Cranberry-Raspberry Dessert Sauce
This is a family favorite I make every year for Thanksgiving. The raspberries give it that added sweetness that makes you go for seconds! It's best served chilled or warm over ice cream.
Nice addition to cranberry sauce with the raspberries. I use 1/2 cup of Splenda instead of the sugar with being diabetic and it works just fine. I like it a little tart than too sweet and Splenda takes a little less than sugar also. I cook mine for 15 minutes and it does set up nice.Read More
This is delicious, I like to eat it traditionally on thanksgiving, but because my husband doesn't like "real" cranberries, I always have leftovers. I enjoy eating this sauce over vanilla ice cream.
I made this sauce to go over our Thanksgiving cheesecake. What a perfect topping for this time of year. The raspberries add a different flavor to the typical cranberry sauce. I did scale it back to 1/2 a batch, but should have made more as it is just good with a spoon.
This was a nice combination of tart and sweet flavors. I halved the recipe to try it. It's something different from the usual toppings that you would use for ice cream, cheesecake, pound cake or anything (even pancakes or waffles). I had some over vanilla ice cream and sprinkled it with a handful of chopped walnuts. Delicious! Thanks Denise for this great recipe!
I used raw sugar instead of granulated, and I really liked it!
Very Delightful, I used this on turkey as well as Cheesecake Very vibrant flavors, I plan to use this sauce again.
This is the most amazing cranberry sauce I have ever tasted! It is seriously worth a try! The only change I make is by using half white sugar and half brown sugar.
Phenomenal!
This is my husband's absolutely favorite recipe. I have made this one several times, and not only do we eat it alone, but we also serve it on Thanksgiving day, put it on toast, ice cream, even as a cake topping. The sky is the limit with this one. If you don't like it too sweet, I suggest starting with half a cup of sugar. Once you add the cranberries and they burst, try it and start adding more sugar until you feel comfortable with the sweetness.
