Flatlander Chili

I probably shouldn't rate this recipe because I made so many changes, but it is a great base recipe to tweak to your own liking. The end result was the best chili I have ever made!! I used 1 lb ground beef and 1 lb sausage to give a little more depth to the flavor. I also followed the advice of others and substituted the tomato juice with tomato sauce and the tomato sauce with diced tomatoes. I didn't realize that I was almost out of chili powder until I had already started the chili, so I only used about 1 T and added hot sauce (tobasco) in place of the rest of the chili powder. I used one can of chili beans (with liquid) and one can kidney beans (rinsed). I followed the rest of the seasonings. It only took about 15 minutes to put together, then I let it simmer for about 2 hours. Served with sour cream, cheese, fresh chopped tomatoes and corn chips. I will make this recipe over and over again. I have never received so many compliments - on anything I have ever made!!