Bacon and Potato Soup

A delicious winter warmer.

Recipe by Kwollak

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
5 -6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook bacon until crisp in 3-quart saucepan, remove and drain well on paper towels. Discard bacon grease and wipe pan thoroughly with paper towel.

  • Meanwhile, prepare vegetables. Add olive oil to saucepan and add onion, carrot, and celery as they are cut up. Saute until onion is soft but not brown, about 3-4 minutes.

  • Stir in chicken broth, potatoes, and pepper; bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender, about 10-15 minutes.

  • Stir in cheese, heating just until melted--do not boil. Chop bacon and add to soup. Adjust seasoning to taste by adding salt, if desired. Serve at once.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 10.8g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 21.7g; cholesterol 35.7mg; sodium 812.5mg. Full Nutrition
