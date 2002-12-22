Bacon and Potato Soup

After reading a "ton" of the reviews, and trying to make it straight from the recipe, I have to say this kinda needs a bit (lot) of tweaking. Sorry, and it may just be my taste and the fact I can't add any pepper to things for my mom's sake. BUT....I added garlic to the veggie saute, (love garlic), chicken thigh to the broth, (trying to make a richer base), and then still tasting and tasting as it went along....it was still lacking in flavor (IMO). Ended up adding the garlic, some thigh meat, parsley, onion powder, and mushrooms, oh and used emulsion blender to puree some of the potatoes and make it thicker. My Mom loved it when she added some cream at the end in her bowl, so I will keep it as a great starter. I added black pepper, red pepper and a shot or two of hot sauce to mine. We'll see how it tastes tomorrow, as SO many things like this are better after melding overnight. We ALL tweak things to our tastes, allergies, etc., but I will say this recipe got me into the kitchen to try making a potato soup for the 1st time- so that's always good! :-)