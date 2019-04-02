Original Hot Brown

I agree, if you think this is bland, " You ain't doin' it right". I made this for the family of one of my friends. They usually only eat what their dad cooks. He does all their meals. I like to stick with the traditional recipe but, he did make the comment that it could use a little kick. I'll try the cayenne pepper next time or they can add their own. It didn't stop him from eating two helpings. I use two slices of thick smoked turkey and two thick slices of tomato. After I dress everything I go ahead and dole out the rest of the sauce evenly. To avoid bland you MUST salt and pepper the sauce and SKIM MILK you have to be kidding me. This is no diet meal, have a salad and some gluten free bread. I also overheard my friend's 15 yr old daughter ask her little sister if she had tasted this, she hadn't , and the 15 yr old said she should that " it was pretty good". If you knew this kid that is a great compliment