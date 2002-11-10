New England Clam Chowder I

Hot and hearty recipe that will warm you up on cold winter days.

By Debbie2

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place diced bacon in large stock pot over medium-high heat. Cook until almost crisp; add onions, and cook 5 minutes. Stir in water and potatoes, and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, and cook uncovered for 15 minutes, or until potatoes are fork tender.

  • Pour in half-and-half, and add butter. Drain clams, reserving clam liquid; stir clams and 1/2 of the clam liquid into the soup. Cook for about 5 minutes, or until heated through. Do not allow to boil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 101.4mg; sodium 706.2mg. Full Nutrition
