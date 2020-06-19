Holiday Manhattan

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This recipe is definitely not traditional - except in my family. It is sweet, and meant to be! You will have to do the math for single servings, this is the way I got it from my Grandfather, who always made a batch (or two) for the Holidays.

By yummyinthetummy

Recipe Summary

total:
10 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 pints
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve the sugar in hot water in a large pitcher. Stir in the whiskey, vermouth, cherry juice and bitters. Serve in glasses over ice and garnish with a maraschino cherry.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 3.9mg. Full Nutrition
