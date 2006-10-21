Delicata Creamy Squash Soup

A rich and creamy soup, great for cold winter nights.

Recipe by Sue Haser

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Place the squash, cut sides down, in a baking dish. Add 1/8 inch water in baking dish, cover with foil and bake 35-40 minutes or until tender. Cool.

  • In a large saucepan, melt butter. Add onion and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally until onion is softened but not brown.

  • Scrape the squash out of the flesh and add to onions. Add the stock and heavy cream. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, about 25 minutes.

  • Puree the soup in a blender or food processor. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 31.6g; cholesterol 110mg; sodium 344.5mg. Full Nutrition
