Ultimate High Altitude Chocolate Chip Cookies

If you're tired of having totally flat or stiff and tasteless chocolate chip cookies for the high altitude baker, then this is the recipe for you! If you like firmer cookies, increase the flour by 1/4 cup.

By C Erik

10 mins
15 mins
25 mins
48
4 dozen
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, stir together the butter, white sugar and brown sugar until smooth. Mix in eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt; stir into the batter just until blended, then mix in the chocolate chips so they are evenly distributed. Drop cookies by heaping teaspoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets spacing 2 inches apart.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges begin to turn golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Allow cookies to cool for a few minutes on the baking sheets before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

122 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 21.8mg; sodium 83.9mg. Full Nutrition
