Cheeseburger Soup
I use sharp cheddar cheese because I like the taste but any cheddar is good.
Because I commute 1 hour each way to work, I simplify this recipe. I also use more ground beef, 1#, I buy the cubed hash browned potatoes in the freezer section, along with the frozen diced onions. I use whole milk, and make this recipe as stated. I shave lots of time from assemblage with the 'easy' ingredients. Very hearty, creamy, filling on a cold winter's night. My family loves this, we have been making it for about 5 years now, I was surprised to find it on this site. To thicken this use potato flakes, it works great! The potato flakes make it a richer, thicker soup with substance.Read More
This soup was good but similar to a potato soup recipe I already have (no beef). I used chunks of Velveeta because I like creamy/cheesy soups and turned out fine. Even though it was tasty and we all enjoyed, I think I'll stick with my meatless version of this soup. Thanks anyways!Read More
I was frantically searching for a similar recipe featured in one of the first editions of Taste of Home. It's my husband's favorite, and I lost the recipe! I couldn't get it quite right until this one! I also add one seeded, minced jalapeno, crumbled bacon, and some cayanne to the adult's portions. He thinks I found the original recipe, but this one's even better!!
I really liked this soup. The only thing I changed was adding two cloves of chopped garlic, some fried bacon and Valvetta vs cheddar. I also used frozen cubed hashbrown potatos only because thats what I had. To the person who said they didn't add the celery & carrots because thats not in a cheeseburger, no wonder you gave it only 3 stars. This is soup, not a cheeseburger and virtually every good soup starts with onions, celery & carrots (and garlic in my opinion). I served this to a group of 6 guys during a fishing trip and it got 12 enthusiastic thumbs up.
I'VE MADE THIS SAME SOUP FOR YEARS. THE KEY TO MAKING THIS IS TO ADD THE FLOUR/BUTTER MIXTURE TO THE VEGGIES AND COOKING ON MED. HIGH FOR TWO MINUTES BEFORE ADDING THE MILK. THE KIDS LOVE IT.
This soup is so velvetey smooth and delicious. I did do it alittle different though. I made mine in a crock pot so what I did was: cook the hamburger in a skillet and when that was done I quickly put all the vegetables (onions, carrots, celery and potatoes) in the skillet with the flour, butter and some of the chicken stock to deglaze. After a few minutes I put the hamburger, vegetables and chicken stock in the crock and let cook all day. Then about 1/2 hour before we ate I put the cheese, milk and sour cream in the crockpot and let melt/cook. Wonderful!
We absolutely LOVE this recipe. I have made this for my husband and I several times. I make it just as the recipe states and it turns out perfect every time. I use my food processor to chop the veggies and it makes the soup a perfect consistency. You may like to experiment with different chesses and you might want to add alittle more hamburger to it... but I don't think it's that necessary. I always double the batch and freeze half for a later date. It reheats very well.
I would give it a 6 if i could--- Everyone loves this soup. I use shredded cheese instead but I've made it more than once and it is perfect! It makes more than enough for our 3 person family. And it warms up nicely.
As is, delicious but very watery, which isn't what I'd imagined while drooling over the recipe. TRY THIS: the second time, I doubled the cheese and beef (ground steak, instead) and added the potato as pre-cooked and prepared mash half-way through - this was a thicker, silky-textured chowder which is much more what the title evokes. (NB use fresh flat-leaf parsley and fresh basil, as dried parsley is one of the most tasteless and pointless of dried herbs :-) ) I was also inspired to abandon the soup idea and make it as a kind of cheese con carne, served on the plate risotto-style (slightly down-sized the seasoning to avoid it being over-rich). Its worth a try! :-)
Good and filling! Cut the recipe in half (just the husband and I) and it made enough for two very large meals. Here are the things I did differently: 1. Used 1/2 lb 90/10 hamburger, browned and set aside. In the same pan melt 3 tbsp salted butter, add 3/4 c each DICED (unpeeled) carrots, onions, and celery. Add 2-3 cloves of garlic 2. Cook until soft and add 1/8 c flour. 3. Cook for a minute or so and slowly add 1 can (12 oz) evaporated milk. Then add 1 can (14.5 oz) reduced sodium beef broth. 4. Add 2 teaspoons dried basil, 1 tsp dried parsley, salt and pepper to taste. 5. Used 2 cups frozen Potatoes O'Brien from OreIdea. 6. Grated a 8 oz block of sharp cheddar cheese - the pre-shredded stuff won't melt as well!! and used 1/8 c light sour cream. 7. Topped with chopped fresh basil, a dollop of sour cream, chopped bacon, AND CHOPPED DILL PICKLES!!! The dill pickles 100% made the soup for me. I would never make the soup without them again. 8. Added Tabasco CHIPOTLE Pepper Sauce to taste - FANTASTIC flavor added.
