The Ultimate Chili

4.4
474 Ratings
  • 5 314
  • 4 98
  • 3 39
  • 2 19
  • 1 4

Easy recipe with little preparation time. This can also be made with ground turkey, and it tastes even better the next day!

Recipe by Wendy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 hrs 10 mins
total:
6 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook ground beef until evenly browned. Drain off grease, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • In a slow cooker, combine the cooked beef, kidney beans, tomatoes, celery, red bell pepper, and red wine vinegar. Season with chili powder, cumin, parsley, basil and Worcestershire sauce. Stir to distribute ingredients evenly.

  • Cook on High for 6 hours, or on Low for 8 hours. Pour in the wine during the last 2 hours.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
414 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 49.5g; fat 11g; cholesterol 49.6mg; sodium 1015mg. Full Nutrition
