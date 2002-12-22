Bacon and Potato Soup
A delicious winter warmer.
I changed a few things and all the neighbors loved it-5 people asked for the recipe.Instead of bacon I used 3cups chopped ham (leftover from Thanksgiving), I changed to regular chicken broth, 2 cups of cheddar, omitted the salt, added 1/2 cup milk, 3 chopped green onions, and 1 TBSP parsley. BEST SOUP EVER!!!Read More
No good. Only decent after MAJOR changes. It was like potatoes in broth, not a creamy hearty soup. I had to add milk, knorr chicken bouillion and more to make it palatable. Will trash this recipe- not for us, sorry. Maybe better suited to those looking for a brothy potato soup vs. a hearty creamy one?Read More
Excellent flavor! I made just a few modifications- sauteed the veggies in the bacon fat & used 1/2 chicken broth & 1/2 milk to make it a little creamier. I also used a potato masher to break up the potatoes in the pot prior to serving. My husband and toddler gobbled it up!
I make about 20 soups a month and almost never make the same soup twice in a month however I've made this soup 4 times in the same month it is to die for people can't get enough of it. I'm a caterer for small event (under 50 people). I cater to all types of people from blue collars to suits and they all love this soup just the same. It will become a perminate item on my menu. Thanks so much!?!
This soup is delicious! I didn't think it would thicken up after I poured in 4 cups of chicken broth, but after simmering, I had no trouble with the thickness. I would recommend maybe 3/4 cup of cheese instead of 1/2. Other than that, this came out wonderfully!
It was pretty good as written, but why in the world would you get rid of all that yummy bacon grease and replace it with olive oil??? I know it's supposed to be healthier, but my grandparents both lived into their 90's eating bacon fat and/or lard nearly every day!
This was very tasty! I used regular chicken broth, not low salt. I pureed half of the soup mixture in the blender, then added it to the remaining soup with the bacon. That made for a nice texture. I added some corn and chopped ham to the leftovers the next day for a hearty lunch. This is a keeper, thanks!
Great soup and my daughter shouted "mom-give this five stars!" My boyfriend ate 3 bowls (and didn't touch the sandwiches I made to go with the soup!). I cooked the veggies in a TBLS of the leftover bacon grease and added 1/2c milk just to ensure it was creamy. Very good soup Kwollak!
Great Soup - Next time I plan to puree it smooth prior to adding the cheese and bacon - maybe a little cream - thanks
This recipe is the greates. I used pepper bacon and homemade chicken broth. The pepper bacon really added a little kick. My husband ate all of it!
This is an outstanding soup! It's hard to find a good potato soup that doesn't use milk/cream or flour/cornstarch, but this more than fits the bill! Both my husband and I loved it! With a glass of chianti and some warm, crusty bread, it's the perfect warm up at the end of a cold day. I cooked to the recipe, though I used some of the bacon drippings rather than olive oil to saute the onion, carrots and celery. The cayenne pepper sets off the veggies and bacon beautifully. 1/8th tsp is perfect. Easy to make, quick, and tastes good the next day, too. This one is an instant classic in our home!
I HAVE MADE THIS RECIPE MANY MANY TIMES FOLLOWING THE RECIPE EXACTLY AND IT IS DEFINATELY A KEEPER! I WAS LOOKING FOR A NON-CREAM SOUP. I HAVE EVEN ADDED MORE BROTH AND MORE POTATOES TO MAKE IT GO FURTHER. BECAUSE I DO NOT LIKE VERY SPICY FOOD, I SOMETIMES USE A TINY BIT LESS CAYENE PEPPER. I NOTICED THAT SOME CHEESES DO NOT MELT AS WELL INTO THE SOUP. IF YOU WANT A CREAM SOUP, FIND A DIFFERENT RECIPE. THE TITLE IS BACON AND POTATO SOUP, NOT CREAM OF POTATO AND BACON SOUP!
OMG, I've been searching for this recipe for years (a non-cream potato soup!). It's just like my Baba's from when I was little! I did make a few changes. My Baba used to put vinegar in her soup to ensure the potatos hold together. So I added 2 tsp white vinegar at the same time as the chicken stock. Also, I didn't add the cheddar cheese, she never added cheese and the soup doesn't really need it. I didn't used olive oil either, I just removed enough bacon grease to ensure about 1 tbsp and the drippings were left in the pan to cook the veggies in. Delicious!!!!
I think it's important that I state, that I completely followed the recipe. My family loves this soup, that I've used this recipe more than once. When I am short on time I used the frozen cubed potatoes. (note: the potatoes will be done in 5 mins or less). I hope your family enjoys this soup as well.