This is my family's favorite soup~hands down. I make it often. It is time-consuming to make all at once so sometimes I prepare the vegetables a day ahead and refrigerate them until needed. I also use frozen hashbrowns in place of the potatoes, to save time and because they are the perfect size. This soup is wonderful!!
This soup is heavenly. I have made several changes, it makes it so much easier--I just melt some butter and sautee' the hamburger, MINCED onions (if my teenagers see an onion, they revolt), carrots, and celery in a pan, bring the broth to a boil in a big pot (I use more than is called for) and throw in FROZEN FRENCH FRIES to boil for a few minutes--they cook quickly, they are delicious, it is so much less work, AND when I called this soup "cheeseburger and french fries soup", all the teenagers gobbled it up, and they loved it--they would not have tried it otherwise. When the french fries have boiled for a few minutes, I throw in the sauteed meat and veggies and let them all bubble together for a few minutes more. I warm two cups (or more) of half and half, and shake it up with 1/2 cup or so of flour--add it to the bubbling brew, and it thickens instantly. (Add a little cornstarch in water if it is not thick enough). Then I add the cheese and the sour cream. Everyone at my house shouts for joy when they smell this cooking...and I never have leftovers to pack for my lunch!
This was great! I didn't add carrots (not a big fan) and added can of tomato paste and a can of "no salt added" diced tomatoes. My husband had two bowls of it!! We're having leftovers tonight! Thanks for the recipe
Delicious soup on a cold night and I will make this again.
I've been making this soup for years. Everyone loves it!!! I use velveta for the cheese, it melts much better.
I decided to make just as the recipe says - I'm always hesitant to do this with all the reviews that make changes. It was REALLY good. My husband even took left overs to work for a couple of days for lunch. He would text me at lunch how good the soup was. Four Stars are because I don't think the name represents the true flavor of the soup even though the flavor is Yummy. Make as is before changes :-)
Amazing! This recipe is a great comfort food. The only thing I changed was that I used 1/2 bag of thawed hashbrowns in place of the cubed potatoes. Yum!
I've made this twice now - once with a ground beef substitute (I don't eat meat) and the second time with black beans. Both times I've made it without carrots and the second time I used half mozzarella and half cheddar. Tasted great both times, although I'm guessing my husband will prefer the ground beef to the beans.
I used only two cups of the potatoes and used 2% milk and it turned out great.
I doubled the ground beef (1 lb) & used 4 cups of cheese (2 c sharp cheddar/2 c mild cheddar). I increased the sour cream to 1/2 cup, added a tsp of garlic powder & a dash of pepper to taste. I boiled the potatoes in a pot of water on the side & added to the soup at the end. Serve with garlic bread.
Great recipe Auntylene! This one went right to #1 in the soup section of my recipe box. My teens love this one in their thermos for lunch. Great way to get those veggies into them (I even snuck some broccoli in and they loved it ... Ha!). I too used fresh herbs, a good white cheddar, and reduced salt beef broth. Bonus stars for coming up with a lunch bag winner that's healthy, appeals to kids/teens, and freezes well. XO
With some alterations, this really does taste like a cheeseburger in soup form! Like many, I used beef broth instead of chicken broth, used Velveeta instead of cheddar, and smooshed the potatoes a bit to thicken the soup. Additionally, I added black pepper, a touch of cumin (which I compulsively put in almost everything), and two healthy hits of Worchestershire sauce. The Worchestershire sauce definitely was a good call to give it a more "burger" than "really fancy potato" soup taste. Also chopped up four big mushrooms and added them halfway through the potato cooking stage. I did need to simmer the potatoes an extra 10-15 minutes. Definitely will make again, especially if it freezes as well as everyone says!
