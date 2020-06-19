I made these and they were easy and taste great! I but Captain Morgan rum instead of the bourbon.
I highly recommend this recipe. I tried another recipe for bourbon balls posted on this site, and they turned out more like chocolate coated, soggy sugar cookies. Steph's Bourbon Balls has a better consistency, is arguably less costly, and takes a fraction of the time to make compared to the other posted recipes. If Bourbon Balls are your thing, you won't be disappointed.
I always use VO bourbon to make these. They taste best after a few days (if you can wait that long to partake). Update: After making these dozens of times I discovered a way to keep them from being too crumbly: dissolve the corn syrup in the bourbon before mixing into the melted chocolate. Worked like a charm! Also you can use walnuts instead of the pecans if that suits your tastebuds better.
Hate to say it but I did not care for these. Not sure if it was the recipe (which I followed exactly) or if I just don't care for this kind of thing. Judging by how many others loved them its probably just not my thing.
I made these for a gathering but didn't have time to make them ahead. Even same-day I got rave reviews! I did use more bourbon than the recipe originally called for but the powdered sugar in the mixture really helps to keep them from tasting too "crumbly." Everyone absolutely LOVED them! Thanks Steph.
these turned out a little dry but they are fantastic!! I used brandy.
This is the only bourbon ball recipe I use though with a few modifications. I use at least 1/3 cup bourbon instead of 1/4 sometimes 1/2 cup. I only use 1/2 cup pecans and slightly less than 2.5 cups wafer crumbs otherwise it's too dry and not chocolatey enough.
Chocolatey and delicious!
I made these and mine were a little dry but worked a little with them and they formed up okay. My husband tried them and he said this was the first bourbon ball that he actually liked. I added 1/3 cup bourbon and did cover mine in chocolate instead of rolling them in sugar though.