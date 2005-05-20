Ham, Potato, and Cheese Soup

FANTASTIC! I read the other reviews and made the following changes based on my families preferences and reviews. First I simmered a ham bone with ham (for the recipe), carrots and onion in 12 c. water for 2 hours. I removed bone and veggies and discarded. I then took out ham and chopped. I used exactly 6 cups of this broth to start this soup instead of water. I also chopped up the 2 onions very small and carmelized in olive oil before adding to the broth and ham. The rest I left intact except for substituting 1c. half & half for the 1 c. milk. I read where some reviwers didnt add the flour 'paste' and also left out the milk...I think if you don't use the flour 'paste' you wouldn't need the milk? The 6 c. broth (or water) is perfect. I used the full amount of cheese (velveeta) as this really is a HUGE pot of soup and I felt half wouldn't do the flavor justice. It was great!!!!