This was delicious! Perfect for a cold winter day. I followed the recipe exactly but did add some cooked Italian sausage I had in the frig. My husband, not a soup craver, loved it and even had a second bowl. I'll make it again and again.
Liked it but it needed help. Was trying to find a bacon and potato soup that didn't have too much fat, but was still hearty and had substance. First off it needed more chicken flavor, so I added additional chicken base. I also added 2 cloves of minced garlic to the veggies when sweating them. Then pre-cooked half of the potatoes and pureed them in a blender to add consistency. Left out the cayenne and cheddar, and my wife said its the best soup I've ever made(and i make lots!) Will keep this one with the changes.
I have never written a review about any of the recipes I have tried on this site, but this was by far the best potato bacon soup, ever. Didn't change a single ingredient other then to add extra carrots, and used my emulsion blender just to puree it slightly, left a few potato chucks. Husband and son loved it, no left overs for work the next day. Plan to make this soup many times over the winter.
Ok for starters this is NOT the thick white potato soup in many Restaurants. It is yummy but if that's what you are looking for you will be disappointed. But I was looking for a soup that was less than my 1000 calorie per serving butter, flour, cream, cheese bacon type. I made this as stated except I did cook the veggies in a small amount of the bacon fat..it was already in the pan. And I did add garlic in the veggie mix. I also cut my potato in small and large chunks. As the potatoes and veggies simmered and I stirred the small ones broke down and made a thicker broth. The cheese really wasn't necessary but it was my first time making it and tried to follow before I change it. I only added a small handfull maybe a 1/4 cup it did thicken the soup up more. And its cheese it was still yummy. But if you can't eat cheese the soup was still good without. I only seasoned with the cayenne and a little salt and pepper. Very simple but tasty.
Oh my goodness....we just finished this off. I didn't have cayenne pepper so just used black. I also added 1/2 cup of rice milk (dairy allergy). The cheese was mixed into each bowl individually. It was difficult to eat because of the cheese, however but the taste was AMAZING!!!!!!! I look like a pro with this recipe, thank you!
The kids said this was a keeper.
This soup is very flavorful. Sauted the carrots, celery and onions in the bacon grease, giving extra flavour. I simmered the soup with the lid off, thickening the broth. It was not as thick as if I had used cream or milk but was not water runny. I wasn't looking for thick as in creamy. I doubled the recipe, will triple next time. Crumbled the bacon and put on top of soup along with chopped green onions, also added a dolop of sour cream. This recipe is a keeper, will make often specially in the winter time. Thanks for posting. Peggy
I love this soup. After making it several times, I've finally decided to write a review. This is a wonderful recipe and I wouldn't change a thing which isn't usual for me. Definitely one for the books.
When I made this recipe, I was very impressed by the simplicity of it all and how it turned out to taste quite well. However, I made some changes: I didn't have bacon, so I used pork-bacon sausage that I had. It added just as much flavor. I also did not shred my cheese, I cubed it and stirred some in last minute, and also garnished with a few cubes to make it look more appealing and less dull. I added some spinach for green color and just a HINT of hot sauce (mexican hot sauce in my case, I like to add some spice to things). The soup was VERY filling and very much a comfort food. Also for visual appeal, I pureed HALF of the soup to make it creamy, and added the rest back to it for texture. I added a tiny bit of heavy cream swirled in last minute.
This is a nice light potato soup. I used some of the bacon grease as someone had suggested and have a hand blender, blending about half the potatoes to give it a nice auburn, yellow color. I also used regular chicken stock and regular Cheddar cheese to add to the flavor and center-cut bacon.
If your looking for something hardy don't try this. You have to make a lot of changes adding flavor and richness. This is just a runny soup like from a cheap can.
This was so good. And I made it with vegetarian bacon and vegetable stock. Thank you for sharing that one, it is a keeper. With a handful of green onion on the top and a little more cheddar cheese, it is like a baked potato in a bowl. Yummy.
This was really good! I made a few minor changes: increased the cheese and added 1/2 cup of milk. This went over so well with my husband that it will be a winter staple recipe. Thanks!
I tried this soup and found it delish!! I didn't change a thing. It's definitley a winter comfort soup. I would make it again!
Huge disappointment. My soup did not turn out like the picture. It's like someone forgot a major ingredient or something (flour or starch) because all I had was a clear liquid broth with veges. If you are looking for the average Potato soup you get at restaurants, this is NOT the one!
This soup hit the spot, very warm and nourishing! I will add more milk next time for a creamier texture.
