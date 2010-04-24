Chicken Broth in a Slow Cooker

This is the recipe I use to make chicken broth for use in other recipes. Because it's done in the slow cooker, you don't need to fuss with it. I like to use breasts and wings, but any bone in pieces will make a nice broth.
Excellent recipe! I think one should try to give the recipe an "as is" a before rating so the rating is fair, but since I make chicken broth all the time and in the crock pot I am going to violate my rule. I am dying to try basil in the broth having never tried it before. It should be wonderful and why didn't I think of it myself as it is a natural for chicken? lol! As a tip to others, I buy whole chickens when they are on sale, throw them in the freezer and whenever I need chicken meat for a recipe I cook one in the crock pot. I don't bother thawing, I just remove the outer plastic bag. Also longer cooking concentrates the broth and makes it more flavorful, so those who had problems with flavor could improve it by longer cooking. I usually start mine at night before I go to bed so it is ready to finish when I get up the next morning. I use a large glass to hold a quart freezer bag open while I ladle the broth into it. I do two sizes; a 3 cup and a 1 cup. The one cup is handy for when a recipe only needs a small amount of both. I remove the air from the bags and lay them flat on a cookie sheet. Once they are frozen hard, stand them up on end and put in a shoebox sized plastic basket.
Good recipe. I used thighs, and didn't bother skinning them. After cooking all day, I let it sit in the fridge overnight and skimmed off the large amount of fat on top. I used some in Vegetable Couscous from this site, and froze the rest in 1-cup portions to use in recipes. It has a nice deep, rich flavor and made the couscous taste wonderful. I have done this before with a chicken or turkey carcass. I added a bit of salt (not too much though, I hate how salty store-bought broths are, even the "reduced-sodium" varieties...) Will make again!
I made many batches of this wonderful broth when the recipe was posted. I filled 1/2 gallon size freezer bags with the strained broth and put them in the freezer. This fall, I have already made two WONDERFUL home-made 'chicken noodle' and 'chicken, vegtable and rice' soups in the crock pot, with this broth as my base. I can't wait to make more for the freezer and upcoming winter months!!
Micki, thanks. I'm new to crock pot cooking. This is such a grand idea because I so much prefer home made stock to canned or ugh cubes. I left out basil, didn't peel onion. Peel gives a little darker color. I put broth in refrig., discarded fat, then put into ice cube tray, froze then placed cubes into freezer bag. Have easy home made on demand. Much easier than old way!
I used chicken thighs only, for deeper flavor. About halfway through, I removed the skin & meat from the bones and returned the bones to the crockpot. After it was done, I placed the broth in the fridge overnight so that the fat could rise to the top, solidify, and I could just lift it off. Worked great. Used some, then jarred up the rest and froze it. Homemade chicken stock is so flavorful, and better yet, I can control the seasonings, especially salt that is so prevalent in the store-bought stuff! Thanks so much, Micki!
I have made this recipe a few times now and have followed suggestions regarding spices to add by other reviewers. The broth turned out wonderful each time though the first couple of times I only made soups with it. I liked the original version best for making other recipes with the chicken, except that I substituted dried parlsey for basil. After cooking it all day, I strained the vegetables and left the broth with the chicken in it in the refrigerator overnight. The next day, I skimmed the fat, cut up the meat and strained the broth through a sieve lined with a paper towel. Half of the broth will be used with some of the chicken in soup and I froze the other half to make the Oriental Shrimp Noodle soup, also on this site. I also made Angel's Chunky Chicken Salad and chicken burritos using Salsa Chicken Burrito filling, both recipes on this site, and both yummy. Four different meals from one recipe gives me a little variety, as I'm cooking for two. Thank you for sharing.
This is so much tastier than the chicken bouillon + water soup I've been making before! I always thought making homemade stock was too involved, but this is very simple. I used the bones from a rotisserie chicken and added a bay leaf and few peppercorns. I didn't even bother chopping up the veggies too much. I cut them in half and just tossed them in. For the soup, I discarded all the old veggies and put in new ones because the old ones were zapped of flavor.
love the idea of making stock in a slow cooker. i never thought i'd make my own stock until i stumpled upon this recipe. this is a great fuss-free recipe. i cooked it overnight for 10 hours and i ended up with a clear rich stock. i omitted the basil and instead used thyme, parsley, bay leaves, peppercorns and a pinch of nutmeg. i added some salt at the end to taste. after i strained it i left it in the fridge to cool and scooped off the fat on top. will definitely make again.
