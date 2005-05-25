Chicken Stock

I converted this for the instant pot and it was amazing. I added no salt and it was really delicious. I used a 6 qt. Instant Pot. As suggested by someone else, I added half a bunch of parsley, 1 tsp peppercorns and 5 cloves of garlic unpeeled but cut in half. My chicken was about 5 lbs and I also added 4 chicken thighs although I might not next time as I would have gotten a little more broth had I not added more meat. I also added about 50% more spices and veggies. I first cooked the chicken for 30 minutes in high pressure with the water filled to the max line with a 10 minute natural release. I think I might reduce to 28 minutes and a longer natural release next time. After removing the meat from the bones, I added the bones back to the pot along with the spices and veggies and filled the pot to the max line. I cooked on high pressure for 45 minutes. I might do a full hour next time as was suggested in another recipe. I did a 10 minute natural release. This yielded about 9 cups of broth. I wish I had an 8qt. Instant pot.