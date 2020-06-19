Holiday Manhattan

This recipe is definitely not traditional - except in my family. It is sweet, and meant to be! You will have to do the math for single servings, this is the way I got it from my Grandfather, who always made a batch (or two) for the Holidays.
This recipe reads like that for a very sweet Manhattan. I scaled it down to one drink and as promisedit WAS very sweet, so not fair of me to judge. (The hot water is there to melt the sugar, I imagine). If you omit the sugar and sub grenadine (maraschino cherry "juice") that actually might lesson the toothache factor. I'm a sucker for a Bourbon Manhattan so this is a fun recipe to toy with!
This recipe reads like that for a very sweet Manhattan. I scaled it down to one drink and as promisedit WAS very sweet, so not fair of me to judge. (The hot water is there to melt the sugar, I imagine). If you omit the sugar and sub grenadine (maraschino cherry "juice") that actually might lesson the toothache factor. I'm a sucker for a Bourbon Manhattan so this is a fun recipe to toy with!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.