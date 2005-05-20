Ham, Potato, and Cheese Soup
This is especially good on a cold winter night along with hot rolls.
FANTASTIC! I read the other reviews and made the following changes based on my families preferences and reviews. First I simmered a ham bone with ham (for the recipe), carrots and onion in 12 c. water for 2 hours. I removed bone and veggies and discarded. I then took out ham and chopped. I used exactly 6 cups of this broth to start this soup instead of water. I also chopped up the 2 onions very small and carmelized in olive oil before adding to the broth and ham. The rest I left intact except for substituting 1c. half & half for the 1 c. milk. I read where some reviwers didnt add the flour 'paste' and also left out the milk...I think if you don't use the flour 'paste' you wouldn't need the milk? The 6 c. broth (or water) is perfect. I used the full amount of cheese (velveeta) as this really is a HUGE pot of soup and I felt half wouldn't do the flavor justice. It was great!!!!Read More
I own a restaurant and tried this soup as a lunch special, it was a huge hit, I did add some chicken soup broth.
LOVE this soup!! I had an extra ham bone (well my mother-in-law gave it to me) so I simmered it for a few hours w/ 6 c. of water, 2 carrots, 2 celery stalks (w/ leaves), and an onion (discarding the veges before adding the other ingredients). Doing this made an excellent broth, enhancing the flavor of the soup even more. I skimmed out most of the onion before adding the cheese because there was WAAAAYY to much. Next time I will add celery & carrots as well & maybe mash up a few more potatoes to thicken it some. Thanks Donna, this is a great tasting soup!
This is very good, basically a potato soup. By cooking the ham and potatoes together, you will get a heartier tasting potato ,, great idea. Bacon makes it great too! I toasted bread cubes seasoned with parmesean cheese in the oven for a great and tasty topper for your soup.
Very, very good! I added a few cloves of fresh garlic, as well as some grated Swiss cheese. Since I didn't have Velveeta cheese, I used about 8 ounces of fat-free cream cheese. This made for a very tasty, creamy, and lower-fat soup. I wil definitely make this one again!
I made this for a holiday party and both kids and adults loved it. I changed a few items because of what I had onhand. First I browned 1 1/2 small onions chopped in the big soup pot. 1 3/4 packages of instant mashed potatoes (10 servings) constituted with 3 cups of low-sodium chicken broth took the place of 7 potatoes and the smashing. I boiled the other 5 potatoes, ham, and onions in enough broth to cover. It seemed a little too thick, so I added enough broth to make it soup-like. Then to get in some veggies, I threw in 1 cup of frozen mixed at the end. At the party, I served the soup from a crock pot on low. Don't recommend that because the soup burns on the side - not pretty. Definitely will make this again - mmm, mmm!
Hubby actually said "to die for" and my 6-year old also gave the thumbs up. A couple of changes: cut recipe in half, added a stick of celery and a cube of veggie boullion, used 1/2 pound of velveeta instead of a pound, and forgot to add the milk. It was still fantastic, thanks!
EXCELLENT! The best potato soup I have EVER had! I did however,only use one onion and half the amount of cheese,but it turned out PERFECT!
Loved it! My husband who is always a critic, liked it a lot! My kids liked it as well. My changes were that I sauteed the onions with some chopped baby carrots and one chopped stick of celery in olive oil and then I added sour cream instead of milk. YUMMY and very Filling. Makes a lot of soup. If you have a small family I reccomend cutting the recipe down by half.
This soup was delicious! After having left ovr ham in a variety of different ways, it was nice to see a recipe for a ham soup that didn't have beans in it! I made this soup and we as a family has just loved it. It was very good. I will make it again.
YUM! I used 8 potatos (we love our taters), 1/2 lb of Velveeta, 6 cups of water, and 1/2 lb of ham. I didn't make the flour paste. Once I mashed about half of the potato mixture it became thick enough for my taste. I also added oregano for color and taste. It certainly was YUM! though not much different from any other potato soup I've made.
