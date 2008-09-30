Five Hour Stew

Easy recipe to make. Takes no time at all and the important thing is that it's good.

Recipe by Vas

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C).

  • Combine the cubed chuck, carrots, onions, brown sugar, wine, tapioca, tomatoes, tomato sauce in a large baking dish. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Bake at 250 degrees F (120 degrees C) for 4 hours. Remove from oven and add stir in the potatoes, water chestnuts and mushrooms.

  • Raise oven temperature to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for 1 more hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
439 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 41.7g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 77.9mg; sodium 700.7mg. Full Nutrition
