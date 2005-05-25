Chicken stock has almost endless uses, from soup bases, of course, and gravies to a rich but low fat flavoring for veggies. The stock freezes will in those zipper type freezer bags. After trying homemade stock you will never want the store-bought kind again.
Best chicken stock we have ever made! The smell of your chicken in the winter time is amazing. We put them in muffin pan's and freeze them. When they are frozen we pop them out and put them in a ziplock bag. They will stay fresh for 6 months and you can easily add them to other recipes.
Best chicken stock we have ever made! The smell of your chicken in the winter time is amazing. We put them in muffin pan's and freeze them. When they are frozen we pop them out and put them in a ziplock bag. They will stay fresh for 6 months and you can easily add them to other recipes.
I have been searching for the perfect chicken stock recipe for years. I've tried everything from cookbooks to my mother-in-laws recipe to ones that I have found on this site. Until now every one of them has just been okay. But this recipe is perfect! I love it! The idea to take the chicken out after an hour and then continue simmering just the bones and skin is brilliant, yet so simple. I can't believe I didn't think of it. The chicken is so tender cooked this way! And the stock? Well, I can tell you that I'm done searching for recipes. This is THE one! I will never make another one again. Thank you so much for the wonderful recipe!
i really enjoy the ginger in this chicken stock recipe, which is the one thing that really separates it from other chicken stocks i've made. i generally follow the recipe, except that i at least double the ginger, and i add more water (10 cups), too, because 7 cups for 4lbs of chicken (backs) seems too little. (and i'm cheap.) also, i recommend using a large yellow onion, and placing the peel in the stock while it's simmering. this give a rich yellow color. really tasty recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2001
This is absolutely the best chick stock recipe that I have used. The good this is that you can add or take away ingredients depending on your tastes. Sometimes I add a leek to add flavor to the broth. All of the flavor of the stock is definatley from returning the bones to the pot. I get so many compliments on the smell and the taste and it is always good to enjoy your own cooking. Salut!
This was awesome. Just full of flavor. Only complaint is that a lot of the liquid cooked away during the day and I wasn't left with as much as aniticipated. Next time I will either double up or add some canned chicken broth to stretch. Update: Made a second time. this time I just completely covered my 3.5 pound chicken with water. I added 2 bouillon cubes as well. Gave me lots more stock with no loss of flavor.
Thank you, Margaret, for the best homemade chicken stock I have made yet! This came out so flavorful and rich! I had never heard of simmering the chicken first, then adding the bones and skin back to the pot with the additional ingredients. This must be the secret to great stock! Your recipe is my new alternative to canned chicken broth minus the MSG!!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Really good recipe. The directions should be more specific for first time stock chefs, though. Just remember to cover the pot with a lid when you simmer. Otherwise, you will have very little broth. I think the fresh ginger makes a big difference. I hope I never have to buy canned chicken broth again.
What flavor! The difference had to be returning the bones to the pot. This was amazing! I made it with the leftovers from a roasted chicken and then used the stock to make the Best Chicken Soup recipe from this site. What a great meal on a cold day. It's a keeper!
I've tried to make homemade chicken stock before and was very disappointed and hesitant to try again. I am glad I did. I added a few whole peppercorns and one whole clove. Excellent flavor. You could almost serve this by itself. This is a good recipe.
This stock was great... I added just a few cloves of garlic to the stock will cooking it and it just enhanced the flavor and made it that much better.... Thanks for the recipe... Oh and returning the bones to the pot... AWESOME... I can't believe I didn't think of it sooner....
I used this as a base and it's great! I bought 2 rotisserie chickens on sale, shredded the meat and froze it, then stewed the bones and the meat that was left on, along with an onion and its skin, 3 stalks celery, 12 baby carrots, a few stalks of baby kale, and covered the chicken bones with water. I let it simmer for 2 hours, then chilled the broth so I could scrape off the fat. Then I saved it in 1-cup portions of freezer ziplock bags, freezing flat to save space. I'll use the broth for rice, mashed potatoes, or soup.
This was my first time ever making homemade stock. I have to say it is well worth the time and effort! It's really not even difficult, you just need the time to let it simmer! As another reviewer suggested, I portioned 2 cups of stock into individual ziplocs and they are now in my freezer. I will never waste the "inedible" parts of chicken again! (I had a big pack of thighs that I separated the meat for another use). Thank you for giving me the power to never buy another can of Swanson again!