Here is what I did and it came out AWESOME! I put 6 cups water in a stock pot then added 3 tbsp onion powder, 1 tsp. dried parsley, 1/8 tsp black pepper, 2 cups fully cooked chopped ham, 6 cubed medium potatoes. I cooked it about 20 minutes or until almost all the water evaporated and most of the potatoes were mushy. I then stirred in 1/2 cup of cream and a 1/2 cup of whole milk with 1 1/2 pounds of Velveeta cheese until melted. I made sure it was heated through and served with Double Quick Dinner Rolls from this site!! YUM!
Made Italian bread bowls from this site to put the soup in, and it was a BIG hit! Loved that there weren't many ingredients and easy and cheap to make, yet tasted so good! Picky husband, two-year-old AND three-year-old approved. Stuck with the recipe (except for adding salt) and it was perfect.
Just made it for the first time. Added chicken stock and garlic. Also simmered it with ham bone. Still found it bland.
This is the best! I didn't really like the ham in it, because the ham lost a lot of flavor. I will have to try a better ham or just more veggies next time. It is soooo good. I didn't need the milk.
This recipe is a family favorite now. I made it the first time with leftover brown sugar ham from Thanksgiving, which added a unique flavor element.
delish!!!
This is the best! I did make broth with a ham bone, which made it more delicious.
This was ok. I was expecting more. I had to add cheddar cheese on top and then it was better.
Ive made this a couple times now, and it is delicious. I left the onions out and used onion powder instead. I also added a little garlic powder and parsley. My husband loves this soup and likes to bring the leftovers to work for lunch.
I made this soup to help me make use of some leftover Christmas ham. It is super easy to make and hands down the best potato soup I have ever tasted. Thanks for this easy recipes my only changes were adding carrots and only putting one onion because the first was sooo strong and it turned out perfect. Yum
This is the first time I have written a review on this site, but I just had to for this recipe. I followed it exactly, except I forgot to add the milk. It turned out perfect. I will be using this recipe from now on and will omit the milk every time. My husband and his co-worker, who was here, loved it. Thanks for sharing!
I thought this was a fantastic soup! I have made it several times and enjoyed it each time. I added salt which was yummy, but is fine without and I substituted cream for the milk. Really good on a cold day!
I thought this was a great potato soup. I did add some more spices. The only thing I didn't like was adding the milk at the end. It seemed to separate something in the soup, but it still tasted great.
I used red potatoes for this recipe and left the skin on. I think it added a burst of color to an otherwise bland colored dish. It was a delicious recipe though. I did add some chicken bouillon to my potatoes as they were cooking. I also used only 1 lb of velveeta. I think 2 would have been overpowering. I have a large family and 4 out of 7 loved it.
Made it just a the recipe reads and it was perfect!
I've made this two times now, once the full version the second I cut the recipe in half. Both times it just didn't turn out great. I've tried yukon gold's and russet, water and stock, both variations turned out the same. Not as cheesy as it should be and thin. Both times I had to use a corn starch slurry to thicken it up. I'm just not convinced that using the ratio of "cover with water" is good enough. I don't think I'll try this recipe again, it's time for me to move onto a new one.
This soup was quick, easy, and delicious. I halved the recipe because I didn't want 16 servings. Also, I didn't feel like peeling potatoes, so I bought a bag of O'Brien potatoes at the store. Just covered in water with the ham, boiled to heat through, and followed the rest of the recipe. It was so easy, and the peppers in the potatoes added a bit of color. Highly recommend!
This was great. Quick and simple. I like Bacon in my potato soup so I cooked 1Ib cooked bacon in the pot, drain on paper towels than crumbled them andput them back in the pot along with half of the drippings and followed the recipes as stated (well I halfed the reciped). Turned out great my husband loved it and this is a keeper for us!
