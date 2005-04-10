The Ultimate Chili

I have been using this chili recipe for a year now, and it's been accidentally tweaked (I was too lazy to write this down and my printer was out of ink and I lost the original copy I had printed) I never use as much vinegar as the recipe calls for anymore (2 tablespoons is plenty) and I add more than a dash of worcestershire. Also, I never addedthe red wine since I havent found one I like cooking with that isnt expensive. When I brown the beef, I usually use up whatever onion and garlic I have left in my fridge and I have omitted the celery and bell pepper before (I have also added more than the recipe calls for the empty out my fridge) All in all, this is a great recipe, and especially good when it's been sitting in the fridge a day or two.
Wasn't a big fan of this one, and I have made more than a few batches of chili in my day. I think the red wine vinegar was not a good addition and that this recipe could benefit from some more spice/ingredients. The red wine addition wasn't bad, but it could not save this chili by itself. Mine came kind of sweet and spicy, but something about the aftertaste just didn't settle with me. Also, use diced tomatoes instead of stewed, unless you like tomato quarters floating around in your chili.
MYBAYHOUSE
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2004
The wine is what makes this so outstanding. I have made this several times and I thought I just have to let my fellow cookers know how good this is. I added onions, minced garlic and a small can of green chili peppers at the same time I added the other ingredients. Try this, you'll like it.
With some additions, this is a nice chili. I HAD to have onion in my chili so sauteed, on the stovetop, 1-1/2 onions (what I had on hand), and added it to the mixture. Also added cayenne pepper, 3 fresh garlic cloves and 1T garlic powder, 1 or 2tsp salt, 2T brown sugar, and a 4oz can of diced green chiles. Went with the advice of another reviewer who wanted to kick it up for spiciness, but her recommendations were WAY too high when she suggested adding 1T cayenne pepper. I used 1tsp and it was way too hot, and we like spicy food. Next time, I'd bring it down to 1/4 to 1/2tsp. I drained my beans, and so did not find the chili was soupy as some experienced, but as a result of the too-spicy effect, I did add 3 extra cans of beans and a medium can of tomato paste to tame it a little. I recommend "squishing" the tomatoes as they don't break down in the crockpot process. I did use black beans, kidney beans, and pinto beans for a little variety and that was a nice touch. The red wine addition added such a nice flavor to the dish. Served with French Baguette from allrecipes and had a lemon sorbet for dessert with a touch of lemoncello to cool off our palates! ;-) Thank you, Wendy!
I have learned from making chili recipes off this site that I do not care for the taste of red wine vinegar - to tangy for chili - personal preference - depends on what kind of chili you like - I like spicy and meaty tasting chili - not tangy.
I knew this chili was going to be good because it has cumin in it. That ingredient, in my opinion, is a must for good chili (the basil also added a little something extra). I do not think more meat is necessary at all. 1LB of meat is plenty & this recipe has a nice soupy consistency. I omitted the celery & the red wine vinegar (didn't have any). I added 1 onion, 3 cloves of garlic, & 1/2 tablespoon of crushed red pepper (for a little heat). This chili is delicious & will offer a nice alternative to my meatier chili recipe this coming winter. (lil hint: I normally squish stewed tomatoes thru my fingers to break them up before adding them to the pot. I thought the slow cooker would take care of that but I was wrong so will presquish next time)
My first time making chili! Thanks for the easy recipe, the flavor was fantastic. The only changes I made was 1 can kidney beans, 1 can black bean, 1 can pinto beans, just to mix it up. The texture was a little soupy, anyone have ideas on how to thicken it up? Otherwise excellent recipe!