I liked the basic recipe and adapted it for a slow cooker. I set slow cooker on "high" and added hot chicken stock (microwaved in a 4-cup Pyrex measuring cup). I sautéed diced potatoes in 2 tbsp. olive oil in 10-inch skillet for the first 3 minutes. Meanwhile I diced onions and celery and added to potatoes. I had no carrots but found parsnips and cut them up in small pieces. I added them to mixture and sautéed mixture another 3-5 minutes. Potatoes had nicely browned, so I sprinkled 1/4 cup flour to veggie mixture and tossed to coat before stirring into to slow cooker containing broth. Using same skillet I added ground beef (90/10 meat/fat) and broke up while cooking. When no long pink I added parsley and basil AND chopped celery leaves (they add a nice flavor to meat). I cooked for another minute before adding meat mixture to slow cooker. I covered slow cooker and cooked on HIGH for 2 hours. I added milk and cheese and heated for another 1/2 hour. I turned off slow cooker before adding 8 oz. of plain greek yogurt (instead of sour cream). The soup was creamy but not too thick--perfect for me. Here's the real game saver: after serving into bowls drizzle the top with your favorite catsup. You can swirl or marble it for artsy presentation. The catsup adds to the cheeseburger taste even more!
This is one of our faves, but I make it low fat. I either use 96% lean beef or ground turkey, as well as skim milk, more veggies, fat free sour cream and low fat cheddar. This revised recipe has all the flavor with a fraction of the fat and calories.
Hubby and son went back for seconds and everyone else said they liked this. I had a couple more small potatoes than called for that needed to be used up so I threw those in and added an additional cup of low sodium chicken stock. I also cut back the sour cream to approx, 1/8 cup (personal pref). My family likes sharp white cheddar so that it what I used. Very comforting and filling and I'm sure we will enjoy this again in the cooler months to come. Thanks for sharing!
DELICIOUS! My only changes were to use more meat (like about 1 pound, very lean), and used Velveeta(R) instead of cheddar because I like the way that melts better. I got a little scared when it said to stir the milk into the flour mixture until smooth, because, (and I tried EVERYTHING), it would not combine. It was fine though, once I pored it into the soup it blended in perfectly. Super simple and really great flavor. I know I'll be making this soup often! Thanks for sharing. :)
I hate it when I don't have positive things to say, but I have to admit that sometimes negative reviews help me more than positive. That being said, here goes...This was very average soup. Not bad, but not great either. I would have given it three stars, but considering how much chopping is required it's just not worth all the effort. I found it rather bland and didn't like how the hamburger was tough after all that cooking. Sorry!!
After seeing this soup in the daily email, I was excited to try it. In the end, I didn't see what is special about it. It came out under seasoned and thin. After seasoning, and adding dry milk to thicken it, it was satisfactory. I did like that the carrots and celery sneak some veggies in for nutritional value. For the high calories and fat content, I do not think it was indulgent enough. I would not make this recipe again, but I'm not sad I tried it. For fewer calories, a hearty chili would be much more satisfying. For cheesy, creamy indulgence, I'll go for a broccoli cheese soup before making this again. Edit: I came back to edit my review. Two days later, after sitting in the fridge, I ate more as a leftover. The soup was A LOT better after sitting for awhile. The flavor profile developed more. I give this recipe 3 stars on the day it's prepared. I'd bump it to a 4, with more seasoning, thickening with dry milk, and sitting in the fridge for two days.
this is an ok soup. i found it to be lacking something. i used velveeta not cheddar and maybe that was the problem. it needs a little zing as it's quite bland. i used tabasco sauce (a few dashes) but it didn't help. i was really hoping to like this but i don't think i'll make it again.
Delish! I used velveeta this time, next time I will try sharp cheddar! Fantastic!
Wonderful stew-like soup. Every person I've served it to has loved it, but when they hear the name they're a bit put off... so I end up just saying it's soup. :) Very versatile recipe, so I often change it up and add different veggies or cheeses, with great results every time. Perfect for cool fall or winter days.
This recipe is a good general recipe. I ended up putting the chicken stock, seasonings, and veggies (plus some fresh garlic) together and let them cook for about 30 min. I grabbed a good beer out of the fridge and added that to the mix. (Kona Brewing Co. Fire Rock) I took mushrooms and some green chilies and sauteed them in a skillet. I added the beef and browned the beef with the mushrooms and chilies. (I added wart sauce and some Montreal seasoning to the meat) I then added the milk mixture to the soup and let that cook for about 10 min. Added the meat mixture to the soup and let that cook for a bit. Lastly, I added the cheese, cream cheese, and I added about a cup of Velveeta. Let the three above melt, then serve with some bread. Its a variation but its very good.