I'v made a variation on this recipe for a few years now (it adds a few more calories and fat). I make the bacon first, then drain off all but a tablespoon of fat and sautee the onions and carrot and celery in the fat. I then add the remainder and substitute regular pepper for the cyanne. after its done, I blend it with an immersion blender before adding the bacon bits back into the soup. It's a great recipe.
Delicious, made this wonderful soup after hours of snowshoveling, it was great. Followed a reviewer's tip and used milk instead of water to reconsitute stock. I can't get low sodium stock right now, so I used regular but omitted salt. Next time I'll also omit red pepper--it doesn't need it.
My family wanted to go out for dinner but I told them I could make a homemade dinner that would be fantastic and much less expensive. I made this soup and they LOVED it!!! I added 1/4 cup of heavy cream at the end to thicken it up a bit. It was delicious!!!
Family loved it! No changes needed.
This soup was very tasty. My husband and I added a little more cheese and bacon then suggested....and it was great. My husband said this recipe is definently a keeper. Thanks for the great recipe.
This soup was delicious!! I added powdered milk, basil and dry mustard to the original recipe. My family raved about it. We had it with hot home made french bread and the combination was devine!
The recipe was great. Thank you Kwollak
fabulous flavor...added 1/2 & 1/2 and extra cheese...perfect for a winter meal.
Easy to make, excellent flavor. Added 1/2 cup sour cream at end. Will definitely make again.
Surprisingly better than expected, as it appeared very thin/liquidy during the cooling process. Potato flakes would be good to thicken. Would be better to use thick bacon. Don't shy away from the salt.
tried this for dinner tonight, what's more perfect on a wet cold day. Made it per the instructions plus added a clove of garlic because I use it in everything and served with fresh biscuts. OMG it was awesome and my hubby loved it, second serving to boot, and he seldoms has seconds of soup. It thickened up just fine while cooking. For those that found it too brothy maybe cook it longer so the taters disappear into the mix. Thanx for this recipe I'll definately be making it again.
This soup is so good! I decided to blend it, the texture which sealed the deal for me.
Really good soup, but doesn't need the cheese. That was overkill. Tastes excellent without. Instead of cayenne I used chipotle, which added an extra smokiness.
Oh yummy. I read some reviews first. Always a good way to pick up hints. So I added 2 chopped cloves of garlic, about 4 shakes of instant mashed potatoes, 2 more cups of water and a couple sprinkles of chicken broth. I left out all the veggies except the onions, celery (did not use a lot of celery) Didn't even measure the bacon since I had hormel already cooked shredded bacon. I am not a "measuring person so I went with appearance". It is awesome! I converted to 8 servings. Next time I will go with more since this was not enough for a family of 4. Added some fresh baked bread (in the bread machine of course) Perfect for a dark rainy cold day!
This soup is so good. It was fast & delicious. I didnt have cheddar so I sub. monterey jack - we ate almost the whole pot!
This is so delicious and very easy to make. I like creamy texture soup, so I used hand blender to puree half of the soup and it is super good.
This was just completely delicious. I did as some others did, I cooked the celery, carrots and onion in the bacon grease, added some ham cubes, added 2 tbsp. cornstarch dissolved in 1/2 cup water, 2 cups of milk and a dash of smoked paprika. It's just delicious.
Very good and easy to make. Next time I will add cream or evaporated milk in place of some of the chicken broth to make it creamy.
This was really good, but not the creamy typical potato soup. The prep work took a while but otherwise very easy. I used the bacon fat, but apparently too much as it pooled on top.
Awesome...I substituted vegetable broth for chicken, added 1/2 tsp poultry seasoning, blended the base untill smooth before adding the cheese (increased to 1 cup) and 1/2 cup whole milk...added 4 TBS fresh chopped parsley also.
It was good and tasty, but I used marble cheese and it did not melt nicely. I also added a splash of cream to make a creamy look. Otherwise its more of a clear soup. It has a nice flavor. Feb 5 2011
Quick and easy! As another reviewer indicated, I enjoyed a potato soup that was not cream based. My soup came out nice and thick after I let it sit for a bit then reheated.
This was the most delicious tasting potato soup I've ever made. It was very hearty and my family gobbled it up! The flavors were rich and comforting. This one is a keeper! :-)
I used this recipe for the first course of our Christmas dinner and everyone loved it - even the children! Our guests asked for the recipe and my children asked me to make this every week! I highly recommend this recipe.
I was so glad to find a non-cream potato soup. This is very good. Even my picky kids liked it.