Ok, I confess. I'm a chicken broth snob. Disenchanted with homemade stock after homemade stock, I've now a small slice of ownership in Swanson's . . . Well, with my back up against the wall the other day, I decided to prepare some shredded chicken, which led to me determining to make a stock for the freezer as well. I began with an Alton Brown recipe, but wasn't satisfied, so I kept looking, and found this one. The catch? The ginger. Now fully intrigued, my pot ended up looking like the recipe here, plus parsley, garlic, and peppercorns. On my own merit, I added in two whole cloves and a teaspoon of salt. The result? 7 cups of a full bodied-aroma broth/stock with a surprising bit of hearty to the flavor! Not quite Swanson's, but I think I"m going to play and tweak this one some more. I rated four stars, because I did add the additional items via Alton, and I do believe they complimented the mix. Thank you, Margaret, for the marvellously clever idea of ginger! I am convinced this is/was one key ingredient I've been missing all these years! :D
So easy to make and turns out great every time! I have already used this in several recipes. You can make this for less than the price of buying the canned stuff, and it's healthier, tastes better, and you get the added bonus of having the delicious boiled chicken meat to use in your other recipes! I use mine in enchiladas, soups, salads...the possibilities are endless. Thanks for sharing!
Much like the recipe I use. I only use ginger along with garlic when I plan to use the stock for Chinese soups. I save backs, necks, wing tips, etc when I cut up a whole chicken until I have enough for the stock pot so the result is almost free food. I don't recommend freezing in zip bags. Our freezer went out while we were out of town and the bags leaked badly when they thawed - what a mess!
Pretty simple and you can change it up quite easily. I don't use a whole chicken for this. Instead I freeze bones/skins/tidbits from roasting a chicken and other chicken meals when bones present. Why not use that up versus tossing out? Onwards: In the summer/fall I add fresh thyme/rosemary/parsley from my herb garden. I do use dried when fresh isn't available. Also, whole peppercorns, coriander seeds & lightly smashed garlic cloves. Minimal salt. If my oven is being used for something else, I roast veg before adding. Otherwise I go with raw state but chopped smaller. The ginger is a great addition. After 1st straining, I add a beaten egg white mixed with water plus the egg shell crushed up. Bring to boil, shut off heat and let sit until a "raft" forms. Strain again using cheesecloth. This clears up the stock. I freeze in 1C containers and use when needed. Nice base you can toy with for your own tastes.
Great basic stock recipe. I use it all the time. Especially in the winter when I can make it and then take it out on our deck and let it cool out there. That way no refrigerator space is taken with the huge pot!
This is a wonderful stock. I'm so in love with it. It goes in all my recipes that need broth now. Chicken pot pie, chicken soup, chicken and dumplings, whatever. Whenever I don't have fresh ginger root, I'll just sprinkle the powdered stuff in and it still is wonderful.
Fun to do, never cooked a whole chicken before. Broth was awesome! Made it into Chicken Tortilla Soup. Need to skim the FOG (fat-oil-grease) off during the 3-4 hour simmer...You'll never want canned stock again!
My chicken stock is cooling as we speak. Well this was easy as pie. I never boil chicken so I found the boning process easier than baked or deep fried. I stuck to the original recipe very closely and my wife and I agree its just about perfect. Great stock, perfect chicken meat, and by the way, the strained veggies etc is practically a meal in itself. Can't wait to use this stock in my next recipe!
It was really good comparing to the canned chicken broth. The kitchen was smelling so delicious that I could not wait for 3 more hours after I took out the meet, so I just simmered it 45 minutes more and that's it. It was perfect. Thanks
I put the stock in the frig over night and scrap off about 1/4 inch of hard white chicken fat that collects at the top! Besides that, I have enjoyed this broth with using fresh ginger and add my favorite spices according to what I plan to use it for.
This made a fabulous cup of stock -- literally, one cup. I don't know how many I started with, but I put a 3.5lb chicken in a 5-liter pot (my biggest one) and filled it almost to the brim. Four hours and a fat-skimming later, I had the cup. My gas stove burns fairly high, so I have trouble keeping things at a low simmer, and perhaps I was supposed to cover it for more than the last hour. I will definitely make this again, but this time will either cover the whole time or add water during the process.
Instead of using the chicken, I usually just use the leftover "skeleton" from a roasted chicken, and whatever herbs and spices I used to roast the chicken add another dimension of flavor. Also, I add a couple cloves of garlic.
This recipe worked great. I froze it after making it. One thing I didn't add was the salt since I'm worried about how much salt is in stock or broth. I used some stock yesterday (made soup)and it turned out great. It needs salt though but I like to add it when I use the stock in a recipe. Great recipe, easy to follow instructions and great results!
Just made this stock, and wow! I am very amazed at what a little ginger will do to a recipe. I actually used a stewing hen. Didn't cut it up right away, just the legs to start off with. I sauted the carrots, celery and garlic added the chicken and water and boiled for 1 1/2 hours (longer b/c it was whole). I then took out the chicken and cut it up into quarters, took off the chicken breast and put the whole thing back into the water with some bay leaves, a little salt and the ginger. boiled it for another 2-3 hours. I didn't have onion, but i put in some green winter onion instead and it was amazing even still! I will never make stock any other way again. Thanx for an amazing recipe!
This stock is so full of flavor. I omitted the ginger and added a little dried parsley and it came out fabulous! Maybe someday I'll be brave enough to try it with the ginger. Thanks so much for the great recipe!
