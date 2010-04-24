Chicken Broth in a Slow Cooker

This is the recipe I use to make chicken broth for use in other recipes. Because it's done in the slow cooker, you don't need to fuss with it. I like to use breasts and wings, but any bone in pieces will make a nice broth.

By Micki Stout

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 hrs
total:
10 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Directions

  • Place the chicken pieces, water, celery, carrots, onion, and basil in a slow cooker.

  • Cook on Low setting for 8 to 10 hours. Strain before using, and discard vegetables. Chicken may be removed from the bones, and used in soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 21.7g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 61.5mg; sodium 99.2mg. Full Nutrition
