Delicata Creamy Squash Soup
A rich and creamy soup, great for cold winter nights.
this is a wonderful fall soup! i used buttercup squash, because that is what i had on hand. roasting the squash gives the soup a nutty, full bodied flavor. i had to roast the squash for about a full hour because the buttercup are larger than delacata, of course. i adjusted the ratio of broth and cream slightly based on my amount of squash. 2 buttercup squash, 2 cups broth, and 1 cup cream. it turned out perfect. pureeing the soup at the end makes it so frothy and light tasting. it was a huge hit with our dinner guests! add a couple little sprigs of fresh chives on top when serving for an elegant presentation. will definitely make this again. it was so simple and delicious!
It was good. "Ok" but my best friend makes a squash soup that's to die for so this is just ok. I've had much better
I love this recipe! I've also made it for several potlucks and everyone can't believe how good this is. It takes a bit of time to cook the squash and scrap them since they are so small, but oh is it worth the effort. I've modified the ratio so that it fits better with what I can find in the store. 4 squash to 4 cups broth to 2 cups(1 pint) cream. This gives a little more squash so the soup is a little thicker. I also add several health pinches of nutmeg which really tops it off well. Oh and since this recipe has so few ingredients, buy high quality. I've found Pacific Foods Organic vegetable broth (1 Quart) is SO much better than bullion cubes. Thank you Sue!!!
I think delicata squash is a must for this recipe; it imparts a sweetness you won't get with butternut. I added some ground nutmeg and ginger, replaced half and half for heavy cream and actually put in less than the recipe called for, and it was still super creamy. This soup does wonders in conjuring up fall leaves, crisp temperatures, the feel of New England!
We loved this -- but we didn't have quite the right ingredients -- I made it with a combination of butternut squash and delicata squash and I cooked the squash in the microwave. Could it be even better with roasted squash? We'll try it that way too. I also tried adding nutmeg -- one of the other reviewers mentioned that. A healthy pinch makes for a subtly stronger flavor for the soup. Yumm!
wow, really really nice soup. ended up using butternut squash and it was delicious. for those who have not yet invested in a home kitchen 'wand,' you should! just put it in the pot of soup and go - it's smooth as silk!
This recipe was fabulous. I just became aware of the delicata squash. What wondeful sweet flavor is has. I have sent this to all my friends I liked it so much.
Great recipe! The roasting really adds a wonderful nutty-sweet flavor. Great with butternut squash also, just have to roast a bit longer. Obviously better with home-made stock if you happen to be boiling some chicken up or have veggies on hand.
WOW! I think that pretty much somes it up.
This is a nice soup, and while one might think all squashes are alike, it was a nice alternative to the butternut squash soup I usually make. The delicata squash was a little sweeter and a little nuttier than butternut, so it really stands on its own with so few other ingredients/spices.
Used twice the amount of squash and a can of coconut milk instead of cream. I LOVE THIS SOUP!!!
Awesome soup. I used leeks as well as onions and used chicken broth instead of vegetable broth. I also made small cheese puffs and served them on top like crouton. Complete meal in one dish. Will be added as a family favorite.
I added some curry powder to take it up a notch! So yummmmmmmm!
Great Recipe! Have used several varities of squash, whatever was handy, and each came out great. Also subsitued fat free half and half for the heavy cream creating a lower calorie version that is still creamy. It's become a family favorite!
Ran across this recipe by typing in the search bar for delicata squash, so I made it!! I used chicken broth instead of vegetable broth and it turned out great. If my vegetable delivery man brings me more delicata squash, I'll be making this one again!
i used 1 kabocha instead of 3 delicata squash and had to bake it for an hour and added another cup of vegetable broth to make the soup less thick. my bf liked it alot.
This recipe was a real hit. I used butternut squash since it was more readily availble. When finished it was a little bland so I added salt, pepper and nutmeg. Cinnamon would have also have been good instead of the nutmeg.
Very yummy soup... kind of a sweet flavor to it. Next time, I will reduce the amount of cream, and maybe try it without even.
This recipe was fantastic. I served it at a small dinner party, and one guest turned over her cup to get the last few drops out onto her spoon. Another guest who "doesn't like squash" ate all of it before he knew what it was. A big hit!
For a more healthful soup, I sauteed the squash with more onion for more carmelization, before adding the veggie broth. I simmered the broth and squash together for about 45 minutes, removed the bay leaves. pureed the soup, and added about 1/2 tsp of nutmeg. I added a soupcon of heavy cream to eachbowl when I served it. More taste of squash in this version, too.
Delicious! This was the first time I've used Delicata squash and I loved it, the flavor is so delicate. I used chicken broth, omited the heavy cream, and added about a 1/4 low fat milk at the end. I'm headed to the farmer's market now in hopes of finding more delicata squash to make this soup!