I thought that this had too much basil. I added 2 chicken boullion cubes because i did not have chicken broth to enhance the flavor. I used baby carrots instead of regular carrots. I strained the broth and then added the carrots back to it then added some extra wide noodles to make a chicken noodle soup. I shredded some of the chicken in the soup and then the rest of the chicken(that was literally falling off the bone) I made a chicken salad with. I think next time i will only add 1/2 tbsp basil and maybe more salt and pepper. So i will make again just not as much basil and more of other seaonings. I served this soup with Grilled cheese and tomatoe sandwiches. A good dinner for a cold night. And easy too.
Easy, peasy! Can be made with chicken, beef or turkey for different variations plus it makes your home smell wonderful. Much like other reviewers, parsley, pepper, bay leaf, etc., all enhance whatever stock I choose to make. 5 stars for ease, clean up, preparation, but most of all for the flavor. Thank you Micki for a keeper!
I have made this a few times and it is an easy way to make healthy chicken broth. After doing a little bit of research, I have done a couple things differently. First, let you chicken carcass (I fix a roasted chicken an then we eat it and I just use the bones) sit in 6 COLD cups of water with 1-2 tablespoons of vinegar, this helps draw the nutrients and minerals out of the bones. Also, I don't bother to do much chopping of the vegetables since they will be strained out. I cook on low for 12-24 hours. Then I put in the fridge to cool and then I divide into bags to freeze for later use.
This is the first time I have been compelled to write a review but this time I had to share my thoughts. I have tried many times to make chicken broth the old fashioned way in a stockpot on the stove. Always with dissapointing results - not enough flavor, had to add bouillon (which is exactly what I wanted to avoid). I put all of my ingredients in the crock pot in the evening, let it simmer on low all night. Removed the meat and threw the bones back in and let it simmer until noon. MY OH MY!! It looks, smells and tastes out of this world! My only regret now is that I don't have a bigger crockpot so I can make this stuff by the gallon. Update - after writing this review I started thinking and thought - why not use my roaster?? Works great and I can make a LOT at once. (means less clean up). You just have to adjust the temp to keep a slow simmer. Also, I have tried straining with a colander lined with cheesecloth, clarifying with egg shell and white, but I think the best method is to line a colander with a tea towel. Because it strains very well, you may have to stop and rinse out the towel during the process but it does a beautiful job.
Yummy! This broth was not only very tasty, but it was pleasing to the eye as well. I strained it then used the chicken and veggies in another recipe on this site. What tender chicken! Thanks for the tip! I know we will make this over and over through the winter months. :)
GREAT! I actually came home with a package of turkey legs so that I could do this for a pot of enchilada soup. Super easy, all I did was just throw everything in the slow cooker at quarter to ten last night and wa-la, it was done the next morning. I had my homemade broth AND meat for my soup. Best recipe EVER. NOTE: I would suggest you add chopped fresh garlic and some salt/pepper and maybe a bay leaf or two if you want more flavor.
Wow! What a great way to make stock (who wouda thunk??!!?)!!! I roasted a chicken last weekend and had a little meat (mostly dark), the carcass and bones leftover. Not wanting to waste any of it, I searched for a recipe to make homemade stock. Since my chicken was 3.75 lb., I used 1.5 x's the equivalents of liquid/veggies/spices called for. As others suggested, I too added my own touches. Instead of basil, I used dried parsley. I also added 1.5 t whole peppercorns and a large bay leaf. Oh, and I cut my veggies into chunks rather than chopping them (much easier to do and takes less time!). I set my slow cooker to cook on low for 9 hours at 6 PM on Sunday evening. My warm setting kicked in around 3 AM (my sc will stay on the warm setting for 4 hours). I am always up by 6 and out the door by 7, so I had an hour to unplug the unit, allow it to cool (so I could handle the chicken without burning myself!), shred the meat / remove the veggies and place my crock insert in the fridge (NEVER put a hot insert in your fridge - it will warm the internal temperature to an unsafe range). When I got home from work, all I had to do was use a spoon to remove the solidified fat and then strain my broth through a fine mesh sieve (you'll need to do this in order to remove large particles). Last night I made homemade chicken rice soup (yum, yum!)! Thanks so much for sharing, Micki. :-) I can't wait to try your recipe using beef and turkey!