It was good, alittle blah tho. I did not use any milk and I used bacon and pepper and it was amazing
nice on a cold winter night! we had it in the summer......will make it again though....in the winter! :)
Very easy and delicious. I used ham stock I made (from a leftover ham bone - boiled w/celery & onion for 2 hrs) in place of the water and chicken bouillion. I also mashed the potatoes once cooked, but that was for personal taste as I don't like cubed potatoes in my soup. Will definitely make again!
Great recipe! I used a colby jack cheese mix instead of the Velveeta and it was super yummy!
I have made this several times and it is very tasty and so easy. Works as a great base for any other soup. I've had variations with asparagus, crab, broccoli, I bet anything that tastes good with cheese would be great in this soup.
This was awesome! The only thing I changed was instead of water I simmered a ham bone, 1 cup of carrots and 3 celery stalks for about 2 hours. Then I discarded all the veggies and used the broth for the soup. The whole family loved it!
so good! I used chicken stock and water to cook the potatoes. Makes a huge amount, great for large group or freezing for a 2nd meal.
I made this for our weekly soup night. We all loved it. It was so quick and easy to make. I did not change a thing. Enjoy!
this was delicious!! my bf loved it as well there were barely any left overs. My mother use to make this when I was a kid only she would add celery and carrots as well but I was excited that it tasted exactly the same. I will absolutely make this over and over again Thank you so much!!!
Amazing, best soup thus far!
Made this tonight and it is super good. I cut the recipe in half and there's still plenty left for lunches. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was just "ok"... I used heavy cream in place of the milk and added chicken broth because I found my soup was too thick. I also used sharp cheddar in place of the Velveeta and a shallot in place of the onion. After all the changes it was pretty good.... but still tasted like it was missing something.
GReat soup! I made a few changes, instead of water I used chicken broth. I also browned the ham in the pot before adding the other ingrediants. To give it a little extra kick I added some dry ranch powder. So yummy!!
Very tasty recipe! I will definately add some celery and carrots the next time I make this. It was very yummy, the kids even ate it!
I followed other reviewers' suggestions and used sharp cheddar instead of Velveeta and added a bit of broccoli. I took one bite and a huge pot of soup went down the drain...absolutely disgusting. It was so bad I'm not even sure I'd try it a second time with Velveeta, since I've already wasted so much time, food, and money.
I absolutely love this recipe and encourage people to try it! My mom made this recipe when i was a child. She passed away a few years ago and i never got her recipe for it so i decided to see if it could possibly be on here and to my surprise it was! although i believe she left out the onions and used packaged cubed ham instead. either way its great and very yummy during the winter.
Good soup, but I added carrots and celery. I also made dumplings to add to the soup. I also put some celery salt and some garlic.
This soup was really good! I did add Crushed Garlic and salt for seasoning, but other than that, I thought this recipe was Great!!!!!!
I really enjoyed this soup. I took others suggestions and used broth instead of water. I also used cheddar and velveeta cheeses. The only other thing I did different was I mashed all the potatoes. Thanks for the recipe
This is a great recipe! Very easy and fast to make and tastes wonderful. The only thing I did differently is I added some chopped celery while it was cooking and I also used baby red potatos and did not skin. I will definitely be making this over and over again!
Great recipe! I covered the potatoes with chicken broth, cut up the onion and let it simmer. Save yourself some steps, no need to sautee the onion first, or even strain the onions out. They will be well blended by the time the soup is done. I did not use flour, if you let it simmer enough, it will thicken up nicely. I mashed up the potatoes right in the pot, so I had a nice mix of mashed/cubed potatoes. I almost skipped the milk, like some suggest-but after tasting it before/after it really needs the milk to get the right flavor/consistency! I cut back on the cheese to about 3/4...this recipe was wonderful and even my picky 10 year old loved it. I almost skipped on adding the velveeta-I didn't want a cheesy soup-but I swear this is the "secret" ingredient in potato soup. Very delicious!!
This is the best Soup out there, my family loves it. I usually make it about once a month, or when we have company over. Its always a favorite...
