Ultimate High Altitude Chocolate Chip Cookies

If you're tired of having totally flat or stiff and tasteless chocolate chip cookies for the high altitude baker, then this is the recipe for you! If you like firmer cookies, increase the flour by 1/4 cup.
Can I just say, thank you, Thank You, THANKYOU!!! I live at a 9,000 Ft. altitude and as you can imagine, making chocolate chip cookies has been a nightmare. This recipe was great! They turned out PERFECT! ....FINALLY!
Yay! It worked! I've used Toll House's high altitude recipe and it was just as flat as the orig. recipe. I've tried others that tasted cakey. This is it! Followed directions exactly but switched to Toll house at the end and added 1C. walnuts and the whole bag (2 cups) of chips. PERFECT. Consistantly baked @ 11min using a small ice cream scoop (1+TBSP maybe?) to spoon on cookie sheet. Whoohoo!!!
I live at 6900 ft and mastered most other cookies, but not choco chip cookies. These were awesome!!! They rose well after baking and look like REAL cookies instead of the flat masses I've been making. They taste great, and have the right texture. My kids inhaled them after school today. I will make this (finally!) my new choco chip cookie recipe. Thank you!!!
I added the extra flour and an extra 1/2 cup of choc bits to make it a little crunchier and choclate-ier. Definatley worth a try, turned out quite nice, caramelised and crunchy on the outside and softer but not gooey on the inside. Nice with a big glass of milk. Beware: a little moorish!!
I moved to Evanston WY three years ago, which is 6850 above sea level. Im from the midwest and never had a problem making cookies untill i moved here. I have tried several chocolate chip recipes and none worked untill i tried this one. I just follwed the directions and got perfect cookies. I will use this recipe again.
I live in Colorado Springs (7000 ft) and these worked perfectly! The only thing I modified was adding a small box of vanilla pudding mix after the vanilla and reduced the flour by 1/4 cup. We like soft, chewy cookies and these came out fluffy and fabulous on 350 degrees for 14 minutes. I've made these twice now, the second time I separated the dough and made the first half the original recipe still using a full 1 cup of chocolate chips and the other half I mixed with 3/4 cup white chocolate chips, 2 oz bag chopped macadamia nuts and 1/2 cup of Craisins. Both cookies came out fabulous and this is my new go to cookie recipe.
I'm at +-5000 ft and this recipe works fine. Using my cookie scoop I consistently get 4 dozen cookies. I don't modify it at all though I can see how people get such a wide variety of results. Cookies, especially at altitude, are sensitive to moisture and sugar content. You may need to modify even this 'high altitude' recipe depending on your specific altitude and humidity. Realistically, there is no "one cookie fits all" high altitude recipe; it would be helpful if authors always specified their original altitudes to make adjustments easier to guess. Fixes for overspreading can include refrigerating the dough before baking and using cool pans, adding extra flour a tablespoon at a time, decreasing the sugar by a few tablespoons, adding extra liquid (like an extra egg), and/or increasing the temperature 10-15 degrees and shortening the cooking time. I've started weighing my flour instead of measuring with a scoop with 120 g= 1 cup. Since doing this I start with the same amount every time and can increase it with precision to the right consistency for my conditions. I found I get the best texture if I bake just till the very edge begins to brown and the rest looks under-baked. Then I take them out and let them finish baking on the pan for about 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack. If I let them bake till they look done in the oven, they are overcooked and turn crispy. Keep a slice of bread in the container with the cookies to keep them soft.
These cookies have fantastic texture, but they are SO bland!! Only 1/2 tsp salt to 3 1/2 cups of flour? The flavor is very noticeably lacking. To keep the salt/flour ratio the same as Tollhouse's recipe, I would use at least 1 1/4 tsp salt. That is the only change I would make, though, because they bake absolutely perfectly. Not flat at all, with a great chew. If the salt adjustment works, I will never make another recipe again!
6,000 feet, just perfect. The first batch I made flattened out, which baffled me because this recipe got great reviews from other "elevated" people. I put the rest of the dough in the fridge to finish baking the next day, and they came out SO well! Perfectly chewy in the center and crispy on the outside, loved them. Not sure if chilling helps but it certainly made a difference for me. Will definitely make again.
