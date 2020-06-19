Cranberry-Raspberry Dessert Sauce

This is my husband's absolutely favorite recipe. I have made this one several times, and not only do we eat it alone, but we also serve it on Thanksgiving day, put it on toast, ice cream, even as a cake topping. The sky is the limit with this one. If you don't like it too sweet, I suggest starting with half a cup of sugar. Once you add the cranberries and they burst, try it and start adding more sugar until you feel comfortable with the sweetness.