinks to cool the tastebuds. I received lots of compliments, which was especially nice because I rarely make chili from scratch. I made it a day ahead in order to allow the flavors to blend and heated it in a crockpot for the party. Several guests used the chili to top baked potatoes. I'll definitely save this recipe for future gatherings!
Are you kidding me?! How can something so simple taste so wonderful? This was hands down the best chili I've ever made. Because of the ingredients on hand, I cut the recipe in half (just me and my hubby eating) and used 2 quarts of homemade canned tomatoes w/onion & green pepper in place of the tomato juice & tomatoe sauce. I ran my hand blender through the tomatoes before adding to the pot because I like them chopped up small. I added a pat of butter and topped with Oyster crackers. Oh, my gosh it was great last night when I made it, but it's even better today for lunch! Do yourself (and your family) a favor and try this one today!
Made some changes based on other reviews - I used 1 lb beef, 1 lb mild italian sausage. I used 2 cans of diced petite tomatoes and 2 cans of tomato sauce. I used one can dark Kidney beans and 1 can chili beans w/ medium sauce. Drained/rinsed kidney beans but adding the sauce from the chili beans. I dbled all spices, cooked meat in Worchestir sauce, used only a 1/2 cup of onion (not huge onion fans), 1 green pepper cut into md chunks, no celery (husband doesn't like it) I cooked the meat, spices, onion and green peper in the skillet, then combined it w/ the sauce and beans. Cooked for 3 hrs on high, then 2 hours on low in the crockpot. half hour before it was done, I added a 1/4 cup of cornstarch since it was a little watery to my liking - next time I will drain the diced tomatoes so it won't be so watery. Brought to friends house for dinner and everyone loved it. Husband said it was the best chili I've made yet. Hostess said it was just the right amt of heat for her. i was running late so whipped this up and into the crock pot in only 20 min - super easy to make.
A good basic recipe to build from - I used 1lb Turkey instead of 2 lbs Beef - doubled the amount of beans - used white beans and red beans (it's all I had) and doubled the cayenne - I'll have fun tweaking this recipe
This is a great chili recipe. Its close to the one I've been using forever. If you add a 28oz can of crushed tomatoes and a 28oz can of diced tomatoes instead of the tomato juice, you cant go wrong with this. I do use pinto or black beans. You can also add a can of corn if you want. I also like to add 2 chopped jalapeno peppers.
My family loved this chili it wasnt too spicey for the kids but spicey enough for hubby the only change I made was I subbed 2 cans fire roasted tomatoes for the tomato juice. I will be making this often this winter!
Absolutely fantastic chili. Great flavor, perfect consistency, nothing was too overpowering. Won't have to search for anymore chili recipes.
I've made this twice now and I think it's going to be my new standby. I noticed a lot of folks didn't use quite the same volume of juice that the recipe calls for, but I used V8 juice for the tomato juice. It was perfect, still thick enough to be hearty, but not so thick that it was like sloppy joes. This is just such a great basic recipe and I am so happy to find it. Cornbread on the side makes for one delicious meal.
This was the best chili EVER!!!!!!I didn't add the celery instead i added 2 chopped red peppers. Instead of garlic powder, I used freshly minced garlic. Instead of red beans, I used black beans because that was all we had. I added a 4 oz. can of green diced chilies. I loved this meal sooooo much that I wanted seconds [but got full after my roll and the bowl of this chili]. My parents were VERY proud of me.
I also added one 12oz can of beer. mmm good
Excellent recipe! The chili was so good. THX
with the exception of "free measuring" the spices and ballparking the amount of meat i used, I followed the recipe - it is excellent! easy and delicious!
This is reallllllly goood! I added 3 cloves of garlic and 1 T of unsweetened cocoa to give it depth! YUMMMMMMMMMM
This is a great recipe! It tastes awesome!! I made this with the "Perfect White Bread" recipe and it turned out wonderful.
This was a great basic chili recipe! Reminds me of my mom's. I changed a couple things. I used a large can of tomato sauce instead of the juice and 2 cans of diced tomates. I omitted the celery and added more green peppers. I cooked in the slow cooker on high for about 4 hours. Turned out great!
Awesome chili! Be prepared though.. it really does make a lot. After I started adding the ingredients, I got nervous that it might not all fit in my pot. Gladly, it did, and now I have chili for a week. Like others, I added 1/4 cup of corn starch at the end, and it really thickened nicely. Definitely will make again.
