Ultimate High Altitude Chocolate Chip Cookies

I'm at +-5000 ft and this recipe works fine. Using my cookie scoop I consistently get 4 dozen cookies. I don't modify it at all though I can see how people get such a wide variety of results. Cookies, especially at altitude, are sensitive to moisture and sugar content. You may need to modify even this 'high altitude' recipe depending on your specific altitude and humidity. Realistically, there is no "one cookie fits all" high altitude recipe; it would be helpful if authors always specified their original altitudes to make adjustments easier to guess. Fixes for overspreading can include refrigerating the dough before baking and using cool pans, adding extra flour a tablespoon at a time, decreasing the sugar by a few tablespoons, adding extra liquid (like an extra egg), and/or increasing the temperature 10-15 degrees and shortening the cooking time. I've started weighing my flour instead of measuring with a scoop with 120 g= 1 cup. Since doing this I start with the same amount every time and can increase it with precision to the right consistency for my conditions. I found I get the best texture if I bake just till the very edge begins to brown and the rest looks under-baked. Then I take them out and let them finish baking on the pan for about 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack. If I let them bake till they look done in the oven, they are overcooked and turn crispy. Keep a slice of bread in the container with the cookies to keep them soft.