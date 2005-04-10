The Ultimate Chili

With some additions, this is a nice chili. I HAD to have onion in my chili so sauteed, on the stovetop, 1-1/2 onions (what I had on hand), and added it to the mixture. Also added cayenne pepper, 3 fresh garlic cloves and 1T garlic powder, 1 or 2tsp salt, 2T brown sugar, and a 4oz can of diced green chiles. Went with the advice of another reviewer who wanted to kick it up for spiciness, but her recommendations were WAY too high when she suggested adding 1T cayenne pepper. I used 1tsp and it was way too hot, and we like spicy food. Next time, I'd bring it down to 1/4 to 1/2tsp. I drained my beans, and so did not find the chili was soupy as some experienced, but as a result of the too-spicy effect, I did add 3 extra cans of beans and a medium can of tomato paste to tame it a little. I recommend "squishing" the tomatoes as they don't break down in the crockpot process. I did use black beans, kidney beans, and pinto beans for a little variety and that was a nice touch. The red wine addition added such a nice flavor to the dish. Served with French Baguette from allrecipes and had a lemon sorbet for dessert with a touch of lemoncello to cool off our palates! ;-) Thank you, Wendy!