10-Bean Soup
A hearty bean soup.
I made this recipe just like it said, but I felt it was a bit flavorless. So I added some chicken stock and a couple of chicken bouillon cubes, and it tasted really good. A great recipe to use for the Ten bean mix I bought for my food storage. My husband enjoyed it too. Thank you.Read More
Great base recipe...I omit the bacon, instead add smoked turkey necks and holy trinity (bell pepper, onion, celery) and chopped garlic. Allow the beans to simmer for an hour. After an hour add creole seasoning to taste....like Tony's or any other seasoning you like. DONT ADD UNTIL AFTER AN HOUR!!! Simmer unitl the beans are tender. At the very end I add a little bit of sugar....VERY VERY TASTY!!!Read More
My mother used to make this years ago and I acquired a taste for it. Easily bland for some people, though. However, I doubled everything except the beans and it turned out rather tasty. Our house loved it and ate every bit of it. Only thing though, some people may want to adjust how salty it is by adding their own salt later when it's served. Otherwise, it's delicious!
It was flavorful. I added some more spices and used diced ham.
It's a great base but you have to adjust to your personal liking, all it takes is a little creativity. I am vegetarian so no Bacon for me. I always add a can of crushed tomatoes to any soup I am making for the most part. In this one I added some Italian Seasoning, Turmeric, Crushed Red pepper and Coriander. Revise to get flavor you want.
Easy tastier version of split pea soup.
I made this as directed adding only some carrots and it was really bland. Not bad - but nothing to write home about. Using ham stock or chicken stock would have helped. We were able to doctor this up. It's a good starting point though.
This is a good start for a good recipe. I combined it with a similar recipe on another site. First I soaked overnight and half the day with a tbs of baking soda for softer more digestible beans. Also I used 32 oz of chicken stock then covered the rest of the way with water and cooked the beans with a pork backbone. Then picked the meat off the bone toward the end. I I included the bacon too. I simmered the beans by much longer by accident resulting in what looked more like refried beans than soup. However my family loved it that way and the leftovers made delicious burritos! So the next 3 times I made it, I continued with the long simmer-time.
Ten kinds of Yummy!! Soak for a day, crock pot for a day, eat for two days!! So easy!!
I thought this was a great framework for the beans. I added a can of collard greens, a small can of diced tomatoes, and some leftover chicken shredded. This turned out to be a great dish for a snow day in!
good start! added more stuff for taste, but a great base. Kids even liked it:)