The only changes that I made was leaving out the cheddar. I also thickened it a little more with corn starch and water. It was excellent!
My family loved it! The only thing I did differently was I used some of the bacon grease instead of removing it and adding olive oil. Great wintertime soup!
This was very yummy and super easy to make. Thanks!
Excellent basic soup - easy and delicious! Double it if you plan to serve more than 4 adults.
My husband likes this soup and he is the PICKIEST eater, I know.
This is not only delicious, but much healthier than a lot of other versions. We like our potato soup more creamy than chunky, so I use an immersion blender to puree after the vegetables are soft. Easy to make with ingredients I always have on hand - this recipe is one I use often.
I loved this soup, but changed a few things; first I didn't need 6 servings so I lessened the broth, using only 2cups of chicken broth and 1 cup of 2% milk. Had no cayanne pepper so I used paprika instead and also added a chicken bouillon cube for flavor. I only used 3 cups of potatoes and 1/4 cup of onions, I didn't touch the quantity on the vegetables. I did however sautee them in the bacon grease instead of olive oil. I like a hearty broth so I added a 1/2 tsp of cornstarch and removed half of the soup, blended it and then returned to pot and mixed it Back in. I couldn't believe I made a soup that was so good, will definitely be a staple in my winter meals :)
This dish is fantastic. my family loved it. although i did change it up a bit. i added flour and mash potato flakes to thicken it up, I also tossed the onions, carrots, & celery into a blender to make them super tiny. (my family hates veggies) it was an absolute success!
I love soup. This recipe is very good as is, plus it is ingredients that you would always have on hand. Besides, who doesn't like bacon?
This was good and only thing we changed was using carrot shreds instead of carrot chunks. Wonderful flavor. Thanks for sharing.
I just made this for our Sunday Night Dinner. It definitely was a hit. This recipe is very versatile for other types of soups - i.e., turning it into a lentil soup, or even add Bulgar in. We are not fan's of Cayanne Pepper and would not add it in next time. Very fulfilling and satisfying.
Very good! This was easy to put together for a weeknight supper! I added some milk in place of the broth as suggested by other reviews. I think this would be just as good or better without the milk.
I served this to my husband for lunch today and we both really enjoyed it. I made it exactly as called for, just adding a bit of chopped green onion on top. It was excellent. Really tasty. Thanks very much for a great and easy recipe!
The only thing we do differently is we us an emulsion blender for a bit just before adding the cheese and bacon. My 6 and 9 year old's favorite soup!
This soup was awesome! My sons and thier friend finished off EVERY drop. I did add a few instant potato flakes and more cheese, just because we like our soups a little thicker. It was great!
This soup is GREAT! To those who quickly dismissed it as "too brothy" - take a hand blender and give it a few quick "whizzes" - the cooked potatoes are a great thickener and yet the soup remains slightly chunky! For those who said it was "flavourless" - add some chicken Bovril (liquid) or more salt to taste. I like this recipe as I usually have all these ingredients on hand (I used turkey bacon instead). Add some crusty bread and you have a hearty meal - yyummm!
My whole family loved this! My son said it was amazing! I added red pepper flakes and tarragon. This time I added 2 cups of cream and 1 cup of cheddar cheese at the end and it was even better along with the tarragon and red pepper flakes!
Good dish. I did add about 1 c of milk to this which made it a little creamier. One of the best potatoe soups I've ever found.
Great flavor. I increased amounts to 6C potatoes and 6C broth, so I increased the cayenne to 1/4 tsp. Quite a kick. Also used 1C cheddar, and pureed half for a creamy consistency. Will definitely make again.
Mmmmm....Mmmmmm... good. We found ours a little salty even after using low salt bacon and adding no salt, but we added some cream (as others suggested) and that really made a good thing even better. Thanks for the recipe!
huge hit and one i'll make again!
best soup i ever had!
I doubled the amount of bacon and celery and threw in a good amount of fresh minced garlic. To make it a cream soup, I cut the amount of chicken broth back by a half cup and added in a half cup of evaporated milk. It is a thinner soup than I expected but the flavor was very good. We ate every bit of this soup for lunch, paired with ham sandwiches.
Delicious, and even better as leftovers.
