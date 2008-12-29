Cheeseburger Soup

Pretty good.... While not anything like a cheeseburger, this was decent nonetheless. As top reviewer Cindy Carnes did, I too streamlined prep. Instead of peeling / cubing potatoes and chopping an onion, I purchased a bag of refrigerated Simply Potatoes brand cubed potatoes with onions. To further speed prep, I subbed a bag of matchstick carrots for freshly grated ones (they worked just fine). I stuck with a half pound of beef and really wish I would have upped it to 1 lb. :( Because my hubs is not fond of sharp cheddar and I am, I compromised by using one block of the sharp variety and one block of mild. NOTES: My potatoes were not cooked thru after 12 minutes (the high end of the suggested cooking timeframe). Fifteen minutes did the trick. And, regarding the veggies.... Yes, carrots and celery seem out of place (they are not traditional garnishes found on a cheeseburger), BUT it is the veggies that add flavor to the soup so don't leave them out! One final note. This does NOT reheat well at all (we had what was left for lunch the next day and it was mediocre at best...). All in all, this was an "OK" soup, but not one I'm anxious to make in the foreseeable future. Thanks anyways, AUNTYLENE! :)