This is a brilliant idea as it saves the effort of skimming and having to make sure the stock doesn't boil. But the recipe seems to forget a few things - salt, peppercorns, bay leaf, parsley and thyme to name a few. I tripled this recipe as I have the big Kenwood slow cooker and used leftover chicken bones which I keep in the freezer until I have enough to make a batch of stock. Once cooked, I drain and then strain the stock before dividing it into foil containers and freezing for later use.
I havn't tried this recipe yet but it looks good. my tips on a chicken broth is use as much bone as you can. the geletin from the bone will give it a richer flavor and a better thicher body. also the best way ive found to store chicken broth or any broth is to fill ice cube trays with the broth, freeze it, then put cubes in a freezer bag. that way when you get it back out you can use as many as you need such as 10 for a personal chicken noodle soup. hope that was helpful
I've never made my own chicken broth before, but after looking at what goes into a bullion cube or canned broth I decided to give it a try. I was quite pleased. I did make some changes. I used a left-over roasted chicken carcass and switched the 1 tbs of basil to 1 heaping tbs of parsley and did 7 instead of 6 cups of water. Cooked it on Low overnight for about 10 hours and disposed of all the vegetables and the carcass. It came out richly colored and tasted pretty good. And it smelled WONDERFUL cooking. I'm waiting for it to cool a bit then I plan to divy it up into 1 3/4 servings and freeze in freezer bags. No more bullion for me!
Very good. I used onion, carrot and celery (with the celery leaves still on) plus parsley (NOT basil). Also used a whole 3.5 pound chicken. The stock made a delicious soup. Wouldn't change anything with the exception of the basil.
Wow.....I was surprised when I opened the lid after cooking what a rich, dark broth I had. This is really the way to go when you dont want to babysit a pot on the stove all day. I used a carcass from a small store bought roaster chicken, I also added 8 instead of 6 cups of water, and I added some dried thyme which we love the flavor of in addition to all of the other recipe ingredients. Also added some sea salt and pepper to taste. Great recipe...will most definately make this again since I love slow cooker recipes. Thanks!
I will do my soup in the slow cooker from now on...set and forget! I replaced the basil with a bay leaf and added salt, parsley and peppercorns. Allow me to let you in on a little secret....a tiny dash of ground cinnamon and a solid cube of parmesan or romano cheese makes my soup come to life. I also boil my pastina noodles separately so that you can guess more accurately how many noodles you'll need. Just add the cooked noodles to the soup and you'll have the right amount when you see it.
This is by far the best recipe for chicken broth. I added celery with leaves, two fresh sage leaves, 2 bay leaves and 1/4 tsp. dried thyme along with the onion. Did not add carrots because it makes the broth too sweet. Refrigerated until the fat on top hardened and then removed. Oh my, the absolute best.
This broth was so easy and had so much flavor. I loved it!
I make it slightly different: 1) Use leftover carcass, skin and wings from rotisserie chicken (I prefer lemon pepper chicken or even BBQ chicken for this recipe) 2) In addition to 2 celery sticks, 2 carrots and 1 medium yellow onion (quartered), I add 3-4 whole cloves of garlic, 2 bay leaf, and about 1 tbs of Montreal Chicken seasoning. Skip the basil. 3) I cook it on low overnight, skim all the solids in the morning and leave the stock in the fridge for the day. Skim the remaining fat from the top and it's ready to go.
Very delicious and easy to make. I used this recipe with the leftover bones from the Thanksgiving Turkey which had very little meat on them and it was still very flavorful broth. This is an excellent use for the crock pot. This will be made again and again. My husband enjoyed it too.
