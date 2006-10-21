Delicata Creamy Squash Soup

I was really surprised by how flavorful this soup was given how few ingredients were included. I had never cooked with Delicata Squash (in fact, I had no idea what that kind of squash was. I looked it up after I received some in my Hungry Harvest delivery so I could figure out what kind of recipe to make with it and came across this one). The squash was a sweeter and more flavorful squash than most I've worked with. I did add some garlic to the recipe. The one drawback was that it was rather difficult to scrape the roasted squash out of the peel. Even once it was cooler, it wasn't a very straight forward process and was a bit messy. I wonder what would happen if you peeled the squash before roasting it to make life a bit easier. Once that was done, however, the rest of the recipe came together with great ease and was delicious.