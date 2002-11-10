New England Clam Chowder I

Excellent! I used to not be a fan of clam chowder, until I tried the real deal in Boston last month! In Boston, the clam chowder is smooth and creamy.. not thick, goopy, and flour-y. Ew.. that's what we get out here in California! :) I was also amazed at how simple it is to make this at home, from scratch. I admit I left out the bacon to make it "healthier", but it really did not sacrifice flavor (so you *know* that this recipe is good and didn't need bacon to make it good)! I took the suggestion of a few other reviewers to boil the potatoes in the clam juice from the cans (I decreased amount of potato, because I like the ratio to include more clams over potato), and also to mash up some of the cooked potatoes to use as a "thickener", if necessary.. and I can not believe how quick and simple it was to whip up. I added a *lot* of black pepper, and just a tiny bit of sea salt, since I used cans and those already have enough sodium. If you're looking for a thinner, creamy, true NE clam chowder, this is it. If you like the thicker, chunkier, flour-y type of soups, then you may not enjoy this recipe. I bet using cream instead of half and half for special occasions would be out of this world yummy! :)