This is the best chili I have ever had. It was easy to make. My kids love it because it's more like a stew, and my husband loves it and took leftovers to work. His co-workers raved over it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2001
I added extra chili powder and cumin, as well as a half can of beer and this recipe was wonderful! a definite keeper. I made it in a crock pot and it was nice to come home to the aroma!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/22/2000
This chili was fantastic! To bring down the 'heat' a bit I cut the chili powder to 1 tablespoon and added one can tomato paste for more density. Best chili I ever had and so EASY to prepare. Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent recipe! Like others, I added 2 tsp. of brown sugar, more chili powder and cayenne pepper. I also thickened the chili using two tsp. of corn starch. My wife loved it! My recommendation is to also make Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread, an excellent recipe from allrecipes.com. It's easy to make and can easily be done while the chili is cooking in the slow cooker. Good luck!
I don't know what the people did that state this dish has no kick? I think they have no tastebuds! I love my chilli hot and this certainly has a huge kick and plenty of flavour, very tasty indeed. I stuck to the recipe here and it was lovely, next day was even better. TIP. For those that found it had no kick. Throw out your old chili powder and buy some new chili powder - it can lose all its heat and flavour when stored for a month or more! D'uh! (Thanks Wendy this is a lovely recipe)
This chili was wonderful. I brought it to a mixer and it was a huge hit! I did make a few changes though. I suggest you make this one day before serving. It really taste better the next day! I did add some onion and diced green chili with the celery and red bell pepper. I sauted these all together with seasoning salt and garlic before putting them in the slow cooker. I also fryed the meat with garlic and seasoning salts and drained all grease before adding to slow cooker. I cooked it on low for about eight hours. Then I let it cool down and placed it in the fridge to eat the next day. Note: Give yourself a few hours for it to heat up again in the slow cooker. It does take a bit to heat up again once it has been in the fridge. You want it to be plenty hot by the time dinner starts!
I LOVED this recipe. I used regular stewed tomatoes and left out the cumin because I didn't have any on hand. It's really easy to make and tastes delicious. It's easy to add some kick by increasing the amount of chili powder or adding a bit of red pepper flakes. I also thickened it with two tablespoons corn starch dissolved in two tablespoons water. So good!
This has been a staple in our home for a few years now and we LOVE it! I have made it as is, I have substituted things when I didn't have the exact ingredients (red pepper for green pepper, red for white wine, worcestershire sauce and salt for soy sauce), etc and it has always came out so yummy!
This was a great recipe but I changed it somewhat for my husbands liking. Instead of the Mexican-style stewed tomatoes I used 2 cans of tomato sauce to make it thicker. Instead of the red bell pepper I used two Serrano peppers to make it extra spicy. I added some minced garlic and left out the red wine because I didn't have any handy! It turned out wonderful! The peppers make it very hot, so beware if you aren't used to really spicy things.
This was excellent... My family and I have wanted chili for a few weeks now and it was delicious, Im 9 months pregnant with my 3rd and I get nauseous easily but I ate 2 bowls of this! And my kids are super picky and loved it! Though I use one less can of the mexican style tomatoes, they were a bit hot for my kids :-)
This has been our favorite chili recipe since I first found it in December of 1999. I make it every Christmas Eve! It makes the evening hassle free. I do everything pretty much to the recipe. I often forget to put the wine in and it still tastes great!
I was craving chili & this hit the spot! I actually prefer my chili on the soupy side. I did have to add hot sauce cause I like it really hot! It was really good, however, it's not quite the chili I am in search of. It's a great start though, I might experiment with it & who knows I could possibly make it "the one"
An awesome chili recipe, it is now one of my favorite all time chili recipes. I added a small splash of Tabasco sauce just to give it a little kick, almost everything taste better with a splash of Tabasco. I also replaced one can of dark red kidney beans with one can of pinto beans, just for a little color, (and besides I only had 2 cans of kidney beans on hand.)
We are not chili people but I needed a new recipe for the crock pot so I tried this one. We all loved it, I thought it was even better the next day! Like some other reviews I have to have onions and garlic, also I like adding the brown sugar. Very good!
tasty! I used 1 can dark red, 1 can black and 1 can pinto beans. Also, a chopped onion and 2 large cloves of garlic, and at the time we had just a red table wine to put in. Tasted very good! Oh, and only 1 T. of chili powder. Made it again and used 1 can of RoTel tomatoes, 1 can Italian stewed tomatoes and 1 can diced. A can red kidney beans, 1 can, red beans and 1 can pintos. Also about 1 1/2 T. chili powder, onion, red and green pepper. Delicious.