I used 1 1/2 lbs hamburger and frozen diced potatoes. Followed rest of recipe. I did my veggies and hamburger then threw in the crock pot with frozen hash browns on my lunch hour. I cooked the butter, flour and milk and added to crock pot with the cheese. My family really enjoyed this soup. Very filling. We changed it up just a bit with a garnish of crumbled bacon, making it bacon cheeseburger soup. Will make again for sure
We found this to be pretty good, and will be making it again this week-end for some company coming in. Thanks for sharing.
I made this recipe for a lrge crowd and it was a sucess... I added Jimmy Dean Sausage Crumbles to it and it gave it a little kick. I think I will add more next time. I made it for 24 servings, used 1 package of the sausage as well as 1 1/2 pounds of hamburger meat.
What a delicious soup...great comfort food! Only made a couple of changes. We used the frozen cubed hash browns to save time, used beef broth instead of chicken and substituted mushrooms for the carrots. I also added in a bit of chipotle powder for some kick. The soup was a big hit with my family. Even my picky kids liked it!
Really good soup. Made a few changes. First cooked the hamburger added onions and celery when the meat wasn't quite done. Then added flour right on the meat and stirred. I didn't need any butter. Other then that I followed the recipe and it turned out great.
This soup is AWESOME! I did follower other reviewers' suggestions and used one pound of ground beef. I also omitted the 1 T of butter to brown the beef and drained it well. I added a little garlic powder also. I think next time, I will cut the amount of basil in half as it was a little overpowering.
This is a very good hearty soup. The only changes I made was I used 1/2 cheddar cheese and 1/2 velveeta and I substituted corn for carrots. I added the corn at the end while it was heating.
Since we're trying to eat healthy, I did everything low-fat: I used 1 lb ground turkey, NO butter (a little olive oil for cooking veggies in the beginning), skim milk, fat free sour cream and fat free shredded cheddar. I was running low on potatoes, so I used about 2 cups of potatoes and made up the rest in sliced mushrooms. Recipe turned out great. I'd make it again! Next time I'll try beef stock as suggested by other users. Thanks for the recipe!
Great Recipe! I tried it with chicken broth and beef broth with success both times. The 2nd time I used shredded cheese from Aldi and it didn't melt. I'm not sure why, but Walmart brand did just fine. I may try Velveeta next time.
Try adding 1/4 cup cooked bacon or Real Bacon Bits. mmmmmmm! I also substitute the Velveeta, just a creamier cheese to put in soup, cheddar tends to melt lumpy and oily.
Loved this soup total comfort food for a crisp fall night! The only things I changed were instead of using ground beef I used ground turkey and also only used 1/2 cheddar cheese just to cut down on calories. If someone wants more cheese they could add more to individual servings. I also didn't have basil or parsley but spiced it up with garlic, salt and pepper that's it! Simple easy and delicious!
Followed the recipe, reducing the amount of onion. Kids and adults enjoyed this soup. It came together quickly and easily and is going to be another perfect fall soup for our family.
Without looking at my recipe from Taste of Home, it looks the same but I use land o' lakes american cheese. We love it. It's actually my son's favorite and must ask for it at least once a week. I often make a huge pot and freeze and he'll eat it after school and on weekends. Everyone I've brought a bowl to loves it and for ladies night we each had to make a soup for dinner and I substituted the beef for ground turkey since one of the ladies does not eat red meat. Just as good, couldn't tell the difference.
This is our new fav on a cold day - easy to make and always a hit at our house!!
Right now I've got this soup simmering on the stovetop waiting patiently for dinner, but after the couple spoonfull "tests" I've done already, I'm about 20 seconds from eating it straight from the pot!!! I followed the recipe, omitting the veggies as I didn't have any on hand. I am lazy tonight, so I used canned diced potatoes to speed up the process, and you'd never know the difference. For the cheese I used 1/2 and 1/2. Half a bag of Velvita Shreds, and 1/2 a bag of a 3 cheese crumble with Montey Jack, Cheddar and Colby. I did add a few red pepper flakes, and I seasoned the beef with onion soup mix (I do this to EVERYTHING!!!). I also fried up some bacon to crumble on top of each bowl, and threw just a small bit of the grease into the pot for the real "bacon Cheeseburger" flavor. Everyone has to try this soup, it's amazing!!!