I've made chicken stock (and turkey) this way for maybe 30 years following the recipe in Joy of Cooking. I start with the carcass from a roasting chicken and add carrots, celery and onion. For spices I use bay leaves and whole all spice, clove and peppercorns and only a little salt. Save all the skin and bones as well as the drippings. Be sure to skim the fat off before using. Freeze in different size containers so you always have the right amount on hand.
I absolutely LOVED this! I doubled the recipe and used a whole cut up chicken. I added a little...three cloves garlic cut in half, and I used Basil, Rosemary and Thyme. This was just perfect and I will use this probably the rest of my life... oh and thanks to the person who suggested using a strainer with a paper towel instead of cheesecloth...it worked fantastic!
I have used a recipe like this for years and everyone always wants to know what makes it so good. I use bay leaf insteat of basil and I add some whole cloves. The cloves seem to be the secret ingredient that no one would think to add and when I tell them they always say but I don't really like cloves and particularly not with chicken. I do not add enough to make it overpowering, probably about six or seven, just depends on how much broth I am making.
Woo hoo! So easy and so delicious! Used the leftovers from 2 rotisserie chickens, and followed the recipe from there. Left in my slow cooker over night and woke up to yummy homemade chicken broth. LOVE IT!
Easy way to make salt-free broth! I add a squeeze of lemon a bay leaf and celery seed. I also made it using turkey necks, which I got for 25 cents a pound. I left it cooking overnight, then broke apart the necks with a spoon and left it to cook all day. By evening, all the collagen in the necks had dissolved and the meat had fallen off the bones. Since all the flavor had been extracted from the meat, I fed it to the dog, saving the rich turkey stock for the family.
I used a chicken carcass for this and it was great! After straining, I left it in the fridge so I could skim the fat off when cooled and then poured it into freezer containers. It isn't the same golden colour as the bought stuff, but it tastes so much better. How nice to have fresh chicken stock on hand at all times instead of buying it! I'm going to give this a try with beef bones as well.
I really like this method for making broth. It was very flavorful and YOU get to control how much salt is in it. I bought a 5 pound chicken, cut up, and divided it between two slow cookers to make a double batch. I used half to make soup and froze the other half. I froze the chicken meat to use later in a soup or casserole.
I definitely will be making this again especially when I have a chicken carcass. My first try was with roasted drumsticks and because of my mistake didn't turn out well but the concept is solid. Thanks!
Try roasting the chicken and veggies first and tossing everything from the roasting pan into the crock pot. Also, don't be afraid of bay leaves. Toss in 4 or 5. A turnip also helps the flavor. If you roast a chicken, save the uneaten parts for soup, or if you butcher a whole chicken instead of buying parts, freeze the backs and wings until you have enough for a batch of broth.
I roasted a chicken for dinner last night, and put all the drippings and the bones of the chicken in the crock pot, along with a whole onion, 4 stalks of celery a handfull of baby carrots and a clove of garlic and some peppercorns and let it stew over night. When I woke up I had a dark, rich, and clear stock, that I poured through a cheese cloth. It turned out fantasticly and tastes SO good. I'm really looking forward to using it with my stuffing for Thanksgiving and gravies and soups. I will use this recipe again and again!
When I add spices to any broth like recipe I put the spices is a large loose tea strainer, that way you can pull it out without a mess. I also use this when I cook corn beef, no spices mixed in the corn beef just all the flavor. I also use a chinois strainer to strain the broth because it is so very fine and really helps to take all the fine particles out. Sorta like having a reusable cheese cloth.
Preety good recipe.....i just hate to waste the whole chicken pieces. I use a leftover Rottissere chicken carcass. We have already used the breasts for salad, and the drumsticks and thighs for dinner. We also vary from the original recipe by adding in 1 or 2 parsnips......for the sweetness that they add to the broth. My wife and i also use poultry seasoning instead of the basil .....gives it more flavor..... Be careful about what type of Rottissere chicken that you use...some are barbecued or have garlic or lemon flavorings.....these flavor will show up in the shock.
