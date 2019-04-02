Original Hot Brown

A hot brown sandwich is a broiled open-face turkey, bacon, tomato, and cheese sandwich. The recipe originally came from the Brown Hotel in Louisville, KY. I have altered it based on how I have had it served in restaurants in Louisville. This is a good way to use leftover turkey from Thanksgiving and my husband looks forward to it every year.

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in flour; cook and stir until it begins to brown slightly. Gradually whisk in milk so that no lumps form; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Mix in 6 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese and stir in beaten egg to thicken; remove from heat and stir in cream.

  • Preheat the oven's broiler. For each hot brown, place two slices of toast into the bottom of an individual-sized casserole dish. Cover with a liberal amount of roasted turkey and tomato slices. Season with salt and pepper; spoon sauce over top of each one and sprinkle with 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese.

  • Place the dishes under the preheated broiler and cook until speckled brown on top, about 5 minutes. Remove from under the broiler and arrange two slices of bacon in a cross shape on top of each sandwich. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
974 calories; protein 85.1g; carbohydrates 47.8g; fat 47.3g; cholesterol 315.9mg; sodium 989.9mg. Full Nutrition