Good, solid base. I added a few other herbs (some parsley, sage, and oregano), but still found the flavor to be a bit bland. It worked well in Catherine's Spicy Chicken Soup; it's better than the boneless, skinless chicken breast broth that the first half of that recipe calls for.
Had no bay leaf, but used fresh parsley instead. Also added a few peppercorns and a garlic clove. The ginger along with everything else smells lovely when cooking. I'll definitely be making this from now on instead of purchasing chicken broth.
I haven't read to the last comment so if I repeat, sorry. I do the same as Margaret AND I crack the bones. Most of the nutrition is in the marrow. You can strain out or scrape off the top any impurities (some are left at the bottom of the pot...don't use). No comparison to canned broth. Is chicken j e l l o! 5
I made this early this morning and had chicken with gravy tonight using the chicken I used in the stock. Was a little afraid of how the kids would react since they like down home gravy. They loved it, didn't tell them it was homemade and that the sodium level and fat content was much lower than the store bought. Thanks so much, froze the rest to use in other dishes. Will be using this in place of store bought broth and soups. Thanks again.
I only had a meaty chicken carcass but it worked fine with a lighter taste more like broth than stock!... I'm so happy to be making my own chicken stock ( It's so wonderful to know I'm giving my family home cooked soups stews without the added MSG in cubes and cans! :)
This is my go to stock recipe. I also add peppercorn and a garlic bulb. If I don't have an ingredient, it does not affect it too much. I also use this recipe for bone broth where I cook the chicken/turkey and then use just the bones and skin. The ginger really makes this recipe.
Good stuff, I love the effect of the ginger. Next time though, I will have to make it the right way. Seeing as I have a 6 month old and can sometimes have "mommy mush brain", I failed to put a lid on my simmering stock (and there is no direction in the recipe saying to do so). Needless to say, I didn't have much when I realized the issue. It was still good, though!
I've made lot's of stock over the years and this one rocks! I'm not quite sure why either. I just plopped in a whole chicken breast side up, the breast meat remained moist. I guess it's simmering the skin and bones for a long time that put this over the top for me. Good way to use up older veggies too.
I too use reserved chicken carcass parts (lots of them) along with 8 cups water. I have found that by bringing this to a boil with bones that have previously been cooked, creates a more cloudy stock. If you simply mix your parts with the other ingrediants listed and bring and hold a simmer for 3 - 4 hours, you will have a darker, less cloudy stock.
I've been using this recipe for stock for a couple of years now, and it is wonderful. I love that we get the benefit of the stock AND the meat with minimal waste. Fastest way I have found to cool the stock is to fill the sink halfway with ice water and set a large metal pot or bowl in it. I strain the stock into the pot in the sink, and it's cool enough to store within 5 minutes. I've taken to freezing all of my stocks, sauces, and ground meat flat in quart size bags. Once frozen, I stand them upright in a clean plastic shoe box in the chest freezer like files in a file cabinet. Makes it super easy to find things quickly, and the flat bags thaw in minutes!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2005
This was a great stock recipe. I believe the ginger added a lot.
If I could I've give it 10 stars! This is without a doubt the BEST homemade chicken stock, ever. I've used it several times and it is a great base for homemade chicken soup, homemade chicken gravy, and many other recipes.
This is soooo good. I have used the leftover roasted chicken from the store with great success. It usually has some chicken on the bone and I cover in water. Note, if you do this you will not have 4 pounds of chicken but I have found it still makes a flavorful stock.
I haven't used it yet, but this stock is so rich I'm going to try using it with half water in soups. I'm going to can it in quarts for soup this first time. I also made an awesome chicken casserole from the meat.
I edited this recipe due to allergies and preference. It was also my first time making chicken stock as I've been vegetarian for 7 years. The only real complaint I have is that the water amounts were inaccurate. I was prepared for this because I read some of the reviews. However, for 9 servings, by the end of 4 hours, I had used 15 cups of water when it only called for 4 1/2 cups of water and the recipe yielded 4 cups of stock.
I converted this for the instant pot and it was amazing. I added no salt and it was really delicious. I used a 6 qt. Instant Pot. As suggested by someone else, I added half a bunch of parsley, 1 tsp peppercorns and 5 cloves of garlic unpeeled but cut in half. My chicken was about 5 lbs and I also added 4 chicken thighs although I might not next time as I would have gotten a little more broth had I not added more meat. I also added about 50% more spices and veggies. I first cooked the chicken for 30 minutes in high pressure with the water filled to the max line with a 10 minute natural release. I think I might reduce to 28 minutes and a longer natural release next time. After removing the meat from the bones, I added the bones back to the pot along with the spices and veggies and filled the pot to the max line. I cooked on high pressure for 45 minutes. I might do a full hour next time as was suggested in another recipe. I did a 10 minute natural release. This yielded about 9 cups of broth. I wish I had an 8qt. Instant pot.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.