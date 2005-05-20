Ham, Potato, and Cheese Soup

4.6
268 Ratings
  • 5 206
  • 4 45
  • 3 8
  • 2 4
  • 1 5

This is especially good on a cold winter night along with hot rolls.

Recipe by Donna

Gallery
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place potatoes, onion, and cubed ham in large stockpot. Cover with water. Cook until potatoes are almost tender.

    Advertisement

  • Remove about one cup of the cooked potatoes and mash in a bowl with the back of a fork. Add some of the liquid from the pan (about a tablespoon at a time) along with the flour till you have a thick paste. Add this back to the pot.

  • Place the cheese (either whole of cubed) in the pot. Let the soup simmer until the cheese melts and is thick. Add ground black pepper to taste and stir in the milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 19.9g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 41.8mg; sodium 1293.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022