This is a great recipe! I live just outside of Denver, about 5000 feet and it worked great. After reading other reviews, I doubled the choc. chips. I'm glad I did, they are just right with 2 cups of chips.
Great recipe for high altitude in Provo, Utah! I followed the suggestion to add a little extra flour and also made sure to use real butter! People I gave them too asked what the secret ingredient was even though I added nothing special...crazy!
These had a good taste when fresh, but didn't work for me. Flat, flat, crunchy. I tried making big ones, small ones... nothing worked. I'm at 5,000 feet, and still searching for a cookie recipe that actually works at elevation... sigh. Disappointed.
I live at approximately 5000 feet, just high enough to play havoc with cookies. This really is a great recipe - the cookies held their shape and were light and delicately crunchy. I nearly doubled the chips, baked them at 360 degrees for 10 minutes - and they came out great.
We're at about 4,300 feet and I've been having a difficult time finding a good cookie recipe. I followed this one exactly and my husband and I really enjoyed this. The dough and cookies were VERY yummy! Thanks! (Afternote: These cookies have passed the 2 day test! They taste delicious even 2 days after being made! I won't be making any other chocolate/white chocolate chip cookies from here on out!)
Fantastic! I moved from sea level to 4000 feet, and saw my cookies suffer a little. Then I moved to 7200 feet in Wyoming and my cookies were like hocky pucks. This recipes gave me perfect cookies like I had at sea level :D
Yay! A cookie that doesn't sink at the 6700 ft level! Best cookie I've made since moving to CO. I liked them with more chocolate chips though. For those who said they sank, makes me wonder if their baking soda was fresh.
These cookies are awesome! Since I moved from sea level to more than a mile above it, my cookies are always a little funky. But these turned out perfect. Nice and soft inside and they store well. Thank you for sharing :)
This is absolutely the best high altitude cookie recipe you could ever use!!!!! Fluffy yet moist, low crumble and great rich flavor. Everyone asks me for this recipe and I make these cookies every Christmas for work functions and as gifts to the Vet and the Doctor's office. If you live in high altitude this should be your "Go To" recipe for chocolate chip cookies. Amazing!
I live in the Mile-High and I wasn't very impressed with these cookies. I followed the recipe but added another 1/2 cup of chocolate chips. They were a little cake-like. Another review said they weren't, so it depends on your definition. I will keep looking for another recipe.
Yeah! When I moved to Colorado, I thought I'd never be able to make a decent chocolate chip cookie again. The high altitude adjustments on the Toll House package make no difference. .. These cookies are great, slightly chewy, very tasty!
These cookies are great! They remind me of the choc. chip cookie recipe from Cook's Illustrated, which is a good thing. I was too scared to tweak that recipe after moving from the Midwest to Denver, this is now my go to choc. chip cookie recipe!
This recipe is great for all those who live at a high altitude. After moving from CA to AZ I have finally found a chocolate chip cookie recipe that tastes and looks like a cookie! Stir by hand and bake for 15 minutes and only put one cookie sheet in the oven at a time. Place cookies in a air tight container while they are still warm. Delicious!!!
Should have written a review months ago. I have baked these quite a few times since I found the recipe, and they always turn out perfectly. I just got done baking another double batch of these. This time I threw in a bag of toffee bits. We are taking them on a big family camp out. Thank you for posting it.
These looked great, but they were HARD. Even overnight in a zipped bag they were HARD. I agree with some of the other reviewers that the taste was "missing" something.I prefer the Toll House high altitude recipe (on the bag).
This recipe is fantastic! I wrote the changes from this recipe into my Betty Crocker Cook Book Binder. When I moved here at 6300 feet elevation, my chocolate chip cookies, from my old recipe, turned out flat and gummy. These cookies are better than any I made at sea level! They stay puffed up and fluffy and the softness last a few days, (whenever the cookies actually last that long). I have been using this same recipe for a few years now. People are offering to buy them from me! Toast 1/2 cup pecans or walnuts in a skillet before mixing the dough and let them cool, then add them at the time you add the chocolate chips. You will be in Cookie heaven!