I couldn't follow this recipe exactly because I didn't have the red wine but that was the only thing I left out. I got mixed reviews on this one. Me personally I thought it was very good but my husband did not like at all. He said it was too sweet tasting. Kids weren't all that impressed either but they did eat it (loaded with crackers and cheese) where my husband would not take another bite. I would like to try it again for sure but maybe change it up a bit.
Fantastic flavour and so easy to prepare! I browned the meat the night beforehand and put it ready in the slow cooker with all the other ingredients so had to just flip the switch in the morning. We came home to a fabulous smelling house and a wonderful, healthy meal. Will be making this one A LOT! Thank you!
I spent years working as a cook in a restaurant that specialized in both green and red chili, and this is awfully close to the recipe that we used. Couple differences: use white pepper instead of black, add a small can (maybe 6 oz) of golden corn, and add about a Tbsp of chopped garlic to the beef for a the last few minutes during the browning process. Excellent recipe, and nearly foolproof.
This is a great recipe for the slow cooker (though I must confess I didn't follow it exactly)! I used only 2 cans of tomatoes and beans, substitued one can of chili hot beans for the kidney beans, added some granulated garlic and a chopped up jalapeno for heat. I also added only about a quarter-cup cooking wine, and no other wine or vinegar (I'm personally not wild about the flavor wine gives food). I didn't have any trouble with it being runny - though I also drained my kidney beans just in case. I also used green instead of red pepper for some color. I would not hesitate to make it with the full 3 cans of tomatoes and beans next time, I was just concerned about it fitting in my crock pot. I also suggest using pre-chopped tomatoes, then they are already a nice size for eating. Great recipe, easy, filling, nutritious!!!
We expected to like this, but sorry to say, I've liked my husband's chilis made with a mix better than this! We added onion and garlic, and left out the vinegar (all reviewers' suggestions), but it was still missing something important. Very disappointing.
I have been using this recipe for a while and I think it's the best I've ever had. I reduce the red wine vinegar to 1-2 tablespoons, and I add a whole sweet onion. I'm really into the flavor more than "heat" and this one has great flavor. I normally make this on the stove top instead of the crock, and I have used ground turkey or pork sausage and it comes out great either way. Thanks for this GREAT recipe!
Fantastic Chili, have made it numerous times and always have loved it. I have learned to cook it longer, add three chopped chili's or jalapeno's and wait to late in the cooking to add the wine. Can't get enough. Update for 2005, I've also added more beef the last few times, doubling the amount and I've also doubled the wine. Love it. UPDATE Have been making this now for years. Two years ago my wife and I became vegetarian and I now use Worthington brand canned veggie burger in place of the ground venison I used to use. Brown in pan just like burger and add to chili. People eating it have not realized it was not ground beef.
Made this in my crockpot for a barbeque and it was a hit! Make sure your lid is slightly vented so everything can cook down properly.I made mine overnight and in the morning it was very soupy. I just removed the cover and let it cook for another hour and it was perfect!
Great recipe! I added a chopped onion to the ground meat. Also added a can of diced mild green chilis. Made for a superbowl party - and everyone asked for the recipe. Topped with grated cheddar, the best! Make a day ahead, tastes even better.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/21/2002
Excellent Chili, however, I add a large can (52 oz) beans (drained) use a potato masher to crush some beans when the wine is added and stir it up, this helps thicken it, so it's not so soupy. Increase spices by about 1/4 measure and add at least two whole chopped jalapenos. A little extra wine doesn't hurt either. I have made it numerous times and still love it. My wife loves it too.