My favorite chili recipe of all time. I never vary the ingredients, just follow the recipe and it is always a hit
I made this with one addition- about 2 TBS of chopped pickled jalapeno for added zing. FABULOUS! DH and I loved it. It didn't have the overpowering chili powder taste. Oh, and I thickened it up a bit with some masa flour as was previously suggested. Thanks for our new favorite chili!!!!
This is the best basic chili recipe I have ever used. You can make it to suit what you have on hand and add to it for bigger crowds. I usually vary the tomatoes with what I have in the pantry using whole, diced or stewed and sauce. I also use more beans than called for to stretch it for a crowd. I use 1 lb ground beef and 1 lb ground turkey to make it slightly healthier. This is not a spicy chili but I keep a bottle of tabasco out with the toppings for folks to make it to thier liking. Overall, its the BEST!!! Thanks for the recipe!
This is the best chili ever! It has the perfect amount of flavor and takes out the guess work. I made it for the super bowl and everyone loved it. My friend is convinced we should enter our town chili cook off with this recipe and based on other reviews I think we would win. I did change the recipe a little based on my own liking and on some of the reviews I read. I used 1 lb. of ground beef and 1 lb. of ground sausage. I like chunky tomato's in my chili so I replaced 1 (46 fluid ounce can of tomato juice) w/ 28 oz. can diced tomatoes and 18 oz vegetable juice. I used a 1/4 teaspoon of ground cayenne instead of 1/8 teaspoon. Lastly I added 1/4 cup cornmeal. This one is a keeper for me. Thank you for a great recipe!
absolute best chili ever. i made it as the recipe says and it was amazing. i also made it with a few additions and it is still as good as the original.
Living in Belgium, I had to make one tweak to the recipe. After the ground beef finished browning, I drained it, then added 3/4 of a bottle (about 8 oz) of beer. I let that come to a boil for a bit, then put that concoction into the kettle and added the other ingredients as directed. I used a blonde beer, but next time I will use a darker beer (whatever you use, make sure it's 'quality' beer). Either way, I think that gives this excellent chili recipe an extra layer of flavor.
I think this Chili is fantastic. One of the best I have ever made. I cooked it early in the day and then allowed the flavours to develop flavour nicely until I needed to reheat it later in the evening. Superb!
I just made it for the first time tonight and my husband raved!!! This was very good, I am highly impressed.. The suggestion to add the 1/4 cup of corn meal made it.. He loves his chili thick and that did the trick!! It was very thick, and had just enough kick..I will def. be sticking with this recipe!
Made this without changing anything, very flavorful, easy to make, after I browned the hamburger, I just threw everything in slow cooker on high for 4 hours. It was a hit to all including neighbor who came by. Will definately make this as again!
Fabulous! I have made approx 8 times. Only mods that I have made is to add a can of diced tom's, and more vegetables. If you allow it to simmer for approx 3 hours, then the excess liquid from the tom juice reduces which makes the ingredients "get happy". Heat level is perfect for us, but some may need to kick it up. We top with fresh diced tom's, corn chips, sour cream, and cheddar cheese. Super recipe!
Very good only change I made was using chunky salsa in place of tomato sauce...Onions, peppers, tomatos and spices all in one jar! And added a small can of corn. Served with sharp cheddar and tortilla crisps ~ Delish!
I LOVED this recipe! I added extra tomato juice, chili beans! YUM!
This turns out to be 5 stars if you follow what most reviewers do. And what I did. Substituted the tomato juice with tomato sauce and the tomato sauce with diced tomatoes. I also cut the chili powder in half and found that to be more than enough! But that is a matter of the chili makers preference!! Thanks sumbitter.
I originally had this chili as the recipe is written at my sister's house. I ate three big bowls in the two days we were there. It is a very balanced, very agreeable chili. I have a big pot of it on the stove right now that I changed just a little (added diced tomatoes and used half ground pork) and my house smells amazing. Can't wait for tonight by the fire with my beautiful wife, a good movie and a bottle of Regusci zinfandel, a gift from my brother-in-law.
My family loved it! I doubled the beans, cut the ground beef in half, and cut back to 4 tsp. of chili powder--mine is very strong. It was still plenty spicy!