Very good and so easy! The only changes I made were to use 2 leftover chicken carcasses instead of the uncooked chicken and to add bay leaf and some peppercorns to the stock (per another suggestion). After slow cooking over night, the stock was rich and tasty and so EASY! Can't wait for soup night to try it out as an ingredient.
I made this a while back with a chicken carcass, and it was quick and easy, but my husband just recently used the frozen chicken stock to make a vegetable soup. It turned out really great - no surprises what is in this, just delicious, good for you ingredients. Highly recommended way to make stock.
Wonderful and easy. I cooked this overnight. In the morning I strained the broth through a collander lined with a paper towel. I then deboned the chicken (what was left of the bones...it basically just fell off). I added poultry seasoning to the recipe. I am using the broth to make a chicken soup since we are under the weather. Remember when using homemade chicken broth to add salt to soup recipes as they usually call for canned broth which is usually already salted.
I have never made my own chicken broth! It was so good. Used it in another recipe on this site for chicken noodle soup. My husband can't have any chicken unless it is completely hormone and antibioty free (allergies) - we use Gerber's. He said this is the first time he had chicken soup in like 27 years! Loved it.
This was my first time making broth I had been saving chicken tips for a while and I even used the bones and neck etc from 2 turkeys. Its awesome. after I deboned what little meat I had to save for chicken/turkey pot pie. I put in the fridge to scoop the fat off then poured into ice cube trays for when I am reheating something and it needs some moisture or to put a couple of cubes in when I cook vegetables for sides. glad I saved all those wing tips. And you can season this anyway you want.
Made this with the carcass from a roasted ckn. Took the meat off the bones & set it aside for when I make ckn noodle soup. Also I sauteed the celery, carrots, onion & garlic before adding to crock pot. Roasted ckn carcasses have so much more flavor. I ordered an electric pressure cooker from wolfgang puck& am looking forward to make this in the pressure cooker. I'll keep you posted. 03/12/12 Pressure cooker is wonderful. 45 minutes & it's done. It would probably have been done in 30, but I'm always trying to get the most flavor out of that ckn.
Okay, so this recipe is so totally easy. I've never made broth before, although I'm a pretty adventurous and experienced cook, but I'm also rather a lazy cook, and I love to walk away, which is why I love the slow cooker. I stumbled upon this recipe while trying to figure out what chicken soup to make with a rotisserie chicken carcass. Didn't find a soup I liked, so I made one up, but I decided to use this broth as a base. So easy and it made for a wonderful chicken soup base. I did add some bullion to the broth because I was making chicken soup, and subbed parsley for the basil, but otherwise just left it alone. I cooked on 4 hours on high, removed several of the veggies and 4 cups of stock for the chicken soup I was making, then added back in 6 cups of water and simmered on low for another 6 hours or so. I ended up with about 5 1/2 cups of broth to freeze, which I separated into containers with 2 cups and 1 1/2 cups of broth respectively. I used a paper towel in a colander to separate out the broth from the chicken and vegetables, then picked through the chicken, removed the bones, removed the onions, and gave to the dog as a snack once it was cool. I'll so totally make this broth again. It was so easy, and very flavorful. And, although there was some fat on top when all was said and done, it was very little and I won't skim it next time since it was barely worth it. Thanks for the recipe!
I gave it 4 stars only because I made some changes. I used chicken thighs, a quartered onion, 3 carrots and celery ribs cut in half, and during last 2 hours of cooking added a bay leaf, 8-9 peppercorns, 1/2 clove of garlic, handfull or fresh parsley, about a tablespoon of poultry seasoning. Drained and will use the chicken tonight with pasta dish. Much easier way to make broth, you don't have to worry about it boiling and the chicken scum absorbing itself into the broth. After reading other reviews I didn't add basil, not sure why it is needed unless you want to make something with basil flavor broth ;) Thanks!!!!