Best...soup....EVER!!!!
My family absolutely loved this soup. I too, used sharp cheddar and colby jack. It had lots of flavor, the texture was nice and creamy. My husband says that I need to make this again and again. No complaints on this soup. Thanks for posting.
It was edible, but a lot of work, chopping, dishes, and to us it tastes just like Hamburger Helper Cheeseburger Macaroni, only with potatoes instead of pasta, and the occasional taste of celery....won't make again. Instead I will continue to make Hamburger Vegetable soup from this site, which I always ALWAYS serve with Garlic Bread Fantastique from this site...it is a very flavorful soup.
This is now a favorite! I added garlic powder, cayenne pepper and Worchestershire sauce. For ease I used frozen Southern Style hashbrowns. I also used a mixture of munster and cheddar cheeses. Great recipe!
I made this soup yesterday and it was a major hit at our house. It's very creamy and cheesy. We did not have any cheddar cheese in the house so I made it with colby and it turned out wonderful. I wish I had know about this recipe a long time ago. :-)
This is the perfect recipe for a cold day, especially since it doesn't take very long to make. I used 1 pound of beef and added mor cheddar cheese and sour cream. We did potatoe bread in soup and it was yummy. My husband said the soup is good, but after a few bites he said it doesn't taste as great, but I didn't think that. He is too picky of an eater and a little on the strange side :)
Made this for dinner, served with crusty whole grain bread--seriously yummy! Kids loved it, even my very picky 8 year old. Used Velveeta instead of cheddar cause it melts better and my kids like it. Also added some minced garlic. Will definitely be making this again!
I don't give anything 5 stars unless its downright awesome. This soup was definitly good and i would make it again but it wasn't downright awesome. I was contimplating between 3 or 4 stars but i decided to give it 4. The only slight modification i made to the recipe was the use of scallions because i had some around oh and a bay leaf. I think the key to this recipe, as for any recipe that calls for it, is homemade chicken stock. Chicken Stock/Broth from the store will not compare and it won't taste nearly as good. I also think its better to use a waxy type of potato like a red potato or a yukon gold in this so it will hold its shape and not break apart. The things it think you could do to improve on this recipe would be to use roasted garlic or substitue half-n-half for milk.
I made this a few days ago and did not really care for it. I expected that it would taste more like a "cheeseburger," because of the name. I thought it took quite a lot of time with all of the peeling and chopping. The 1st review had a good idea of using the frozen cubed hashbrown when pinched for time. The hamburger broke into such small bits when boiled with the potatoes that it couldn't really be tasted and they became tough when that happened. Little meatballs would have been better, I think. 1/2 lb. was also very little considering it was the main ingredient in the title. The soup didn't taste quite cheesy either for having 2 full cups. Overall, it tasted like potato soup with hamburger bits. A lot cheese, ingredients, and work for the final taste. If you like regular potato soup though, you may like this.
Very delicious. I doubled the ground beef. I only had a little bit of cheddar, so I used part cheddar and part mozzarella (and added tapatio sauce and cayenne pepper to liven up the milder flavor of the cheese). I used a little bit more carrots, celery, and onion. I also used beef broth because I had it on hand, but I imagine chicken broth would be just as delicious.
A definite keeper !
This was just okay. I've had some pretty good cheeseburger soups in restaurants and they don't have potatoes in them and taste more like cheeseburger. It was an okay soup, but I wouldn't classify it as "Cheeseburger"
Eh. Next time I will just make my cheese soup using mashed potatoes (leftover) and what ever kind of cheese is in the fridge. The texture of this was grainy from the hamburger. And really not much flavor. Must say that my husband really liked it. But, bleh. Will not make again unless he asks for it. Sorry.
This recipe was fantastic~everyone totally enjoyed it. It was voted a "repeat" dish by everyone. Great with warm bread on a cold day
I like this soup but I changed it from adding the veggies it calls for and made it the way it says, without veggies. then when it was almost done I added chopped lettuce and fresh tomatoes chopped up to it til heated through. It is so much more like a cheeseburger.
Very good, has it all! The kids got a kick out of a soupy cheesburger! Great with dipping bread!