This was my very first ever homemade chili... It was very filling.went good with a garden salad (even my husband likes it) I only had 1 can of the stewed tomatoes (which was not mexican style) so I added some tomatoe paste and mix that in..... now i can have left overs as well
This was loved by the whole family. I though it was spicy enough using the exact spices listed. I used 3 different kinds of beans and skipped the vinegar. I also added a bit of brown sugar to tame the kick. Served with sour cream, onions, and shredded cheddar. YUM.
Great recipe for a busy day! I substituted Johnsonville Sweet Italian Sausage for the ground beef, and it was great! The sausage and the wine added great flavor! I just made this for the second time. This time I substituted Johnsonville mild Italian Sausage. It was Great! I highly recommend this recipe, especially with the Johnsonville sausage --It adds such great flavor!
Awesome chili recipe! I am not a big cook, but this is a very easy to follow recipe. And it made my house smell so good! I served it in bread bowls. Delicious, highly recommended! Myself, my husband and our friends would've liked it to be more spicy, so next time I will add a little cayenne pepper.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2003
I doubled the recipe and cooked it the day before. Refrigerated it and reheated. It was excellent. I used 1/2 ground meat and 1/2 cubed meat. Had to add extra chili powder, but that is personal preference. It is great that you can do it in a slow cooker, and just let it go. Thanks Wendy.
This was good! We used ground turkey, used both green and red bell pepper, 86'd the red wine vinegar, and added corn (our kids love corn). We also used a bit more than a dash of Worcestershire sauce. Aside from that, we followed the recipe exactly. Very satisfying, everybody loved it. Served with a dollop of sour cream, some minced onion and shredded cheese, sliced avocado, and cornbread. Yumm-o!
Have to say, my family and my co-workers love this chili, with some variation. I eliminated the red wine and vinegar completely. I use the Course Ground Beef instead of the regular. This gives it chunkier and thicker texture. Because I like to experiment, and we like spicier foods, I decided to double the spices. This made the chili fantastic.. I also added a small can of tomato paste to thicken the chili somewhat. It's fantastic on those cold weekends or if you need to bring something for a potluck at work.
Made it the first time at my son's 3rd birthday party. It was a cool day, and I set up the crock pot outside on warm setting with sour cream, chopped green onions, and cheddar cheese as toppings. It was GONE in like 20 minutes! Absolutely delicious. I always make it with ground turkey, and it just feels so healthy and filling. The wine is really key.
Tried this recipe for the first time today, just because it was different. Cut the red wine vinegar in half and still a little too strong, and I like red wind vinegar. Also, changed the parsley to oregano, I prefer the taste. All in all, an okay recipe, but I can see that further experimentation (add some cheese, maybe a little brown sugar, so many other ingredients are raising their heads!) is required.
This is the greatest chili recipe!! It is a little different than my traditional recipe and it has almost a sweet taste. I do add twice the meat and use black beans, kidney beans, and pinto beans. All the different beans make it interesting. I also add some cayenne pepper since we like things HOT! This chili freezes well, we had some this weekend after going to the pumpkin patch along with the Homesteader Cornbread from this site. Even the kids liked it!
This chili wasn't bad, but it was pretty meh. I couldn't find Mexican style stewed tomatoes, so I just used regular stewed tomatoes and added 2 little cans of diced green chills. I think the stewed tomatoes were a mistake. This chili tasted sweet and bland, which big chunks of tomato. It would be better with Rotel style diced tomatoes, and a lot more seasoning.
Pretty tasty. made a revision. Used 2cans brown bean, 1 can kidney beans. Also was not able to get Mexican tomatoes so used 1/2 can of crushed tomatoes and 1/2 can stewed tomatoes with celery, green peppers and onion. Also added a garlic seasoning.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2002
My husband made this chili, for the first time, with only a couple of changes, and it was great. Since we are Weight Watchers, he used extremely lean ground beef (less points) and added some minced onions and a couple of chili japones. I took a sample to work and it received rave reviews. Thanks
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
11/04/2003
I would definitely leave out the vinegar and reduce the wine--the finished chili had a weird sweet/acidic taste that I didn't like. I couldn't find Mexican-style stewed tomatoes, so I just used a 28 oz. can of crushed tomatoes and that worked fine.