Substituted Half & Half for heavy cream and added some nutmeg, otherwise followed the recipe. This soup is creamy and sweet, I absolutely loved it and put it in my pumpkin soup bowls this year. Will definitely make again.
Roast squash first, has a neat nutty flavor.
I had a couple of delicatas and a couple of carnival squash in our CSA box, so I used both varieties. I added about a half-teaspoon of freshly grated nutmeg and substituted non-fat Greek yogurt for the heavy whipping cream. The results were smooth, creamy, and very rich-tasting. Definitely a keeper! I can't wait to try it with just the delicatas.
I made this soup with skim milk + 1 xtra tbs of butter... it turned out smooth and creamy and delicious! Will definately make again.
Adding nutmeg (about 1 tsp) turns this from a good recipe to an excellent one. I also used light cream and milk instead, and it was still plenty rich enough.
This soup was so easy to make and quite tasty. Instead of the heavy cream I used a block of soft tofu, which added a nice creamy texture and extra protein.
So good, and very versatile! I changed almost everything in the recipe, and still delicious! Used milk, butter and flour instead of cream, onion powder (no onion), chicken broth, added carrots. Also added baked spaghetti squash: Poke spaghetti squash with knife to prevent bursting in oven. Place on a pan, and roast at 375 degrees for 1 hour. Mix with 4 Tb butter, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg. Add to soup. Amazing!
Simple and delicious. I used half and half as suggested and some nutmeg. It was flavorful enough without salt or pepper.
Of all the soups I've been testing this winter, this is the best savory type. I made it as directed and it was easy to double. Easy to make,too, as that method of cooking the squash makes it a cinch to handle. This will be made again the next time I find delicata at my farmers' market!
yummy!!! Made this tonight and it is amazing! I did add nutmeg & cinnamon, as other reviewers suggested. This as a keeper for sure!!!
kinda messy but worth every dish that you have to dirty. Very easy!
The best squash soup ever! it is so easy to make and my whole family loves it.
This has to be the best fall soup in the world! I cut the recipe in half because I only had one large delicata squash... It still came out perfect. My husband liked his with a sprinkle of cinnamon on top. I will make this again for sure. It is rich and elegant!
This is easy n good but a little bland so I put about 4 oz. of cream cheese in, used chicken broth and 1 cup of half n half and a dash of cayenne.
Delicious soup reminiscient of potato soup, but sweeter. I made a few alterations - half and half instead of heavy cream, low-fat/low sodium chicken broth instead of vegetable broth. I also added a few sprigs of fresh thyme and a dash of crushed red pepper for a little kick. My family liked it well enough to add it to our menu periodically.
This is so much better than butternut squash bisque. The ingredients are so simple and savory. I didn't use any butter, and it still tasted quite buttery/creamy with the heavy whipping cream. Yummy!
Delicious! I had a couple delicata squash that I wanted to use for dinner and this turned out to be a great recipe for it! I made a few substitutions due to what was on hand (half-and half instead of heavy cream and chicken broth instead of vegetable broth). I'll definitely want to make this again if I have delicata squash again.
It is good but I can not eat much of this soup it is .... I don't know what word to use so I am going to use the word "rich". I would not use it as a main plate but as an appetizer.
WOW!!! I always loved butter squash soup whenever I ate out, but I never made it at home until now and it was a hit! I skipped the chopped onion and used chicken both, cinnamon and onion powder instead and the roasted smell lingered long after soup was served. We loved it and will be a home recipe favorite.
Delicious tasting soup! I had to substitute Chicken Broth for Vegetable broth because that's what I had in the frig. Thanks for sharing
Delicious! Made it from organic CSA box and will make it again. I didn't have heavy cream and so I found a substitute online that worked just fine: mixed 3/4 c milk, 1/3 c melted butter, with 1 tbls flour. I also used a pre-made veggie broth (store bought) and so I didn't add any salt and it didn't miss it at all. I also softened the squash in the microwave instead of in the oven- about 5 minutes in a bowl with a little water to steam. Thank you for a lovely recipe!
My husband ate a lot of this and he never, never eats squash. I used 4 small acorn squash from mom and dad's garden instead of the delicata. Also, I used 1 cup heavy cream and 1% milk for the last 1/2 cup. Really easy as flavorful, too.
I had Delicata squash in my veggie box. We have never had this type but we love squash so I searched here for a recipe and made this soup. It was so incredibly delicious! I made two changes - I subbed fat free half & half because I had it on hand, and I used white pepper instead of black. Also one reviewer suggested grating some fresh nutmeg on top which I did. Loved it! Will definitely make again
I really enjoyed this recipe. Even my picky husband really enjoyed it. I served it with a roasted veggie sandwich and it was sort of like an elegant picnic meal. We will definately make this agian!
Very good soup!! I will eat it again.I added some black beans and pinto beans and blended it all together.It made it more creamy and then melted marscapone cheese in.