I live at 8500 feet, and followed the recipe precisely. The cookies looked nice and thick and the texture was great. But, we thought the flavor was lacking. The cookies were really plain. Also, there were very few chocolate chips per cookie. I probably won't make this recipe again, but if I did I would at least double the chocolate chips.
Moving from 1,000 feet to 10,000 feet, I was cautious to start baking again -- this is one of my first recipes I've tried. I made a couple of small tweaks as most high-altitude recipes are not necessarily for 10k, but overall I am very happy with it!
I live @ 9000 feet in Colorado so baking can be a challenge. These cookies are REALLY good, my boys and husband loved them. I made only two adjustments to the recipe; used 3 cups of flour and 2 cups of chocolate chips. This is a keeper. ********UPDATE: I forgot to mention that I used Splenda in place of the white sugar. The brown sugar and the 2 cups of chocolate chips were just right for sweetness. Cookies were not flat they were soft and chewy with texture.
I so wanted this to turn out well. The reviews were so encouraging. I'm at 6500 ft The cookies were too flat and sugary. There wasn't enough substance to the cookie. It was like a few choc chips held together with sugar and butter. I'm going to try the toll house version next. :(
Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I cannot believe I'm sitting at 6800 ft in Colorado eating cookies that are moist, and chewy! Thank you! Next time I'll double the chocolate chips, but otherwise, this recipe is the answer to my cookie problems at high altitudes.
YUM! For two years I've been trying to make good chocolate chip cookies in Colorado Springs. They are always flavorless. This recipe is perfect!!! I did use half wheat and half white flour. Good thing I only made a half-batch, because I cannot stop eating them!
I live in Bogotá, Colombia (9000 ft) and all I can say about this recipe is THANK YOU. Homemade chocolate chip cookies is something us ex-pats really miss here! I made this recipe exactly as is and the cookies turned out perfectly. I took them to a dinner party--they were devoured in 10 minutes flat!! Everyone asked for the recipe.
Can I give six stars?? I live at 7,000 ft elevation and this cookie recipe works where everything else has failed! Delicious, soft and chewy, and beautiful!! I would recommend squishing them down a little before you bake them because they don't spread very far, but otherwise there's nothing I would change. I also added extra chocolate chips, but that's just me.
If you live in a high altitude, this recipe will not work. I tried it at 6000 ft, and all I got was a flat mess. You can find adjustments for high altitude baking. I just moved here, and forgot to adjust.
Thank you so much for this recipe. I live at 8400 ft and being from the flatlands baking has been a challenge. I just made them and they turned out perfect. I did use the whole package of chocolate chips instead of the 1 cup.They are delicious !
I have been trying different high-altitude recipes, and this is by far the best!! It is the perfect recipe for my 4-year-old to help with as well. The only change we made to the recipe was to add another cup of chocolate chips. Awesome flavor and consistency! Not dry or hard, just perfect!!
Great taste. Perfect for high altitudes like Albuquerque. I have waited for years for a great tasting cookie. A little hard to mix with a hand mixer. But the end results are perfect. My husband made it with chocolate chunks and did heaping tablespoons and we still yielded 4 doz.
YES! These were good cookies. I live in Colorado I'm only at 5300 ft and I never really had a cookie problem but it's a problem I never made these cookies! You can tell in the first steps of making these they are going to be good. I doubted the recipe cause it seemed too simple but they were great. They look just like the picture posted. I'm a clumsy cook, meaning 1/4 tsp of salt means me accidently dumping most the salt in the bowl and the recipe stood against my foolishness in the kitchen. I messed this recipe up pretty good and my husband still loved them. I will most definately make these cookies again. Hope I don't goof next time :)
Quinn
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2011
OMG this finally worked! My cookies aren't all flat and hard! I live in Denver so 5280 feet above sea level and cookies are hard to bake here without a modified recipe. Thanks!
I'm at 5300 feet. This recipe is perfect as-is in my oven. I did have to alter it slightly for my sister's oven (5200 feet, convection oven): 3/4 tsp baking soda, 3 3/4 cups flour, decrease oven temp to 325, place dough on a pre-heated stone, still bake for 10-12 minutes. In my opinion, better than Nestles Toll House cookies baked at lower altitude. Melt-in-your-mouth, much better!