Used frozen tomatoes in place of canned, used green bell peppers in place of red. Used frozen parsley in place of dried. Added 1/8 cup beef broth and 1 (4 oz) can tomato sauce. Added some small sliced onions in last 2 hours of cooking after pureeing. Pureed the bean mixture towards very end. Also added some green chili (about 1/4 cup) from a local restaurant. Lined a bowl with tortilla chips. Placed chili on top along with a dab of salsa, some cheddar cheese and a dab of sour cream. Also added a sprinkling of lettuce and a leaf of cilantro. The chips gave back the texture that was removed upon pureeing and added a lot of flavor.
We made this chili pretty much as written, except that we realized at the last second that we didn't have red wine vinegar, so we subbed white wine vinegar instead. My husband is a little picky and likes his chili more traditional, so as we were making it he mentioned that he didn't think he'd like it, but he ended up loving it as well! It's definitely a unique flavor, but it's a nice combo of sweet, tangy and spicy. Next time we'll probably use the diced Mexican style tomatoes, but other than that we won't change it!
I made the recipee for 12. Received three persons for dinner. With Michele and I we were five. Laid the chili on a bed of rice. They loved it. And we have four frozen recipients good for three to four persons each. Great recipe.
This was good, but the spices needed to be enhanced. I used a bulb of garlic, 1 tsp salt, 2 T Brown Sugar, 4oz can of green chili's hot, 1/4 tsp cayenne and 1 onion. Even though I added the ingredients above, it was still not enough. I added more spices and Worcestershire sauce. Even then, my fiance still added more chilli powder at the table. If I make this again, I will triple the ingredients.
I ended up making this on the stove top and it turned out pretty good. The red wine vinegar left it a little bit too tangy for us so I added some beef bouillon to give it a little meatier flavor and that seemed to counteract the vinegar to suit our taste. Will definitely make this again.
I was quite disappointed in this recipe. There seems to be too little meat for the amount of tomatoes and beans and the chili seasoning was rather pedestrian. Now I'm from Cincinnati, so my viewpoint is suspect, but I've had much better flavored chili.
Normally I use the recipe titled "Slow-Cooked Chili" which we all love in the house and I tried this one for a change of pace. For this recipe I omitted the beans, and at suggestion from other reviewers added garlic and onion, used tomato w/mild green chiles. Cooked in a crock for 8 hours on low. It turned out quite bland. It does need extra kick and heat. If there is a next time I would add about 1/4 tsp cayenne. Not sure what else but it does need something. I may go back to my other recipe and add the cumin and red wine +rw vin to that one. It didn't work out for me but ty for the recipe.
This is the first chili my kids have ever eaten. I was a little wary at first about adding the vinegar and red wine, but wasn't able to taste either once the flavors came together. It had a nice, mild flavor, so if you like it hot, you'll want to add your own heat. Only changes I made were to add only 2 cans of beans and 2 cans of diced tomatoes. Thanks for a great simple chili recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2003
My husband won a chili cookoff using this recipe, hands down! The only modification he made was to add a little pasta a few hours before the chili finished cooking. This chili smells so wonderful while it's cooking that the real challenge is in actually waiting until it's done! Thanks, Wendy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/19/2001
I thought it was ok...a bit different from what mom used to make.
This is such a yummy slow cooker chili. Everyone who has tried it loved it. I used venison in mine and actually used almost 2 lbs - my hubby likes his chili really meaty. It was absolutely delish. Just made up some corn muffins to go with it. It smelled so good cooking all day!
Made this for some friends at a pumpkin carving party in October. This is an excellent recipe. I made some modifications. Skipped red wine vinegar and used some old wine I had for cooking. I also used 3 different beans (kidney, Chili, and plain vegetarian beans). Finally, I recommend adding some Frank's Red Hot to taste. I think I threw in some powdered cayenne pepper. I love my chili HOT!
