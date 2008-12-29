Cheeseburger Soup

1582 Ratings
  • 5 1011
  • 4 420
  • 3 103
  • 2 29
  • 1 19

I use sharp cheddar cheese because I like the taste but any cheddar is good.

By Auntylene

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
127 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot, melt 1 tablespoon butter or margarine over medium heat: cook and stir vegetables and beef , until beef is brown.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in basil and parsley. Add broth and potatoes. Bring to a boil, then simmer until potatoes are tender, about 10-12 minutes.

  • Melt the remainder of butter and stir in flour. Add the milk, stirring until smooth.

  • Gradually add milk mixture to the soup, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to simmer. Stir in cheese. When cheese is melted, add sour cream and heat through. Do not boil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
411 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 27.3g; cholesterol 80.9mg; sodium 595.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022