Yumm! Really good. I made some changes though. Firstly, I had a ham bone, so I boiled the ham bone with water and one onion. I boiled it for 1 1/2 hours, discarded the ham bone and then added all the other ingredients. I did use real cheese, not processed cheese, just because I don't care for the taste of processed cheese. Then I added some spices, and it tasted delicious! I made it a little too salty, but that it totally my fault.. Thanks for the recipe! It was very good and the whole family loved it!
This soup is tasty & easy. I followed the directions exactly as written and couldn't have been more pleased with the outcome. Even my husband who doesn't like creamy soups thought this was great!
Very, very. very good. Everyone, including kids enjoyed this one.
This soup is excellent! I brought it to a family potluck and the kids chose this soup over pizza! :) I came back home with an empty pot and a request from a mom for this recipe! Thank you so much!
I read the reviews before I started. I recommend that everyone do that. I used one can chicken broth and 1 can water to cook the veg. I made the recipe for 6. Added less onions than it asked the recipe asked for, I also added about 1/4 cup thinly sliced celery and 1/4 cup thinly sliced carrots. It turned out great and I will be keeping the recipe in my collection for a long time. I appreciate Donna for the recipe and everyone who reviewed the recipe before me.
This is a souper easy meal. It was so good on a below 0 night. I added frozen peas for color and used white pepper to hide the black specks. Otherwise I just used half of what was called for and it was perfect for a family of four! Thank you!
Maybe I did something wrong, but I did not like this soup. It was too plain.
The weather was damp and cold outside today, and this was the perfect soup to warm me up! I didn't have any ham on hand, so I used 1/2 lb of bacon and it was sooo tasty!! Thanks!!
I hate the way the cheese sticks to your spoon and inside your mouth and the pot was EXTREMLY hard to clean! Though it did taste excellent besides that.
Oh my goodness! This is the very best potato soup I have ever had in my life! I cut the recipe in half and it still made a lot, but this will be great for lefovers or for our lunches. Very good flavor and nice and thick, but not too thick. Perfect! I did not change a thing!
Yum...reminds me of Bennigan's Baked Potato Soup. Good and filling! I might make with less of the cheese next time.
First time i made it, everyone fell in love with it :) I did not change a thing.
I definitly love this recipe. I love the milk in it. I did alter it a bit. I used 1 onion, a stalk of celery and one chopped carrot. I also used salt and pepper and basil and some shredded cheddar cheese. Very delicious. :) will make again before winter is over.
This is a "GREAT" soup. I add carrots and chives and instead of milk add cream.
This recipe was fantastic! My family loved it. I also simmered the ham bone for the soup stock. I also added a lot more ham than the recipe called for. I will definately make this again!
This is a really good use for leftover Easter ham, I make a big batch of it every year!
I made this without the ham and forgot the milk. No matter. It was delicious! Feeds a large crowd.
Husband really enjoyed it. "Too many potatoes" was his comment. We might make it again, depends on how much ham we have left over after the next holiday meal. I followed the comments from other readers and skipped the "flour and milk" directions. Right amount of cheese. Also, I used chicken broth instead of water. I think this makes a huge difference in flavor.
This soup was really good but it was very bland so it needed a ton of salt & pepper. After a dash of garlic powder to give it a little more flavor it turned out ok. I made it in combination with the Double Quick Dinner Rolls recipe from this site & my family enjoyed it.
I didn't have Velvetta so I used shredded cheddar and instead of flour I used a package of country gravy. It was so cheesy and delicious!
This was delicious!
I scaled this recipe up to 48 servings for our lenten soup supper and it filled an 18 qt roaster to the brim. Got great reviews! We added the Velveeta when the soup was very hot and I think it melted too quickly. Would recommend turning the roaster down some before adding the cheese, just before serving. Thanks for the great recipe!
Very easy to make, takes a while for prep but very worth it in the end. Recommend using 1 onion unless you love onion. It can overpower the overall taste.
This was very good.
