Chicken Broth in a Slow Cooker

Okay, so this recipe is so totally easy. I've never made broth before, although I'm a pretty adventurous and experienced cook, but I'm also rather a lazy cook, and I love to walk away, which is why I love the slow cooker. I stumbled upon this recipe while trying to figure out what chicken soup to make with a rotisserie chicken carcass. Didn't find a soup I liked, so I made one up, but I decided to use this broth as a base. So easy and it made for a wonderful chicken soup base. I did add some bullion to the broth because I was making chicken soup, and subbed parsley for the basil, but otherwise just left it alone. I cooked on 4 hours on high, removed several of the veggies and 4 cups of stock for the chicken soup I was making, then added back in 6 cups of water and simmered on low for another 6 hours or so. I ended up with about 5 1/2 cups of broth to freeze, which I separated into containers with 2 cups and 1 1/2 cups of broth respectively. I used a paper towel in a colander to separate out the broth from the chicken and vegetables, then picked through the chicken, removed the bones, removed the onions, and gave to the dog as a snack once it was cool. I'll so totally make this broth again. It was so easy, and very flavorful. And, although there was some fat on top when all was said and done, it was very little and I won't skim it next time since it was barely worth it. Thanks for the recipe!