I was looking for a good, basic chili recipe to take to a chili potluck this evening. This one looked like the right one. I didn't realize it but the potluck was actually a chili cookoff. Guess who won first place? That's right, me. I also did not use tomato juce but did the tomato sauce and canned tomatoes instead. I added a can of beef broth and tomato paste in place of 1 can of tomato sauce. I used red bell pepper since I prefer that flavor when cooked and I usually add jalepenos but was out so I also added 1 can of hot "Rotel" to spice it up.
This is a very good, simple, mild/medium chili recipe. As others have suggested, I like to substitute tomato sauce and diced tomatoes (in juice) in equal proportions for the tomato juice and sauce because I like my chili thick! If you prefer a more soupy chili, the original recipe will serve you well.
This is amazing!!! I love chili and wanted to finally make my own. In search of chili recipes and reading over many of them, this recipe caught my eye and I thought to give it a try...thank goodness I did. My husband is not a big fan of chili and he was loving every taste. I mostly used the ingredients as stated, but I did do a few modifications. Instead of Tomato juice, I substituted it with tomato sauce and subbed the tomato sauce with diced tomatoes. I used kidney beans and red beans (next time I will try a mix with black beans). I added 1/4 cup of cornmeal as suggested by a previous reviewer because I love thick chili. Also, I added 4 pieces of cooked bacon (which I cooked in the skillet and once it was done, I added the bacon grease to the ground beef while I was browning the meat) and a tablespoon of Jack Daniel's BBQ sauce. This was a wonderful recipe and I can't wait to make this again for my family and friends.
This was my first chili I ever made and this recipe was great! I changed some of the tomatoe ingredients to make it thicker but the spices were right on. I use the crock pot and we freeze the leftovers (if there are any!)
I used ground turkey instead of beef. Served it to the guys during our card game and they couldn't believe that I made it. Scott Myhervold Anthem Az
This was the first time I made chili and I cooked it for poker night at my house. It was a huge hit and there were no leftovers! The only thing I added was a can of black beans and 2 cans of chili beans since I like alot of beans in my chili. 5 stars from me!
I made this chili last evening for my family and it was a huge hit! The only change I made was to add a can of tomatoes. Delicious!!!
This is the best chili recipie i have ever tried! I made it exactly how the recipie said, it was quick and easy. This one is def going in my recipie book!
I have made this several times and, accordingly, it has evolved. For one, when you make any sort of stew/curry, you should sweat the veggies with salt (get all the water out). Mix the dry seasonings with the meat and add to the sweated veggies over high heat until the meat gets nice and browned. Again, this means getting the water out and you should start to get some brown bits sticking to the pan. This condenses the flavors and the direct heat on the spices bring out their oils, intensifying their flavors. Then add your wet ingredients scraping up those browned bits from the side of the pan. I never discard fat. That's just throwing away flavor. Tonight, I will add chopped fresh oregano and fresh garlic before serving to give it a little zing. Things I add: tbsp cocoa powder, pinch of cloves, smoked paprika. Things I sub: ground pork or chorizo for part of the ground beef, pasilla or anaheim chiles for bell pepper, beer for tomato juice, diced tomatoes instead of sauce.
This is really good for kids who hate cooked tomato pieces but love chili and each bowl can easily be adjusted for heat with the addition of hot sauce.
This was really good. We all enjoyed it quite a bit, over pasta with cheese. Hubby did use a dash of hot sauce. Fair warning, this makes a big batch of chili.
this was the best chili i ever had.
This was great. I made some changes. I used half a can of crushed tomatoes and 3 8 oz. cans of tomato sauce because I didn't have any tomato juice on hand. It was delicious.
Delicious - spicy and thick when added cornmeal
This recipe is fantastic! I did cut the amount of tomato juice added to 1/2 the amount the recipie called for. I also added a small can of tomato paste and 1 can diced tomato... the result, a thick amazing chili that my hubby and I could not stop eating! : )
This was easy, just as promised and a huge hit in my house. I made it two weekends in a row becasue kids were eating after sports practices (like instead of junk) and I thought wow, what a great change to choose to eat something in which sugar isn't the first ingredient! Great job...made as is!