I made these cookies yesterday and I am disappointed! We live at 8394' altitude west of Denver in the mountains; the cookies looked and tasted wonderful fresh from the oven! I stored them in my cookie jar which has a tight fitting lid immediately after cooling BUT, the next day they were as hard as a rock! I'd like to try altering the recipe and see if I can get a softer cookie.
The first batch made to recipe was a bit cakey. I added an additional cup of chips and a half cup walnuts. Also only cooked them for only 11min like suggested in another review. Came out chewy soft and delicious...
these are fantastic! i live at 7,900ft in colorado and the cookies turned out perfect! i used 3cups flour instead of 3 1/2 cups and really glad i did cause i think it would've been too much. other than that, stuck to the recipe as is and will use this every time i make choc chip cookies! thanks!
These were not cookies. Instead, I made mini "cakes". Not to mention how bland and salty they were. I'm going to try the Tollhouse recipe for high altitude next- got to make it up to the kids! (I'm at 5,500 feet)
I was very skeptical when making these. I live in Wyoming and so far, I found 1 chocolate chip cookie recipe that didn't turn out flat but they just weren't as good as Nestle. When I made the dough for these, I couldn't believe how dry it was. But, when they came out, they were really good! I did add a full teaspoon of salt because I like my cookies a little more salty like Nestle's and a full bag of chocolate chips. This is definitely my go to recipe for chocolate chip cookies while we're living at over 7,000 feet. Thanks! The search is over!
These are amazing! I live at 6300 feet and have never made a successful cookie until now. I tried using the convection feature of my oven, but that didn't work at all. But 350 and just one cookie sheet at a time worked just fine. Delicious!!
We live at 5,000 feet and these are by far the very best cookies I've made in years! Until 2000 I lived at sea level and have really struggled with baking at altitude. Please post more 'altitude friendly' baked goods recipes....you are my hero!!
HAVE TRIED MANY RECIPES FOR HIGH ALTITUDE AND SOMETIMES THEY WORK AND SOMETIMES THEY GET HARD, FLAT OR MANY OTHER PROBLEMS INBETWEEN. THESE HAVE COME OUT PERFECT EVERY TIME AND STAY SOFT BUT CHEWY. EXCELLENT THANKS!!
I live at 8150 ft altitude. My cookies were always runny and really chewy. Finally I found a recipe that works for me. My cookies came out delicious and crunchy, just like I love my chocolate chip cookies. I did not make any changes in the recipe and it worked perfect. Thank you for the recipe...
I don't know what happened! I'm at 7,500 feet here and I followed the recipe exactly but the cookies turned out hard and greasy on the roof of the mouth. I added English walnuts. I think 3-1/2 C of flour was too much and the butter was too much.
Oh my goodness! I found home. I'm from Traverse City, MI and moved to Flagstaff, AZ about three years ago. I was home sick one day and thought my grandma's cookies would cheer me up- cookies came out flat, hard with chocolate lumps. I was so upset, down-hearted and confused why. It wasn't until others in area told me I needed to add extra flour but then others said add water- nothing worked until now. I just ate my first cookie from the oven (from this recipe) and I was home again. THANK YOU!
This is a great recipe! I live at 5,600 feet in Montana and my chocolate chip cookies have been turning out like sheets of paper :) I did make a few changes (and for those of you who are still getting flat cookies, this will help): I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 butter flavored shortening (shortening has a higher melting temprature than butter so the cookies hold their shape better), and I used 1/2t. baking soad and 1/2t. baking powder ~ also , be sure not to overmix! Thanks for posting this recipe, it is wonderful!
Colorado-spent several years trying to make chocolate chip cookies that didn't go flat. This is the recipe! Thick and tasty! Great standby, will make again. May add more vanilla next time for more flavor. Great dunking cookies!
I'm a Colorado/Denver area native, and have tried so many recipes. This tastes good but still spreads and is kind of thin. Not AS thin as the others, but still thinner than I had hoped. Next time I'm going to try using half shortening (butter flavored) and half butter to see if that helps.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.