I don't know why I made this. A wave of nausea came over me when I first saw it, but then I saw all the good reviews. It wasn't horrible, but it wasn't good AT ALL.. What I learned from this is to always listen to the nausea, not the reviews.
I didn't have sour cream so I used cream cheese and it was great. I made sure I let the milk mixure thicken a lot before I added it to the soup and it made for a great consistancy.
So GOOD! I did add a little more chicken broth by like a cup and a quarter! More than I wished! We hat THICK soups with little liquid so that what I thought this soup would be. It wasn't so if you are debating on adding liquid....don't!!!! It is delicious though, cheesy and meaty just like a burger ;)
This soup is really very tasty! Here's what I did ... I would put more meat in it (about 1/2 pound more), it just wasn't meaty enough for my Hubby. Instead of cubing the potatoes, mince them. 4 cups of potatoes is approximately 3 medium potatoes. When making the milk mixture, either make certain that your milk is room temperature or dump in the flour/butter and the milk separately. (When you pour cold milk in with the flour/butter, it makes the butter immediately solidify.) I think it would be better with whole milk, but it still works with 1%. I added a jalepeno, cayenne pepper, and bacon bits to taste. My Hubby would like to have had me make it without carrots. It is just a very good soup and we'll enjoy it for awhile (I doubled the recipe so I could freeze it). Thank you!
I followed the recipe exactly and the soup was blah.
I used Velveeta instead of cheddar, that was the only change. It was really good, definitely will make again.
I added 1 lb. of ground beef, garlic, and used beef broth instead of chicken and 9oz- 3 cheese tortellini in place of potatoes. I also used Kraft Cheddar Classic Melt: Cheddar & American for the cheese.The soup was great my family loved it!
This was really good! I made it as written with no changes. I was leery of all the potatoes but it turned out really well. Thanks for a tasty soup! I think, though, next time I'll probably double the meat. Thanks again for posting!
This soup is excellent!!! I first found this recipe in a TOH magazine and took the soup to a church dinner. Everyone asked for the recipe. My kids all love it too. The recipe I have calls for American cheese instead of cheddar though. I shred my carrots and celery with my food processor. This makes the preparation a little quicker. Try this recipe!!!
Really good. I used pasta rather than potatoes, evaporated milk and beef broth. Definitely a keeper.
Definetly a kid friendly recipe. I'll definetly make it again but with brocolli added as well as a dab of hot sauce. Boyfriend and son said they would love to have it again.
This soup is absolutely amazing. I double the ground beef to make a much more satisfying main dish. I don't use butter or sour cream, I haven't been brave enough to use the basil, and as long as we're making a nutritional splurge of occasional yumminess, I make my annual use of (gasp) Velveeta as well. I highly recommend the addition of dry MUSTARD to the soup pot, or a squirt of yellow mustard atop a bowl. Serving with pickles is the cherry on the sundae (to mix metaphors) =)
It's not my personal favourite soup in the world but my husband really liked it. I thought it was too rich and I used charp cheddar cheese product. I would do it again with real cheese.
This is really good. I omit the Celery and Carrots though and I get the frozen cubed potatoes to make this part quick and easy.
We weren't fans. I think it's because I had a pre-conceived idea that it would actually taste similar to a cheeseburger. It was cheesy, and meaty, but nothing like the flavor of a cheeseburger to us.
This was good. Easy to put together, but I think I'd prefer it without the hamburger, so I guess that would just make it cheese soup!
We totally loved this recipe :) Me and my dad made it and it was soo good. We used ground turkey instead of ground beef and it turned out great. It also makes it less oily and more healthy. I definitely recommend this recipe!!
I made this early this morning as a quick soup. I did add a couple cloves of minced garlic that I sauteed with the other vegetables and I used organic chicken broth. To cut back on the fat a bit, I used ground turkey and I only needed one tablespoon of butter and one tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil to saute the vegetables in. I did not need the flour. I only needed about 1/4 cup of fat free evaporated milk to make the soup creamy and 1/2 cup of reduced fat sharp white cheddar to give it the flavor without adding much fat. I used reduced fat sour cream. To really cut back the carbs, I used four cups cauliflower that I cooked in the organic chicken broth to up the flavor. I know it's quite a bit of changes but it all lightened the soup quite a bit for me and was hearty without being heavy. Not quite cheeseburger soup for me, but tasty nonetheless and I appreciated that it was done in under thirty minutes. NOTE: After taste-testing it, I did add a touch of dijon mustard and a couple shakes of Frank's Hot Sauce. Next time, I'll add some chopped organic red pepper.
