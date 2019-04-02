Original Hot Brown

A hot brown sandwich is a broiled open-face turkey, bacon, tomato, and cheese sandwich. The recipe originally came from the Brown Hotel in Louisville, KY. I have altered it based on how I have had it served in restaurants in Louisville. This is a good way to use leftover turkey from Thanksgiving and my husband looks forward to it every year.
This is for those who said the recipe is too bland. It's your own dang fault for not putting enough salt and pepper in it. I have an almost identical recipe and it calls for a teaspoon of salt and a dash of cayenne pepper.
If you have never had one of these I would suggest thinking twice before going to all the trouble to make this. We love turkey and bacon together but did not like this at all. The sauce is far too thick and bland, we couldn't even taste the parmesan cheese. I took a few bites and then threw it away. I was asked to never make this again, not that I would want to.
I've done my own "america's test kitchen" for the Hot Brown and this recipe (with only one minor alteration) was the BEST! If you find the cheese sauce "bland" use fresh grated parmesan (it should be a little stinky) and ground pepper. It should be all you need. My only alteration? I like to put the tomato on TOP of the cheese sauce so it gets a bit broiled too. Then i add the bacon. It's a heart attack on a plate but it sure is good!
I never had the pleasure of eating one of these at the Brown, but my mom used to make them all the time. She always made a cheese sauch with cheddar cheese seasoned with paprika and sprinkled parmesean on top. She also used both ham and turkey. I make Mom's dish as a traditional Christmas dinner and instead of indivudal servings (a proper hot brown should be served on a heated ceramic dish!!) I bake it in a large glass casserole. Whether using Mom's recipe or this one, Hot Browns are one of my favorite meals!
Loved it! Open faced hot turkey sandwich with cheese gravy and crispy bacon...what's not to love? I left out the egg since it was already thickened and then added 3 tablespoons of heavy cream, just because if 2 is good, 3 is better and I was using 2% milk so compensating. I was heavy handed with the parmesan cheese in the sauce. I'll bet I used almost 1/2 cup worth. I used mesquite smoked turkey shaved (the sandwich meat kind) and it turned out great. My husband loves turkey sandwiches and he really enjoyed this dish too. Great comfort food, a keeper for sure! I can't believe I waited so long to try this winner, thanks!!!
These were very, very good....and VERY rich. I didn't have oven proof dishes large enough to lay 2 pieces of toast so we put one piece of toast, lots of oven roasted turkey, sliced tomato, cheese gravy, another slice of toast, more cheese gravy, freshly grated Parm, and bacon. Placed under the broiler util lightly browned. YUM! I did use about double the amount of Parm in the cheese sauce and a lot of pepper for a little more flavor. We will make these again next year for the Derby, and the year after that, and after that.... Thanks for sharing!
Wowzer, this was delicious! I made it for lunch before watching the Kentucky Derby. My husband loved it too - rich but worth it once a year. I used about 50% more cheese than called for and use super ripe tomatoes that I sliced pretty thick.
This was my first Hot Brown attempt and I made it as directed. Unfortunately it was bland. I'll try it again differently. I'd add more tomato or put it on top as one reviewer suggested. I might add onions and maybe mushroons. 2-3 tablespoons of sherry would be good, as would more salt and pepper. A smokey bacon or country ham would be good. Toast was good but I think I'll try Texas toast.
Made this for breakfast this morning and it is delicious! This would be a very filling breakfast for a holiday and to feed alot of people. I found that "serves 4" can be stretched farther because there is so much sauce. The only addition I made, based on past experience with this recipe, is grated nutmeg and stirred in about 1/2 cup shredded cheddar to the sauce while adding the salt and pepper to taste. Very good! Would be excellent with ham for those that don't care for turkey.
When passing through Louisville, a stop at the Brown Hotel is a must for a Hot Brown! This is the 1st thing I make with leftover turkey at Thanksgiving, Christmas & Easter. I do think it's a must to use Texas toast, Pecarino Romano cheese and heavy cream. We only make a couple times a year, so why scrimp on the ingredients?
Have to agree with others--this is way too thick in the sauce dept! I made as stated and then added 1/4 cup skim milk. Tasted too bland--not like I've had in restaurants. Added 2 cups of cheddar and another 1/4 cup of milk. Decent then.