This soup was excellent!! My whole family loved it. I added a little garlic and carrots. I will be using this recipe again!!
I cut the recipe to 4 servings. Had a ham shank bone left from Easter so I simmerd it in Chicken broth for an hour - then added the potatoes and onion and a couple stalks of celery. The soup very tasty. Served it with muffins and a salad.
I loved this recipe but my son complained he doesn't like Velveeta so next time I will try to find a different kind of cheese mixture to add.
This came out very good. I used Sierra Gold potatoes, only half of the Velveeta (by the way- I was very leary of ruining my soup with velveeta - we cant stand it! But, it did melt nice and provide a subtle flavor with no oily separation). I then planned to add 2 cups of cheddar but decided it was plenty cheesy for our taste. I started soup in the morning, pureed the onion and potatoes after cooking with a hand blender, then added our leftover ham with bone from Easter and let it simmer all day. Added the cheese and milk about an hour before serving. Came out good! Would make again.
Excellent soup - everybody loved it - will without a doubt make many many pots of this wonderful soup! Thanks Donna!
Wonderful.. We had cooked a smoked pork shank, and reserved the liquid, removing the fat when it separated.. used that liquid and chicken stock to cover the ham and veg..I also sweated off the onions before adding the ham and potato, to sweeten their flavor. We loved this and will do it again. Also, the leftovers seem to freeze well for a short period of time.
This was very easy to make. I halved the recipe and it still made enough for an army. I added a large handful of sharp cheddar cheese and it tasted much better and next time I would use bacon instead of ham. It had my 20 month old asking for "more youp" for days!
Very good. I started to make this thinking I would use Cheddar cheese, but when it came time to add it, I didn't have enough. The only thing I had was Mozzarella.(I wasn't sure if that would work out) I tried it anyway and it ws very good. My cheese did not melt very well though so it was a good thing it was only for my family. Next time I make this I will do according to the recipe and use Velveeta.
Terrific Recipie added garlic and chicken broth as stated in other reviews. My family ejoyed it thoroughly.
It is snowing here and we are having this Deeelicious soup!!
I added broccoli and celery--it was about the best soup I'd ever made!
Great soup. I added some carrots and corn to it.
Excellent soup.Accidently used white velveta cheese,but it was just as great,I also added chicken broth instead of plain water,and added celery.it makes a lot of soup for left overs.
Eleven grams of fat is a LOT less than many of the recipes AR calls 'healthy'. And look at the detailed nutrition...very good. The most unhealthy thing about this recipe is the sodium.
peeling, dicing, and chopping are a pain, but sooo worth it when this is done!
I made the following changes: used broth instead of water for extra flavor, added a bit of celery, didn't use as much onion, added about half a bag of baby carrots cut up, and a handful of fresh green beans cut up. I think next time I should cook the carrots and green beans a bit before adding the potatoes since they didn't cook quite as fast. But all in all, this came out VERY good. Not too runny, not too thick. Even my picky boyfriend had 2 bowls. Thanks for the amazing recipe!
Although not on American Heart Association diet- it was sooooo yummy! I used caned white potatoes as a time saver.
This soup turned out fantastic! I am new to making soups, but this was very easy and the flavor was wonderful. I added sliced carrots and a bag of frozen corn to this recipe, and put everything in the slow cooker for several hours. Served this to my family and some friends after a day of skiing, and everyone asked for seconds.
Absolutely delicious!!!! Made it for a work Christmas Party and everyone loved it! They are now asking for the recipe.
Absolutely Fantastic.. Not much else to say about this one.
This soup was so amazing!! It was very creamy! I loved it!
My husband had a favorite potato soup that he liked me to make but once I tried this on him he says the search for the best is over! He LOVED it! I made it exactly as called for and it's great!
I started with stewing a ham bone with carrots, onions and celery. I used the broth to cook the potatoes and followed the recipe after that. I served it with whole grain dinner rolls. My whole family loved this soup! The leftovers did not last long!
