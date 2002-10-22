10-Bean Soup

A hearty bean soup.

10 mins
1 hr 40 mins
8 hrs
9 hrs 50 mins
6
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak beans in water overnight.

  • Fry bacon slightly, then add onion, garlic, and celery. Cook until onion is tender.

  • Place drained beans in large pot. Add water to cover beans. Add bacon, onions, garlic, and celery. Cook until beans are tender (this takes a while...at least 1 1/2 hours). Add salt and pepper to taste.

351 calories; protein 19.6g; carbohydrates 44.8g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 12.7mg; sodium 322.1mg. Full Nutrition