Just made this again for the second time and was on the site so I HAD to come and leave the review. not that after 923 reviews mine will even be read but it deserves it! lol This chili is the best chili I have had!! I do make a few changes... 1 lb or meat and 3 cans of beans pinto light and dar kidney beans, less chili powder, skip the cumin, use brown not white sugar and add more, also add chopped mushrooms. My husband had been stuck on HIS chili for so long and I hated it well being pregnant I decided to give a new recipe a shot and even he loves it!
This was delicious! Went over very well and no left overs...Thanks for sharing.
Best ever chili, hands down! I did what many reviewers suggested by using tomato sauce instead of juice, and petite diced tomatoes instead of sauce. I've made it several times, and it's always a hit. I even won a family cook-off with this recipe! All of the ingredients are in perfect proportion, and you just can't go wrong as long as you stick to the instructions. Thanks for a wonderful chili recipe! :)
This is great chili. I've done the recipe exactly as it states as well as used my crock pot for it as well. When I do the crock pot I use dry beans that have soaked over night and we normally make chili the day before we plan on eating it. We let it sit overnight in the fridge to let the flavors marry then we warm the chili up before dinner. Yummy.
The only thing I changed was I added a can of diced tomatoes. After making it I could not stop eating it. Went back to the pan 5 times while it was cooling, after I already ate a bowl of it. Delicious!!
Excellent
Wonderful Chili Recipe! I left out the celery and the oregano as not my style and instead of the tomato juice I used a can of stewed tomatoes. I've been raised on Texas Chili so this recipe came close to what I am use to. It is a little spicy, so if you don't like so much heat then just take out some chili powder is all..Will make again for sure.
This is a very good, very basic recipe. I used a bottle of spicy V8 juice in place of the tomato juice. Next time I will use more beans and maybe a little tomato paste. This recipe is a great source of Lycopenes. Thanks for a good, healthy recipe.
As a lover of chili, I have to say that this is a GREAT recipe! It was easy and quick to put together. The flavors were clasic chili all the way. Unfortunately, my family is scolfield (sp?) handicapped and I was forced to cut back on the chili powder. Using corn meal, (1/4 c.), to thicken the chili about 10-15 minutes before taking it off the heat, really made it thick and hearty. For all you chili lovers out there, stop searching and fire up the stove!
Great chili recipe. It's very similar to the oe I grew up eating. I skipped the green peppers & celery. I added diced tomatoes. I took anothers suggestion to puree a can of kidney beans since I don't like biting into beans. I also replaced the other can of beans with green beans- just because I usually do and I really like them. UPDATE: I brown the meat the night before and put everything in the crockpot. In the morning I take the crockpot out and put it in the warmer to let it cook all day. Wonderful! Have made it a few times since the original.
I made this for my son and friends and they loved it, I add a bit more garlic,and 1 pound stew meat instead of 2 pounds ground beef. and topped with raw onions and cheese. Good and simple.
Was etable... but... Waaaaaaay too soupy for us. Omit the tomato juice and add a couple can of diced tomatoes instead. Also had too much chili powder and cumin for our tastes. I used V8 in place of plain tomato juice and left out the celery and green pepper; and as always, grated the onions (for my picky eaters)... lol.
Nice and spicy! My husband loves spicy foods and this definitely hit the spot. I put more of the hot peppers in than was called for, but I think the recipe is actually just right spice-wise.
I loved this chili recipe. It is easy and very flavorful. The only modification I made to this was that I used fresh garlic (about 6-7 cloves), ground red pepper instead of cayenne, and I added 1 chopped serrano chile pepper. It was fantastic. For those who said the chili was too liquidy, if you let it cook down for about 2 hours, some of the water will evaporate off giving a thicker chili.
I only give it 4 stars but with the changes I made, it would be 5: tomato sauce sub for juice and canned diced tomatoes subd for the sauce, half of the meat sausage, and I only used abt2 Tbls of chili powder instead of the 1/4 cup cuz I have young kids and we do not enjoy the spiciness. I can't imagine how hot it would be with the whole 1/4 cup! Also, I didn't have cayene pepper, so I added 1/4 tsp Tobasco and added a couple of Tablespoons of cornmeal to thicken as another reviewer suggested. It did turn out delicious and there was enough (without doubling) for 2 families. Will definitely use this recipe from now on.
