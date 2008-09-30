Five Hour Stew
Easy recipe to make. Takes no time at all and the important thing is that it's good.
I've made this stew ( a few ingredient differences) for many years now and I am happy to see it here! I use fresh vegetables and always add whats in season (and whats leftover in my fridge or freezer). Today I added fresh butternut squash. The beef stew meat is so tender from slow cooking it, and all the flavours meld together nicely. It's very filling and comforting to have on a fall day. THX.Read More
Excuse me, when do you add the burgundy, and shouldn't you brown the beef first?Read More
Overall, not a bad stew. I used fresh vegetables instead of canned and added in squash as well as a little more red wine. Oregano, parsley, paprika were also added. A glass of red wine and crusty rolls completed the meal.
Thank-you.
This was so tasty! I made a few changes though...I used fresh ingredients, substituted celery for the water chestnuts, left out the tapioca and used Marsala wine instead of Burgundy. I browned the beef in a pan first and then put everything into my crockpot and cooked it on low for 5 hours. I served it over egg noodles and my family loved it and went in for seconds!
The meat was extremely tender in this recipe. However, the stew needed more seasonings. I may try pre-seasoned crushed tomoatoes and add other seasonings such as oregano and basil next time.
Yummy. My husband liked the stew sauce. It was very tasty.
I followed recipe to a T and it was ok but left a little something to be desired. It's a good base recipe though that can be tweaked to desired tastes. Thanks for posting.
I didn't like this very much. The gravy had a weird consistency, it didn't have much flavor to it, and my carrots were still a little crunchy.