Followed recipe exactly and with the help of Chef John’s YouTube. It came out great. The fam loved it and I would make it again. It’s rich so I served it with blackened Brussel sprouts. Oh and i didn’t need the egg to thicken the sauce so don’t use it if you don’t need it. “that’s just you cookin’” is what Chef John would say.
I agree, if you think this is bland, " You ain't doin' it right". I made this for the family of one of my friends. They usually only eat what their dad cooks. He does all their meals. I like to stick with the traditional recipe but, he did make the comment that it could use a little kick. I'll try the cayenne pepper next time or they can add their own. It didn't stop him from eating two helpings. I use two slices of thick smoked turkey and two thick slices of tomato. After I dress everything I go ahead and dole out the rest of the sauce evenly. To avoid bland you MUST salt and pepper the sauce and SKIM MILK you have to be kidding me. This is no diet meal, have a salad and some gluten free bread. I also overheard my friend's 15 yr old daughter ask her little sister if she had tasted this, she hadn't , and the 15 yr old said she should that " it was pretty good". If you knew this kid that is a great compliment
A local restaurant serves Hot Browns and we've had them from time to time over the past 15 years or so. I was looking for something to do with our leftovers from Thanksgiving and came upon this recipe. It is excellent and introduced me to allrecipies.com. A number of really good meals have followed.
THIS is the recipe, before they changed it for Southern Living magazine. Except for the tomatoes, I don't remember those. Can't find my copy of the recipe. I got it directly from the Brown Hotel's website BEFORE they changed it. What you see now, with romano cheese, is NOT the original recipe.
This is really really yummy. Anyone that said it was too bland probably forgot to add the salt and pepper to taste. I also added a dash of cayanne as another reviewer suggested. I used parmesan/romano cheese and used about 7 tablespoons of it instead of 6. Might use more tomato next time because I couldnt taste it much using only one. I also bought cooked roasted turkey breast and used pretty big chunks of turkey on each sandwich.
The ultimate Kentucky Derby Day lunch. You absolutely must roast a turkey breast though - no turkey luncheon meat! And real parm - none of that sawdust in a jar stuff. Quality white bread for the toast too - do not skimp on anything.
My husband and I had just watched a video on YouTube of the famous brothers Joe and John Castro of The Brown Hotel With Bobby Flay having a “Ky Hot Brown showdown.” We immediately started craving this famous dish. So we got busy purchasing the ingredients and...made it “as is” for Sunday dinner. My family loved it and have decided to include add it to our list of “favorites!” Thanks for the recipe. Sorry so long, but had to include the story:) Kathleen, Louisville, Ky.
We liked this very much even tho I forgot the s&p and made it a little bland! I used frozen texas toast and will probably just used thick sliced bread next time. The sauce was VERY rich...and yummy! Will definitely make again.
I make this EVERY Christmas it's the star of our Christmas Brunch. I do make a few minor changes... I use shredded white cheddar as well as parmesan I also use a splash of white Worcester sauce. My family LOVES this dish. One year i found Burbon curred bacon to use with this recipe that was a surprising and delicious addition.
This has become a favorite family New Years Day tradition. I was introduced to the Hot Brown at the Brown hotel in Louisville during a visit on the Bourbon trail. It was love at first sight. I alter things a little bit but not much. I also find that 2.5 TB of butter and 3 TB with 2 cups of 2% milk (I have little kids, so that's what we usually have on hand) yields plenty of mornay. I only recently started stirring in a beaten egg which was an improvement.
I halved this recipe & used shredded cheddar cheese & 2 slices of American (Because I didn't have parmesian) I did not add the Heavy cream, because I was out. I also added slices of smoked Ham, because I LOVE ham & I had some on hand. Other than that I added grinded Pepper, Salt & a little Cajun seasoning & made the recipe as is & it was DELICIOUS! I love the HOT BROWN. I prefer my cheese sauce to taste really cheesy & the 2 American slices made it good & cheesy! Very Yummy! I recomend laying this out in a 9x13 pan & serving after Thanksgiving as a Hot Brown Casserole wonderful use for Extra Turkey!