Very good - did not adjust the recipe
This is a great fall-time soup! I couldn't find any delicata squash in our supermarket so I used two large butternut squash instead, with excellent results. In addition, I added the following seasonings: a pinch of cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and a pinch of dried thyme. I also ended up using about 4 cups of vegetable broth to reach the right consistency.
This is a delicious squash soup. I backed off on the broth called for in the recipe the second time I made it, as the soup was too thin for my liking the first time. You can adjust the amount of broth depending on the squash size and number to get the thickness you prefer. I use Better Than Bullion chicken stock.
Excellent - thank you for sharing!
Really like it - just wish it were healthier!
I made this soup and like always I try to make the soup exactly like it's written, this time I was obsessed with finding delicate squash, I had to go to about 5 different store but after reading the reviews I had to make it with this type of squash, finally I found it in Trader Joe's and I am so happy I did! I followed the recipe exactly as written I used an hand held blender instead of food processor and I think it blended too good! The soup lacked substance it came out to liquidly I think this soup could have used a potato oh but the flavor was wonderful!!
great base! I love to add bay leaves, poultry seasoning and parsley to make it more “fall” like! maybe adding sage or rosemary too
The soup was ok, somewhat bland and Very sweet. I had to add a huge amount of salt and some powdered spices to balance it. It was really simple and straightforward to make, and has potential to be the base for more complex/better flavors though!
This soup was absolutely delicious! So simple but perfect.
Loved it!!! I will definitely make this again and not change a thing
I was 100% prepared to not like this soup at all but I had some delicata squash to use up. Much to my surprise, this is super flavorful and tasty for being so simple. Frankly, I'm not even a huge fan of squash so this is a huge compliment.
I did not like the recipe as is and had to seriously doctor it. I added two dollops of sour cream, nutmeg and curry to bring this soup to life! On its own I'm afraid it was bland and lifeless! After my changes I would give it a five! I made garlic bread to accompany it! My husband was a big fan. He looked for it the next day to eat for dinner but I ate it for lunch! ??
I have made this recipe twice, once with the delicata squash and once with butternut squash. The butternut squash is a much tastier dish.
An excellent tasting soup.
Excellent. Simple ingredients make for a wonderful winter night soup. My husband said that this is his new favorite soup and that he wants it for Halloween. I only made one change. I substituted chicken stock for vegetable stock because that's what I had on hand.
Soup came out AMAZING. I did make some changes though! Added garlic and ginger, substituted the cup of cream for an additional cup of broth and added about 4 tbsp of heavy cream. Also used chicken broth because I had some homemade broth that needed use. Will try with veg broth very soon. The roasting of squash was perfect. Will use this for all squash moving forward.
Delicious. I used butternut squash instead.
Delicious! I didn't use as much cream as called for and it was excellent.
Used a substitute for whipping cream, but other than that stayed with the original recipe. Turned out fantastic!!
Bland and boring as written. Would probably not make again.
My family really enjoyed this recipe! I followed the recipe exactly and used delicata squash. Next time I will cut the cream back to 1c and think that would make it 5 stars. The cream is just a little over-powering as the recipe is written.
This soup was so good and so easy to make. Thanks
This has just become one of my all-time favorites! In place of the heavy cream, I whisked 3/4 cup nonfat Greek yogurt (Chobani) with 3/4 cup 2% milk and it was still super creamy. Also tossed in 2 capfuls of apple cider vinegar. So easy and so delish!
Delish! I only had a tiny bit of cream, so I used mostly milk instead, and added a pinch of nutmeg and cayenne pepper. It was amazing!
I have made this twice now. The first time I made it as written and it was excellent. This time all I had was chicken broth, and it was still wonderful! I will make this whenever I come across Delacata squash!!
Great. Used summer squash. I added garlic to the onion and a pinch of brown sugar. Yum.
I was really surprised by how flavorful this soup was given how few ingredients were included. I had never cooked with Delicata Squash (in fact, I had no idea what that kind of squash was. I looked it up after I received some in my Hungry Harvest delivery so I could figure out what kind of recipe to make with it and came across this one). The squash was a sweeter and more flavorful squash than most I've worked with. I did add some garlic to the recipe. The one drawback was that it was rather difficult to scrape the roasted squash out of the peel. Even once it was cooler, it wasn't a very straight forward process and was a bit messy. I wonder what would happen if you peeled the squash before roasting it to make life a bit easier. Once that was done, however, the rest of the recipe came together with great ease and was delicious.
Easy to prepare. Super yummy. I made it partly on my electric griddle, to sauté the onions and added the squash to that then transferred it to a microwave safe bowl and added the stock, (I only had chicken stock on hand so used that), and the heavy cream and put it in the microwave for 6 minutes then puréed it with my hand blender and added some shredded purple carrots to it and microwaved for another 2 minutes. Super yum.
