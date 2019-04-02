Lemon-Dijon Chicken

Very flavorful baked chicken.

By GOMERSGIRL5

prep:

10 mins
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Squeeze 3 tablespoons juice from lemons; reserve squeezed lemon halves. Combine the lemon juice, parsley, mustard, garlic, oil, rosemary, pepper, and salt in a small bowl; blend well.

  • Toss the potatoes with 2 tablespoons of the parsley mixture in a large bowl. Reserve. Gently slide fingers between the skin and meat of the chicken to loosen skin. Spoon parsley mixture between skin and meat. Secure breast skin with toothpicks, if necessary. Place lemon halves in the cavity of chicken. Place chicken on a rack in a roasting pan.

  • Bake chicken in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Arrange potatoes around the chicken; bake until chicken juices run clear, about 1 additional hour. Allow chicken to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
638 calories; protein 56.1g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 32.5g; cholesterol 169.7mg; sodium 651.7mg. Full Nutrition