I make this about once a week. Instead of using chicken pieces or a whole chicken (well, sometimes i use a whole chicken) I often use the carcass of my roasted chicken to make the broth. I think it gives it a deeper tone. I tend to add broth to my dry dog food as my dogs are picky eaters. They love it, but I also love it because I can add more veggies if I want... and the taste is wonderful. You can mix up the spices and herbs to go with any dish and the cost is pennies compared to what you buy in the store!! I also often save the cooked carrots from the broth to use in my dishes since they have cooked down so well and taste great with the chicken flavoring. In this economy we do what we need to to cut costs, but this recipe is wonderful in any economy since you control what goes into it. I love it!!! Another note... after I strain the broth I often use a fine strainer to catch any little bits. I don't care for those tiny remants in my broth. I also save the carcass and veggie remains to go into my dog food. Since the bones cook so long they are fairly soft and I don't worry about the dogs choking on them ;-)
I used a 4 pound chicken that had already been cooked in the oven for hours, and picked over for dinner. There was still a lot of meat left on the bones. I put it all in the crock pot, but shyed away from the basil as I'm not a fan and there were many comments on the weird flavor it gave. I ended up wishing I'd replaced it with something else, but I'm not sure what. I added approximately 10 cups of water. I strained the broth through a mesh strainer lined with paper towels (AFTER the picture, darn!) and ended up with 3 1/2 pints of broth. The crock pot method was excellent and so easy, I will use this method again.
I had a leftover carcass from Slow Cooker Turkey Breast on this site, and not wanting to waste, I decided to make turkey broth. My only change (other than halving the recipe) was to replace the basil with parsley. The meat that was left on the carcass just fell off the bone. Thanks for sharing.
This couldn't get any easier; just throw it in there and forget about it. The only modifications I made were omitting the basil and adding dried thyme instead. I also added some chicken soup base (powdered boullion) and of course, salt/fresh cracked pepper. Wonderful flavor and clear broth. Great suggestion from another reviewer to strain in collander lined with papertowel instead of a cheesecloth. I didn't even bother to peel the onions, nor cut the carrots and celery; just broke them in half and threw them in.
This was good after I added peppercorns, garlic & chicken boullion. I LOVED the ease of the crockpot, but it was a little on the bland side. I used a left over oven roaster with wings & some breast meat and added 3 legs so maybe that was why. After I spruced it up a bit it was very good. Thanks Micki.
It's best to use chicken bones from a store bought rotisserie chicken that you used for a previous meal. There's a deeper flavor to the broth that way. If you leave out the veggies from the slow cooker and just use the chicken, you can add those lovely vegetables after the broth has been cooled, refrigerated and all the coagulated fat removed. Then you have soup.
Easy Easy Easy. I love it. I have made this a few different ways. I tried different herbs (rosemary/thyme) because my family doesn't like basil much. I also found this is a great way to extract every ounce of flavor from a chicken or turkey carcass. This also works well with beef bones. YUM! I take the bones and whatever left over meat there is and roast it. Then, I toss it all in the crock pot with the veggies and seasoning and walk away. The flavor and richness of the stock is much better than a canned or boxed version and less salt! I freeze the rest after I skim the fat. It is such a time saver to pull bags of stock from the freezer to add that "home cooked" deep flavor to a dish.
I love this EASY recipe. No watching the stove, everything in the crock pot. I cooked it overnight. I used chicken thighs and because my herb garden is still thriving I added whole sprigs of parsley, tyme and basil. Then some dried chicken seasoning, salt and pepper and Dean and DeLuca's fine herbs. I remove chicken with slotted spoon and strain the broth thru a fine strainer. Then use or freeze. Thanks for the easy and delicious recipe.
a wonderful idea to have a meal and make chicke broth at the same time
Great way to reduce sodium for soups, stews etc. This is the second chicken broth recipe that I found on this site and they are both great. Thanks for the alternative to store bought which is very high in sodium and fat. These also freeze well.
I followed the recipe using chicken thighs (what I had on hand) and just added more spices; cinnamon, thyme, parsley, bay leaves, nutmeg, rosemary, majoram and sage. I'm not sure if it was the thighs, but the flavor was not there at all when I finally made the soup. I am not giving up on this recipe, I am going to try this with other chicken parts and see what happens. Thank you!
this was really easy. i just used the carcass from a whole chicken and added everything to slow cooker the night before and strained the broth in the morning before work. then i refridgerated the broth all day and skimmed off the congealed fat from the top and froze in 1 c size portions. will probably stick to my own recipe for slow cooker broth since i typically use more spices and it is much more flavorful. but this is a good base if you have never made slow cooker broth and need a guideline.