After reading a "ton" of the reviews, and trying to make it straight from the recipe, I have to say this kinda needs a bit (lot) of tweaking. Sorry, and it may just be my taste and the fact I can't add any pepper to things for my mom's sake. BUT....I added garlic to the veggie saute, (love garlic), chicken thigh to the broth, (trying to make a richer base), and then still tasting and tasting as it went along....it was still lacking in flavor (IMO). Ended up adding the garlic, some thigh meat, parsley, onion powder, and mushrooms, oh and used emulsion blender to puree some of the potatoes and make it thicker. My Mom loved it when she added some cream at the end in her bowl, so I will keep it as a great starter. I added black pepper, red pepper and a shot or two of hot sauce to mine. We'll see how it tastes tomorrow, as SO many things like this are better after melding overnight. We ALL tweak things to our tastes, allergies, etc., but I will say this recipe got me into the kitchen to try making a potato soup for the 1st time- so that's always good! :-)
Very good soup. Made exactly like recipe using an immersible blender to thicken up the soup. I used more cayenne pepper, but would stick with the 1/8 teaspoon. Had company for lunch and it was a big hit.
Delicious. The cayenne added a bit too much kick for my family, so I need to decrease the amount.
This was a pretty good recipe. I would make it again.
WIFE THOUGHT IT WAS VERY GOOD. A BIT TOO MUCH POTATOES FOR ME. I ADDED FRESH BLACK PEPPER AND A BIT OF CILANTRO AND IT IMPROVED THE FLAVOR. WILL PROBABLY TRY IT AGAIN WITH SOME CHANGES. PAT V.
this was excellent.. i made a few changes.. added a clove of garlic, doubled the amount carrots and celery, added some black pepper, and i put the bacon in after the boil to become part of and flavor the soup. also right before serving, i mixed in the cheese (probably a full cup).. and it was the best potato-bacon soup ive ever tasted. Thanks for the inspiration!
My whole family loves this soup. Since we like a thicker soup, I puree about half of it just before I add the cheese and bacon.
I adjusted the recipe a bit...added Applewood Chicken Sausage and (Diced) Kale...mmm AWESOME!!!
More work than my regular creamy poatto soup, but a good change of pace. I also added about 1/4 cup of potato flakes for thickening, as well as a dash of evaporated milk. Oh, and also doubled the cheese to one cup, as recommended. I also pureed half in the blender for a smoother texture. Great potato soup option for those who can't handle milk products.
This is EXCELLENT! I didn't have any regular chocken stock in my pantry, and my family is rather large, so I doubled the recipe an added what I DID have in my pantry-14 oz. of roasted garlic chicken stock, then I substututed water for the rest of the liquid and adjusted the salt so that it wouldn't be too bland. When I served it, my son asked me to top it with a bit of shredded cheddar, a dollop of sour cream and some chives. This gave it a really good baked potato soup type taste. It's cold and rainy tonight and this was a perfect cold weather soup with some crusty bread. Great recipe!
Awesome soup! Everyone loved it!
LOVED IT!!!! I accidently picked up a can of broth with herbs and it was delicious!!!! My husband (who is not big on soup) even said it was pretty good. Will make again!
Very good soup! I followed the hash browns advice - people thought it was restaurant quality!
I just made this soup for the first time and I think it's delicious. I used homemade chicken broth so I may have used a bit more than what was called for. I did remove some of the potatoes and puree some with the broth, but I think this is a personal preference and you can judge for yourself whether you need to puree or not. It's definitely a nice, simple and tasty soup!
This was wonderful. I added a few splashes of half and half at the very end. I will definitely make this again. Thank you!
Good wholesome soup! I omitted the bacon being a vegetarian and replaced the chicken broth with vegetable. I like another reviewer pureed half to make it creamy. I also added my own spices like dill and Mrs. Dash. I thought this had a really good flavor and is a great lowfat soup if you don't add the cheese (which I didn't). I also like the celery and carrots to give it color. I would definitely recommend it.
YUM. Increased cayenne to 1/2 tsp (I like it spicy) and used green onions instead. I also used 3 cups cubed potatoes and 1 cup shredded potato (shredding all of it was far too tiring) and that made the broth thicker and creamier. The second time I made it, I increased the broth to 6 cups, doubled the cheese, and added 4 cloves minced garlic to the initial sautee. For a group of picky eaters, this is a great vegetarian soup (if made with herb bouillion) that you can sprinkle bacon bits onto for the carnivores.
Wow, this was so good! It tasted like it had been cooking all day, amazing! I used turkey bacon and fat free chicken broth to make it a little healthier. Next time I'm going to throw in some cloves of garlic with the onion to make it even better!
I made a triple batch of this for a church fundraiser and it was well received. I used gouda instead of cheddar as I am in Holland and it is much cheaper than imported cheddar. I also took the advice of others and stirred in some creme fraiche to add some creaminess. Next time, I might save some potatoes to add later on, as many of my potatoes had dissolved by the time we served.