This soup is so good. The change I made was to use Velveeta cheese in place of the cheddar cheese. I have made this at least half a dozen times now.
Horrible! Do not waste good ingredients on this soup!
How do you spell YUMMY! This is a doozy of comfort food. I thought while making it......what do I like on my cheeseburger? With that in mind, I added 1 tsp. prepared mustard and 1/4 cup catsup and 1/4 tsp dill. Also used Velveeta. When the veggies were cooked, I partially mashed them with a potato masher. Made for a VERY thick soup.
This soup is good for a cold wintery night. It kind of tasted like boxed scalloped potatoes that you acn add beef to. But the soup is better. I did change some things though. I used 1 pound ground beef. I added garlic to the beef when browning. Salt and pepper to taste. A few dashed of hot pepper sauce. I shredded the cheese. I may have also added Worcestershire sauce, I made it two weeks ago and I forgot whether I did or not. I will make this again, but next time I think I will also add a bag of mixed veggie. We are veggie eaters and makes it better for you.
This soup was great, even my picky 5 and 7 year old ate it! Thanks for the recipe.
I doubled the ground beef and omitted the celery. It was a delicious soup! My family loved it.
Amazingly good! Almost addictive! I forgot to add the sour cream and the soup was still great! I did add one minced garlic clove - I can't make anything savoury without some garlic. It was great! Very easy to make, very filling and flavourful.
The soup was OK. It wasn't bad, but it wasn't great either.
LOVED this soup! I made this in my High School Foods Class! Will defiantly make again!!
This was fantastic! I left out the celery and used shredded cheddar instead of cubes, but otherwise followed the recipe to a tee. I made a loaf of french bread for dipping and it was heaven. I recommend this to anyone who likes good cold-night comfort food!
I really wanted to like this but for us it lacked something, needs a little kick /zip.
Not a good idea. The soup might be better if made with ham or even chicken, but this recipe was a waste of good ingredients. Will not make it again.
Loved it! I used more beef and beef broth instead of chicken. I also seasoned with salt & pepper. Next time I am going to try it without the celery and carrot since it was a little odd having it in it.
Pretty good.... While not anything like a cheeseburger, this was decent nonetheless. As top reviewer Cindy Carnes did, I too streamlined prep. Instead of peeling / cubing potatoes and chopping an onion, I purchased a bag of refrigerated Simply Potatoes brand cubed potatoes with onions. To further speed prep, I subbed a bag of matchstick carrots for freshly grated ones (they worked just fine). I stuck with a half pound of beef and really wish I would have upped it to 1 lb. :( Because my hubs is not fond of sharp cheddar and I am, I compromised by using one block of the sharp variety and one block of mild. NOTES: My potatoes were not cooked thru after 12 minutes (the high end of the suggested cooking timeframe). Fifteen minutes did the trick. And, regarding the veggies.... Yes, carrots and celery seem out of place (they are not traditional garnishes found on a cheeseburger), BUT it is the veggies that add flavor to the soup so don't leave them out! One final note. This does NOT reheat well at all (we had what was left for lunch the next day and it was mediocre at best...). All in all, this was an "OK" soup, but not one I'm anxious to make in the foreseeable future. Thanks anyways, AUNTYLENE! :)
OMG! The thought of hamburger in any soup but chili wasn't appealing to me.....but I tried this soup and we loved it! My husband went back for seconds, which means he loved it too. I made the recipe exactly as written, using sharp cheddar cheese. This isn't the healthiest soup, but for a cold winter's night, the calories might be good.
Very good flavor, but if you like more substantial soups this is really lacking in meat and vegetables as written more like creamy broth with a few things floating in it, maybe it needed more cheese and thickener. Next time I will add 1 lb of ground beef, bigger slices of carrots and celery and more of them, and more potatoes!
My son rated this 10 million stars and said it was the best soup ever... and I make soup A LOT. I used ground turkey which cut down on the grease with everything getting sauteed all together. I doubled the recipe and cut back on the cheese a bit - instead of 4 cups, I used 3. I also added some salt, pepper, and about 1/8 teas. cayenne.