I've been using this recipe for some time now and it is always a hit. I've given the recipe to several people who always say it's the best chili they've had. I did make some changes, some minor, some major that make it even more amazing than it already is: I put half ground beef, half hot italian sausage I use canned tomatoes with juice in place of the tomatoe juice because I like the chunks of tomato. Other than that I make it as is...sometimes I half the amount of cayenne pepper for myself because I find it a little spicy but 90% of the people who have had it say the spice is perfect. Great recipe
Will make again. Followed many reviewers' suggestions to replace the tomato juice with diced tomatoes. It was the right amount of spiciness for everyone (those who like it hot and those who don't!).
I have made this several time, tripling the amount for large groups. I use diced tomato instead of the juice as some have recommended and have received many requests for the recipe.
Yummy. Will definitely make again. Swapped the tomato juice for a can of canned tomatoes and the canned tomatoes for a can of tomato sauce.
This is the best Chili recipe I've found. It's the one I use for the Fire Department's annual Christmas party. They keep asking me to make it so there's a 5 star rating from the entire department!! Little do they know how simple it is and I'm not going to tell them. The extra (rarely is there any) freezes well. Makes great chili dogs and chili cheese fries too. It's just a good all around recipe that reminds me of Wendy's.
I'd give this 5 stars! Excellent taste. I would add another type of beans; maybe pinto or black beans and some salsa for added flavor. This is great though.
hands down the best chili i have ever had. My whole family loved it. Even my friends wanted the recipe after eating it.
BEST HOMEMADE CHILI EVER!!! i have made this countless times, and passed the recipe on to dozens of people and everyone who had tasted it has made it their standard chili recipe...only things i change are: i use crushed tomatoes and diced tomatoes, and omit the sugar...i use a little extra cayenne just because i like stuff quite hot; this is a brilliant recipe!!! thank you!!
Wow. Better than another recipe I had tried on this site. I did not have tomato juice so I added a cup of beef broth. The celery is such a refreshing add. I sprinkled with cheese and ate with some cornbread. What is a flatlander?...a human? Thanks for the formula.
It is extremely easy to make and very tasty! I forgot to buy the celery but it was still very good. The only tip I have: if you use tomatoe paste and fresh/canned tomatoe instead of the juice the recipe called for (as I did), don't drain the beans. I found it a bit dry the first batch I made, the second batch I left the juice in and it was perfect. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
Excellent chili!! I serve this Chili in a carved out fresh bakery bun. I don't do the pasta part. I also use strained tomato puree instead of a can of tomato juice.
A good recipe when you omit the cumin and add corn. My boyfriend and I both thought there was something missing, but this may be due to the fact that I rinsed the canned beans this time, and never have before. We enjoyed this chili, but would spice it up next time.
Made this and LOVED it! One tiny alteration was that I added a table spoon of sugar to meet my own personal tastes... but even with that minor change it's a definite WIN! Served with baking powder biscuits like we always do!
Making this for dinner tonight in the crock pot! The only ingredient I didn't have in stock was the tomato juice, so I used canned diced tomatoes instead. I've done a taste test or two in the past hour and OMGosh it is so yummy!! Might be a tad too spicy for my 7.5yr old tho' since he's not fond of spicy, so next time I might tone it down a bit.
As others did, I substituted the tomato juice with one large can of crushed tomatoes and one large can of diced tomatoes. Added 1/4 cup of cornmeal in the end to thicken. Safe yourself a pan by browning the meat in the pot you'll be using for the chili and draining from there (instead of browning in a separate skillet). Delicious!
Made this multiple times since finding the recipe. Very versatile and love it. Made exactly according to directions first time, even though I thought it was a lot of juice and chili powder. It was good, but the second time, I cut the juice in half, and only used about 3/4 of the chili powder. It was quite good. The last time I made it, I left out all beans so my daughter would eat it. We enjoy adding corn, macaroni, rice, green onions, cheddar cheese, or sour cream to the individual servings. Finally found a recipe my whole family will enjoy. Thanks!
THE chili recipe!
I won a chili cook off with this recipe. It was the best chili I ever made. I used 1/2 of the tomato juice and added diced tomatoes.
Great texture and taste. However, I increased cayenne to 1/2 tsp and added a minced jalapeno pepper, and it still wasn't spicy enough for my taste - spice lovers be warned, you will need to add more hot stuff.
Finally a chili recipe my husband and I agree on!