This is my first time making chicken broth and my second time using my slow cooker. I bought a "soup" veggie pack from the store that had turnips, parsnips, leeks, carrots, onion, celery, dill and parsley all in the package chopped it up and threw it all in with a thigh, wing and drumstick pack it smells and tastes amazing.
Delicious! I used a Rosemary Roasted Chicken Carcass, cooked it longer than stated, and it was flavorful & so good! It was too much basil for me, but it floated to the top & I was able to skim it out. Thanks for the recipe!
I tried this recipe and LOVE it. It didn't taste much like the store-bought stock, but everyone likes it so much more. The chicken thighs I put in were almost all gristle and fat, but when I strained out the veggies/chicken, all the bad parts had melted off and left delicious soft chicken behind. I'll definitely be making this again.
I saw a great tip on Sara's Secrets. When making chicken wings, save the wing tips in a baggie. When you go to make stock use them as well. All that bone adds gelatin to the stock and makes it full and rich.
I love this recipe, especially since I always made this on the cook top and had to be home until it was done. I also like the idea that I do not have to skim it. The only thing I did eliminate was the basil. I tend to associate basil with everything else, but soup. Thanks for the easy, unattended soup recipe.
Since I only had the carcass of a small rotisserie chicken, I dropped the water down to only 4 cups and cooked it on low for 10 hours. Unfortunately, I only ended up with a measly half cup of broth! If anyone knows why, please let me know! Maybe I kept it in the slow cooker too long??
This was super easy and very tasty; I give it 4.5 stars. To get to 5 star status, strain and pour broth into saucepan. Add diced carrots and celery (and chicken, if you like), along with about 1/2 tsp of tumeric for color and flavor. Simmer about 15 min, seasoning for taste, to deepen and intensify flavors. A surprisingly delicious outcome without much effort!
I used about 4 lbs. of chicken backs instead of meaty pieces. I didn't use the carrots because I think they make the broth too sweet tasting. I froze the broth in 1 3/4 cup servings=i can chicken broth. Very good. I will make again.
I am giving this 5 stars because it's a great method! I'm also sure the broth would be good without any changes as well. I made this using a leftover rotisserie chicken carcass I got from a supermarket. There was still a lot of meat on the bones (and seasoning from the rotisserie). I did 8 cups of water, only 1 tsp of basil (due to other seasoning), and added garlic, some peppercorns and fresh parsley. I also included some of the celery leaves. I strained it by using a strainer lined with white paper towels. It ended up giving me a little over 4 cups of broth (I probably should have pressed the veggies to get more broth.)
I make this with the bones from a rotisserie chicken carcass and strain it with a mesh strainer to get all the teeny bones out. Doesn't even need any seasoning, just water. Then I freeze it in ice cube trays. Fab.
I want to give this a good review but my broth came out wierd tasting. I really like the ease of the slow cooker. I took some others advice and added fresh herbs and peppercorns..I think I will do it plain next time. Hopefully, I'll get better results.
Wish I had thought of this or learned this technic a long time ago, was so easy. I ended up having to leave this going for 24 hours due to last minute circumstances, just added two cups more water midway through to make up for evaporation. Added the additional herbs recommended by other reviewers and came out wonderful. Will never go back to can.
Awesome! Very easy! I have always been chicken stock-phobic and this turned out wonderful. I used fresh thyme and parsley instead of the dried basil. I will make this again and again! Thanks for a great recipe!
Liquid Gold! This is my favorite, super easy way to make chicken broth. I put a chicken carcass in the crockpot at night, sleep, and when I get up the broth is finished. Can't get any easier! I froze in 2 cup amounts.
I bake the chicken peices, then refrigerate at least a few hours. I like to use breasts or thighs. Then I wash and de-fat the bones as much as i can. Then it goes into the crock for a while in some sort of cooking bag with holes, or small metal collander, along with the bigger thing like carrot, onion and other veggie trash bits. I season as I like and just lift out the container when I'm done cooking. Much easier than chasing bones with a slotted spoon.
