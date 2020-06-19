Steph's Bourbon Balls

Rating: 4.22 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

These bourbon balls are my signature Christmas candy. You'll get requests to make these every year!

By Steph T.

prep:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
40 bourbon balls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the sugar in a shallow bowl, and set aside. Combine the vanilla wafer crumbs, confectioners' sugar, and pecans in a bowl, and mix well.

  • Place the chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl, and microwave on High for 1 to 2 minutes to melt the chips. Stir the melted chips until smooth, and beat in the corn syrup and whiskey. Scrape the chocolate mixture into the crumb mixture, and stir well to mix.

  • Form the dough into 1-inch balls, and roll each ball in sugar. Place the finished bourbon balls on a cooling rack to finish setting up.

Editor's Note:

You can substitute your favorite whiskey or use rum or brandy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 13.3g; sodium 72.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (21)

Most helpful positive review

Jenica
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2009
I made these and they were easy and taste great! I but Captain Morgan rum instead of the bourbon. Read More
Helpful
(16)

Most helpful critical review

Sheri Sellars
Rating: 1 stars
12/23/2010
Hate to say it but I did not care for these. Not sure if it was the recipe (which I followed exactly) or if I just don't care for this kind of thing. Judging by how many others loved them its probably just not my thing. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
mhgray
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2011
I highly recommend this recipe. I tried another recipe for bourbon balls posted on this site, and they turned out more like chocolate coated, soggy sugar cookies. Steph's Bourbon Balls has a better consistency, is arguably less costly, and takes a fraction of the time to make compared to the other posted recipes. If Bourbon Balls are your thing, you won't be disappointed. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Steph T.
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2016
I always use VO bourbon to make these. They taste best after a few days (if you can wait that long to partake). Update: After making these dozens of times I discovered a way to keep them from being too crumbly: dissolve the corn syrup in the bourbon before mixing into the melted chocolate. Worked like a charm! Also you can use walnuts instead of the pecans if that suits your tastebuds better. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Mer
Rating: 5 stars
05/05/2013
I made these for a gathering but didn't have time to make them ahead. Even same-day I got rave reviews! I did use more bourbon than the recipe originally called for but the powdered sugar in the mixture really helps to keep them from tasting too "crumbly." Everyone absolutely LOVED them! Thanks Steph. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Kalynn Sinnamon
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2010
these turned out a little dry but they are fantastic!! I used brandy. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Savanna Norrod
Rating: 4 stars
12/22/2012
This is the only bourbon ball recipe I use though with a few modifications. I use at least 1/3 cup bourbon instead of 1/4 sometimes 1/2 cup. I only use 1/2 cup pecans and slightly less than 2.5 cups wafer crumbs otherwise it's too dry and not chocolatey enough. Read More
Helpful
(4)
epizza
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2011
Chocolatey and delicious! Read More
Helpful
(4)
mary
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2015
I made these and mine were a little dry but worked a little with them and they formed up okay. My husband tried them and he said this was the first bourbon ball that he actually liked. I added 1/3 cup bourbon and did cover mine in chocolate instead of rolling them in sugar though. Read More
Helpful
(2)
